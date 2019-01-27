





Documentation · Report a Bug · Examples . Request Feature · Send a Pull Request

FTXUI

Functional Terminal (X) User interface

A simple cross-platform C++ library for terminal based user interfaces!

Feature

Functional style. Inspired by 1 and React

Simple and elegant syntax (in my opinion)

Keyboard & mouse navigation.

Support for UTF8 and fullwidth chars (→ 测试)

Support for animations. Demo 1, Demo 2

Support for drawing. Demo

No dependencies

Cross platform : Linux/MacOS (main target), WebAssembly, Windows (Thanks to contributors!).

: Linux/MacOS (main target), WebAssembly, Windows (Thanks to contributors!). Learn by examples, and tutorials

Multiple packages: CMake FetchContent (preferred), vcpkg, pkgbuild, conan.

Good practices: documentation, tests, fuzzers, performance tests, automated CI, automated packaging, etc...

Documentation

Example

vbox ({ hbox ({ text ( " one " ) | border, text ( " two " ) | border | flex, text ( " three " ) | border | flex, }), gauge ( 0.25 ) | color (Color::Red), gauge ( 0.50 ) | color (Color::White), gauge ( 0.75 ) | color (Color::Blue), });

Short gallery

DOM

This module defines a hierarchical set of Element. An Element manages layout and can be responsive to the terminal dimensions.

They are declared in <ftxui/dom/elements.hpp>

Layout Element can be arranged together: horizontally with hbox

vertically with vbox

inside a grid with gridbox

wrap along one direction using the flexbox . Element can become flexible using the the flex decorator. Example using hbox , vbox and filler . Example using gridbox: Example using flexbox: See also this demo.

Style An element can be decorated using the functions: bold

dim

inverted

underlined

underlinedDouble

blink

strikethrough

color

bgcolor

hyperlink Example FTXUI supports the pipe operator. It means: decorator1(decorator2(element)) and element | decorator1 | decorator2 can be used.

Colors FTXUI support every color palette: Color gallery:

Border and separator Use decorator border and element separator() to subdivide your UI: auto document = vbox({ text ( " top " ), separator (), text ( " bottom " ), }) | border; Demo:

Text and paragraph A simple piece of text is represented using text("content") . To support text wrapping following spaces the following functions are provided: Element paragraph (std::string text); Element paragraphAlignLeft (std::string text); Element paragraphAlignRight (std::string text); Element paragraphAlignCenter (std::string text); Element paragraphAlignJustify (std::string text); Paragraph example

Table A class to easily style a table of data. Example:

Canvas Drawing can be made on a Canvas, using braille, block, or simple characters: Simple example: Complex examples:

Component

ftxui/component produces dynamic UI, reactive to the user's input. It defines a set of ftxui::Component. A component reacts to Events (keyboard, mouse, resize, ...) and Renders as an Element (see previous section).

Prebuilt components are declared in <ftxui/component/component.hpp>

Gallery Gallery of multiple components. (demo)

Libraries for FTXUI

Want to share a useful Component for FTXUI? Feel free to add yours here

ftxui-grid-container

ftxui-ip-input

Project using FTXUI

Feel free to add your projects here:

Several games using the FTXUI have been made during the Game Jam:

Utilization

It is highly recommended to use CMake FetchContent to depend on FTXUI so you may specify which commit you would like to depend on.

include (FetchContent) FetchContent_Declare(ftxui GIT_REPOSITORY https://github.com/ArthurSonzogni/ftxui GIT_TAG v5.0.0 ) FetchContent_GetProperties(ftxui) if ( NOT ftxui_POPULATED) FetchContent_Populate(ftxui) add_subdirectory ( ${ftxui_SOURCE_DIR} ${ftxui_BINARY_DIR} EXCLUDE_FROM_ALL ) endif ()

If you don't, FTXUI may be used from the following packages:

If you choose to build and link FTXUI yourself, ftxui-component must be first in the linking order relative to the other FTXUI libraries, i.e.

g++ . . . -lftxui-component -lftxui-dom -lftxui-screen . . .