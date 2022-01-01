Skip to content

README.txt 

Auteur : Bruno Dabo

Le projet est hébergé sur https://launchpad.net/analysesi
N'hésitez pas à participer au groupe AnalyseSI ( https://launchpad.net/~analysesi ) 
Une mailing-list est ouverte sur analysesi@lists.launchpad.net

Les sources sont sur Github
https://github.com/AnalyseSI/AnalyseSI

----------------------
RELEASE : 0.80 ( Cairns )
Date : Mars 2017
----------------------
Liste des corrections apportées

- prise en compte de la syntaxe de ORACLE - Merci bbouffet
- les attributs peuvent avoir le même nom dans plusiers entités différentes - Merci Mehdi Chaabani (jarikov)
- lifting et revue sommaire de code - Merci Nicola Spanti (RyDroid)
- corrections de bugs et robustesse

