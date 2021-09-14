Skip to content
/ glimmer-dsl-libui Public

Glimmer DSL for LibUI - Prerequisite-Free Ruby Desktop Development Cross-Platform Native GUI Library - The Quickest Way From Zero To GUI - If You Liked Shoes, You'll Love Glimmer! - No need to pre-install any prerequisites. Just install the gem and have platform-independent GUI that just works on Mac, Windows, and Linux.

License

MIT license
578 stars 15 forks Branches Tags Activity
Star
Notifications You must be signed in to change notification settings

AndyObtiva/glimmer-dsl-libui