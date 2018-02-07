🏃 📆Life as a git. Commit on your life.
Install
In order to use life-commit, make sure that you have Node version 6.0.0 or higher.
$ npm install -g life-commit
Usage
overview
$ life
Options
--init, -i
--commit, -c
--log, -l
--edit , -e <commitId>
--dir, -d [folder name]
Examples
$ life --commit
$ life --log
options
--init or
-i
$ life --init
Initialize your life
--commit or
-c
$ life --commit
Commit on your life
--log or
-l
$ life --log
Log the commits on your life
--edit or
-e
$ life --edit 06f302
Edit the existing commits
--dir or
-d
$ life --dir myfolder
Create a directory that visualizing the commits on webpage
Contribute
Define lifemojis
All the lifemojis are stored at
/src/data/lifemojis.json. Comment at issue#2 with an emoji and description. Let's brainstorm and define more and more creative lifemojis together!
Format:
{ "emoji": "🚚", "description": "Made a move" }, { "emoji": "👰", "description": "Got married" }, { "emoji": "👨👩👧", "description": "Had a child" },
Code
Send PRs directly!
Credits
Elegant UI design by Bruno Rodrigues
Creative project gitmoji-cli and gitmoji by Carlos Cuesta
LOGO desinged by Gary Chiang