AnalyseSI/AnalyseSI
This commit does not belong to any branch on this repository, and may belong to a fork outside of the repository.
Name already in use
A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
Latest commit
Git stats
Files
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
Auteur : Bruno Dabo Le projet est hébergé sur https://launchpad.net/analysesi N'hésitez pas à participer au groupe AnalyseSI ( https://launchpad.net/~analysesi ) Une mailing-list est ouverte sur analysesi@lists.launchpad.net Les sources sont sur Github https://github.com/AnalyseSI/AnalyseSI ---------------------- RELEASE : 0.80 ( Cairns ) Date : Mars 2017 ---------------------- Liste des corrections apportées - prise en compte de la syntaxe de ORACLE - Merci bbouffet - les attributs peuvent avoir le même nom dans plusiers entités différentes - Merci Mehdi Chaabani (jarikov) - lifting et revue sommaire de code - Merci Nicola Spanti (RyDroid) - corrections de bugs et robustesse
About
No description, website, or topics provided.
Resources
Stars
Watchers
Forks
Releases
No releases published
Packages 0
No packages published