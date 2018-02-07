🏃 📆 Life as a git. Commit on your life.

Demo

My Website

https://byronhsu.github.io/life-commit/

Install

In order to use life-commit, make sure that you have Node version 6.0.0 or higher.

$ npm install -g life-commit

Usage

overview

Usage $ life Options --init, -i --commit, -c --log, -l --edit , -e <commitId> --dir, -d [folder name] Examples $ life --commit $ life --log

options

--init or -i

$ life --init

Initialize your life

--commit or -c

$ life --commit

Commit on your life

--log or -l

$ life --log

Log the commits on your life

--edit or -e

$ life --edit 06f302

Edit the existing commits

--dir or -d

$ life --dir myfolder

Create a directory that visualizing the commits on webpage

Contribute

Define lifemojis All the lifemojis are stored at /src/data/lifemojis.json . Comment at issue#2 with an emoji and description . Let's brainstorm and define more and more creative lifemojis together! Format: { " emoji " : " 🚚 " , " description " : " Made a move " }, { " emoji " : " 👰 " , " description " : " Got married " }, { " emoji " : " 👨‍👩‍👧 " , " description " : " Had a child " },

Code Send PRs directly!

Credits

Elegant UI design by Bruno Rodrigues

Creative project gitmoji-cli and gitmoji by Carlos Cuesta

LOGO desinged by Gary Chiang