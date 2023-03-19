designr inspects CSS styles and saves snapshots of web components and designs

🎨 Functionality

designr is an open-source browser extension designed to inspect and save CSS styling on web pages. designr provides information about element styles and save the styles into a palette for later use. designr is a simple and intuitive way for designers and web developers to save CSS references.

🛠 Setup

To get started with development, fork or clone the repository. Once the repository is installed, go to the extensions page in your brower. For example, the extension manager page for Chrome is chrome://extensions which will let you edit and upload the extension package. On the extension manager page, toggle Developer Mode on, click Load unpacked , and select the folder of the downloaded extension.

⚙️ Code Structure





assets/ includes all assets for the extension css/designr.css CSS file for the designr element inspector view css/styles.css CSS file for the designr popup view js/libs contains all JS code for libraries js/background.js background JS code for designr js/designr.js JS code for the designr element inspector view js/script.js JS code for the designr popup view index.html HTML code for the designr popup view The code for designr adheres to the following structure:

💜 Contributing

If you would like to contibute new features, bug fixes, or have any recommendations on how the extension can be improved, feel free to contribute by forking this repository, contributing a change that either resolve an issue or adds a new feature, and submitting a PR for review.