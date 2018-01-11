Sketch Icons

A Sketch plugin that allows you to import a set of icons and automatically apply a color mask.

📣 Read our Medium article to use Sketch Icons efficiently

Features

Since the arrival of nested symbols and Sketch libraries, our worfklow has been incredibly improved.

But if, like us, you have wondered how to import all of your icons into Sketch and how to apply a color mask individually... Then this plug-in is made for you.

Import a folder or a set of icons. Choose a color library and apply automatically a color mask. Enjoy your dynamic icons library.

That's all. ❤️

Import icons

Just go to Plugins -> Sketch Icons -> Import icons... and select your folder or your icons. You can also use the keyboard shortcut cmd + shift + i .

And... Voilà ! Your dynamic icons library is ready!

Replace severals icons

To save you even more time, we have designed a feature that allows you to replace or update icons already imported into your library. You will find this feature in Plugins -> Sketch Icons -> Replace icons... .

Add a color mask on several icons

If you want to apply a color mask to an icon - or a set of icons - you can use this functionality Plugins -> Sketch Icons -> Apply a color mask... . You can also use the keyboard shortcut cmd + shift + m .

That's about all you need to know. This should save you a lot of time!

Do not hesitate to come back to us. We want your feedback :)

How to install the plugin

We recommend installing the plugin with Sketch runner.

Method 1: Sketch runner

Open Sketch Runner, search for "Sketch Icons", and click "Install".

Method 2: Sketchpacks

Open Sketchpacks, search for "Sketch Icons", and click "Install". Or you may click the "Install it with Sketchpacks" button below :)

Method 3: Manually

Download the ZIP file and unzip Open Sketch Icons.sketchplugin

Contact/Feedback

Sketch Icons is designed by Valentin Chrétien and developed by Antoine Moreaux.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us directly on Twitter or drop us an email. Feedback is always appreciated :)

Thanks guys!

If this plugin saves you time, do not hesitate to send us small messages of thanks!

You can also offer us some beers or coffees.