Functional Terminal (X) User interface
A simple cross-platform C++ library for terminal based user interfaces!
- Functional style. Inspired by 1 and React
- Simple and elegant syntax (in my opinion)
- Keyboard & mouse navigation.
- Support for UTF8 and fullwidth chars (→ 测试)
- Support for animations. Demo 1, Demo 2
- Support for drawing. Demo
- No dependencies
- Cross platform: Linux/MacOS (main target), WebAssembly, Windows (Thanks to contributors!).
- Learn by examples, and tutorials
- Multiple packages: CMake FetchContent (preferred), vcpkg, pkgbuild, conan.
- Good practices: documentation, tests, fuzzers, performance tests, automated CI, automated packaging, etc...
vbox({
hbox({
text("one") | border,
text("two") | border | flex,
text("three") | border | flex,
}),
gauge(0.25) | color(Color::Red),
gauge(0.50) | color(Color::White),
gauge(0.75) | color(Color::Blue),
});
This module defines a hierarchical set of Element. An Element manages layout and can be responsive to the terminal dimensions.
They are declared in <ftxui/dom/elements.hpp>
Layout
Element can be arranged together:
- horizontally with
hbox
- vertically with
vbox
- inside a grid with
gridbox
- wrap along one direction using the
flexbox.
Element can become flexible using the the
flex decorator.
Example using
hbox,
vbox and
filler.
Example using gridbox:
Example using flexbox:
Style
An element can be decorated using the functions:
bold
dim
inverted
underlined
underlinedDouble
blink
strikethrough
color
bgcolor
hyperlink
FTXUI supports the pipe operator. It means:
decorator1(decorator2(element)) and
element | decorator1 | decorator2 can be used.
Colors
FTXUI support every color palette:
Color gallery:
Border and separator
Use decorator border and element separator() to subdivide your UI:
auto document = vbox({
text("top"),
separator(),
text("bottom"),
}) | border;
Demo:
Text and paragraph
A simple piece of text is represented using
text("content").
To support text wrapping following spaces the following functions are provided:
Element paragraph(std::string text);
Element paragraphAlignLeft(std::string text);
Element paragraphAlignRight(std::string text);
Element paragraphAlignCenter(std::string text);
Element paragraphAlignJustify(std::string text);
Table
A class to easily style a table of data.
Canvas
Drawing can be made on a Canvas, using braille, block, or simple characters:
Simple example:
Complex examples:
ftxui/component produces dynamic UI, reactive to the user's input. It defines a set of ftxui::Component. A component reacts to Events (keyboard, mouse, resize, ...) and Renders as an Element (see previous section).
Prebuilt components are declared in <ftxui/component/component.hpp>
Radiobox
Checkbox
Input
Toggle
Slider
Menu
ResizableSplit
Dropdown
Tab
It is highly recommended to use CMake FetchContent to depend on FTXUI so you may specify which commit you would like to depend on.
include(FetchContent)
FetchContent_Declare(ftxui
GIT_REPOSITORY https://github.com/ArthurSonzogni/ftxui
GIT_TAG v5.0.0
)
FetchContent_GetProperties(ftxui)
if(NOT ftxui_POPULATED)
FetchContent_Populate(ftxui)
add_subdirectory(${ftxui_SOURCE_DIR} ${ftxui_BINARY_DIR} EXCLUDE_FROM_ALL)
endif()
If you don't, FTXUI may be used from the following packages:
If you choose to build and link FTXUI yourself,
ftxui-component must be first in the linking order relative to the other FTXUI libraries, i.e.
g++ . . . -lftxui-component -lftxui-dom -lftxui-screen . . .