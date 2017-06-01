/amplitudejs

Amplitude.js is the HTML5 Audio Player for the modern era. No dependencies required.
Amplitude.js is a lightweight JavaScript library that allows you to control the design of your media controls in your webpage -- not the browser. No dependencies (jQuery not required). Amplitude.js is available under the MIT License.

Features

  • Completely independent library (no jQuery required)
  • 100% customizable design of all player elements
  • Available by CDN or single command install: npm install --save amplitudejs
  • Multiple playlist support on single page
  • Song meta data display
  • Soundcloud integration
  • Live streaming support
  • Call back functions for events
    • Play/Pause
    • Stop
    • Next Song
    • Previous Song
    • Shuffle

Installation

Option 1: Use CDN from jsDelivr

No installation is required to use Amplitude.js. All you need to do is include a single line in your <head> section of your HTML page.

Replace {{version-number}} with the exact version number that you would like to use (see our releases for what version number to use):

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/amplitudejs/dist/amplitude@{{version-number}}.js"></script>

NOTE: It's best to set your version number manually to make sure you have full control of what version you are running. If you need to upgrade in the future, just change {{version-number}} to the latest version.

Option 2: Automatic install via npm

Download it via NPM to your existing project:

npm install --save amplitudejs

You will see the file under node_modules/amplitudejs/dist/amplitude.js.

Option 3: Manual download

Download the amplitude.js file from our releases page and include the file manually with your project.

Documentation & Usage

We're huge believers in clear documentation. You can access the latest documentation here. If you find errors or places for improvement, submit a pull request with the documentation located at /docs/DOCUMENTATION.md. The documentation site reads directly from the GitHub Repo.

Reporting Issues

If you are experiencing any issues or if you have a feature request, please open up a new GitHub Issue