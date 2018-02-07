/life-commit

🏃📆 Life as a git. Commit on your life.
  1. JavaScript 72.6%
  2. CSS 20.3%
  3. HTML 7.1%
JavaScript CSS HTML
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 3c116c6 Feb 7, 2018 @ByronHsu ByronHsu 🐛 fix json format
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
assets 🚀 ver 0.1.2 Feb 5, 2018
src 🐛 fix json format Feb 7, 2018
.editorconfig 🎉 first commit Jan 31, 2018
.eslintrc.js 💥 finish basic function Feb 3, 2018
.gitignore 🎉 first commit Jan 31, 2018
.npmignore 🚀 ver 0.1.2 Feb 5, 2018
LICENSE 📝 modify readme Feb 5, 2018
README.md 📝 modify readme Feb 7, 2018
cli.js 💄 improve ui Feb 4, 2018
package.json 📝 modify readme Feb 5, 2018
yarn.lock 🎉 first commit Jan 31, 2018

README.md

🏃📆 Life as a git. Commit on your life.

Demo

🚀 Discuss it on Product Hunt!

My Website

https://byronhsu.github.io/life-commit/

Install

In order to use life-commit, make sure that you have Node version 6.0.0 or higher.

$ npm install -g life-commit

Usage

overview

  Usage
    $ life
  Options
    --init, -i                 
    --commit, -c               
    --log, -l                  
    --edit , -e <commitId>      
    --dir, -d [folder name]    
  Examples
    $ life --commit
    $ life --log

options

--init or -i

$ life --init

Initialize your life

--commit or -c

$ life --commit

Commit on your life

--log or -l

$ life --log

Log the commits on your life

--edit or -e

$ life --edit 06f302

Edit the existing commits

--dir or -d

$ life --dir myfolder

Create a directory that visualizing the commits on webpage

Contribute

  • Define lifemojis

    All the lifemojis are stored at /src/data/lifemojis.json. Comment at issue#2 with an emoji and description. Let's brainstorm and define more and more creative lifemojis together!

    Format:

      {
  "emoji": "🚚",
  "description": "Made a move"
  },
  {
  "emoji": "👰",
  "description": "Got married"
  },
  {
  "emoji": "👨‍👩‍👧",
  "description": "Had a child"
  },

  • Code

    Send PRs directly!

Credits

Elegant UI design by Bruno Rodrigues

Creative project gitmoji-cli and gitmoji by Carlos Cuesta

LOGO desinged by Gary Chiang