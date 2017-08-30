create-repo
create-repo is a ruby gem that automatically creates a Github repository and pushes your local repo to the remote repo. No need to go to the browser and sign in to Github.
Install the gem
Install via Rubygems
gem install create-repo
Or add to your Gemfile
gem "create-repo", "~> 1.0.0"
Using create-repo
Inside your project directory, run
create-repo
Provide your Github credentials and fill in the repository details as asked by the prompts that follow.
That's it! create-repo will automatically do the following for you:
- Create a repository on Github
- Initialize an empty git repository in the current directory
- Add the remote origin
- Add all the untracked files
- Create an initial commit
- Push to the remote repository that was just created