turn almost any device into a file server with resumable uploads/downloads using any web browser
- server only needs Python (2 or 3), all dependencies optional
- 🔌 protocols: http // webdav // ftp // tftp // smb/cifs
- 📱 android app // iPhone shortcuts
👉 Get started! or visit the read-only demo server 👀 running on a nuc in my basement
📷 screenshots: browser // upload // unpost // thumbnails // search // fsearch // zip-DL // md-viewer
🎬 videos: upload // cli-upload // race-the-beam // 👉 feature-showcase (youtube)
made in Norway 🇳🇴
- top
- quickstart - just run copyparty-sfx.py -- that's it! 🎉
- at home - make it accessible over the internet
- on servers - you may also want these, especially on servers
- features - also see comparison to similar software
- testimonials - small collection of user feedback
- quickstart - just run copyparty-sfx.py -- that's it! 🎉
- motivations - project goals / philosophy
- notes - general notes
- bugs - roughly sorted by chance of encounter
- not my bugs - same order here too
- breaking changes - upgrade notes
- FAQ - "frequently" asked questions
- accounts and volumes - per-folder, per-user permissions
- the browser - accessing a copyparty server using a web-browser
- tabs - the main tabs in the ui
- hotkeys - the browser has the following hotkeys
- navpane - switching between breadcrumbs or navpane
- thumbnails - press
gor
田to toggle grid-view instead of the file listing
- zip downloads - download folders (or file selections) as
zipor
tarfiles
- uploading - drag files/folders into the web-browser to upload
- file-search - dropping files into the browser also lets you see if they exist on the server
- unpost - undo/delete accidental uploads
- self-destruct - uploads can be given a lifetime
- race the beam - download files while they're still uploading (demo video)
- incoming files - the control-panel shows the ETA for all incoming files
- file manager - cut/paste, rename, and delete files/folders (if you have permission)
- shares - share a file or folder by creating a temporary link
- batch rename - select some files and press
F2to bring up the rename UI
- rss feeds - monitor a folder with your RSS reader
- recent uploads - list all recent uploads
- media player - plays almost every audio format there is
- playlists - create and play m3u8 playlists
- creating a playlist - with a standalone mediaplayer or copyparty
- audio equalizer - and dynamic range compressor
- fix unreliable playback on android - due to phone / app settings
- textfile viewer - with realtime streaming of logfiles and such (demo)
- markdown viewer - and there are two editors
- markdown vars - dynamic docs with serverside variable expansion
- other tricks
- searching - search by size, date, path/name, mp3-tags, ...
- server config - using arguments or config files, or a mix of both
- zeroconf - announce enabled services on the LAN (pic)
- qr-code - print a qr-code (screenshot) for quick access
- ftp server - an FTP server can be started using
--ftp 3921
- webdav server - with read-write support
- connecting to webdav from windows - using the GUI
- tftp server - a TFTP server (read/write) can be started using
--tftp 3969
- smb server - unsafe, slow, not recommended for wan
- browser ux - tweaking the ui
- opengraph - discord and social-media embeds
- file deduplication - enable symlink-based upload deduplication
- file indexing - enable music search, upload-undo, and better dedup
- exclude-patterns - to save some time
- filesystem guards - avoid traversing into other filesystems
- periodic rescan - filesystem monitoring
- upload rules - set upload rules using volflags
- compress uploads - files can be autocompressed on upload
- other flags
- database location - in-volume (
.hist/up2k.db, default) or somewhere else
- metadata from audio files - set
-e2tto index tags on upload
- file parser plugins - provide custom parsers to index additional tags
- event hooks - trigger a program on uploads, renames etc (examples)
- zeromq - event-hooks can send zeromq messages
- upload events - the older, more powerful approach (examples)
- handlers - redefine behavior with plugins (examples)
- ip auth - autologin based on IP range (CIDR)
- identity providers - replace copyparty passwords with oauth and such
- user-changeable passwords - if permitted, users can change their own passwords
- using the cloud as storage - connecting to an aws s3 bucket and similar
- hiding from google - tell search engines you don't wanna be indexed
- themes
- complete examples
- listen on port 80 and 443 - become a real webserver
- reverse-proxy - running copyparty next to other websites
- real-ip - teaching copyparty how to see client IPs
- reverse-proxy performance
- permanent cloudflare tunnel - if you have a domain and want to get your copyparty online real quick
- prometheus - metrics/stats can be enabled
- other extremely specific features - you'll never find a use for these
- custom mimetypes - change the association of a file extension
- GDPR compliance - imagine using copyparty professionally...
- feature chickenbits - buggy feature? rip it out
- feature beefybits - force-enable features with known issues on your OS/env
- packages - the party might be closer than you think
- arch package -
pacman -S copyparty(in arch linux extra)
- fedora package - does not exist yet
- nix package -
nix profile install github:9001/copyparty
- nixos module
- arch package -
- browser support - TLDR: yes
- client examples - interact with copyparty using non-browser clients
- folder sync - sync folders to/from copyparty
- mount as drive - a remote copyparty server as a local filesystem
- android app - upload to copyparty with one tap
- iOS shortcuts - there is no iPhone app, but
- performance - defaults are usually fine - expect
8 GiB/sdownload,
1 GiB/supload
- client-side - when uploading files
- security - there is a discord server
- recovering from crashes
- client crashes
- firefox wsod - firefox 87 can crash during uploads
- client crashes
- HTTP API - see devnotes
- dependencies - mandatory deps
- optional dependencies - install these to enable bonus features
- dependency chickenbits - prevent loading an optional dependency
- optional gpl stuff
- optional dependencies - install these to enable bonus features
- sfx - the self-contained "binary" (recommended!)
- copyparty.exe - download copyparty.exe (win8+) or copyparty32.exe (win7+)
- zipapp - another emergency alternative, copyparty.pyz
- install on android
- reporting bugs - ideas for context to include, and where to submit them
- devnotes - for build instructions etc, see ./docs/devnotes.md
just run copyparty-sfx.py -- that's it! 🎉
- or install through pypi:
python3 -m pip install --user -U copyparty
- or if you cannot install python, you can use copyparty.exe instead
- or install on arch ╱ on NixOS ╱ through nix
- or if you are on android, install copyparty in termux
- or maybe you have a synology nas / dsm
- or if your computer is messed up and nothing else works, try the pyz
- or if your OS is dead, give the bootable flashdrive / cd-rom a spin
- or if you don't trust copyparty yet and want to isolate it a little, then...
- ...maybe prisonparty to create a tiny chroot (very portable),
- ...or bubbleparty to wrap it in bubblewrap (much better)
- or if you prefer to use docker 🐋 you can do that too
- docker has all deps built-in, so skip this step:
enable thumbnails (images/audio/video), media indexing, and audio transcoding by installing some recommended deps:
- Alpine:
apk add py3-pillow ffmpeg
- Debian:
apt install --no-install-recommends python3-pil ffmpeg
- Fedora: rpmfusion +
dnf install python3-pillow ffmpeg --allowerasing
- FreeBSD:
pkg install py39-sqlite3 py39-pillow ffmpeg
- MacOS:
port install py-Pillow ffmpeg
- MacOS (alternative):
brew install pillow ffmpeg
- Windows:
python -m pip install --user -U Pillow
- see optional dependencies to enable even more features
running copyparty without arguments (for example doubleclicking it on Windows) will give everyone read/write access to the current folder; you may want accounts and volumes
or see some usage examples for inspiration, or the complete windows example
some recommended options:
-e2dsaenables general file indexing
-e2tsenables audio metadata indexing (needs either FFprobe or Mutagen)
-v /mnt/music:/music:r:rw,foo -a foo:barshares
/mnt/musicas
/music,
readable by anyone, and read-write for user
foo, password
bar
- replace
:r:rw,foowith
:r,footo only make the folder readable by
fooand nobody else
- see accounts and volumes (or
--help-accounts) for the syntax and other permissions
- replace
make it accessible over the internet by starting a cloudflare quicktunnel like so:
first download cloudflared and then start the tunnel with
cloudflared tunnel --url http://127.0.0.1:3923
as the tunnel starts, it will show a URL which you can share to let anyone browse your stash or upload files to you
but if you have a domain, then you probably want to skip the random autogenerated URL and instead make a permanent cloudflare tunnel
since people will be connecting through cloudflare, run copyparty with
--xff-hdr cf-connecting-ip to detect client IPs correctly
you may also want these, especially on servers:
- contrib/systemd/copyparty.service to run copyparty as a systemd service (see guide inside)
- contrib/systemd/prisonparty.service to run it in a chroot (for extra security)
- contrib/openrc/copyparty to run copyparty on Alpine / Gentoo
- contrib/rc/copyparty to run copyparty on FreeBSD
- nixos module to run copyparty on NixOS hosts
- contrib/nginx/copyparty.conf to reverse-proxy behind nginx (for better https)
and remember to open the ports you want; here's a complete example including every feature copyparty has to offer:
firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port={80,443,3921,3923,3945,3990}/tcp # --zone=libvirt
firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=12000-12099/tcp # --zone=libvirt
firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port={69,1900,3969,5353}/udp # --zone=libvirt
firewall-cmd --reload
(69:tftp, 1900:ssdp, 3921:ftp, 3923:http/https, 3945:smb, 3969:tftp, 3990:ftps, 5353:mdns, 12000:passive-ftp)
also see comparison to similar software
- backend stuff
- ☑ IPv6 + unix-sockets
- ☑ multiprocessing (actual multithreading)
- ☑ volumes (mountpoints)
- ☑ accounts
- ☑ ftp server
- ☑ tftp server
- ☑ webdav server
- ☑ smb/cifs server
- ☑ qr-code for quick access
- ☑ upnp / zeroconf / mdns / ssdp
- ☑ event hooks / script runner
- ☑ reverse-proxy support
- ☑ cross-platform (Windows, Linux, Macos, Android, FreeBSD, arm32/arm64, ppc64le, s390x, risc-v/riscv64)
- upload
- ☑ basic: plain multipart, ie6 support
- ☑ up2k: js, resumable, multithreaded
- no filesize limit! even on Cloudflare
- ☑ stash: simple PUT filedropper
- ☑ filename randomizer
- ☑ write-only folders
- ☑ unpost: undo/delete accidental uploads
- ☑ self-destruct (specified server-side or client-side)
- ☑ race the beam (almost like peer-to-peer)
- ☑ symlink/discard duplicates (content-matching)
- download
- ☑ single files in browser
- ☑ folders as zip / tar files
- ☑ FUSE client (read-only)
- browser
- ☑ navpane (directory tree sidebar)
- ☑ file manager (cut/paste, delete, batch-rename)
- ☑ audio player (with OS media controls and opus/mp3 transcoding)
- ☑ play video files as audio (converted on server)
- ☑ create and play m3u8 playlists
- ☑ image gallery with webm player
- ☑ textfile browser with syntax hilighting
- ☑ realtime streaming of growing files (logfiles and such)
- ☑ thumbnails
- ☑ ...of images using Pillow, pyvips, or FFmpeg
- ☑ ...of videos using FFmpeg
- ☑ ...of audio (spectrograms) using FFmpeg
- ☑ cache eviction (max-age; maybe max-size eventually)
- ☑ multilingual UI (english, norwegian, chinese, add your own))
- ☑ SPA (browse while uploading)
- server indexing
- ☑ locate files by contents
- ☑ search by name/path/date/size
- ☑ search by ID3-tags etc.
- client support
- ☑ folder sync (one-way only; full sync will never be supported)
- ☑ curl-friendly
- ☑ opengraph (discord embeds)
- markdown
PS: something missing? post any crazy ideas you've got as a feature request or discussion 🤙
small collection of user feedback
good enough,
surprisingly correct,
certified good software,
just works,
why,
wow this is better than nextcloud
project goals / philosophy
- inverse linux philosophy -- do all the things, and do an okay job
- quick drop-in service to get a lot of features in a pinch
- some of the alternatives might be a better fit for you
- run anywhere, support everything
- as many web-browsers and python versions as possible
- every browser should at least be able to browse, download, upload files
- be a good emergency solution for transferring stuff between ancient boxes
- minimal dependencies
- but optional dependencies adding bonus-features are ok
- everything being plaintext makes it possible to proofread for malicious code
- no preparations / setup necessary, just run the sfx (which is also plaintext)
- as many web-browsers and python versions as possible
- adaptable, malleable, hackable
- no build steps; modify the js/python without needing node.js or anything like that
becoming rich is specifically not a motivation, but if you wanna donate then see my github profile regarding donations for my FOSS stuff in general (also THANKS!)
general notes:
- paper-printing is affected by dark/light-mode! use lightmode for color, darkmode for grayscale
- because no browsers currently implement the media-query to do this properly orz
browser-specific:
- iPhone/iPad: use Firefox to download files
- Android-Chrome: increase "parallel uploads" for higher speed (android bug)
- Android-Firefox: takes a while to select files (their fix for ☝️)
- Desktop-Firefox:
may use gigabytes of RAM if your files are massiveseems to be OK now
- Desktop-Firefox: may stop you from unplugging USB flashdrives until you visit
about:memoryand click
Minimize memory usage
server-os-specific:
- RHEL8 / Rocky8: you can run copyparty using
/usr/libexec/platform-python
server notes:
- pypy is supported but regular cpython is faster if you enable the database
roughly sorted by chance of encounter
-
general:
--th-ff-jpgmay fix video thumbnails on some FFmpeg versions (macos, some linux)
--th-ff-swrmay fix audio thumbnails on some FFmpeg versions
- if the
up2k.db(filesystem index) is on a samba-share or network disk, you'll get unpredictable behavior if the share is disconnected for a bit
- use
--histor the
histvolflag (
-v [...]:c,hist=/tmp/foo) to place the db and thumbnails on a local disk instead
- or, if you only want to move the db (and not the thumbnails), then use
--dbpathor the
dbpathvolflag
- use
- all volumes must exist / be available on startup; up2k (mtp especially) gets funky otherwise
- probably more, pls let me know
-
-
python 3.4 and older (including 2.7):
- many rare and exciting edge-cases because python didn't handle EINTR yet
- downloads from copyparty may suddenly fail, but uploads should be fine
- many rare and exciting edge-cases because python didn't handle EINTR yet
-
python 2.7 on Windows:
- cannot index non-ascii filenames with
-e2d
- cannot handle filenames with mojibake
- cannot index non-ascii filenames with
if you have a new exciting bug to share, see reporting bugs
same order here too
-
Chrome issue 1317069 -- if you try to upload a folder which contains symlinks by dragging it into the browser, the symlinked files will not get uploaded
-
Chrome issue 1352210 -- plaintext http may be faster at filehashing than https (but also extremely CPU-intensive)
-
Chrome issue 383568268 -- filereaders in webworkers can OOM / crash the browser-tab
- copyparty has a workaround which seems to work well enough
-
Firefox issue 1790500 -- entire browser can crash after uploading ~4000 small files
-
Android: music playback randomly stops due to battery usage settings
-
iPhones: the volume control doesn't work because apple doesn't want it to
AudioContextwill probably never be a viable workaround as apple introduces new issues faster than they fix current ones
-
-
iPhones: music volume goes on a rollercoaster during song changes
- nothing I can do about it because
AudioContextis still broken in safari
- nothing I can do about it because
-
iPhones: the preload feature (in the media-player-options tab) can cause a tiny audio glitch 20sec before the end of each song, but disabling it may cause worse iOS bugs to appear instead
- just a hunch, but disabling preloading may cause playback to stop entirely, or possibly mess with bluetooth speakers
- tried to add a tooltip regarding this but looks like apple broke my tooltips
-
iPhones: preloaded awo files make safari log MEDIA_ERR_NETWORK errors as playback starts, but the song plays just fine so eh whatever
- awo, opus-weba, is apple's new take on opus support, replacing opus-caf which was technically limited to cbr opus
-
iPhones: preloading another awo file may cause playback to stop
- can be somewhat mitigated with
mp.au.play()in
mp.onpreloadbut that can hit a race condition in safari that starts playing the same audio object twice in parallel...
- can be somewhat mitigated with
-
Windows: folders cannot be accessed if the name ends with
.
- python or windows bug
-
Windows: msys2-python 3.8.6 occasionally throws
RuntimeError: release unlocked lockwhen leaving a scoped mutex in up2k
- this is an msys2 bug, the regular windows edition of python is fine
-
VirtualBox: sqlite throws
Disk I/O Errorwhen running in a VM and the up2k database is in a vboxsf
- use
--histor the
histvolflag (
-v [...]:c,hist=/tmp/foo) to place the db and thumbnails inside the vm instead
- or, if you only want to move the db (and not the thumbnails), then use
--dbpathor the
dbpathvolflag
- or, if you only want to move the db (and not the thumbnails), then use
- also happens on mergerfs, so put the db elsewhere
- use
-
Ubuntu: dragging files from certain folders into firefox or chrome is impossible
- due to snap security policies -- see
snap connections firefoxfor the allowlist,
removable-mediapermits all of
/mntand
/mediaapparently
- due to snap security policies -- see
upgrade notes
1.9.16(2023-11-04):
--stats/prometheus:
cpp_bansrenamed to
cpp_active_bans, and that +
cpp_uptimeare gauges
-
1.6.0(2023-01-29):
- http-api: delete/move is now
POSTinstead of
GET
- everything other than
GETand
HEADmust pass cors validation
- http-api: delete/move is now
1.5.0(2022-12-03): new chunksize formula for files larger than 128 GiB
- users: upgrade to the latest cli uploader if you use that
- devs: update third-party up2k clients (if those even exist)
"frequently" asked questions
-
CopyParty?
- nope! the name is either copyparty (all-lowercase) or Copyparty -- it's one word after all :>
-
can I change the 🌲 spinning pine-tree loading animation?
- yeah... :-(
-
is it possible to block read-access to folders unless you know the exact URL for a particular file inside?
- yes, using the
gpermission, see the examples there
- you can also do this with linux filesystem permissions;
chmod 111 musicwill make it possible to access files and folders inside the
musicfolder but not list the immediate contents -- also works with other software, not just copyparty
- yes, using the
-
can I link someone to a password-protected volume/file by including the password in the URL?
- yes, by adding
?pw=hunter2to the end; replace
?with
&if there are parameters in the URL already, meaning it contains a
?near the end
- yes, by adding
-
how do I stop
.histfolders from appearing everywhere on my HDD?
- by default, a
.histfolder is created inside each volume for the filesystem index, thumbnails, audio transcodes, and markdown document history. Use the
--histglobal-option or the
histvolflag to move it somewhere else; see database location
- by default, a
-
can I make copyparty download a file to my server if I give it a URL?
- yes, using hooks
-
firefox refuses to connect over https, saying "Secure Connection Failed" or "SEC_ERROR_BAD_SIGNATURE", but the usual button to "Accept the Risk and Continue" is not shown
- firefox has corrupted its certstore; fix this by exiting firefox, then find and delete the file named
cert9.dbsomewhere in your firefox profile folder
- firefox has corrupted its certstore; fix this by exiting firefox, then find and delete the file named
-
the server keeps saying
thank you for playingwhen I try to access the website
- you've gotten banned for malicious traffic! if this happens by mistake, and you're running a reverse-proxy and/or something like cloudflare, see real-ip on how to fix this
-
copyparty seems to think I am using http, even though the URL is https
- your reverse-proxy is not sending the
X-Forwarded-Proto: httpsheader; this could be because your reverse-proxy itself is confused. Ensure that none of the intermediates (such as cloudflare) are terminating https before the traffic hits your entrypoint
- your reverse-proxy is not sending the
-
thumbnails are broken (you get a colorful square which says the filetype instead)
- you need to install
FFmpegor
Pillow; see thumbnails
- you need to install
-
thumbnails are broken (some images appear, but other files just get a blank box, and/or the broken-image placeholder)
- probably due to a reverse-proxy messing with the request URLs and stripping the query parameters (
?th=w), so check your URL rewrite rules
- could also be due to incorrect caching settings in reverse-proxies and/or CDNs, so make sure that nothing is set to ignore the query string
- could also be due to misbehaving privacy-related browser extensions, so try to disable those
- probably due to a reverse-proxy messing with the request URLs and stripping the query parameters (
-
i want to learn python and/or programming and am considering looking at the copyparty source code in that occasion
-
_| _ __ _ _|_ (_| (_) | | (_) |_
-
per-folder, per-user permissions - if your setup is getting complex, consider making a config file instead of using arguments
- much easier to manage, and you can modify the config at runtime with
systemctl reload copypartyor more conveniently using the
[reload cfg]button in the control-panel (if the user has
a/admin in any volume)
- changes to the
[global]config section requires a restart to take effect
- changes to the
a quick summary can be seen using
--help-accounts
configuring accounts/volumes with arguments:
-a usr:pwdadds account
usrwith password
pwd
-v .::radds current-folder
.as the webroot,
readable by anyone
- the syntax is
-v src:dst:perm:perm:...so local-path, url-path, and one or more permissions to set
- granting the same permissions to multiple accounts:
-v .::r,usr1,usr2:rw,usr3,usr4= usr1/2 read-only, 3/4 read-write
- the syntax is
permissions:
r(read): browse folder contents, download files, download as zip/tar, see filekeys/dirkeys
w(write): upload files, move/copy files into this folder
m(move): move files/folders from this folder
d(delete): delete files/folders
.(dots): user can ask to show dotfiles in directory listings
g(get): only download files, cannot see folder contents or zip/tar
G(upget): same as
gexcept uploaders get to see their own filekeys (see
fkin examples below)
h(html): same as
gexcept folders return their index.html, and filekeys are not necessary for index.html
a(admin): can see upload time, uploader IPs, config-reload
A("all"): same as
rwmda.(read/write/move/delete/admin/dotfiles)
examples:
- add accounts named u1, u2, u3 with passwords p1, p2, p3:
-a u1:p1 -a u2:p2 -a u3:p3
- make folder
/srvthe root of the filesystem, read-only by anyone:
-v /srv::r
- make folder
/mnt/musicavailable at
/music, read-only for u1 and u2, read-write for u3:
-v /mnt/music:music:r,u1,u2:rw,u3
- unauthorized users accessing the webroot can see that the
musicfolder exists, but cannot open it
- unauthorized users accessing the webroot can see that the
- make folder
/mnt/incomingavailable at
/inc, write-only for u1, read-move for u2:
-v /mnt/incoming:inc:w,u1:rm,u2
- unauthorized users accessing the webroot can see that the
incfolder exists, but cannot open it
u1can open the
incfolder, but cannot see the contents, only upload new files to it
u2can browse it and move files from
/incinto any folder where
u2has write-access
- unauthorized users accessing the webroot can see that the
- make folder
/mnt/ssavailable at
/i, read-write for u1, get-only for everyone else, and enable filekeys:
-v /mnt/ss:i:rw,u1:g:c,fk=4
c,fk=4sets the
fk(filekey) volflag to 4, meaning each file gets a 4-character accesskey
u1can upload files, browse the folder, and see the generated filekeys
- other users cannot browse the folder, but can access the files if they have the full file URL with the filekey
- replacing the
gpermission with
wgwould let anonymous users upload files, but not see the required filekey to access it
- replacing the
gpermission with
wGwould let anonymous users upload files, receiving a working direct link in return
-
anyone trying to bruteforce a password gets banned according to
--ban-pw; default is 24h ban for 9 failed attempts in 1 hour
and if you want to use config files instead of commandline args (good!) then here's the same examples as a configfile; save it as
foobar.conf and use it like this:
python copyparty-sfx.py -c foobar.conf
[accounts]
u1: p1 # create account "u1" with password "p1"
u2: p2 # (note that comments must have
u3: p3 # two spaces before the # sign)
[/] # this URL will be mapped to...
/srv # ...this folder on the server filesystem
accs:
r: * # read-only for everyone, no account necessary
[/music] # create another volume at this URL,
/mnt/music # which is mapped to this folder
accs:
r: u1, u2 # only these accounts can read,
rw: u3 # and only u3 can read-write
[/inc]
/mnt/incoming
accs:
w: u1 # u1 can upload but not see/download any files,
rm: u2 # u2 can browse + move files out of this volume
[/i]
/mnt/ss
accs:
rw: u1 # u1 can read-write,
g: * # everyone can access files if they know the URL
flags:
fk: 4 # each file URL will have a 4-character password
hiding specific subfolders by mounting another volume on top of them
for example
-v /mnt::r -v /var/empty:web/certs:r mounts the server folder
/mnt as the webroot, but another volume is mounted at
/web/certs -- so visitors can only see the contents of
/mnt and
/mnt/web (at URLs
/ and
/web), but not
/mnt/web/certs because URL
/web/certs is mapped to
/var/empty
the example config file right above this section may explain this better; the first volume
/ is mapped to
/srv which means http://127.0.0.1:3923/music would try to read
/srv/music on the server filesystem, but since there's another volume at
/music mapped to
/mnt/music then it'll go to
/mnt/music instead
unix-style hidden files/folders by starting the name with a dot
anyone can access these if they know the name, but they normally don't appear in directory listings
a client can request to see dotfiles in directory listings if global option
-ed is specified, or the volume has volflag
dots, or the user has permission
.
dotfiles do not appear in search results unless one of the above is true, and the global option / volflag
dotsrch is set
even if user has permission to see dotfiles, they are default-hidden unless
--see-dotsis set, and/or user has enabled the
dotfilesoption in the settings tab
config file example, where the same permission to see dotfiles is given in two different ways just for reference:
[/foo]
/srv/foo
accs:
r.: ed # user "ed" has read-access + dot-access in this volume;
# dotfiles are visible in listings, but not in searches
flags:
dotsrch # dotfiles will now appear in search results too
dots # another way to let everyone see dotfiles in this vol
accessing a copyparty server using a web-browser
the main tabs in the ui
[🔎]search by size, date, path/name, mp3-tags ...
[🧯]unpost: undo/delete accidental uploads
[🚀]and
[🎈]are the uploaders
[📂]mkdir: create directories
[📝]new-md: create a new markdown document
[📟]send-msg: either to server-log or into textfiles if
--urlform save
[🎺]audio-player config options
[⚙️]general client config options
the browser has the following hotkeys (always qwerty)
?show hotkeys help
Btoggle breadcrumbs / navpane
I/Kprev/next folder
Mparent folder (or unexpand current)
Vtoggle folders / textfiles in the navpane
Gtoggle list / grid view -- same as
田bottom-right
Ttoggle thumbnails / icons
ESCclose various things
ctrl-Kdelete selected files/folders
ctrl-Xcut selected files/folders
ctrl-Ccopy selected files/folders to clipboard
ctrl-Vpaste (move/copy)
Ydownload selected files
F2rename selected file/folder
- when a file/folder is selected (in not-grid-view):
Up/Downmove cursor
- shift+
Up/Downselect and move cursor
- ctrl+
Up/Downmove cursor and scroll viewport
Spacetoggle file selection
Ctrl-Atoggle select all
-
- when a textfile is open:
I/Kprev/next textfile
Stoggle selection of open file
Mclose textfile
-
- when playing audio:
J/Lprev/next song
U/Oskip 10sec back/forward
0..9jump to 0%..90%
Pplay/pause (also starts playing the folder)
Ydownload file
-
- when viewing images / playing videos:
J/L, Left/Rightprev/next file
Home/Endfirst/last file
Ftoggle fullscreen
Stoggle selection
Rrotate clockwise (shift=ccw)
Ydownload file
Escclose viewer
- videos:
U/Oskip 10sec back/forward
0..9jump to 0%..90%
P/K/Spaceplay/pause
Mmute
Ccontinue playing next video
Vloop entire file
[loop range (start)
]loop range (end)
-
-
- when the navpane is open:
A/Dadjust tree width
-
- in the grid view:
Stoggle multiselect
- shift+
A/Dzoom
-
- in the markdown editor:
^ssave
^hheader
^kautoformat table
^ujump to next unicode character
^etoggle editor / preview
^up, ^downjump paragraphs
-
switching between breadcrumbs or navpane
click the
🌲 or pressing the
B hotkey to toggle between breadcrumbs path (default), or a navpane (tree-browser sidebar thing)
[+]and
[-](or hotkeys
A/
D) adjust the size
[🎯]jumps to the currently open folder
[📃]toggles between showing folders and textfiles
[📌]shows the name of all parent folders in a docked panel
[a]toggles automatic widening as you go deeper
[↵]toggles wordwrap
[👀]show full name on hover (if wordwrap is off)
press
g or
田 to toggle grid-view instead of the file listing and
t toggles icons / thumbnails
- can be made default globally with
--gridor per-volume with volflag
grid
- enable by adding
?imgsto a link, or disable with
?imgs=0
it does static images with Pillow / pyvips / FFmpeg, and uses FFmpeg for video files, so you may want to
--no-thumb or maybe just
--no-vthumb depending on how dangerous your users are
- pyvips is 3x faster than Pillow, Pillow is 3x faster than FFmpeg
- disable thumbnails for specific volumes with volflag
dthumbfor all, or
dvthumb/
dathumb/
dithumbfor video/audio/images only
- for installing FFmpeg on windows, see optional dependencies
audio files are converted into spectrograms using FFmpeg unless you
--no-athumb (and some FFmpeg builds may need
--th-ff-swr)
images with the following names (see
--th-covers) become the thumbnail of the folder they're in:
folder.png,
folder.jpg,
cover.png,
cover.jpg
- the order is significant, so if both
cover.pngand
folder.jpgexist in a folder, it will pick the first matching
--th-coversentry (
folder.jpg)
- and, if you enable file indexing, it will also try those names as dotfiles (
.folder.jpgand so), and then fallback on the first picture in the folder (if it has any pictures at all)
enabling
multiselect lets you click files to select them, and then shift-click another file for range-select
multiselectis mostly intended for phones/tablets, but the
seloption in the
[⚙️] settingstab is better suited for desktop use, allowing selection by CTRL-clicking and range-selection with SHIFT-click, all without affecting regular clicking
- the
seloption can be made default globally with
--gselor per-volume with volflag
gsel
- the
to show
/icons/exe.png and
/icons/elf.gif as the thumbnail for all
.exe and
.elf files respectively, do this:
--ext-th=exe=/icons/exe.png --ext-th=elf=/icons/elf.gif
- optionally as separate volflags for each mapping; see config file example below
- the supported image formats are jpg, png, gif, webp, ico
- be careful with svg; chrome will crash if you have too many unique svg files showing on the same page (the limit is 250 or so) -- showing the same handful of svg files thousands of times is ok however
config file example:
[global]
no-thumb # disable ALL thumbnails and audio transcoding
no-vthumb # only disable video thumbnails
[/music]
/mnt/nas/music
accs:
r: * # everyone can read
flags:
dthumb # disable ALL thumbnails and audio transcoding
dvthumb # only disable video thumbnails
ext-th: exe=/ico/exe.png # /ico/exe.png is the thumbnail of *.exe
ext-th: elf=/ico/elf.gif # ...and /ico/elf.gif is used for *.elf
th-covers: folder.png,folder.jpg,cover.png,cover.jpg # the default
download folders (or file selections) as
zip or
tar files
select which type of archive you want in the
[⚙️] config tab:
|name
|url-suffix
|description
|
tar
|
?tar
|plain gnutar, works great with
curl | tar -xv
|
pax
|
?tar=pax
|pax-format tar, futureproof, not as fast
|
tgz
|
?tar=gz
|gzip compressed gnu-tar (slow), for
curl | tar -xvz
|
txz
|
?tar=xz
|gnu-tar with xz / lzma compression (v.slow)
|
zip
|
?zip
|works everywhere, glitchy filenames on win7 and older
|
zip_dos
|
?zip=dos
|traditional cp437 (no unicode) to fix glitchy filenames
|
zip_crc
|
?zip=crc
|cp437 with crc32 computed early for truly ancient software
- gzip default level is
3(0=fast, 9=best), change with
?tar=gz:9
- xz default level is
1(0=fast, 9=best), change with
?tar=xz:9
- bz2 default level is
2(1=fast, 9=best), change with
?tar=bz2:9
- hidden files (dotfiles) are excluded unless account is allowed to list them
up2k.dband
dir.txtis always excluded
-
- bsdtar supports streaming unzipping:
curl foo?zip | bsdtar -xv
- good, because copyparty's zip is faster than tar on small files
- but
?taris better for large files, especially if the total exceeds 4 GiB
- but
- good, because copyparty's zip is faster than tar on small files
zip_crcwill take longer to download since the server has to read each file twice
- this is only to support MS-DOS PKZIP v2.04g (october 1993) and older
- how are you accessing copyparty actually
- this is only to support MS-DOS PKZIP v2.04g (october 1993) and older
you can also zip a selection of files or folders by clicking them in the browser, that brings up a selection editor and zip button in the bottom right
cool trick: download a folder by appending url-params
?tar&opus or
?tar&mp3 to transcode all audio files (except aac|m4a|mp3|ogg|opus|wma) to opus/mp3 before they're added to the archive
- super useful if you're 5 minutes away from takeoff and realize you don't have any music on your phone but your server only has flac files and downloading those will burn through all your data + there wouldn't be enough time anyways
- and url-params
&j/
&wproduce jpeg/webm thumbnails/spectrograms instead of the original audio/video/images (
&pfor audio waveforms)
- can also be used to pregenerate thumbnails; combine with
--th-maxage=9999999or
--th-clean=0
- can also be used to pregenerate thumbnails; combine with
drag files/folders into the web-browser to upload
dragdrop is the recommended way, but you may also:
- select some files (not folders) in your file explorer and press CTRL-V inside the browser window
- use the command-line uploader
- upload using curl, sharex, ishare, ...
when uploading files through dragdrop or CTRL-V, this initiates an upload using
up2k; there are two browser-based uploaders available:
[🎈] bup, the basic uploader, supports almost every browser since netscape 4.0
[🚀] up2k, the good / fancy one
NB: you can undo/delete your own uploads with
[🧯] unpost (and this is also where you abort unfinished uploads, but you have to refresh the page first)
up2k has several advantages:
- you can drop folders into the browser (files are added recursively)
- files are processed in chunks, and each chunk is checksummed
- uploads autoresume if they are interrupted by network issues
- uploads resume if you reboot your browser or pc, just upload the same files again
- server detects any corruption; the client reuploads affected chunks
- the client doesn't upload anything that already exists on the server
- no filesize limit, even when a proxy limits the request size (for example Cloudflare)
- much higher speeds than ftp/scp/tarpipe on some internet connections (mainly american ones) thanks to parallel connections
- the last-modified timestamp of the file is preserved
it is perfectly safe to restart / upgrade copyparty while someone is uploading to it!
all known up2k clients will resume just fine 💪
see up2k for details on how it works, or watch a demo video
protip: you can avoid scaring away users with contrib/plugins/minimal-up2k.js which makes it look much simpler
protip: if you enable
favicon in the
[⚙️] settings tab (by typing something into the textbox), the icon in the browser tab will indicate upload progress -- also, the
[🔔] and/or
[🔊] switches enable visible and/or audible notifications on upload completion
the up2k UI is the epitome of polished intuitive experiences:
- "parallel uploads" specifies how many chunks to upload at the same time
[🏃]analysis of other files should continue while one is uploading
[🥔]shows a simpler UI for faster uploads from slow devices
[🛡️]decides when to overwrite existing files on the server
🛡️= never (generate a new filename instead)
🕒= overwrite if the server-file is older
♻️= always overwrite if the files are different
-
[🎲]generate random filenames during upload
[🔎]switch between upload and file-search mode
- ignore
[🔎]if you add files by dragging them into the browser
- ignore
and then theres the tabs below it,
[ok]is the files which completed successfully
[ng]is the ones that failed / got rejected (already exists, ...)
[done]shows a combined list of
[ok]and
[ng], chronological order
[busy]files which are currently hashing, pending-upload, or uploading
- plus up to 3 entries each from
[done]and
[que]for context
- plus up to 3 entries each from
[que]is all the files that are still queued
note that since up2k has to read each file twice,
[🎈] bup can theoretically be up to 2x faster in some extreme cases (files bigger than your ram, combined with an internet connection faster than the read-speed of your HDD, or if you're uploading from a cuo2duo)
if you are resuming a massive upload and want to skip hashing the files which already finished, you can enable
turbo in the
[⚙️] config tab, but please read the tooltip on that button
if the server is behind a proxy which imposes a request-size limit, you can configure up2k to sneak below the limit with server-option
--u2sz (the default is 96 MiB to support Cloudflare)
if you want to replace existing files on the server with new uploads by default, run with
--u2ow 2 (only works if users have the delete-permission, and can still be disabled with
🛡️ in the UI)
dropping files into the browser also lets you see if they exist on the server
when you drag/drop files into the browser, you will see two dropzones:
Upload and
Search
on a phone? toggle the
[🔎]switch green before tapping the big yellow Search button to select your files
the files will be hashed on the client-side, and each hash is sent to the server, which checks if that file exists somewhere
files go into
[ok] if they exist (and you get a link to where it is), otherwise they land in
[ng]
- the main reason filesearch is combined with the uploader is cause the code was too spaghetti to separate it out somewhere else, this is no longer the case but now i've warmed up to the idea too much
undo/delete accidental uploads using the
[🧯] tab in the UI
you can unpost even if you don't have regular move/delete access, however only for files uploaded within the past
--unpost seconds (default 12 hours) and the server must be running with
-e2d
config file example:
[global]
e2d # enable up2k database (remember uploads)
unpost: 43200 # 12 hours (default)
uploads can be given a lifetime, after which they expire / self-destruct
the feature must be enabled per-volume with the
lifetime upload rule which sets the upper limit for how long a file gets to stay on the server
clients can specify a shorter expiration time using the up2k ui -- the relevant options become visible upon navigating into a folder with
lifetimes enabled -- or by using the
life upload modifier
specifying a custom expiration time client-side will affect the timespan in which unposts are permitted, so keep an eye on the estimates in the up2k ui
download files while they're still uploading (demo video) -- it's almost like peer-to-peer
requires the file to be uploaded using up2k (which is the default drag-and-drop uploader), alternatively the command-line program
the control-panel shows the ETA for all incoming files , but only for files being uploaded into volumes where you have read-access
cut/paste, rename, and delete files/folders (if you have permission)
file selection: click somewhere on the line (not the link itself), then:
-
spaceto toggle
-
up/downto move
-
shift-up/downto move-and-select
-
ctrl-shift-up/downto also scroll
-
shift-click another line for range-select
-
cut: select some files and
ctrl-x
-
copy: select some files and
ctrl-c
-
paste:
ctrl-vin another folder
-
rename:
F2
you can copy/move files across browser tabs (cut/copy in one tab, paste in another)
share a file or folder by creating a temporary link
when enabled in the server settings (
--shr), click the bottom-right
share button to share the folder you're currently in, or alternatively:
- select a folder first to share that folder instead
- select one or more files to share only those files
this feature was made with identity providers in mind -- configure your reverseproxy to skip the IdP's access-control for a given URL prefix and use that to safely share specific files/folders sans the usual auth checks
when creating a share, the creator can choose any of the following options:
- password-protection
- expire after a certain time;
0or blank means infinite
- allow visitors to upload (if the user who creates the share has write-access)
semi-intentional limitations:
- cleanup of expired shares only works when global option
e2dis set, and/or at least one volume on the server has volflag
e2d
- only folders from the same volume are shared; if you are sharing a folder which contains other volumes, then the contents of those volumes will not be available
- if you change password hashing settings after creating a password-protected share, then that share will stop working
- related to IdP volumes being forgotten on shutdown, any shares pointing into a user's IdP volume will be unavailable until that user makes their first request after a restart
- no option to "delete after first access" because tricky
- when linking something to discord (for example) it'll get accessed by their scraper and that would count as a hit
- browsers wouldn't be able to resume a broken download unless the requester's IP gets allowlisted for X minutes (ref. tricky)
specify
--shr /foobar to enable this feature; a toplevel virtual folder named
foobar is then created, and that's where all the shares will be served from
- you can name it whatever,
foobaris just an example
- if you're using config files, put
shr: /foobarinside the
[global]section instead
users can delete their own shares in the controlpanel, and a list of privileged users (
--shr-adm) are allowed to see and/or delet any share on the server
after a share has expired, it remains visible in the controlpanel for
--shr-rt minutes (default is 1 day), and the owner can revive it by extending the expiration time there
security note: using this feature does not mean that you can skip the accounts and volumes section -- you still need to restrict access to volumes that you do not intend to share with unauthenticated users! it is not sufficient to use rules in the reverseproxy to restrict access to just the
/share folder.
select some files and press
F2 to bring up the rename UI
quick explanation of the buttons,
[✅ apply rename]confirms and begins renaming
[❌ cancel]aborts and closes the rename window
[↺ reset]reverts any filename changes back to the original name
[decode]does a URL-decode on the filename, fixing stuff like
&and
%20
[advanced]toggles advanced mode
advanced mode: rename files based on rules to decide the new names, based on the original name (regex), or based on the tags collected from the file (artist/title/...), or a mix of both
in advanced mode,
[case]toggles case-sensitive regex
regexis the regex pattern to apply to the original filename; any files which don't match will be skipped
formatis the new filename, taking values from regex capturing groups and/or from file tags
- very loosely based on foobar2000 syntax
presetslets you save rename rules for later
available functions:
$lpad(text, length, pad_char)
$rpad(text, length, pad_char)
so,
say you have a file named
meganeko - Eclipse - 07 Sirius A.mp3 (absolutely fantastic album btw) and the tags are:
Album:Eclipse,
Artist:meganeko,
Title:Sirius A,
tn:7
you could use just regex to rename it:
regex=
(.*) - (.*) - ([0-9]{2}) (.*)
format=
(3). (1) - (4)
output=
07. meganeko - Sirius A.mp3
or you could use just tags:
format=
$lpad((tn),2,0). (artist) - (title).(ext)
output=
7. meganeko - Sirius A.mp3
or a mix of both:
regex=
- ([0-9]{2})
format=
(1). (artist) - (title).(ext)
output=
07. meganeko - Sirius A.mp3
the metadata keys you can use in the format field are the ones in the file-browser table header (whatever is collected with
-mte and
-mtp)
monitor a folder with your RSS reader , optionally recursive
must be enabled per-volume with volflag
rss or globally with
--rss
the feed includes itunes metadata for use with podcast readers such as AntennaPod
a feed example: https://cd.ocv.me/a/d2/d22/?rss&fext=mp3
url parameters:
pw=hunter2for password auth
recursiveto also include subfolders
title=foochanges the feed title (default: folder name)
fext=mp3,opusonly include mp3 and opus files (default: all)
nf=30only show the first 30 results (default: 250)
sort=msort by mtime (file last-modified), newest first (default)
u= upload-time; NOTE: non-uploaded files have upload-time
0
n= filename
a= filesize
- uppercase = reverse-sort;
M= oldest file first
-
list all recent uploads by clicking "show recent uploads" in the controlpanel
will show uploader IP and upload-time if the visitor has the admin permission
-
global-option
--ups-whenmakes upload-time visible to all users, and not just admins
-
global-option
--ups-who(volflag
ups_who) specifies who gets access (0=nobody, 1=admins, 2=everyone), default=2
note that the 🧯 unpost feature is better suited for viewing your own recent uploads, as it includes the option to undo/delete them
config file example:
[global]
ups-when # everyone can see upload times
ups-who: 1 # but only admins can see the list,
# so ups-when doesn't take effect
plays almost every audio format there is (if the server has FFmpeg installed for on-demand transcoding)
the following audio formats are usually always playable, even without FFmpeg:
aac|flac|m4a|mp3|ogg|opus|wav
some hilights:
- OS integration; control playback from your phone's lockscreen (windows // iOS // android)
- shows the audio waveform in the seekbar
- not perfectly gapless but can get really close (see settings + eq below); good enough to enjoy gapless albums as intended
- videos can be played as audio, without wasting bandwidth on the video
click the
play link next to an audio file, or copy the link target to share it (optionally with a timestamp to start playing from, like that example does)
open the
[🎺] media-player-settings tab to configure it,
- "switches":
[🔁]repeats one single song forever
[🔀]shuffles the files inside each folder
[preload]starts loading the next track when it's about to end, reduces the silence between songs
[full]does a full preload by downloading the entire next file; good for unreliable connections, bad for slow connections
[~s]toggles the seekbar waveform display
[/np]enables buttons to copy the now-playing info as an irc message
[📻]enables buttons to create an m3u playlist with the selected songs
[os-ctl]makes it possible to control audio playback from the lockscreen of your device (enables mediasession)
[seek]allows seeking with lockscreen controls (buggy on some devices)
[art]shows album art on the lockscreen
[🎯]keeps the playing song scrolled into view (good when using the player as a taskbar dock)
[⟎]shrinks the playback controls
-
- "buttons":
[uncache]may fix songs that won't play correctly due to bad files in browser cache
-
- "at end of folder":
[loop]keeps looping the folder
[next]plays into the next folder
-
- "transcode":
[flac]converts
flacand
wavfiles into opus (if supported by browser) or mp3
[aac]converts
aacand
m4afiles into opus (if supported by browser) or mp3
[oth]converts all other known formats into opus (if supported by browser) or mp3
aac|ac3|aif|aiff|alac|alaw|amr|ape|au|dfpwm|dts|flac|gsm|it|m4a|mo3|mod|mp2|mp3|mpc|mptm|mt2|mulaw|ogg|okt|opus|ra|s3m|tak|tta|ulaw|wav|wma|wv|xm|xpk
-
-
- "transcode to":
[opus]produces an
opuswhenever transcoding is necessary (the best choice on Android and PCs)
[awo]is
opusin a
webafile, good for iPhones (iOS 17.5 and newer) but Apple is still fixing some state-confusion bugs as of iOS 18.2.1
[caf]is
opusin a
caffile, good for iPhones (iOS 11 through 17), technically unsupported by Apple but works for the most part
[mp3]-- the myth, the legend, the undying master of mediocre sound quality that definitely works everywhere
-
- "tint" reduces the contrast of the playback bar
create and play m3u8 playlists -- see example text and player
click a file with the extension
m3u or
m3u8 (for example
mixtape.m3u or
touhou.m3u8 ) and you get two choices: Play / Edit
playlists can include songs across folders anywhere on the server, but filekeys/dirkeys are NOT supported, so the listener must have read-access or get-access to the files
with a standalone mediaplayer or copyparty
you can use foobar2000, deadbeef, just about any standalone player should work -- but you might need to edit the filepaths in the playlist so they fit with the server-URLs
alternatively, you can create the playlist using copyparty itself:
-
open the
[🎺]media-player-settings tab and enable the
[📻]create-playlist feature -- this adds two new buttons in the bottom-right tray,
[📻add]and
[📻copy]which appear when you listen to music, or when you select a few audiofiles
-
click the
📻addbutton while a song is playing (or when you've selected some songs) and they'll be added to "the list" (you can't see it yet)
-
at any time, click
📻copyto send the playlist to your clipboard
- you can then continue adding more songs if you'd like
- if you want to wipe the playlist and start from scratch, just refresh the page
-
create a new textfile, name it
something.m3uand paste the playlist there
can also boost the volume in general, or increase/decrease stereo width (like crossfeed just worse)
has the convenient side-effect of reducing the pause between songs, so gapless albums play better with the eq enabled (just make it flat)
not available on iPhones / iPads because AudioContext currently breaks background audio playback on iOS (15.7.8)
due to phone / app settings, android phones may randomly stop playing music when the power saver kicks in, especially at the end of an album -- you can fix it by disabling power saving in the app settings of the browser you use for music streaming (preferably a dedicated one)
with realtime streaming of logfiles and such (demo) , and terminal colors work too
click
-txt- next to a textfile to open the viewer, which has the following toolbar buttons:
✏️ editopens the textfile editor
📡 followstarts monitoring the file for changes, streaming new lines in realtime
- similar to
tail -f
- link directly to a file with tailing enabled by adding
&tailto the textviewer URL
- similar to
and there are two editors
there is a built-in extension for inline clickable thumbnails;
- enable it by adding
<!-- th -->somewhere in the doc
- add thumbnails with
!th[l](your.jpg)where
lmeans left-align (
r= right-align)
- a single line with
---clears the float / inlining
- in the case of README.md being displayed below a file listing, thumbnails will open in the gallery viewer
other notes,
- the document preview has a max-width which is the same as an A4 paper when printed
dynamic docs with serverside variable expansion to replace stuff like
{{self.ip}} with the client's IP, or
{{srv.htime}} with the current time on the server
see ./srv/expand/ for usage and examples
-
you can link a particular timestamp in an audio file by adding it to the URL, such as
&20/
&20s/
&1m20/
&t=1:20after the
.../#af-c8960dab
-
enabling the audio equalizer can help make gapless albums fully gapless in some browsers (chrome), so consider leaving it on with all the values at zero
-
get a plaintext file listing by adding
?ls=tto a URL, or a compact colored one with
?ls=v(for unix terminals)
-
if you are using media hotkeys to switch songs and are getting tired of seeing the OSD popup which Windows doesn't let you disable, consider ./contrib/media-osd-bgone.ps1
-
click the bottom-left
πto open a javascript prompt for debugging
-
files named
.prologue.html/
.epilogue.htmlwill be rendered before/after directory listings unless
--no-logues
-
files named
descript.ion/
DESCRIPT.IONare parsed and displayed in the file listing, or as the epilogue if nonstandard
-
files named
README.md/
readme.mdwill be rendered after directory listings unless
--no-readme(but
.epilogue.htmltakes precedence)
- and
PREADME.md/
preadme.mdis shown above directory listings unless
--no-readmeor
.prologue.html
- and
-
README.mdand
*logue.htmlcan contain placeholder values which are replaced server-side before embedding into directory listings; see
--help-exp
search by size, date, path/name, mp3-tags, ...
when started with
-e2dsa copyparty will scan/index all your files. This avoids duplicates on upload, and also makes the volumes searchable through the web-ui:
- make search queries by
size/
date/
directory-path/
filename, or...
- drag/drop a local file to see if the same contents exist somewhere on the server, see file-search
path/name queries are space-separated, AND'ed together, and words are negated with a
- prefix, so for example:
- path:
shibayan -bossafinds all files where one of the folders contain
shibayanbut filters out any results where
bossaexists somewhere in the path
- name:
demetori styxgives you good stuff
the
raw field allows for more complex stuff such as
( tags like *nhato* or tags like *taishi* ) and ( not tags like *nhato* or not tags like *taishi* ) which finds all songs by either nhato or taishi, excluding collabs (terrible example, why would you do that)
for the above example to work, add the commandline argument
-e2ts to also scan/index tags from music files, which brings us over to:
using arguments or config files, or a mix of both:
- config files (
-c some.conf) can set additional commandline arguments; see ./docs/example.conf and ./docs/example2.conf
kill -s USR1(same as
systemctl reload copyparty) to reload accounts and volumes from config files without restarting
- or click the
[reload cfg]button in the control-panel if the user has
a/admin in any volume
- changes to the
[global]config section requires a restart to take effect
- or click the
NB: as humongous as this readme is, there is also a lot of undocumented features. Run copyparty with
--help to see all available global options; all of those can be used in the
[global] section of config files, and everything listed in
--help-flags can be used in volumes as volflags.
- if running in docker/podman, try this:
docker run --rm -it copyparty/ac --help
- or see this (probably outdated): https://ocv.me/copyparty/helptext.html
- or if you prefer plaintext, https://ocv.me/copyparty/helptext.txt
announce enabled services on the LAN (pic) --
-z enables both mdns and ssdp
--z-on/
--z-offlimits the feature to certain networks
config file example:
[global]
z # enable all zeroconf features (mdns, ssdp)
zm # only enables mdns (does nothing since we already have z)
z-on: 192.168.0.0/16, 10.1.2.0/24 # restrict to certain subnets
LAN domain-name and feature announcer
uses multicast dns to give copyparty a domain which any machine on the LAN can use to access it
all enabled services (webdav, ftp, smb) will appear in mDNS-aware file managers (KDE, gnome, macOS, ...)
the domain will be
partybox.local if the machine's hostname is
partybox unless
--name specifies something else
and the web-UI will be available at http://partybox.local:3923/
- if you want to get rid of the
:3923so you can use http://partybox.local/ instead then see listen on port 80 and 443
windows-explorer announcer
uses ssdp to make copyparty appear in the windows file explorer on all machines on the LAN
doubleclicking the icon opens the "connect" page which explains how to mount copyparty as a local filesystem
if copyparty does not appear in windows explorer, use
--zsv to see why:
- maybe the discovery multicast was sent from an IP which does not intersect with the server subnets
print a qr-code (screenshot) for quick access, great between phones on android hotspots which keep changing the subnet
--qrenables it
--qrsdoes https instead of http
--qrl lootbox/?pw=hunter2appends to the url, linking to the
lootboxfolder with password
hunter2
--qrz 1forces 1x zoom instead of autoscaling to fit the terminal size
- 1x may render incorrectly on some terminals/fonts, but 2x should always work
it uses the server hostname if mdns is enabled, otherwise it'll use your external ip (default route) unless
--qri specifies a specific ip-prefix or domain
an FTP server can be started using
--ftp 3921, and/or
--ftps for explicit TLS (ftpes)
- based on pyftpdlib
- needs a dedicated port (cannot share with the HTTP/HTTPS API)
- uploads are not resumable -- delete and restart if necessary
- runs in active mode by default, you probably want
--ftp-pr 12000-13000
- if you enable both
ftpand
ftps, the port-range will be divided in half
- some older software (filezilla on debian-stable) cannot passive-mode with TLS
- if you enable both
- login with any username + your password, or put your password in the username field
some recommended FTP / FTPS clients;
wark = example password:
- https://winscp.net/eng/download.php
- https://filezilla-project.org/ struggles a bit with ftps in active-mode, but is fine otherwise
- https://rclone.org/ does FTPS with
tls=false explicit_tls=true
lftp -u k,wark -p 3921 127.0.0.1 -e ls
lftp -u k,wark -p 3990 127.0.0.1 -e 'set ssl:verify-certificate no; ls'
with read-write support, supports winXP and later, macos, nautilus/gvfs ... a great way to access copyparty straight from the file explorer in your OS
click the connect button in the control-panel to see connection instructions for windows, linux, macos
general usage:
- login with any username + your password, or put your password in the username field (password field can be empty/whatever)
on macos, connect from finder:
- [Go] -> [Connect to Server...] -> http://192.168.123.1:3923/
in order to grant full write-access to webdav clients, the volflag
daw must be set and the account must also have delete-access (otherwise the client won't be allowed to replace the contents of existing files, which is how webdav works)
note: if you have enabled IdP authentication then that may cause issues for some/most webdav clients; see the webdav section in the IdP docs
using the GUI (winXP or later):
- rightclick [my computer] -> [map network drive] -> Folder:
http://192.168.123.1:3923/
- on winXP only, click the
Sign up for online storagehyperlink instead and put the URL there
- providing your password as the username is recommended; the password field can be anything or empty
- on winXP only, click the
the webdav client that's built into windows has the following list of bugs; you can avoid all of these by connecting with rclone instead:
- win7+ doesn't actually send the password to the server when reauthenticating after a reboot unless you first try to login with an incorrect password and then switch to the correct password
- or just type your password into the username field instead to get around it entirely
- connecting to a folder which allows anonymous read will make writing impossible, as windows has decided it doesn't need to login
- workaround: connect twice; first to a folder which requires auth, then to the folder you actually want, and leave both of those mounted
- or set the server-option
--dav-authto force password-auth for all webdav clients
- win7+ may open a new tcp connection for every file and sometimes forgets to close them, eventually needing a reboot
- maybe NIC-related (??), happens with win10-ltsc on e1000e but not virtio
- windows cannot access folders which contain filenames with invalid unicode or forbidden characters (
<>:"/\|?*), or names ending with
.
- winxp cannot show unicode characters outside of some range
- latin-1 is fine, hiragana is not (not even as shift-jis on japanese xp)
a TFTP server (read/write) can be started using
--tftp 3969 (you probably want ftp instead unless you are actually communicating with hardware from the 90s (in which case we should definitely hang some time))
that makes this the first RTX DECT Base that has been updated using copyparty 🎉
- based on partftpy
- no accounts; read from world-readable folders, write to world-writable, overwrite in world-deletable
- needs a dedicated port (cannot share with the HTTP/HTTPS API)
- run as root (or see below) to use the spec-recommended port
69(nice)
- run as root (or see below) to use the spec-recommended port
- can reply from a predefined portrange (good for firewalls)
- only supports the binary/octet/image transfer mode (no netascii)
- RFC 7440 is not supported, so will be extremely slow over WAN
- assuming default blksize (512), expect 1100 KiB/s over 100BASE-T, 400-500 KiB/s over wifi, 200 on bad wifi
most clients expect to find TFTP on port 69, but on linux and macos you need to be root to listen on that. Alternatively, listen on 3969 and use NAT on the server to forward 69 to that port;
- on linux:
iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -i eth0 -p udp --dport 69 -j REDIRECT --to-port 3969
some recommended TFTP clients:
- curl (cross-platform, read/write)
- get:
curl --tftp-blksize 1428 tftp://127.0.0.1:3969/firmware.bin
- put:
curl --tftp-blksize 1428 -T firmware.bin tftp://127.0.0.1:3969/
- get:
- windows:
tftp.exe(you probably already have it)
tftp -i 127.0.0.1 put firmware.bin
-
- linux:
tftp-hpa,
atftp
atftp --option "blksize 1428" 127.0.0.1 3969 -p -l firmware.bin -r firmware.bin
tftp -v -m binary 127.0.0.1 3969 -c put firmware.bin
-
unsafe, slow, not recommended for wan, enable with
--smb for read-only or
--smbw for read-write
click the connect button in the control-panel to see connection instructions for windows, linux, macos
dependencies:
python3 -m pip install --user -U impacket==0.11.0
- newer versions of impacket will hopefully work just fine but there is monkeypatching so maybe not
some BIG WARNINGS specific to SMB/CIFS, in decreasing importance:
- not entirely confident that read-only is read-only
- the smb backend is not fully integrated with vfs, meaning there could be security issues (path traversal). Please use
--smb-port(see below) and prisonparty or bubbleparty
- account passwords work per-volume as expected, and so does account permissions (read/write/move/delete), but
--smbwmust be given to allow write-access from smb
- shadowing probably works as expected but no guarantees
- account passwords work per-volume as expected, and so does account permissions (read/write/move/delete), but
and some minor issues,
- clients only see the first ~400 files in big folders;
- this was originally due to impacket#1433 which was fixed in impacket-0.12, so you can disable the workaround with
--smb-nwa-1but then you get unacceptably poor performance instead
- this was originally due to impacket#1433 which was fixed in impacket-0.12, so you can disable the workaround with
- hot-reload of server config (
/?reload=cfg) does not include the
[global]section (commandline args)
- listens on the first IPv4
-iinterface only (default = :: = 0.0.0.0 = all)
- login doesn't work on winxp, but anonymous access is ok -- remove all accounts from copyparty config for that to work
- win10 onwards does not allow connecting anonymously / without accounts
- python3 only
- slow (the builtin webdav support in windows is 5x faster, and rclone-webdav is 30x faster)
known client bugs:
- on win7 only,
--smb1is much faster than smb2 (default) because it keeps rescanning folders on smb2
- however smb1 is buggy and is not enabled by default on win10 onwards
- windows cannot access folders which contain filenames with invalid unicode or forbidden characters (
<>:"/\|?*), or names ending with
.
the smb protocol listens on TCP port 445, which is a privileged port on linux and macos, which would require running copyparty as root. However, this can be avoided by listening on another port using
--smb-port 3945 and then using NAT on the server to forward the traffic from 445 to there;
- on linux:
iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -i eth0 -p tcp --dport 445 -j REDIRECT --to-port 3945
authenticate with one of the following:
- username
$username, password
$password
- username
$password, password
k
tweaking the ui
- set default sort order globally with
--sortor per-volume with the
sortvolflag; specify one or more comma-separated columns to sort by, and prefix the column name with
-for reverse sort
- the column names you can use are visible as tooltips when hovering over the column headers in the directory listing, for example
href ext sz ts tags/.up_at tags/Circle tags/.tn tags/Artist tags/Title
- to sort in music order (album, track, artist, title) with filename as fallback, you could
--sort tags/Circle,tags/.tn,tags/Artist,tags/Title,href
- to sort by upload date, first enable showing the upload date in the listing with
-e2d -mte +.up_atand then
--sort tags/.up_at
- the column names you can use are visible as tooltips when hovering over the column headers in the directory listing, for example
see ./docs/rice for more, including how to add stuff (css/
<meta>/...) to the html
<head> tag, or to add your own translation
discord and social-media embeds
can be enabled globally with
--og or per-volume with volflag
og
note that this disables hotlinking because the opengraph spec demands it; to sneak past this intentional limitation, you can enable opengraph selectively by user-agent, for example
--og-ua '(Discord|Twitter|Slack)bot' (or volflag
og_ua)
you can also hotlink files regardless by appending
?raw to the url
if you want to entirely replace the copyparty response with your own jinja2 template, give the template filepath to
--og-tpl or volflag
og_tpl (all members of
HttpCli are available through the
this object)
enable symlink-based upload deduplication globally with
--dedup or per-volume with volflag
dedup
by default, when someone tries to upload a file that already exists on the server, the upload will be politely declined, and the server will copy the existing file over to where the upload would have gone
if you enable deduplication with
--dedup then it'll create a symlink instead of a full copy, thus reducing disk space usage
- on the contrary, if your server is hooked up to s3-glacier or similar storage where reading is expensive, and you cannot use
--safe-dedup=1because you have other software tampering with your files, so you want to entirely disable detection of duplicate data instead, then you can specify
--no-cloneglobally or
nocloneas a volflag
warning: when enabling dedup, you should also:
- enable indexing with
-e2dsaor volflag
e2dsa(see file indexing section below); strongly recommended
- ...and/or
--hardlink-onlyto use hardlink-based deduplication instead of symlinks; see explanation below
- ...and/or
--reflinkto use CoW/reflink-based dedup (much safer than hardlink, but OS/FS-dependent)
it will not be safe to rename/delete files if you only enable dedup and none of the above; if you enable indexing then it is not necessary to also do hardlinks (but you may still want to)
by default, deduplication is done based on symlinks (symbolic links); these are tiny files which are pointers to the nearest full copy of the file
you can choose to use hardlinks instead of softlinks, globally with
--hardlink-only or volflag
hardlinkonly, and you can choose to use reflinks with
--reflink or volflag
reflink
advantages of using reflinks (CoW, copy-on-write):
- entirely safe (when your filesystem supports it correctly); either file can be edited or deleted without affecting other copies
- only linux 5.3 or newer, only python 3.14 or newer, only some filesystems (btrfs probably ok, maybe xfs too, but zfs had bugs)
advantages of using hardlinks:
- hardlinks are more compatible with other software; they behave entirely like regular files
- you can safely move and rename files using other file managers
- symlinks need to be managed by copyparty to ensure the destinations remain correct
advantages of using symlinks (default):
- each symlink can have its own last-modified timestamp, but a single timestamp is shared by all hardlinks
- symlinks make it more obvious to other software that the file is not a regular file, so this can be less dangerous
- hardlinks look like regular files, so other software may assume they are safe to edit without affecting the other copies
warning: if you edit the contents of a deduplicated file, then you will also edit all other copies of that file! This is especially surprising with hardlinks, because they look like regular files, but that same file exists in multiple locations
global-option
--xlink / volflag
xlink additionally enables deduplication across volumes, but this is probably buggy and not recommended
config file example:
[global]
e2dsa # scan and index filesystem on startup
dedup # symlink-based deduplication for all volumes
[/media]
/mnt/nas/media
flags:
hardlinkonly # this vol does hardlinks instead of symlinks
enable music search, upload-undo, and better dedup
file indexing relies on two database tables, the up2k filetree (
-e2d) and the metadata tags (
-e2t), stored in
.hist/up2k.db. Configuration can be done through arguments, volflags, or a mix of both.
through arguments:
-e2denables file indexing on upload
-e2dsalso scans writable folders for new files on startup
-e2dsaalso scans all mounted volumes (including readonly ones)
-e2tenables metadata indexing on upload
-e2tsalso scans for tags in all files that don't have tags yet
-e2tsralso deletes all existing tags, doing a full reindex
-e2vverifies file integrity at startup, comparing hashes from the db
-e2vupatches the database with the new hashes from the filesystem
-e2vppanics and kills copyparty instead
the same arguments can be set as volflags, in addition to
d2d,
d2ds,
d2t,
d2ts,
d2v for disabling:
-v ~/music::r:c,e2ds,e2tsrdoes a full reindex of everything on startup
-v ~/music::r:c,d2ddisables all indexing, even if any
-e2*are on
-v ~/music::r:c,d2tdisables all
-e2t*(tags), does not affect
-e2d*
-v ~/music::r:c,d2dsdisables on-boot scans; only index new uploads
-v ~/music::r:c,d2tssame except only affecting tags
note:
- upload-times can be displayed in the file listing by enabling the
.up_atmetadata key, either globally with
-e2d -mte +.up_ator per-volume with volflags
e2d,mte=+.up_at(will have a ~17% performance impact on directory listings)
e2tsris probably always overkill, since
e2ds/
e2dsawould pick up any file modifications and
e2tswould then reindex those, unless there is a new copyparty version with new parsers and the release note says otherwise
config file example (these options are recommended btw):
[global]
e2dsa # scan and index all files in all volumes on startup
e2ts # check newly-discovered or uploaded files for media tags
to save some time, you can provide a regex pattern for filepaths to only index by filename/path/size/last-modified (and not the hash of the file contents) by setting
--no-hash '\.iso$' or the volflag
:c,nohash=\.iso$, this has the following consequences:
- initial indexing is way faster, especially when the volume is on a network disk
- makes it impossible to file-search
- if someone uploads the same file contents, the upload will not be detected as a dupe, so it will not get symlinked or rejected
similarly, you can fully ignore files/folders using
--no-idx [...] and
:c,noidx=\.iso$
NOTE:
no-idx and/or
no-hash prevents deduplication of those files
- when running on macos, all the usual apple metadata files are excluded by default
if you set
--no-hash [...] globally, you can enable hashing for specific volumes using flag
:c,nohash=
to exclude certain filepaths from search-results, use
--srch-excl or volflag
srch_excl instead of
--no-idx, for example
--srch-excl 'password|logs/[0-9]'
config file example:
[/games]
/mnt/nas/games
flags:
noidx: \.iso$ # skip indexing iso-files
srch_excl: password|logs/[0-9] # filter search results
avoid traversing into other filesystems using
--xdev / volflag
:c,xdev, skipping any symlinks or bind-mounts to another HDD for example
and/or you can
--xvol /
:c,xvol to ignore all symlinks leaving the volume's top directory, but still allow bind-mounts pointing elsewhere
- symlinks are permitted with
xvolif they point into another volume where the user has the same level of access
these options will reduce performance; unlikely worst-case estimates are 14% reduction for directory listings, 35% for download-as-tar
as of copyparty v1.7.0 these options also prevent file access at runtime -- in previous versions it was just hints for the indexer
filesystem monitoring; if copyparty is not the only software doing stuff on your filesystem, you may want to enable periodic rescans to keep the index up to date
argument
--re-maxage 60 will rescan all volumes every 60 sec, same as volflag
:c,scan=60 to specify it per-volume
uploads are disabled while a rescan is happening, so rescans will be delayed by
--db-act (default 10 sec) when there is write-activity going on (uploads, renames, ...)
note: folder-thumbnails are selected during filesystem indexing, so periodic rescans can be used to keep them accurate as images are uploaded/deleted (or manually do a rescan with the
reload button in the controlpanel)
config file example:
[global]
re-maxage: 3600
[/pics]
/mnt/nas/pics
flags:
scan: 900
set upload rules using volflags, some examples:
:c,sz=1k-3msets allowed filesize between 1 KiB and 3 MiB inclusive (suffixes:
b,
k,
m,
g)
:c,df=4gblock uploads if there would be less than 4 GiB free disk space afterwards
:c,vmaxb=1gblock uploads if total volume size would exceed 1 GiB afterwards
:c,vmaxn=4kblock uploads if volume would contain more than 4096 files afterwards
:c,nosubdisallow uploading into subdirectories; goes well with
rotnand
rotf:
:c,rotn=1000,2moves uploads into subfolders, up to 1000 files in each folder before making a new one, two levels deep (must be at least 1)
:c,rotf=%Y/%m/%d/%Henforces files to be uploaded into a structure of subfolders according to that date format
- if someone uploads to
/foo/barthe path would be rewritten to
/foo/bar/2021/08/06/23for example
- but the actual value is not verified, just the structure, so the uploader can choose any values which conform to the format string
- just to avoid additional complexity in up2k which is enough of a mess already
- if someone uploads to
:c,lifetime=300delete uploaded files when they become 5 minutes old
you can also set transaction limits which apply per-IP and per-volume, but these assume
-j 1 (default) otherwise the limits will be off, for example
-j 4 would allow anywhere between 1x and 4x the limits you set depending on which processing node the client gets routed to
:c,maxn=250,3600allows 250 files over 1 hour from each IP (tracked per-volume)
:c,maxb=1g,300allows 1 GiB total over 5 minutes from each IP (tracked per-volume)
notes:
vmaxband
vmaxnrequires either the
e2dsvolflag or
-e2dsaglobal-option
config file example:
[/inc]
/mnt/nas/uploads
accs:
w: * # anyone can upload here
rw: ed # only user "ed" can read-write
flags:
e2ds # filesystem indexing is required for many of these:
sz: 1k-3m # accept upload only if filesize in this range
df: 4g # free disk space cannot go lower than this
vmaxb: 1g # volume can never exceed 1 GiB
vmaxn: 4k # ...or 4000 files, whichever comes first
nosub # must upload to toplevel folder
lifetime: 300 # uploads are deleted after 5min
maxn: 250,3600 # each IP can upload 250 files in 1 hour
maxb: 1g,300 # each IP can upload 1 GiB over 5 minutes
files can be autocompressed on upload, either on user-request (if config allows) or forced by server-config
- volflag
gzallows gz compression
- volflag
xzallows lzma compression
- volflag
pkforces compression on all files
- url parameter
pkrequests compression with server-default algorithm
- url parameter
gzor
xzrequests compression with a specific algorithm
- url parameter
xzrequests xz compression
things to note,
- the
gzand
xzarguments take a single optional argument, the compression level (range 0 to 9)
- the
pkvolflag takes the optional argument
ALGORITHM,LEVELwhich will then be forced for all uploads, for example
gz,9or
xz,0
- default compression is gzip level 9
- all upload methods except up2k are supported
- the files will be indexed after compression, so dupe-detection and file-search will not work as expected
some examples,
-v inc:inc:w:c,pk=xz,0
folder named inc, shared at inc, write-only for everyone, forces xz compression at level 0
-v inc:inc:w:c,pk
same write-only inc, but forces gz compression (default) instead of xz
-v inc:inc:w:c,gz
allows (but does not force) gz compression if client uploads to
/inc?pkor
/inc?gzor
/inc?gz=4
:c,magicenables filetype detection for nameless uploads, same as
--magic
- needs https://pypi.org/project/python-magic/
python3 -m pip install --user -U python-magic
- on windows grab this instead
python3 -m pip install --user -U python-magic-bin
- needs https://pypi.org/project/python-magic/
in-volume (
.hist/up2k.db, default) or somewhere else
copyparty creates a subfolder named
.hist inside each volume where it stores the database, thumbnails, and some other stuff
this can instead be kept in a single place using the
--hist argument, or the
hist= volflag, or a mix of both:
--hist ~/.cache/copyparty -v ~/music::r:c,hist=-sets
~/.cache/copypartyas the default place to put volume info, but
~/musicgets the regular
.histsubfolder (
-restores default behavior)
by default, the per-volume
up2k.db sqlite3-database for
-e2d and
-e2t is stored next to the thumbnails according to the
--hist option, but the global-option
--dbpath and/or volflag
dbpath can be used to put the database somewhere else
if your storage backend is unreliable (NFS or bad HDDs), you can specify one or more "landmarks" to look for before doing anything database-related. A landmark is a file which is always expected to exist inside the volume. This avoids spurious filesystem rescans in the event of an outage. One line per landmark (see example below)
note:
- putting the hist-folders on an SSD is strongly recommended for performance
- markdown edits are always stored in a local
.histsubdirectory
- on windows the volflag path is cyglike, so
/c/tempmeans
C:\tempbut use regular paths for
--hist
- you can use cygpaths for volumes too,
-v C:\Users::rand
-v /c/users::rboth work
- you can use cygpaths for volumes too,
config file example:
[global]
hist: ~/.cache/copyparty # put db/thumbs/etc. here by default
[/pics]
/mnt/nas/pics
flags:
hist: - # restore the default (/mnt/nas/pics/.hist/)
hist: /mnt/nas/cache/pics/ # can be absolute path
landmark: me.jpg # /mnt/nas/pics/me.jpg must be readable to enable db
landmark: info/a.txt^=ok # and this textfile must start with "ok"
set
-e2t to index tags on upload
-mte decides which tags to index and display in the browser (and also the display order), this can be changed per-volume:
-v ~/music::r:c,mte=title,artistindexes and displays title followed by artist
if you add/remove a tag from
mte you will need to run with
-e2tsr once to rebuild the database, otherwise only new files will be affected
but instead of using
-mte,
-mth is a better way to hide tags in the browser: these tags will not be displayed by default, but they still get indexed and become searchable, and users can choose to unhide them in the
[⚙️] config pane
-mtm can be used to add or redefine a metadata mapping, say you have media files with
foo and
bar tags and you want them to display as
qux in the browser (preferring
foo if both are present), then do
-mtm qux=foo,bar and now you can
-mte artist,title,qux
tags that start with a
. such as
.bpm and
.dur(ation) indicate numeric value
see the beautiful mess of a dictionary in mtag.py for the default mappings (should cover mp3,opus,flac,m4a,wav,aif,)
--no-mutagen disables Mutagen and uses FFprobe instead, which...
- is about 20x slower than Mutagen
- catches a few tags that Mutagen doesn't
- melodic key, video resolution, framerate, pixfmt
- avoids pulling any GPL code into copyparty
- more importantly runs FFprobe on incoming files which is bad if your FFmpeg has a cve
--mtag-to sets the tag-scan timeout; very high default (60 sec) to cater for zfs and other randomly-freezing filesystems. Lower values like 10 are usually safe, allowing for faster processing of tricky files
provide custom parsers to index additional tags, also see ./bin/mtag/README.md
copyparty can invoke external programs to collect additional metadata for files using
mtp (either as argument or volflag), there is a default timeout of 60sec, and only files which contain audio get analyzed by default (see ay/an/ad below)
-mtp .bpm=~/bin/audio-bpm.pywill execute
~/bin/audio-bpm.pywith the audio file as argument 1 to provide the
.bpmtag, if that does not exist in the audio metadata
-mtp key=f,t5,~/bin/audio-key.pyuses
~/bin/audio-key.pyto get the
keytag, replacing any existing metadata tag (
f,), aborting if it takes longer than 5sec (
t5,)
-v ~/music::r:c,mtp=.bpm=~/bin/audio-bpm.py:c,mtp=key=f,t5,~/bin/audio-key.pyboth as a per-volume config wow this is getting ugly
but wait, there's more!
-mtp can be used for non-audio files as well using the
a flag:
ay only do audio files (default),
an only do non-audio files, or
ad do all files (d as in dontcare)
- "audio file" also means videos btw, as long as there is an audio stream
-mtp ext=an,~/bin/file-ext.pyruns
~/bin/file-ext.pyto get the
exttag only if file is not audio (
an)
-mtp arch,built,ver,orig=an,eexe,edll,~/bin/exe.pyruns
~/bin/exe.pyto get properties about windows-binaries only if file is not audio (
an) and file extension is exe or dll
- if you want to daisychain parsers, use the
pflag to set processing order
-mtp foo=p1,~/a.pyruns before
-mtp foo=p2,~/b.pyand will forward all the tags detected so far as json to the stdin of b.py
-
- option
c0disables capturing of stdout/stderr, so copyparty will not receive any tags from the process at all -- instead the invoked program is free to print whatever to the console, just using copyparty as a launcher
c1captures stdout only,
c2only stderr, and
c3(default) captures both
-
- you can control how the parser is killed if it times out with option
ktkilling the entire process tree (default),
kmjust the main process, or
knlet it continue running until copyparty is terminated
if something doesn't work, try
--mtag-v for verbose error messages
config file example; note that
mtp is an additive option so all of the mtp options will take effect:
[/music]
/mnt/nas/music
flags:
mtp: .bpm=~/bin/audio-bpm.py # assign ".bpm" (numeric) with script
mtp: key=f,t5,~/bin/audio-key.py # force/overwrite, 5sec timeout
mtp: ext=an,~/bin/file-ext.py # will only run on non-audio files
mtp: arch,built,ver,orig=an,eexe,edll,~/bin/exe.py # only exe/dll
trigger a program on uploads, renames etc (examples)
you can set hooks before and/or after an event happens, and currently you can hook uploads, moves/renames, and deletes
there's a bunch of flags and stuff, see
--help-hooks
if you want to write your own hooks, see devnotes
event-hooks can send zeromq messages instead of running programs
to send a 0mq message every time a file is uploaded,
--xau zmq:pub:tcp://*:5556sends a PUB to any/all connected SUB clients
--xau t3,zmq:push:tcp://*:5557sends a PUSH to exactly one connected PULL client
--xau t3,j,zmq:req:tcp://localhost:5555sends a REQ to the connected REP client
the PUSH and REQ examples have
t3 (timeout after 3 seconds) because they block if there's no clients to talk to
- the REQ example does
t3,jto send extended upload-info as json instead of just the filesystem-path
see zmq-recv.py if you need something to receive the messages with
config file example; note that the hooks are additive options, so all of the xau options will take effect:
[global]
xau: zmq:pub:tcp://*:5556` # send a PUB to any/all connected SUB clients
xau: t3,zmq:push:tcp://*:5557` # send PUSH to exactly one connected PULL cli
xau: t3,j,zmq:req:tcp://localhost:5555` # send REQ to the connected REP cli
the older, more powerful approach (examples):
-v /mnt/inc:inc:w:c,e2d,e2t,mte=+x1:c,mtp=x1=ad,kn,/usr/bin/notify-send
that was the commandline example; here's the config file example:
[/inc]
/mnt/inc
accs:
w: *
flags:
e2d, e2t # enable indexing of uploaded files and their tags
mte: +x1
mtp: x1=ad,kn,/usr/bin/notify-send
so filesystem location
/mnt/inc shared at
/inc, write-only for everyone, appending
x1 to the list of tags to index (
mte), and using
/usr/bin/notify-send to "provide" tag
x1 for any filetype (
ad) with kill-on-timeout disabled (
kn)
that'll run the command
notify-send with the path to the uploaded file as the first and only argument (so on linux it'll show a notification on-screen)
note that this is way more complicated than the new event hooks but this approach has the following advantages:
- non-blocking and multithreaded; doesn't hold other uploads back
- you get access to tags from FFmpeg and other mtp parsers
- only trigger on new unique files, not dupes
note that it will occupy the parsing threads, so fork anything expensive (or set
kn to have copyparty fork it for you) -- otoh if you want to intentionally queue/singlethread you can combine it with
--mtag-mt 1
for reference, if you were to do this using event hooks instead, it would be like this:
-e2d --xau notify-send,hello,--
redefine behavior with plugins (examples)
replace 404 and 403 errors with something completely different (that's it for now)
as for client-side stuff, there is plugins for modifying UI/UX
autologin based on IP range (CIDR) , using the global-option
--ipu
for example, if everyone with an IP that starts with
192.168.123 should automatically log in as the user
spartacus, then you can either specify
--ipu=192.168.123.0/24=spartacus as a commandline option, or put this in a config file:
[global]
ipu: 192.168.123.0/24=spartacus
repeat the option to map additional subnets
be careful with this one! if you have a reverseproxy, then you definitely want to make sure you have real-ip configured correctly, and it's probably a good idea to nullmap the reverseproxy's IP just in case; so if your reverseproxy is sending requests from
172.24.27.9 then that would be
--ipu=172.24.27.9/32=
replace copyparty passwords with oauth and such
you can disable the built-in password-based login system, and instead replace it with a separate piece of software (an identity provider) which will then handle authenticating / authorizing of users; this makes it possible to login with passkeys / fido2 / webauthn / yubikey / ldap / active directory / oauth / many other single-sign-on contraptions
- the regular config-defined users will be used as a fallback for requests which don't include a valid (trusted) IdP username header
some popular identity providers are Authelia (config-file based) and authentik (GUI-based, more complex)
there is a docker-compose example which is hopefully a good starting point (alternatively see ./docs/idp.md if you're the DIY type)
a more complete example of the copyparty configuration options look like this
but if you just want to let users change their own passwords, then you probably want user-changeable passwords instead
if permitted, users can change their own passwords in the control-panel
-
not compatible with identity providers
-
must be enabled with
--chpwbecause account-sharing is a popular usecase
- if you want to enable the feature but deny password-changing for a specific list of accounts, you can do that with
--chpw-no name1,name2,name3,...
- if you want to enable the feature but deny password-changing for a specific list of accounts, you can do that with
-
to perform a password reset, edit the server config and give the user another password there, then do a config reload or server restart
-
the custom passwords are kept in a textfile at filesystem-path
--chpw-db, by default
chpw.jsonin the copyparty config folder
-
if you run multiple copyparty instances with different users you almost definitely want to specify separate DBs for each instance
-
if password hashing is enabled, the passwords in the db are also hashed
- ...which means that all user-defined passwords will be forgotten if you change password-hashing settings
-
connecting to an aws s3 bucket and similar
there is no built-in support for this, but you can use FUSE-software such as rclone / geesefs / JuiceFS to first mount your cloud storage as a local disk, and then let copyparty use (a folder in) that disk as a volume
if copyparty is unable to access the local folder that rclone/geesefs/JuiceFS provides (for example if it looks invisible) then you may need to run rclone with
--allow-other and/or enable
user_allow_other in
/etc/fuse.conf
you will probably get decent speeds with the default config, however most likely restricted to using one TCP connection per file, so the upload-client won't be able to send multiple chunks in parallel
before v1.13.5 it was recommended to use the volflag
sparseto force-allow multiple chunks in parallel; this would improve the upload-speed from
1.5 MiB/sto over
80 MiB/sat the risk of provoking latent bugs in S3 or JuiceFS. But v1.13.5 added chunk-stitching, so this is now probably much less important. On the contrary,
nosparsemay now increase performance in some cases. Please try all three options (default,
sparse,
nosparse) as the optimal choice depends on your network conditions and software stack (both the FUSE-driver and cloud-server)
someone has also tested geesefs in combination with gocryptfs with surprisingly good results, getting 60 MiB/s upload speeds on a gbit line, but JuiceFS won with 80 MiB/s using its built-in encryption
you may improve performance by specifying larger values for
--iobuf /
--s-rd-sz /
--s-wr-sz
if you've experimented with this and made interesting observations, please share your findings so we can add a section with specific recommendations :-)
tell search engines you don't wanna be indexed, either using the good old robots.txt or through copyparty settings:
--no-robotsadds HTTP (
X-Robots-Tag) and HTML (
<meta>) headers with
noindex, nofollowglobally
- volflag
[...]:c,norobotsdoes the same thing for that single volume
- volflag
[...]:c,robotsALLOWS search-engine crawling for that volume, even if
--no-robotsis set globally
also,
--force-js disables the plain HTML folder listing, making things harder to parse for some search engines -- note that crawlers which understand javascript (such as google) will not be affected
you can change the default theme with
--theme 2, and add your own themes by modifying
browser.css or providing your own css to
--css-browser, then telling copyparty they exist by increasing
--themes
|0. classic dark
|2. flat pm-monokai
|4. vice
|1. classic light
|3. flat light
|5. hotdog stand
the classname of the HTML tag is set according to the selected theme, which is used to set colors as css variables ++
- each theme generally has a dark theme (even numbers) and a light theme (odd numbers), showing in pairs
- the first theme (theme 0 and 1) is
html.a, second theme (2 and 3) is
html.b
- if a light theme is selected,
html.yis set, otherwise
html.zis
- so if the dark edition of the 2nd theme is selected, you use any of
html.b,
html.z,
html.bzto specify rules
see the top of ./copyparty/web/browser.css where the color variables are set, and there's layout-specific stuff near the bottom
if you want to change the fonts, see ./docs/rice/
-
see running on windows for a fancy windows setup
- or use any of the examples below, just replace
python copyparty-sfx.pywith
copyparty.exeif you're using the exe edition
- or use any of the examples below, just replace
-
allow anyone to download or upload files into the current folder:
python copyparty-sfx.py
-
enable searching and music indexing with
-e2dsa -e2ts
-
start an FTP server on port 3921 with
--ftp 3921
-
announce it on your LAN with
-zso it appears in windows/Linux file managers
-
-
anyone can upload, but nobody can see any files (even the uploader):
python copyparty-sfx.py -e2dsa -v .::w
-
block uploads if there's less than 4 GiB free disk space with
--df 4
-
show a popup on new uploads with
--xau bin/hooks/notify.py
-
-
anyone can upload, and receive "secret" links for each upload they do:
python copyparty-sfx.py -e2dsa -v .::wG:c,fk=8
-
anyone can browse (
r), only
kevin(password
okgo) can upload/move/delete (
A) files:
python copyparty-sfx.py -e2dsa -a kevin:okgo -v .::r:A,kevin
-
read-only music server:
python copyparty-sfx.py -v /mnt/nas/music:/music:r -e2dsa -e2ts --no-robots --force-js --theme 2
-
...with bpm and key scanning
-mtp .bpm=f,audio-bpm.py -mtp key=f,audio-key.py
-
...with a read-write folder for
kevinwhose password is
okgo
-a kevin:okgo -v /mnt/nas/inc:/inc:rw,kevin
-
...with logging to disk
-lo log/cpp-%Y-%m%d-%H%M%S.txt.xz
-
become a real webserver which people can access by just going to your IP or domain without specifying a port
if you're on windows, then you just need to add the commandline argument
-p 80,443 and you're done! nice
if you're on macos, sorry, I don't know
if you're on Linux, you have the following 4 options:
-
option 1: set up a reverse-proxy -- this one makes a lot of sense if you're running on a proper headless server, because that way you get real HTTPS too
-
option 2: NAT to port 3923 -- this is cumbersome since you'll need to do it every time you reboot, and the exact command may depend on your linux distribution:
iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 80 -j REDIRECT --to-port 3923 iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 443 -j REDIRECT --to-port 3923
-
option 3: disable the security policy which prevents the use of 80 and 443; this is probably fine:
setcap CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE=+eip $(realpath $(which python)) python copyparty-sfx.py -p 80,443
-
option 4: run copyparty as root (please don't)
running copyparty next to other websites hosted on an existing webserver such as nginx, caddy, or apache
you can either:
- give copyparty its own domain or subdomain (recommended)
- or do location-based proxying, using
--rp-loc=/stuffto tell copyparty where it is mounted -- has a slight performance cost and higher chance of bugs
- if copyparty says
incorrect --rp-loc or webserver config; expected vpath starting with [...]it's likely because the webserver is stripping away the proxy location from the request URLs -- see the
ProxyPassin the apache example below
- if copyparty says
when running behind a reverse-proxy (this includes services like cloudflare), it is important to configure real-ip correctly, as many features rely on knowing the client's IP. Look out for red and yellow log messages which explain how to do this. But basically, set
--xff-hdr to the name of the http header to read the IP from (usually
x-forwarded-for, but cloudflare uses
cf-connecting-ip), and then
--xff-src to the IP of the reverse-proxy so copyparty will trust the xff-hdr. Note that
--rp-loc in particular will not work at all unless you do this
some reverse proxies (such as Caddy) can automatically obtain a valid https/tls certificate for you, and some support HTTP/2 and QUIC which could be a nice speed boost, depending on a lot of factors
- warning: nginx-QUIC (HTTP/3) is still experimental and can make uploads much slower, so HTTP/1.1 is recommended for now
- depending on server/client, HTTP/1.1 can also be 5x faster than HTTP/2
for improved security (and a 10% performance boost) consider listening on a unix-socket with
-i unix:770:www:/dev/shm/party.sock (permission
770 means only members of group
www can access it)
example webserver / reverse-proxy configs:
- apache config
- caddy uds:
caddy reverse-proxy --from :8080 --to unix///dev/shm/party.sock
- caddy tcp:
caddy reverse-proxy --from :8081 --to http://127.0.0.1:3923
- haproxy config
- lighttpd subdomain -- entire domain/subdomain
- lighttpd subpath -- location-based (not optimal, but in case you need it)
- nginx config -- recommended
- traefik config
teaching copyparty how to see client IPs when running behind a reverse-proxy, or a WAF, or another protection service such as cloudflare
if you (and maybe everybody else) keep getting a message that says
thank you for playing, then you've gotten banned for malicious traffic. This ban applies to the IP address that copyparty thinks identifies the shady client -- so, depending on your setup, you might have to tell copyparty where to find the correct IP
for most common setups, there should be a helpful message in the server-log explaining what to do, but see docs/xff.md if you want to learn more, including a quick hack to just make it work (which is not recommended, but hey...)
most reverse-proxies support connecting to copyparty either using uds/unix-sockets (
/dev/shm/party.sock, faster/recommended) or using tcp (
127.0.0.1)
with copyparty listening on a uds / unix-socket / unix-domain-socket and the reverse-proxy connecting to that:
|index.html
|upload
|download
|software
|28'900 req/s
|6'900 MiB/s
|7'400 MiB/s
|no-proxy
|18'750 req/s
|3'500 MiB/s
|2'370 MiB/s
|haproxy
|9'900 req/s
|3'750 MiB/s
|2'200 MiB/s
|caddy
|18'700 req/s
|2'200 MiB/s
|1'570 MiB/s
|nginx
|9'700 req/s
|1'750 MiB/s
|1'830 MiB/s
|apache
|9'900 req/s
|1'300 MiB/s
|1'470 MiB/s
|lighttpd
when connecting the reverse-proxy to
127.0.0.1 instead (the basic and/or old-fasioned way), speeds are a bit worse:
|index.html
|upload
|download
|software
|21'200 req/s
|5'700 MiB/s
|6'700 MiB/s
|no-proxy
|14'500 req/s
|1'700 MiB/s
|2'170 MiB/s
|haproxy
|11'100 req/s
|2'750 MiB/s
|2'000 MiB/s
|traefik
|8'400 req/s
|2'300 MiB/s
|1'950 MiB/s
|caddy
|13'400 req/s
|1'100 MiB/s
|1'480 MiB/s
|nginx
|8'400 req/s
|1'000 MiB/s
|1'000 MiB/s
|apache
|6'500 req/s
|1'270 MiB/s
|1'500 MiB/s
|lighttpd
in summary,
haproxy > caddy > traefik > nginx > apache > lighttpd, and use uds when possible (traefik does not support it yet)
- if these results are bullshit because my config exampels are bad, please submit corrections!
if you have a domain and want to get your copyparty online real quick, either from your home-PC behind a CGNAT or from a server without an existing reverse-proxy setup, one approach is to create a Cloudflare Tunnel (formerly "Argo Tunnel")
I'd recommend making a
Locally-managed tunnel for more control, but if you prefer to make a
Remotely-managed tunnel then this is currently how:
-
cloudflare dashboard»
zero trust»
networks»
tunnels»
create a tunnel»
cloudflared» choose a cool
subdomainand leave the
pathblank, and use
service type=
httpand
URL=
127.0.0.1:3923
-
and if you want to just run the tunnel without installing it, skip the
cloudflared service install BASE64step and instead do
cloudflared --no-autoupdate tunnel run --token BASE64
NOTE: since people will be connecting through cloudflare, as mentioned in real-ip you should run copyparty with
--xff-hdr cf-connecting-ip to detect client IPs correctly
config file example:
[global]
xff-hdr: cf-connecting-ip
metrics/stats can be enabled at URL
/.cpr/metrics for grafana / prometheus / etc (openmetrics 1.0.0)
must be enabled with
--stats since it reduces startup time a tiny bit, and you probably want
-e2dsa too
the endpoint is only accessible by
admin accounts, meaning the
a in
rwmda in the following example commandline:
python3 -m copyparty -a ed:wark -v /mnt/nas::rwmda,ed --stats -e2dsa
follow a guide for setting up
node_exporter except have it read from copyparty instead; example
/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml below
scrape_configs:
- job_name: copyparty
metrics_path: /.cpr/metrics
basic_auth:
password: wark
static_configs:
- targets: ['192.168.123.1:3923']
currently the following metrics are available,
cpp_uptime_secondstime since last copyparty restart
cpp_boot_unixtime_secondssame but as an absolute timestamp
cpp_active_dlnumber of active downloads
cpp_http_connsnumber of open http(s) connections
cpp_http_reqsnumber of http(s) requests handled
cpp_sus_reqsnumber of 403/422/malicious requests
cpp_active_bansnumber of currently banned IPs
cpp_total_bansnumber of IPs banned since last restart
these are available unless
--nos-vst is specified:
cpp_db_idle_secondstime since last database activity (upload/rename/delete)
cpp_db_act_secondssame but as an absolute timestamp
cpp_idle_volsnumber of volumes which are idle / ready
cpp_busy_volsnumber of volumes which are busy / indexing
cpp_offline_volsnumber of volumes which are offline / unavailable
cpp_hashing_filesnumber of files queued for hashing / indexing
cpp_tagq_filesnumber of files queued for metadata scanning
cpp_mtpq_filesnumber of files queued for plugin-based analysis
and these are available per-volume only:
cpp_disk_size_bytestotal HDD size
cpp_disk_free_bytesfree HDD space
and these are per-volume and
total:
cpp_vol_bytessize of all files in volume
cpp_vol_filesnumber of files
cpp_dupe_bytesdisk space presumably saved by deduplication
cpp_dupe_filesnumber of dupe files
cpp_unf_bytescurrently unfinished / incoming uploads
some of the metrics have additional requirements to function correctly,
cpp_vol_*requires either the
e2dsvolflag or
-e2dsaglobal-option
the following options are available to disable some of the metrics:
--nos-hdddisables
cpp_disk_*which can prevent spinning up HDDs
--nos-voldisables
cpp_vol_*which reduces server startup time
--nos-vstdisables volume state, reducing the worst-case prometheus query time by 0.5 sec
--nos-dupdisables
cpp_dupe_*which reduces the server load caused by prometheus queries
--nos-unfdisables
cpp_unf_*for no particular purpose
note: the following metrics are counted incorrectly if multiprocessing is enabled with
-j:
cpp_http_conns,
cpp_http_reqs,
cpp_sus_reqs,
cpp_active_bans,
cpp_total_bans
you'll never find a use for these:
change the association of a file extension
using commandline args, you can do something like
--mime gif=image/jif and
--mime ts=text/x.typescript (can be specified multiple times)
in a config file, this is the same as:
[global]
mime: gif=image/jif
mime: ts=text/x.typescript
run copyparty with
--mimes to list all the default mappings
imagine using copyparty professionally... TINLA/IANAL; EU laws are hella confusing
-
remember to disable logging, or configure logrotation to an acceptable timeframe with
-lo cpp-%Y-%m%d.txt.xzor similar
-
if running with the database enabled (recommended), then have it forget uploader-IPs after some time using
--forget-ip 43200
- don't set it too low; unposting a file is no longer possible after this takes effect
-
if you actually are a lawyer then I'm open for feedback, would be fun
buggy feature? rip it out by setting any of the following environment variables to disable its associated bell or whistle,
|env-var
|what it does
|
PRTY_NO_DB_LOCK
|do not lock session/shares-databases for exclusive access
|
PRTY_NO_IFADDR
|disable ip/nic discovery by poking into your OS with ctypes
|
PRTY_NO_IMPRESO
|do not try to load js/css files using
importlib.resources
|
PRTY_NO_IPV6
|disable some ipv6 support (should not be necessary since windows 2000)
|
PRTY_NO_LZMA
|disable streaming xz compression of incoming uploads
|
PRTY_NO_MP
|disable all use of the python
multiprocessing module (actual multithreading, cpu-count for parsers/thumbnailers)
|
PRTY_NO_SQLITE
|disable all database-related functionality (file indexing, metadata indexing, most file deduplication logic)
|
PRTY_NO_TLS
|disable native HTTPS support; if you still want to accept HTTPS connections then TLS must now be terminated by a reverse-proxy
|
PRTY_NO_TPOKE
|disable systemd-tmpfilesd avoider
example:
PRTY_NO_IFADDR=1 python3 copyparty-sfx.py
force-enable features with known issues on your OS/env by setting any of the following environment variables, also affectionately known as
fuckitbits or
hail-mary-bits
|env-var
|what it does
|
PRTY_FORCE_MP
|force-enable multiprocessing (real multithreading) on MacOS and other broken platforms
the party might be closer than you think
if your distro/OS is not mentioned below, there might be some hints in the «on servers» section
pacman -S copyparty (in arch linux extra)
it comes with a systemd service and expects to find one or more config files in
/etc/copyparty.d/
after installing it, you may want to
cp /usr/lib/systemd/system/copyparty.service /etc/systemd/system/ and then
vim /etc/systemd/system/copyparty.service to change what user/group it is running as (you only need to do this once)
NOTE: there used to be an aur package; this evaporated when copyparty was adopted by the official archlinux repos. If you're still using the aur package, please move
does not exist yet; there are rumours that it is being packaged! keep an eye on this space...
nix profile install github:9001/copyparty
requires a flake-enabled installation of nix
some recommended dependencies are enabled by default; override the package if you want to add/remove some features/deps
ffmpeg-full was chosen over
ffmpeg-headless mainly because we need
withWebp (and
withOpenmpt is also nice) and being able to use a cached build felt more important than optimizing for size at the time -- PRs welcome if you disagree 👍
for this setup, you will need a flake-enabled installation of NixOS.
{
# add copyparty flake to your inputs
inputs.copyparty.url = "github:9001/copyparty";
# ensure that copyparty is an allowed argument to the outputs function
outputs = { self, nixpkgs, copyparty }: {
nixosConfigurations.yourHostName = nixpkgs.lib.nixosSystem {
modules = [
# load the copyparty NixOS module
copyparty.nixosModules.default
({ pkgs, ... }: {
# add the copyparty overlay to expose the package to the module
nixpkgs.overlays = [ copyparty.overlays.default ];
# (optional) install the package globally
environment.systemPackages = [ pkgs.copyparty ];
# configure the copyparty module
services.copyparty.enable = true;
})
];
};
};
}
copyparty on NixOS is configured via
services.copyparty options, for example:
services.copyparty = {
enable = true;
# directly maps to values in the [global] section of the copyparty config.
# see `copyparty --help` for available options
settings = {
i = "0.0.0.0";
# use lists to set multiple values
p = [ 3210 3211 ];
# use booleans to set binary flags
no-reload = true;
# using 'false' will do nothing and omit the value when generating a config
ignored-flag = false;
};
# create users
accounts = {
# specify the account name as the key
ed = {
# provide the path to a file containing the password, keeping it out of /nix/store
# must be readable by the copyparty service user
passwordFile = "/run/keys/copyparty/ed_password";
};
# or do both in one go
k.passwordFile = "/run/keys/copyparty/k_password";
};
# create a volume
volumes = {
# create a volume at "/" (the webroot), which will
"/" = {
# share the contents of "/srv/copyparty"
path = "/srv/copyparty";
# see `copyparty --help-accounts` for available options
access = {
# everyone gets read-access, but
r = "*";
# users "ed" and "k" get read-write
rw = [ "ed" "k" ];
};
# see `copyparty --help-flags` for available options
flags = {
# "fk" enables filekeys (necessary for upget permission) (4 chars long)
fk = 4;
# scan for new files every 60sec
scan = 60;
# volflag "e2d" enables the uploads database
e2d = true;
# "d2t" disables multimedia parsers (in case the uploads are malicious)
d2t = true;
# skips hashing file contents if path matches *.iso
nohash = "\.iso$";
};
};
};
# you may increase the open file limit for the process
openFilesLimit = 8192;
};
the passwordFile at /run/keys/copyparty/ could for example be generated by agenix, or you could just dump it in the nix store instead if that's acceptable
TLDR: yes
ie = internet-explorer,
ff = firefox,
c = chrome,
iOS = iPhone/iPad,
Andr = Android
|feature
|ie6
|ie9
|ie10
|ie11
|ff 52
|c 49
|iOS
|Andr
|browse files
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|thumbnail view
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|basic uploader
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|up2k
|-
|-
|
*1
|
*1
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|make directory
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|send message
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|set sort order
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|zip selection
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|file search
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|file rename
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|file cut/paste
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|unpost uploads
|-
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|navpane
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|image viewer
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|video player
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|markdown editor
|-
|-
|
*2
|
*2
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|markdown viewer
|-
|
*2
|
*2
|
*2
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|play mp3/m4a
|-
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|yep
|play ogg/opus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|yep
|yep
|
*3
|yep
|= feature =
|ie6
|ie9
|ie10
|ie11
|ff 52
|c 49
|iOS
|Andr
- internet explorer 6 through 8 behave the same
- firefox 52 and chrome 49 are the final winxp versions
*1yes, but extremely slow (ie10:
1 MiB/s, ie11:
270 KiB/s)
*2only able to do plaintext documents (no markdown rendering)
*3iOS 11 and newer, opus only, and requires FFmpeg on the server
quick summary of more eccentric web-browsers trying to view a directory index:
|browser
|will it blend
|links (2.21/macports)
|can browse, login, upload/mkdir/msg
|lynx (2.8.9/macports)
|can browse, login, upload/mkdir/msg
|w3m (0.5.3/macports)
|can browse, login, upload at 100kB/s, mkdir/msg
|netsurf (3.10/arch)
|is basically ie6 with much better css (javascript has almost no effect)
|opera (11.60/winxp)
|OK: thumbnails, image-viewer, zip-selection, rename/cut/paste. NG: up2k, navpane, markdown, audio
|ie4 and netscape 4.0
|can browse, upload with
?b=u, auth with
&pw=wark
|ncsa mosaic 2.7
|does not get a pass, pic1 - pic2
|SerenityOS (7e98457)
|hits a page fault, works with
?b=u, file upload not-impl
|sony psp 5.50
|can browse, upload/mkdir/msg (thx dwarf) screenshot
|nintendo 3ds
|can browse, upload, view thumbnails (thx bnjmn)
interact with copyparty using non-browser clients
-
javascript: dump some state into a file (two separate examples)
await fetch('//127.0.0.1:3923/', {method:"PUT", body: JSON.stringify(foo)});
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open('POST', '//127.0.0.1:3923/msgs?raw'); xhr.send('foo');
-
-
curl/wget: upload some files (post=file, chunk=stdin)
post(){ curl -F f=@"$1" http://127.0.0.1:3923/?pw=wark;}
post movie.mkv(gives HTML in return)
post(){ curl -F f=@"$1" 'http://127.0.0.1:3923/?want=url&pw=wark';}
post movie.mkv(gives hotlink in return)
post(){ curl -H pw:wark -H rand:8 -T "$1" http://127.0.0.1:3923/;}
post movie.mkv(randomized filename)
post(){ wget --header='pw: wark' --post-file="$1" -O- http://127.0.0.1:3923/?raw;}
post movie.mkv
chunk(){ curl -H pw:wark -T- http://127.0.0.1:3923/;}
chunk <movie.mkv
-
-
bash: when curl and wget is not available or too boring
(printf 'PUT /junk?pw=wark HTTP/1.1\r\n\r\n'; cat movie.mkv) | nc 127.0.0.1 3923
(printf 'PUT / HTTP/1.1\r\n\r\n'; cat movie.mkv) >/dev/tcp/127.0.0.1/3923
-
-
python: u2c.py is a command-line up2k client (webm)
- file uploads, file-search, folder sync, autoresume of aborted/broken uploads
- can be downloaded from copyparty: controlpanel -> connect -> u2c.py
- see ./bin/README.md#u2cpy
-
FUSE: mount a copyparty server as a local filesystem
- cross-platform python client available in ./bin/
- able to mount nginx and iis directory listings too, not just copyparty
- can be downloaded from copyparty: controlpanel -> connect -> partyfuse.py
- rclone as client can give ~5x performance, see ./docs/rclone.md
-
sharex (screenshot utility): see ./contrib/sharex.sxcu
- and for screenshots on macos, see ./contrib/ishare.iscu
- and for screenshots on linux, see ./contrib/flameshot.sh
-
Custom Uploader (an Android app) as an alternative to copyparty's own PartyUP!
- works if you set UploadURL to
https://your.com/foo/?want=url&pw=hunter2and FormDataName
f
- works if you set UploadURL to
-
contextlet (web browser integration); see contrib contextlet
-
igloo irc: Method:
postHost:
https://you.com/up/?want=url&pw=hunter2Multipart:
yesFile parameter:
f
copyparty returns a truncated sha512sum of your PUT/POST as base64; you can generate the same checksum locally to verify uploads:
b512(){ printf "$((sha512sum||shasum -a512)|sed -E 's/ .*//;s/(..)/\\x\1/g')"|base64|tr '+/' '-_'|head -c44;}
b512 <movie.mkv
you can provide passwords using header
PW: hunter2, cookie
cppwd=hunter2, url-param
?pw=hunter2, or with basic-authentication (either as the username or password)
for basic-authentication, all of the following are accepted:
password/
whatever:password/
password:whatever(the username is ignored)
NOTE: curl will not send the original filename if you use
-T combined with url-params! Also, make sure to always leave a trailing slash in URLs unless you want to override the filename
sync folders to/from copyparty
NOTE: full bidirectional sync, like what nextcloud and syncthing does, will never be supported! Only single-direction sync (server-to-client, or client-to-server) is possible with copyparty
the commandline uploader u2c.py with
--dr is the best way to sync a folder to copyparty; verifies checksums and does files in parallel, and deletes unexpected files on the server after upload has finished which makes file-renames really cheap (it'll rename serverside and skip uploading)
alternatively there is rclone which allows for bidirectional sync and is way more flexible (stream files straight from sftp/s3/gcs to copyparty, ...), although there is no integrity check and it won't work with files over 100 MiB if copyparty is behind cloudflare
- starting from rclone v1.63, rclone is faster than u2c.py on low-latency connections
a remote copyparty server as a local filesystem; go to the control-panel and click
connect to see a list of commands to do that
alternatively, some alternatives roughly sorted by speed (unreproducible benchmark), best first:
- rclone-webdav (25s), read/WRITE (rclone v1.63 or later)
- rclone-http (26s), read-only
- partyfuse.py (26s), read-only
- rclone-ftp (47s), read/WRITE
- davfs2 (103s), read/WRITE
- win10-webdav (138s), read/WRITE
- win10-smb2 (387s), read/WRITE
most clients will fail to mount the root of a copyparty server unless there is a root volume (so you get the admin-panel instead of a browser when accessing it) -- in that case, mount a specific volume instead
if you have volumes that are accessible without a password, then some webdav clients (such as davfs2) require the global-option
--dav-auth to access any password-protected areas
upload to copyparty with one tap
'' ''
the app is NOT the full copyparty server! just a basic upload client, nothing fancy yet
if you want to run the copyparty server on your android device, see install on android
there is no iPhone app, but the following shortcuts are almost as good:
- upload to copyparty (offline) (png) based on the original by Daedren (thx!)
- can strip exif, upload files, pics, vids, links, clipboard
- can download links and rehost the target file on copyparty (see first comment inside the shortcut)
- pics become lowres if you share from gallery to shortcut, so better to launch the shortcut and pick stuff from there
defaults are usually fine - expect
8 GiB/s download,
1 GiB/s upload
below are some tweaks roughly ordered by usefulness:
-
disabling HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 can make uploads 5x faster, depending on server/client software
-
-qdisables logging and can help a bunch, even when combined with
-loto redirect logs to file
-
--histpointing to a fast location (ssd) will make directory listings and searches faster when
-e2dor
-e2tis set
- and also makes thumbnails load faster, regardless of e2d/e2t
-
--dedupenables deduplication and thus avoids writing to the HDD if someone uploads a dupe
-
--safe-dedup 1makes deduplication much faster during upload by skipping verification of file contents; safe if there is no other software editing/moving the files in the volumes
-
--no-dirszshows the size of folder inodes instead of the total size of the contents, giving about 30% faster folder listings
-
--no-hash .when indexing a network-disk if you don't care about the actual filehashes and only want the names/tags searchable
-
if your volumes are on a network-disk such as NFS / SMB / s3, specifying larger values for
--iobuf