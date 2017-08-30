create-repo is a ruby gem that automatically creates a Github repository and pushes your local repo to the remote repo. No need to go to the browser and sign in to Github.

Install the gem

Install via Rubygems

gem install create-repo

Or add to your Gemfile

gem "create-repo", "~> 1.0.0"

Using create-repo

Inside your project directory, run

create-repo

Provide your Github credentials and fill in the repository details as asked by the prompts that follow.

That's it! create-repo will automatically do the following for you: