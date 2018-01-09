Appalette

A Sketch plugin that lets you find the color palette of (almost) any App.

Install

Download and open Appalette-master.zip. Double click on Appalette.sketchplugin to install.

Usage

Bring up the Appalette Window either from the Plugin menu or via keyboard shortcut. Once opened, just select the App you want and press rock it ⚡️ . The plugin will create a group with the palette.

Shortcut

You can quickly access the Appalette window by using the keyword shortcut Ctrl + Cmd + C .

Changelog

Version Notes v 1.0 The hello world :)

License

Appalette is released under the MIT license.

See LICENSE for details.

Some App is missing?

Just tweet me and I'll add it 🤓 !

Contact

You can follow me on Twitter and CodePen.