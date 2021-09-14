/ glimmer-dsl-libui Public
-
Notifications
You must be signed in to change notification settings
- Fork 15
-
Glimmer DSL for LibUI - Prerequisite-Free Ruby Desktop Development Cross-Platform Native GUI Library - The Quickest Way From Zero To GUI - If You Liked Shoes, You'll Love Glimmer! - No need to pre-install any prerequisites. Just install the gem and have platform-independent GUI that just works on Mac, Windows, and Linux.
License
Notifications
You must be signed in to change notification settings