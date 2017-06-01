Amplitude.js is a lightweight JavaScript library that allows you to control the design of your media controls in your webpage -- not the browser. No dependencies (jQuery not required). Amplitude.js is available under the MIT License.
Demo
Click the image above to go to the demo site or click here.
Features
- Completely independent library (no jQuery required)
- 100% customizable design of all player elements
- Available by CDN or single command install:
npm install --save amplitudejs
- Multiple playlist support on single page
- Song meta data display
- Soundcloud integration
- Live streaming support
- Call back functions for events
- Play/Pause
- Stop
- Next Song
- Previous Song
- Shuffle
Installation
jsDelivrOption 1: Use CDN from
No installation is required to use Amplitude.js. All you need to do is include a single line in your
<head> section of your HTML page.
Replace
{{version-number}} with the exact version number that you would like to use (see our releases for what version number to use):
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/amplitudejs/dist/amplitude@{{version-number}}.js"></script>
NOTE: It's best to set your version number manually to make sure you have full control of what version you are running. If you need to upgrade in the future, just change
{{version-number}} to the latest version.
Option 2: Automatic install via
npm
Download it via NPM to your existing project:
npm install --save amplitudejs
You will see the file under
node_modules/amplitudejs/dist/amplitude.js.
Option 3: Manual download
Download the
amplitude.js file from our releases page and include the file manually with your project.
Documentation & Usage
We're huge believers in clear documentation. You can access the latest documentation here. If you find errors or places for improvement, submit a pull request with the documentation located at
/docs/DOCUMENTATION.md. The documentation site reads directly from the GitHub Repo.
Reporting Issues
If you are experiencing any issues or if you have a feature request, please open up a new GitHub Issue