🔌 Adapter
call
Given a key and a set of arguments, call them when given a context. Primarily useful in composition.
Use a closure to call a stored key with stored arguments.
const call = (key, ...args) => context => context[key](...args);
Examples
Promise.resolve([1, 2, 3])
.then(call('map', x => 2 * x))
.then(console.log); //[ 2, 4, 6 ]
const map = call.bind(null, 'map');
Promise.resolve([1, 2, 3])
.then(map(x => 2 * x))
.then(console.log); //[ 2, 4, 6 ]
collectInto
Changes a function that accepts an array into a variadic function.
Given a function, return a closure that collects all inputs into an array-accepting function.
const collectInto = fn => (...args) => fn(args);
Examples
const Pall = collectInto(Promise.all.bind(Promise));
let p1 = Promise.resolve(1);
let p2 = Promise.resolve(2);
let p3 = new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 2000, 3));
Pall(p1, p2, p3).then(console.log);
flip
Flip takes a function as an argument, then makes the first argument the last
Return a closure that takes variadic inputs, and splices the last argument to make it the first argument before applying the rest.
const flip = fn => (...args) => fn(args.pop(), ...args);
Examples
let a = { name: 'John Smith' };
let b = {};
const mergeFrom = flip(Object.assign);
let mergePerson = mergeFrom.bind(null, a);
mergePerson(b); // == b
b = {};
Object.assign(b, a); // == b
pipeFunctions
Performs left-to-right function composition.
Use
Array.reduce() with the spread operator (
...) to perform left-to-right function composition.
The first (leftmost) function can accept one or more arguments; the remaining functions must be unary.
const pipeFunctions = (...fns) => fns.reduce((f, g) => (...args) => g(f(...args)));
Examples
const add5 = x => x + 5;
const multiply = (x, y) => x * y;
const multiplyAndAdd5 = pipeFunctions(multiply, add5);
multiplyAndAdd5(5, 2); // 15
promisify
Converts an asynchronous function to return a promise.
Use currying to return a function returning a
Promise that calls the original function.
Use the
...rest operator to pass in all the parameters.
In Node 8+, you can use
util.promisify
const promisify = func => (...args) =>
new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
func(...args, (err, result) => (err ? reject(err) : resolve(result)))
);
Examples
const delay = promisify((d, cb) => setTimeout(cb, d));
delay(2000).then(() => console.log('Hi!')); // // Promise resolves after 2s
spreadOver
Takes a variadic function and returns a closure that accepts an array of arguments to map to the inputs of the function.
Use closures and the spread operator (
...) to map the array of arguments to the inputs of the function.
const spreadOver = fn => argsArr => fn(...argsArr);
Examples
const arrayMax = spreadOver(Math.max);
arrayMax([1, 2, 3]); // 3
arrayMax([1, 2, 4]); // 4
📚 Array
chunk
Chunks an array into smaller arrays of a specified size.
Use
Array.from() to create a new array, that fits the number of chunks that will be produced.
Use
Array.slice() to map each element of the new array to a chunk the length of
size.
If the original array can't be split evenly, the final chunk will contain the remaining elements.
const chunk = (arr, size) =>
Array.from({ length: Math.ceil(arr.length / size) }, (v, i) =>
arr.slice(i * size, i * size + size)
);
Examples
chunk([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], 2); // [[1,2],[3,4],[5]]
compact
Removes falsey values from an array.
Use
Array.filter() to filter out falsey values (
false,
null,
0,
"",
undefined, and
NaN).
const compact = arr => arr.filter(Boolean);
Examples
compact([0, 1, false, 2, '', 3, 'a', 'e' * 23, NaN, 's', 34]); // [ 1, 2, 3, 'a', 's', 34 ]
countOccurrences
Counts the occurrences of a value in an array.
Use
Array.reduce() to increment a counter each time you encounter the specific value inside the array.
const countOccurrences = (arr, value) => arr.reduce((a, v) => (v === value ? a + 1 : a + 0), 0);
Examples
countOccurrences([1, 1, 2, 1, 2, 3], 1); // 3
deepFlatten
Deep flattens an array.
Use recursion.
Use
Array.concat() with an empty array (
[]) and the spread operator (
...) to flatten an array.
Recursively flatten each element that is an array.
const deepFlatten = arr => [].concat(...arr.map(v => (Array.isArray(v) ? deepFlatten(v) : v)));
Examples
deepFlatten([1, [2], [[3], 4], 5]); // [1,2,3,4,5]
difference
Returns the difference between two arrays.
Create a
Set from
b, then use
Array.filter() on
a to only keep values not contained in
b.
const difference = (a, b) => {
const s = new Set(b);
return a.filter(x => !s.has(x));
};
Examples
difference([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 4]); // [3]
differenceWith
Filters out all values from an array for which the comparator function does not return
true.
Use
Array.filter() and
Array.find() to find the appropriate values.
const differenceWith = (arr, val, comp) => arr.filter(a => !val.find(b => comp(a, b)));
Examples
differenceWith([1, 1.2, 1.5, 3], [1.9, 3], (a, b) => Math.round(a) == Math.round(b)); // [1, 1.2]
distinctValuesOfArray
Returns all the distinct values of an array.
Use ES6
Set and the
...rest operator to discard all duplicated values.
const distinctValuesOfArray = arr => [...new Set(arr)];
Examples
distinctValuesOfArray([1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5]); // [1,2,3,4,5]
dropElements
Removes elements in an array until the passed function returns
true. Returns the remaining elements in the array.
Loop through the array, using
Array.slice() to drop the first element of the array until the returned value from the function is
true.
Returns the remaining elements.
const dropElements = (arr, func) => {
while (arr.length > 0 && !func(arr[0])) arr = arr.slice(1);
return arr;
};
Examples
dropElements([1, 2, 3, 4], n => n >= 3); // [3,4]
dropRight
Returns a new array with
n elements removed from the right.
Use
Array.slice() to slice the remove the specified number of elements from the right.
const dropRight = (arr, n = 1) => arr.slice(0, -n);
Examples
dropRight([1, 2, 3]); // [1,2]
dropRight([1, 2, 3], 2); // [1]
dropRight([1, 2, 3], 42); // []
everyNth
Returns every nth element in an array.
Use
Array.filter() to create a new array that contains every nth element of a given array.
const everyNth = (arr, nth) => arr.filter((e, i) => i % nth === nth - 1);
Examples
everyNth([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6], 2); // [ 2, 4, 6 ]
filterNonUnique
Filters out the non-unique values in an array.
Use
Array.filter() for an array containing only the unique values.
const filterNonUnique = arr => arr.filter(i => arr.indexOf(i) === arr.lastIndexOf(i));
Examples
filterNonUnique([1, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5]); // [1,3,5]
flatten
Flattens an array.
Use a new array and concatenate it with the spread input array causing a shallow denesting of any contained arrays.
const flatten = arr => [].concat(...arr);
Examples
flatten([1, [2], 3, 4]); // [1,2,3,4]
flattenDepth
Flattens an array up to the specified depth.
Use recursion, decrementing
depth by 1 for each level of depth.
Use
Array.reduce() and
Array.concat() to merge elements or arrays.
Base case, for
depth equal to
1 stops recursion.
Omit the second element,
depth to flatten only to a depth of
1 (single flatten).
const flattenDepth = (arr, depth = 1) =>
depth != 1
? arr.reduce((a, v) => a.concat(Array.isArray(v) ? flattenDepth(v, depth - 1) : v), [])
: arr.reduce((a, v) => a.concat(v), []);
Examples
flattenDepth([1, [2], 3, 4]); // [1,2,3,4]
groupBy
Groups the elements of an array based on the given function.
Use
Array.map() to map the values of an array to a function or property name.
Use
Array.reduce() to create an object, where the keys are produced from the mapped results.
const groupBy = (arr, func) =>
arr.map(typeof func === 'function' ? func : val => val[func]).reduce((acc, val, i) => {
acc[val] = (acc[val] || []).concat(arr[i]);
return acc;
}, {});
Examples
groupBy([6.1, 4.2, 6.3], Math.floor); // {4: [4.2], 6: [6.1, 6.3]}
groupBy(['one', 'two', 'three'], 'length'); // {3: ['one', 'two'], 5: ['three']}
head
Returns the head of a list.
Use
arr[0] to return the first element of the passed array.
const head = arr => arr[0];
Examples
head([1, 2, 3]); // 1
initial
Returns all the elements of an array except the last one.
Use
arr.slice(0,-1) to return all but the last element of the array.
const initial = arr => arr.slice(0, -1);
Examples
initial([1, 2, 3]); // [1,2]
initialize2DArray
Initializes a 2D array of given width and height and value.
Use
Array.map() to generate h rows where each is a new array of size w initialize with value. If the value is not provided, default to
null.
const initialize2DArray = (w, h, val = null) =>
Array(h)
.fill()
.map(() => Array(w).fill(val));
Examples
initialize2DArray(2, 2, 0); // [[0,0], [0,0]]
initializeArrayWithRange
Initializes an array containing the numbers in the specified range where
start and
end are inclusive.
Use
Array((end + 1) - start) to create an array of the desired length,
Array.map() to fill with the desired values in a range.
You can omit
start to use a default value of
0.
const initializeArrayWithRange = (end, start = 0) =>
Array.from({ length: end + 1 - start }).map((v, i) => i + start);
Examples
initializeArrayWithRange(5); // [0,1,2,3,4,5]
initializeArrayWithRange(7, 3); // [3,4,5,6,7]
initializeArrayWithValues
Initializes and fills an array with the specified values.
Use
Array(n) to create an array of the desired length,
fill(v) to fill it with the desired values.
You can omit
value to use a default value of
0.
const initializeArrayWithValues = (n, value = 0) => Array(n).fill(value);
Examples
initializeArrayWithValues(5, 2); // [2,2,2,2,2]
intersection
Returns a list of elements that exist in both arrays.
Create a
Set from
b, then use
Array.filter() on
a to only keep values contained in
b.
const intersection = (a, b) => {
const s = new Set(b);
return a.filter(x => s.has(x));
};
Examples
intersection([1, 2, 3], [4, 3, 2]); // [2,3]
isSorted
Returns
1 if the array is sorted in ascending order,
-1 if it is sorted in descending order or
0 if it is not sorted.
Calculate the ordering
direction for the first two elements.
Use
Object.entries() to loop over array objects and compare them in pairs.
Return
0 if the
direction changes or the
direction if the last element is reached.
const isSorted = arr => {
const direction = arr[0] > arr[1] ? -1 : 1;
for (let [i, val] of arr.entries())
if (i === arr.length - 1) return direction;
else if ((val - arr[i + 1]) * direction > 0) return 0;
};
Examples
isSorted([0, 1, 2, 3]); // 1
isSorted([0, 1, 2, 2]); // 1
isSorted([4, 3, 2]); // -1
isSorted([4, 3, 5]); // 0
join
Joins all elements of an array into a string and returns this string. Uses a separator and an end separator.
Use
Array.reduce() to combine elements into a string.
Omit the second argument,
separator, to use a default separator of
','.
Omit the third argument,
end, to use the same value as
separator by default.
const join = (arr, separator = ',', end = separator) =>
arr.reduce(
(acc, val, i) =>
i == arr.length - 2
? acc + val + end
: i == arr.length - 1 ? acc + val : acc + val + separator,
''
);
Examples
join(); // ''
join(['pen', 'pineapple', 'apple', 'pen'], ',', '&'); //"pen,pineapple,apple&pen"
join(['pen', 'pineapple', 'apple', 'pen'], ','); //"pen,pineapple,apple,pen"
join(['pen', 'pineapple', 'apple', 'pen']); //"pen,pineapple,apple,pen"
last
Returns the last element in an array.
Use
arr.length - 1 to compute the index of the last element of the given array and returning it.
const last = arr => arr[arr.length - 1];
Examples
last([1, 2, 3]); // 3
mapObject
Maps the values of an array to an object using a function, where the key-value pairs consist of the original value as the key and the mapped value.
Use an anonymous inner function scope to declare an undefined memory space, using closures to store a return value. Use a new
Array to store the array with a map of the function over its data set and a comma operator to return a second step, without needing to move from one context to another (due to closures and order of operations).
const mapObject = (arr, fn) =>
(a => (
(a = [arr, arr.map(fn)]), a[0].reduce((acc, val, ind) => ((acc[val] = a[1][ind]), acc), {})
))();
Examples
const squareIt = arr => mapObject(arr, a => a * a);
squareIt([1, 2, 3]); // { 1: 1, 2: 4, 3: 9 }
nthElement
Returns the nth element of an array.
Use
Array.slice() to get an array containing the nth element at the first place.
If the index is out of bounds, return
[].
Omit the second argument,
n, to get the first element of the array.
const nthElement = (arr, n = 0) => (n > 0 ? arr.slice(n, n + 1) : arr.slice(n))[0];
Examples
nthElement(['a', 'b', 'c'], 1); // 'b'
nthElement(['a', 'b', 'b'], -3); // 'a'
pick
Picks the key-value pairs corresponding to the given keys from an object.
Use
Array.reduce() to convert the filtered/picked keys back to an object with the corresponding key-value pair if the key exists in the obj.
const pick = (obj, arr) =>
arr.reduce((acc, curr) => (curr in obj && (acc[curr] = obj[curr]), acc), {});
Examples
pick({ a: 1, b: '2', c: 3 }, ['a', 'c']); // { 'a': 1, 'c': 3 }
pull
Mutates the original array to filter out the values specified.
Use
Array.filter() and
Array.includes() to pull out the values that are not needed.
Use
Array.length = 0 to mutate the passed in an array by resetting it's length to zero and
Array.push() to re-populate it with only the pulled values.
(For a snippet that does not mutate the original array see
without)
const pull = (arr, ...args) => {
let argState = Array.isArray(args[0]) ? args[0] : args;
let pulled = arr.filter((v, i) => !argState.includes(v));
arr.length = 0;
pulled.forEach(v => arr.push(v));
};
Examples
let myArray1 = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'a', 'b', 'c'];
pull(myArray1, 'a', 'c');
console.log(myArray1); // [ 'b', 'b' ]
let myArray2 = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'a', 'b', 'c'];
pull(myArray2, ['a', 'c']);
console.log(myArray2); // [ 'b', 'b' ]
pullAtIndex
Mutates the original array to filter out the values at the specified indexes.
Use
Array.filter() and
Array.includes() to pull out the values that are not needed.
Use
Array.length = 0 to mutate the passed in an array by resetting it's length to zero and
Array.push() to re-populate it with only the pulled values.
Use
Array.push() to keep track of pulled values
const pullAtIndex = (arr, pullArr) => {
let removed = [];
let pulled = arr
.map((v, i) => (pullArr.includes(i) ? removed.push(v) : v))
.filter((v, i) => !pullArr.includes(i));
arr.length = 0;
pulled.forEach(v => arr.push(v));
return removed;
};
Examples
let myArray = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
let pulled = pullAtIndex(myArray, [1, 3]);
console.log(myArray); // [ 'a', 'c' ]
console.log(pulled); // [ 'b', 'd' ]
pullAtValue
Mutates the original array to filter out the values specified. Returns the removed elements.
Use
Array.filter() and
Array.includes() to pull out the values that are not needed.
Use
Array.length = 0 to mutate the passed in an array by resetting it's length to zero and
Array.push() to re-populate it with only the pulled values.
Use
Array.push() to keep track of pulled values
const pullAtValue = (arr, pullArr) => {
let removed = [],
pushToRemove = arr.forEach((v, i) => (pullArr.includes(v) ? removed.push(v) : v)),
mutateTo = arr.filter((v, i) => !pullArr.includes(v));
arr.length = 0;
mutateTo.forEach(v => arr.push(v));
return removed;
};
Examples
let myArray = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
let pulled = pullAtValue(myArray, ['b', 'd']);
console.log(myArray); // [ 'a', 'c' ]
console.log(pulled); // [ 'b', 'd' ]
quickSort
QuickSort an Array (ascending sort by default).
Use recursion.
Use
Array.filter and spread operator (
...) to create an array that all elements with values less than the pivot come before the pivot, and all elements with values greater than the pivot come after it.
If the parameter
desc is truthy, return array sorts in descending order.
const quickSort = ([n, ...nums], desc) =>
isNaN(n)
? []
: [
...quickSort(nums.filter(v => (desc ? v > n : v <= n)), desc),
n,
...quickSort(nums.filter(v => (!desc ? v > n : v <= n)), desc)
];
Examples
quickSort([4, 1, 3, 2]); // [1,2,3,4]
quickSort([4, 1, 3, 2], true); // [4,3,2,1]
reducedFilter
Filter an array of objects based on a condition while also filtering out unspecified keys.
Use
Array.filter() to filter the array based on the predicate
fn so that it returns the objects for which the condition returned a truthy value.
On the filtered array, use
Array.map() to return the new object using
Array.reduce() to filter out the keys which were not supplied as the
keys argument.
const reducedFilter = (data, keys, fn) =>
data.filter(fn).map(el =>
keys.reduce((acc, key) => {
acc[key] = el[key];
return acc;
}, {})
);
Examples
const data = [
{
id: 1,
name: 'john',
age: 24
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'mike',
age: 50
}
];
reducedFilter(data, ['id', 'name'], item => item.age > 24); // [{ id: 2, name: 'mike'}]
remove
Removes elements from an array for which the given function returns
false.
Use
Array.filter() to find array elements that return truthy values and
Array.reduce() to remove elements using
Array.splice().
The
func is invoked with three arguments (
value, index, array).
const remove = (arr, func) =>
Array.isArray(arr)
? arr.filter(func).reduce((acc, val) => {
arr.splice(arr.indexOf(val), 1);
return acc.concat(val);
}, [])
: [];
Examples
remove([1, 2, 3, 4], n => n % 2 == 0); // [2, 4]
sample
Returns a random element from an array.
Use
Math.random() to generate a random number, multiply it by
length and round it of to the nearest whole number using
Math.floor().
This method also works with strings.
const sample = arr => arr[Math.floor(Math.random() * arr.length)];
Examples
sample([3, 7, 9, 11]); // 9
sampleSize
Gets
n random elements at unique keys from
array up to the size of
array.
Shuffle the array using the Fisher-Yates algorithm.
Use
Array.slice() to get the first
n elements.
Omit the second argument,
n to get only one element at random from the array.
const sampleSize = ([...arr], n = 1) => {
let m = arr.length;
while (m) {
const i = Math.floor(Math.random() * m--);
[arr[m], arr[i]] = [arr[i], arr[m]];
}
return arr.slice(0, n);
};
Examples
sampleSize([1, 2, 3], 2); // [3,1]
sampleSize([1, 2, 3], 4); // [2,3,1]
shuffle
Randomizes the order of the values of an array, returning a new array.
Uses the Fisher-Yates algorithm to reorder the elements of the array, based on the Lodash implementation, but as a pure function.
const shuffle = ([...arr]) => {
let m = arr.length;
while (m) {
const i = Math.floor(Math.random() * m--);
[arr[m], arr[i]] = [arr[i], arr[m]];
}
return arr;
};
Examples
const foo = [1, 2, 3];
shuffle(foo); // [2,3,1]
console.log(foo); // [1,2,3]
similarity
Returns an array of elements that appear in both arrays.
Use
filter() to remove values that are not part of
values, determined using
includes().
const similarity = (arr, values) => arr.filter(v => values.includes(v));
Examples
similarity([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 4]); // [1,2]
sortedIndex
Returns the lowest index at which value should be inserted into array in order to maintain its sort order.
Check if the array is sorted in descending order (loosely).
Use
Array.findIndex() to find the appropriate index where the element should be inserted.
const sortedIndex = (arr, n) => {
const isDescending = arr[0] > arr[arr.length - 1];
const index = arr.findIndex(el => (isDescending ? n >= el : n <= el));
return index === -1 ? arr.length : index;
};
Examples
sortedIndex([5, 3, 2, 1], 4); // 1
sortedIndex([30, 50], 40); // 1
symmetricDifference
Returns the symmetric difference between two arrays.
Create a
Set from each array, then use
Array.filter() on each of them to only keep values not contained in the other.
const symmetricDifference = (a, b) => {
const sA = new Set(a),
sB = new Set(b);
return [...a.filter(x => !sB.has(x)), ...b.filter(x => !sA.has(x))];
};
Examples
symmetricDifference([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 4]); // [3,4]
tail
Returns all elements in an array except for the first one.
Return
arr.slice(1) if the array's
length is more than
1, otherwise, return the whole array.
const tail = arr => (arr.length > 1 ? arr.slice(1) : arr);
Examples
tail([1, 2, 3]); // [2,3]
tail([1]); // [1]
take
Returns an array with n elements removed from the beginning.
Use
Array.slice() to create a slice of the array with
n elements taken from the beginning.
const take = (arr, n = 1) => arr.slice(0, n);
Examples
take([1, 2, 3], 5); // [1, 2, 3]
take([1, 2, 3], 0); // []
takeRight
Returns an array with n elements removed from the end.
Use
Array.slice() to create a slice of the array with
n elements taken from the end.
const takeRight = (arr, n = 1) => arr.slice(arr.length - n, arr.length);
Examples
takeRight([1, 2, 3], 2); // [ 2, 3 ]
takeRight([1, 2, 3]); // [3]
union
Returns every element that exists in any of the two arrays once.
Create a
Set with all values of
a and
b and convert to an array.
const union = (a, b) => Array.from(new Set([...a, ...b]));
Examples
union([1, 2, 3], [4, 3, 2]); // [1,2,3,4]
without
Filters out the elements of an array, that have one of the specified values.
Use
Array.filter() to create an array excluding(using
!Array.includes()) all given values.
(For a snippet that mutates the original array see
pull)
const without = (arr, ...args) => arr.filter(v => !args.includes(v));
Examples
without([2, 1, 2, 3], 1, 2); // [3]
zip
Creates an array of elements, grouped based on the position in the original arrays.
Use
Math.max.apply() to get the longest array in the arguments.
Creates an array with that length as return value and use
Array.from() with a map-function to create an array of grouped elements.
If lengths of the argument-arrays vary,
undefined is used where no value could be found.
const zip = (...arrays) => {
const maxLength = Math.max(...arrays.map(x => x.length));
return Array.from({ length: maxLength }).map((_, i) => {
return Array.from({ length: arrays.length }, (_, k) => arrays[k][i]);
});
};
Examples
zip(['a', 'b'], [1, 2], [true, false]); // [['a', 1, true], ['b', 2, false]]
zip(['a'], [1, 2], [true, false]); // [['a', 1, true], [undefined, 2, false]]
zipObject
Given an array of valid property identifiers and an array of values, return an object associating the properties to the values.
Since an object can have undefined values but not undefined property pointers, the array of properties is used to decide the structure of the resulting object using
Array.reduce().
const zipObject = (props, values) =>
props.reduce((obj, prop, index) => ((obj[prop] = values[index]), obj), {});
Examples
zipObject(['a', 'b', 'c'], [1, 2]); // {a: 1, b: 2, c: undefined}
zipObject(['a', 'b'], [1, 2, 3]); // {a: 1, b: 2}
🌐 Browser
arrayToHtmlList
Converts the given array elements into
<li> tags and appends them to the list of the given id.
Use
Array.map() and
document.querySelector() to create a list of html tags.
const arrayToHtmlList = (arr, listID) =>
arr.map(item => (document.querySelector('#' + listID).innerHTML += `<li>${item}</li>`));
Examples
arrayToHtmlList(['item 1', 'item 2'], 'myListID');
bottomVisible
Returns
true if the bottom of the page is visible,
false otherwise.
Use
scrollY,
scrollHeight and
clientHeight to determine if the bottom of the page is visible.
const bottomVisible = () =>
document.documentElement.clientHeight + window.scrollY >=
(document.documentElement.scrollHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight);
Examples
bottomVisible(); // true
copyToClipboard
Copy a string to the clipboard. Only works as a result of user action (i.e. inside a
click event listener).
Create a new
<textarea> element, fill it with the supplied data and add it to the HTML document.
Use
Selection.getRangeAt()to store the selected range (if any).
Use
document.execCommand('copy') to copy to the clipboard.
Remove the
<textarea> element from the HTML document.
Finally, use
Selection().addRange() to recover the original selected range (if any).
const copyToClipboard = str => {
const el = document.createElement('textarea');
el.value = str;
el.setAttribute('readonly', '');
el.style.position = 'absolute';
el.style.left = '-9999px';
document.body.appendChild(el);
const selected =
document.getSelection().rangeCount > 0 ? document.getSelection().getRangeAt(0) : false;
el.select();
document.execCommand('copy');
document.body.removeChild(el);
if (selected) {
document.getSelection().removeAllRanges();
document.getSelection().addRange(selected);
}
};
Examples
copyToClipboard('Lorem ipsum'); // 'Lorem ipsum' copied to clipboard.
currentURL
Returns the current URL.
Use
window.location.href to get current URL.
const currentURL = () => window.location.href;
Examples
currentURL(); // 'https://google.com'
detectDeviceType
Detects wether the website is being opened in a mobile device or a desktop/laptop.
Use a regular expression to test the
navigator.userAgent property to figure out if the device is a mobile device or a desktop/laptop.
const detectDeviceType = () =>
/Android|webOS|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry|IEMobile|Opera Mini/i.test(navigator.userAgent)
? 'Mobile'
: 'Desktop';
Examples
detectDeviceType(); // "Mobile"
detectDeviceType(); // "Desktop"
elementIsVisibleInViewport
Returns
true if the element specified is visible in the viewport,
false otherwise.
Use
Element.getBoundingClientRect() and the
window.inner(Width|Height) values
to determine if a given element is visible in the viewport.
Omit the second argument to determine if the element is entirely visible, or specify
true to determine if
it is partially visible.
const elementIsVisibleInViewport = (el, partiallyVisible = false) => {
const { top, left, bottom, right } = el.getBoundingClientRect();
const { innerHeight, innerWidth } = window;
return partiallyVisible
? ((top > 0 && top < innerHeight) || (bottom > 0 && bottom < innerHeight)) &&
((left > 0 && left < innerWidth) || (right > 0 && right < innerWidth))
: top >= 0 && left >= 0 && bottom <= innerHeight && right <= innerWidth;
};
Examples
// e.g. 100x100 viewport and a 10x10px element at position {top: -1, left: 0, bottom: 9, right: 10}
elementIsVisibleInViewport(el); // false // (not fully visible)
elementIsVisibleInViewport(el, true); // true // (partially visible)
getScrollPosition
Returns the scroll position of the current page.
Use
pageXOffset and
pageYOffset if they are defined, otherwise
scrollLeft and
scrollTop.
You can omit
el to use a default value of
window.
const getScrollPosition = (el = window) => ({
x: el.pageXOffset !== undefined ? el.pageXOffset : el.scrollLeft,
y: el.pageYOffset !== undefined ? el.pageYOffset : el.scrollTop
});
Examples
getScrollPosition(); // {x: 0, y: 200}
getStyle
Returns the value of a CSS rule for the specified element.
Use
Window.getComputedStyle() to get the value of the CSS rule for the specified element.
const getStyle = (el, ruleName) => getComputedStyle(el)[ruleName];
Examples
getStyle(document.querySelector('p'), 'font-size'); // '16px'
hasClass
Returns
true if the element has the specified class,
false otherwise.
Use
element.classList.contains() to check if the element has the specified class.
const hasClass = (el, className) => el.classList.contains(className);
Examples
hasClass(document.querySelector('p.special'), 'special'); // true
hide
Hides all the elements specified.
Use the spread operator (
...) and
Array.forEach() to apply
display: none to each element specified.
const hide = (...el) => [...el].forEach(e => (e.style.display = 'none'));
Examples
hide(document.querySelectorAll('img')); // Hides all <img> elements on the page
httpsRedirect
Redirects the page to HTTPS if its currently in HTTP. Also, pressing the back button doesn't take it back to the HTTP page as its replaced in the history.
Use
location.protocol to get the protocol currently being used. If it's not HTTPS, use
location.replace() to replace the existing page with the HTTPS version of the page. Use
location.href to get the full address, split it with
String.split() and remove the protocol part of the URL.
Examples
const httpsRedirect = () => {
if (location.protocol !== 'https:') location.replace('https://' + location.href.split('//')[1]);
};
onUserInputChange
Run the callback whenever the user input type changes (
mouse or
touch). Useful for enabling/disabling code depending on the input device. This process is dynamic and works with hybrid devices (e.g. touchscreen laptops).
Use two event listeners. Assume
mouse input initially and bind a
touchstart event listener to the document.
On
touchstart, add a
mousemove event listener to listen for two consecutive
mousemove events firing within 20ms, using
performance.now().
Run the callback with the input type as an argument in either of these situations.
const onUserInputChange = callback => {
let type = 'mouse',
lastTime = 0;
const mousemoveHandler = () => {
const now = performance.now();
if (now - lastTime < 20)
(type = 'mouse'), callback(type), document.removeEventListener('mousemove', mousemoveHandler);
lastTime = now;
};
document.addEventListener('touchstart', () => {
if (type === 'touch') return;
(type = 'touch'), callback(type), document.addEventListener('mousemove', mousemoveHandler);
});
};
Examples
onUserInputChange(type => {
console.log('The user is now using', type, 'as an input method.');
});
redirect
Redirects to a specified URL.
Use
window.location.href or
window.location.replace() to redirect to
url.
Pass a second argument to simulate a link click (
true - default) or an HTTP redirect (
false).
const redirect = (url, asLink = true) =>
asLink ? (window.location.href = url) : window.location.replace(url);
Examples
redirect('https://google.com');
runAsync
Runs a function in a separate thread by using a Web Worker, allowing long running functions to not block the UI.
Create a new
Worker using a
Blob object URL, the contents of which should be the stringified version of the supplied function.
Immediately post the return value of calling the function back.
Return a promise, listening for
onmessage and
onerror events and resolving the data posted back from the worker, or throwing an error.
const runAsync = fn => {
const blob = `
var fn = ${fn.toString()};
this.postMessage(fn());
`;
const worker = new Worker(
URL.createObjectURL(new Blob([blob]), {
type: 'application/javascript; charset=utf-8'
})
);
return new Promise((res, rej) => {
worker.onmessage = ({ data }) => {
res(data), worker.terminate();
};
worker.onerror = err => {
rej(err), worker.terminate();
};
});
};
Examples
const longRunningFunction = () => {
let result = 0;
for (var i = 0; i < 1000; i++) {
for (var j = 0; j < 700; j++) {
for (var k = 0; k < 300; k++) {
result = result + i + j + k;
}
}
}
return result;
};
// NOTE: Since the function is running in a different context, closures are not supported.
// The function supplied to `runAsync` gets stringified, so everything becomes literal.
// All variables and functions must be defined inside.
runAsync(longRunningFunction).then(console.log); // 209685000000
runAsync(() => 10 ** 3).then(console.log); // 1000
let outsideVariable = 50;
runAsync(() => typeof outsideVariable).then(console.log); // 'undefined'
scrollToTop
Smooth-scrolls to the top of the page.
Get distance from top using
document.documentElement.scrollTop or
document.body.scrollTop.
Scroll by a fraction of the distance from the top. Use
window.requestAnimationFrame() to animate the scrolling.
const scrollToTop = () => {
const c = document.documentElement.scrollTop || document.body.scrollTop;
if (c > 0) {
window.requestAnimationFrame(scrollToTop);
window.scrollTo(0, c - c / 8);
}
};
Examples
scrollToTop();
setStyle
Sets the value of a CSS rule for the specified element.
Use
element.style to set the value of the CSS rule for the specified element to
value.
const setStyle = (el, ruleName, value) => (el.style[ruleName] = value);
Examples
setStyle(document.querySelector('p'), 'font-size', '20px'); // The first <p> element on the page will have a font-size of 20px
show
Shows all the elements specified.
Use the spread operator (
...) and
Array.forEach() to clear the
display property for each element specified.
const show = (...el) => [...el].forEach(e => (e.style.display = ''));
Examples
show(document.querySelectorAll('img')); // Shows all <img> elements on the page
speechSynthesis
Performs speech synthesis (experimental).
Use
SpeechSynthesisUtterance.voice and
window.speechSynthesis.getVoices() to convert a message to speech.
Use
window.speechSynthesis.speak() to play the message.
Learn more about the SpeechSynthesisUtterance interface of the Web Speech API.
const speechSynthesis = message => {
const msg = new SpeechSynthesisUtterance(message);
msg.voice = window.speechSynthesis.getVoices()[0];
window.speechSynthesis.speak(msg);
};
Examples
speechSynthesis('Hello, World'); // // plays the message
toggleClass
Toggle a class for an element.
Use
element.classList.toggle() to toggle the specified class for the element.
const toggleClass = (el, className) => el.classList.toggle(className);
Examples
toggleClass(document.querySelector('p.special'), 'special'); // The paragraph will not have the 'special' class anymore
UUIDGeneratorBrowser
Generates a UUID in a browser.
Use
crypto API to generate a UUID, compliant with RFC4122 version 4.
const UUIDGeneratorBrowser = () =>
([1e7] + -1e3 + -4e3 + -8e3 + -1e11).replace(/[018]/g, c =>
(c ^ (crypto.getRandomValues(new Uint8Array(1))[0] & (15 >> (c / 4)))).toString(16)
);
Examples
UUIDGeneratorBrowser(); // '7982fcfe-5721-4632-bede-6000885be57d'
⏱️ Date
getDaysDiffBetweenDates
Returns the difference (in days) between two dates.
Calculate the difference (in days) between two
Date objects.
const getDaysDiffBetweenDates = (dateInitial, dateFinal) =>
(dateFinal - dateInitial) / (1000 * 3600 * 24);
Examples
getDaysDiffBetweenDates(new Date('2017-12-13'), new Date('2017-12-22')); // 9
JSONToDate
Converts a JSON object to a date.
Use
Date(), to convert dates in JSON format to readable format (
dd/mm/yyyy).
const JSONToDate = arr => {
const dt = new Date(parseInt(arr.toString().substr(6)));
return `${dt.getDate()}/${dt.getMonth() + 1}/${dt.getFullYear()}`;
};
Examples
JSONToDate(/Date(1489525200000)/); // "14/3/2017"
toEnglishDate
Converts a date from American format to English format.
Use
Date.toISOString(),
split('T') and
replace() to convert a date from American format to the English format.
Throws an error if the passed time cannot be converted to a date.
const toEnglishDate = time => {
try {
return new Date(time)
.toISOString()
.split('T')[0]
.replace(/-/g, '/');
} catch (e) {}
};
Examples
toEnglishDate('09/21/2010'); // '21/09/2010'
tomorrow
Results in a string representation of tomorrow's date.
Use
new Date() to get today's date, adding
86400000 of seconds to it(24 hours), using
toISOString to convert Date object to string.
const tomorrow = () => new Date(new Date().getTime() + 86400000).toISOString().split('T')[0];
Examples
tomorrow(); // 2017-12-27 (if current date is 2017-12-26)
🎛️ Function
chainAsync
Chains asynchronous functions.
Loop through an array of functions containing asynchronous events, calling
next when each asynchronous event has completed.
const chainAsync = fns => {
let curr = 0;
const next = () => fns[curr++](next);
next();
};
Examples
chainAsync([
next => {
console.log('0 seconds');
setTimeout(next, 1000);
},
next => {
console.log('1 second');
setTimeout(next, 1000);
},
next => {
console.log('2 seconds');
}
]);
compose
Performs right-to-left function composition.
Use
Array.reduce() to perform right-to-left function composition.
The last (rightmost) function can accept one or more arguments; the remaining functions must be unary.
const compose = (...fns) => fns.reduce((f, g) => (...args) => f(g(...args)));
Examples
const add5 = x => x + 5;
const multiply = (x, y) => x * y;
const multiplyAndAdd5 = compose(add5, multiply);
multiplyAndAdd5(5, 2); // 15
curry
Curries a function.
Use recursion.
If the number of provided arguments (
args) is sufficient, call the passed function
fn.
Otherwise, return a curried function
fn that expects the rest of the arguments.
If you want to curry a function that accepts a variable number of arguments (a variadic function, e.g.
Math.min()), you can optionally pass the number of arguments to the second parameter
arity.
const curry = (fn, arity = fn.length, ...args) =>
arity <= args.length ? fn(...args) : curry.bind(null, fn, arity, ...args);
Examples
curry(Math.pow)(2)(10); // 1024
curry(Math.min, 3)(10)(50)(2); // 2
defer
Defers invoking a function until the current call stack has cleared.
Use
setTimeout() with a timeout of 1ms to add a new event to the browser event queue and allow the rendering engine to complete its work. Use the spread (
...) operator to supply the function with an arbitrary number of arguments.
const defer = (fn, ...args) => setTimeout(fn, 1, ...args);
Examples
// Example A:
defer(console.log, 'a'), console.log('b'); // logs 'b' then 'a'
// Example B:
document.querySelector('#someElement').innerHTML = 'Hello';
longRunningFunction(); // the browser will not update the HTML until this has finished
defer(longRunningFunction); // the browser will update the HTML then run the function
functionName
Logs the name of a function.
Use
console.debug() and the
name property of the passed method to log the method's name to the
debug channel of the console.
const functionName = fn => (console.debug(fn.name), fn);
Examples
functionName(Math.max); // max (logged in debug channel of console)
memoize
Returns the memoized (cached) function.
Use
Object.create(null) to create an empty object without
Object.prototype (so that those properties are not resolved if the input value is something like
'hasOwnProperty').
Return a function which takes a single argument to be supplied to the memoized function by first checking if the function's output for that specific input value is already cached, or store and return it if not.
const memoize = fn => {
const cache = Object.create(null);
return value => cache[value] || (cache[value] = fn(value));
};
Examples
// See the `anagrams` snippet.
const anagramsCached = memoize(anagrams);
anagramsCached('javascript'); // takes a long time
anagramsCached('javascript'); // returns virtually instantly since it's now cached
once
Ensures a function is called only once.
Utilizing a closure, use a flag,
called, and set it to
true once the function is called for the first time, preventing it from being called again. In order to allow the function to have its
this context changed (such as in an event listener), the
function keyword must be used, and the supplied function must have the context applied.
Allow the function to be supplied with an arbitrary number of arguments using the rest/spread (
...) operator.
const once = fn => {
let called = false;
return function(...args) {
if (called) return;
called = true;
return fn.apply(this, args);
};
};
Examples
const startApp = function(event) {
console.log(this, event); // document.body, MouseEvent
};
document.body.addEventListener('click', once(startApp)); // only runs `startApp` once upon click
runPromisesInSeries
Runs an array of promises in series.
Use
Array.reduce() to create a promise chain, where each promise returns the next promise when resolved.
const runPromisesInSeries = ps => ps.reduce((p, next) => p.then(next), Promise.resolve());
Examples
const delay = d => new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, d));
runPromisesInSeries([() => delay(1000), () => delay(2000)]); // //executes each promise sequentially, taking a total of 3 seconds to complete
sleep
Delays the execution of an asynchronous function.
Delay executing part of an
async function, by putting it to sleep, returning a
Promise.
const sleep = ms => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
Examples
async function sleepyWork() {
console.log("I'm going to sleep for 1 second.");
await sleep(1000);
console.log('I woke up after 1 second.');
}
🔮 Logic
negate
Negates a predicate function.
Take a predicate function and apply
not to it with its arguments.
const negate = func => (...args) => !func(...args);
Examples
filter([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6], negate(isEven)); // [1, 3, 5]
negate(isOdd)(1); // false
➗ Math
average
Returns the average of an of two or more numbers/arrays.
Use
Array.reduce() to add each value to an accumulator, initialized with a value of
0, divide by the
length of the array.
const average = (...arr) => {
const nums = [].concat(...arr);
return nums.reduce((acc, val) => acc + val, 0) / nums.length;
};
Examples
average([1, 2, 3]); // 2
average(1, 2, 3); // 2
clampNumber
Clamps
num within the inclusive range specified by the boundary values
a and
b.
If
num falls within the range, return
num.
Otherwise, return the nearest number in the range.
const clampNumber = (num, a, b) => Math.max(Math.min(num, Math.max(a, b)), Math.min(a, b));
Examples
clampNumber(2, 3, 5); // 3
clampNumber(1, -1, -5); // -1
clampNumber(3, 2, 4); // 3
collatz
Applies the Collatz algorithm.
If
n is even, return
n/2. Otherwise, return
3n+1.
const collatz = n => (n % 2 == 0 ? n / 2 : 3 * n + 1);
Examples
collatz(8); // 4
collatz(5); // 16
digitize
Converts a number to an array of digits.
Convert the number to a string, using spread operators in ES6(
[...string]) build an array.
Use
Array.map() and
parseInt() to transform each value to an integer.
const digitize = n => [...('' + n)].map(i => parseInt(i));
Examples
digitize(123); // [1, 2, 3]
distance
Returns the distance between two points.
Use
Math.hypot() to calculate the Euclidean distance between two points.
const distance = (x0, y0, x1, y1) => Math.hypot(x1 - x0, y1 - y0);
Examples
distance(1, 1, 2, 3); // 2.23606797749979
elo
Computes the new ratings between two opponents using the Elo rating system. It takes an array of two pre-ratings and returns an array containing two post-ratings. The winner's rating is the first element of the array.
Use the exponent
** operator and math operators to compute the expected score (chance of winning)
of each opponent and compute the new rating for each. Omit the second argument to use the default
K-factor of 32, or supply a custom K-factor value.
const elo = ([a, b], kFactor = 32) => {
const expectedScore = (self, opponent) => 1 / (1 + 10 ** ((opponent - self) / 400));
const newRating = (rating, i) => rating + kFactor * (i - expectedScore(i ? a : b, i ? b : a));
return [newRating(a, 1), newRating(b, 0)];
};
Examples
elo([1200, 1200]); // [1216, 1184]
elo([1000, 2000]); // [1031.8991261061358, 1968.1008738938642]
elo([1500, 1000]); // [1501.7036868864648, 998.2963131135352]
elo([1200, 1200], 64); // [1232, 1168]
factorial
Calculates the factorial of a number.
Use recursion.
If
n is less than or equal to
1, return
1.
Otherwise, return the product of
n and the factorial of
n - 1.
Throws an exception if
n is a negative number.
const factorial = n =>
n < 0
? (() => {
throw new TypeError('Negative numbers are not allowed!');
})()
: n <= 1 ? 1 : n * factorial(n - 1);
Examples
factorial(6); // 720
fibonacci
Generates an array, containing the Fibonacci sequence, up until the nth term.
Create an empty array of the specific length, initializing the first two values (
0 and
1).
Use
Array.reduce() to add values into the array, using the sum of the last two values, except for the first two.
const fibonacci = n =>
Array.from({ length: n }).reduce(
(acc, val, i) => acc.concat(i > 1 ? acc[i - 1] + acc[i - 2] : i),
[]
);
Examples
fibonacci(6); // [0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5]
fibonacciCountUntilNum
Returns the number of fibonnacci numbers up to
num(
0 and
num inclusive).
Use a mathematical formula to calculate the number of fibonacci numbers until
num.
const fibonacciCountUntilNum = num =>
Math.ceil(Math.log(num * Math.sqrt(5) + 1 / 2) / Math.log((Math.sqrt(5) + 1) / 2));
Examples
fibonacciCountUntilNum(10); // 7
fibonacciUntilNum
Generates an array, containing the Fibonacci sequence, up until the nth term.
Create an empty array of the specific length, initializing the first two values (
0 and
1).
Use
Array.reduce() to add values into the array, using the sum of the last two values, except for the first two.
Uses a mathematical formula to calculate the length of the array required.
const fibonacciUntilNum = num => {
let n = Math.ceil(Math.log(num * Math.sqrt(5) + 1 / 2) / Math.log((Math.sqrt(5) + 1) / 2));
return Array.from({ length: n }).reduce(
(acc, val, i) => acc.concat(i > 1 ? acc[i - 1] + acc[i - 2] : i),
[]
);
};
Examples
fibonacciUntilNum(10); // [ 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 ]
gcd
Calculates the greatest common divisor between two or more numbers/arrays.
The
helperGcdfunction uses recursion.
Base case is when
y equals
0. In this case, return
x.
Otherwise, return the GCD of
y and the remainder of the division
x/y.
const gcd = (...arr) => {
let data = [].concat(...arr);
const helperGcd = (x, y) => (!y ? x : gcd(y, x % y));
return data.reduce((a, b) => helperGcd(a, b));
};
Examples
gcd(8, 36); // 4
hammingDistance
Calculates the Hamming distance between two values.
Use XOR operator (
^) to find the bit difference between the two numbers, convert to a binary string using
toString(2).
Count and return the number of
1s in the string, using
match(/1/g).
const hammingDistance = (num1, num2) => ((num1 ^ num2).toString(2).match(/1/g) || '').length;
Examples
hammingDistance(2, 3); // 1
inRange
Checks if the given number falls within the given range.
Use arithmetic comparison to check if the given number is in the specified range.
If the second parameter,
end, is not specified, the range is considered to be from
0 to
start.
const inRange = (n, start, end = null) => {
if (end && start > end) end = [start, (start = end)][0];
return end == null ? n >= 0 && n < start : n >= start && n < end;
};
Examples
inRange(3, 2, 5); // true
inRange(3, 4); // true
inRange(2, 3, 5); // false
inrange(3, 2); // false
isArmstrongNumber
Checks if the given number is an Armstrong number or not.
Convert the given number into an array of digits. Use the exponent operator (
**) to get the appropriate power for each digit and sum them up. If the sum is equal to the number itself, return
true otherwise
false.
const isArmstrongNumber = digits =>
(arr => arr.reduce((a, d) => a + parseInt(d) ** arr.length, 0) == digits)(
(digits + '').split('')
);
Examples
isArmstrongNumber(1634); // true
isArmstrongNumber(371); // true
isArmstrongNumber(56); // false
isDivisible
Checks if the first numeric argument is divisible by the second one.
Use the modulo operator (
%) to check if the remainder is equal to
0.
const isDivisible = (dividend, divisor) => dividend % divisor === 0;
Examples
isDivisible(6, 3); // true
isEven
Returns
true if the given number is even,
false otherwise.
Checks whether a number is odd or even using the modulo (
%) operator.
Returns
true if the number is even,
false if the number is odd.
const isEven = num => num % 2 === 0;
Examples
isEven(3); // false
isPrime
Checks if the provided integer is a prime number.
Check numbers from
2 to the square root of the given number.
Return
false if any of them divides the given number, else return
true, unless the number is less than
2.
const isPrime = num => {
const boundary = Math.floor(Math.sqrt(num));
for (var i = 2; i <= boundary; i++) if (num % i == 0) return false;
return num >= 2;
};
Examples
isPrime(11); // true
isPrime(12); // false
lcm
Returns the least common multiple of two or more numbers/arrays.
Use the greatest common divisor (GCD) formula and
Math.abs() to determine the least common multiple.
The GCD formula uses recursion.
const lcm = (...arr) => {
const gcd = (x, y) => (!y ? x : gcd(y, x % y));
const _lcm = (x, y) => x * y / gcd(x, y);
return [].concat(...arr).reduce((a, b) => _lcm(a, b));
};
Examples
lcm(12, 7); // 84
lcm([1, 3, 4], 5); // 60
max
Returns the maximum value out of two or more numbers/arrays.
Use
Math.max() combined with the spread operator (
...) to get the maximum value in the array.
const max = (...arr) => Math.max(...[].concat(...arr));
Examples
max([10, 1, 5]); // 10
median
Returns the median of an array of numbers.
Find the middle of the array, use
Array.sort() to sort the values.
Return the number at the midpoint if
length is odd, otherwise the average of the two middle numbers.
const median = arr => {
const mid = Math.floor(arr.length / 2),
nums = [...arr].sort((a, b) => a - b);
return arr.length % 2 !== 0 ? nums[mid] : (nums[mid - 1] + nums[mid]) / 2;
};
Examples
median([5, 6, 50, 1, -5]); // 5
median([0, 10, -2, 7]); // 3.5
min
Returns the minimum value in an array.
Use
Math.min() combined with the spread operator (
...) to get the minimum value in the array.
const min = arr => Math.min(...[].concat(...arr));
Examples
min([10, 1, 5]); // 1
percentile
Uses the percentile formula to calculate how many numbers in the given array are less or equal to the given value.
Use
Array.reduce() to calculate how many numbers are below the value and how many are the same value and apply the percentile formula.
const percentile = (arr, val) =>
100 * arr.reduce((acc, v) => acc + (v < val ? 1 : 0) + (v === val ? 0.5 : 0), 0) / arr.length;
Examples
percentile([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10], 6); // 55
powerset
Returns the powerset of a given array of numbers.
Use
Array.reduce() combined with
Array.map() to iterate over elements and combine into an array containing all combinations.
const powerset = arr => arr.reduce((a, v) => a.concat(a.map(r => [v].concat(r))), [[]]);
Examples
powerset([1, 2]); // [[], [1], [2], [2,1]]
primes
Generates primes up to a given number, using the Sieve of Eratosthenes.
Generate an array from
2 to the given number. Use
Array.filter() to filter out the values divisible by any number from
2 to the square root of the provided number.
const primes = num => {
let arr = Array.from({ length: num - 1 }).map((x, i) => i + 2),
sqroot = Math.floor(Math.sqrt(num)),
numsTillSqroot = Array.from({ length: sqroot - 1 }).map((x, i) => i + 2);
numsTillSqroot.forEach(x => (arr = arr.filter(y => y % x !== 0 || y == x)));
return arr;
};
Examples
primes(10); // [2,3,5,7]
randomIntegerInRange
Returns a random integer in the specified range.
Use
Math.random() to generate a random number and map it to the desired range, using
Math.floor() to make it an integer.
const randomIntegerInRange = (min, max) => Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1)) + min;
Examples
randomIntegerInRange(0, 5); // 2
randomNumberInRange
Returns a random number in the specified range.
Use
Math.random() to generate a random value, map it to the desired range using multiplication.
const randomNumberInRange = (min, max) => Math.random() * (max - min) + min;
Examples
randomNumberInRange(2, 10); // 6.0211363285087005
round
Rounds a number to a specified amount of digits.
Use
Math.round() and template literals to round the number to the specified number of digits.
Omit the second argument,
decimals to round to an integer.
const round = (n, decimals = 0) => Number(`${Math.round(`${n}e${decimals}`)}e-${decimals}`);
Examples
round(1.005, 2); // 1.01
solveRPN
Solves the given mathematical expression in reverse polish notation. Throws appropriate errors if there are unrecognized symbols or the expression is wrong.
Use a dictionary,
OPERATORS to specify each operator's matching mathematical operation.
Use
String.replace() with a regular expression to replace
^ with
**,
String.split() to tokenize the string and
Array.filter() to remove empty tokens.
Use
Array.forEach() to parse each
symbol, evaluate it as a numeric value or operator and solve the mathematical expression.
Numeric values are converted to floating point numbers and pushed to a
stack, while operators are evaluated using the
OPERATORS dictionary and pop elements from the
stack to apply operations.
const solveRPN = rpn => {
const OPERATORS = {
'*': (a, b) => a * b,
'+': (a, b) => a + b,
'-': (a, b) => a - b,
'/': (a, b) => a / b,
'**': (a, b) => a ** b
};
const [stack, solve] = [
[],
rpn
.replace(/\^/g, '**')
.split(/\s+/g)
.filter(el => !/\s+/.test(el) && el !== '')
];
solve.forEach(symbol => {
if (!isNaN(parseFloat(symbol)) && isFinite(symbol)) {
stack.push(symbol);
} else if (Object.keys(OPERATORS).includes(symbol)) {
const [a, b] = [stack.pop(), stack.pop()];
stack.push(OPERATORS[symbol](parseFloat(b), parseFloat(a)));
} else {
throw `${symbol} is not a recognized symbol`;
}
});
if (stack.length === 1) return stack.pop();
else throw `${rpn} is not a proper RPN. Please check it and try again`;
};
Examples
solveRPN('15 7 1 1 + - / 3 * 2 1 1 + + -'); // 5
solveRPN('3 5 6 + *'); //33
solveRPN('2 4 / 5 6 - *'); //-0.5
solveRPN('2 3 ^'); //8
solveRPN('2 3 ^'); //8
standardDeviation
Returns the standard deviation of an array of numbers.
Use
Array.reduce() to calculate the mean, variance and the sum of the variance of the values, the variance of the values, then
determine the standard deviation.
You can omit the second argument to get the sample standard deviation or set it to
true to get the population standard deviation.
const standardDeviation = (arr, usePopulation = false) => {
const mean = arr.reduce((acc, val) => acc + val, 0) / arr.length;
return Math.sqrt(
arr.reduce((acc, val) => acc.concat((val - mean) ** 2), []).reduce((acc, val) => acc + val, 0) /
(arr.length - (usePopulation ? 0 : 1))
);
};
Examples
standardDeviation([10, 2, 38, 23, 38, 23, 21]); // 13.284434142114991 (sample)
standardDeviation([10, 2, 38, 23, 38, 23, 21], true); // 12.29899614287479 (population)
sum
Returns the sum of an of two or more numbers/arrays.
Use
Array.reduce() to add each value to an accumulator, initialized with a value of
0.
const sum = (...arr) => [].concat(...arr).reduce((acc, val) => acc + val, 0);
Examples
sum([1, 2, 3, 4]); // 10
sumPower
Returns the sum of the powers of all the numbers from
start to
end (both inclusive).
Use
Array.fill() to create an array of all the numbers in the target range,
Array.map() and the exponent operator (
**) to raise them to
power and
Array.reduce() to add them together.
Omit the second argument,
power, to use a default power of
2.
Omit the third argument,
start, to use a default starting value of
1.
const sumPower = (end, power = 2, start = 1) =>
Array(end + 1 - start)
.fill(0)
.map((x, i) => (i + start) ** power)
.reduce((a, b) => a + b, 0);
Examples
sumPower(10); // 385
sumPower(10, 3); //3025
sumPower(10, 3, 5); //2925
📦 Node
hasFlags
Check if the current process's arguments contain the specified flags.
Use
Array.every() and
Array.includes() to check if
process.argv contains all the specified flags.
Use a regular expression to test if the specified flags are prefixed with
- or
-- and prefix them accordingly.
const hasFlags = (...flags) =>
flags.every(flag => process.argv.includes(/^-{1,2}/.test(flag) ? flag : '--' + flag));
Examples
// node myScript.js -s --test --cool=true
hasFlags('-s'); // true
hasFlags('test', 'cool=true'); // true
hasFlags('--test', 'cool=true', '-s'); // true
hasFlags('special'); // false
isTravisCI
Checks if the current environment is Travis CI.
Checks if the current environment has the
TRAVIS and
CI environment variables (reference).
const isTravisCI = () => 'TRAVIS' in process.env && 'CI' in process.env;
Examples
isTravisCI(); // true (if code is running on Travis CI)
JSONToFile
Writes a JSON object to a file.
Use
fs.writeFile(), template literals and
JSON.stringify() to write a
json object to a
.json file.
const fs = require('fs');
const JSONToFile = (obj, filename) =>
fs.writeFile(`${filename}.json`, JSON.stringify(obj, null, 2));
Examples
JSONToFile({ test: 'is passed' }, 'testJsonFile'); // writes the object to 'testJsonFile.json'
readFileLines
Returns an array of lines from the specified file.
Use
readFileSync function in
fs node package to create a
Buffer from a file.
convert buffer to string using
toString(encoding) function.
creating an array from contents of file by
spliting file content line by line (each
\n).
const fs = require('fs');
const readFileLines = filename =>
fs
.readFileSync(filename)
.toString('UTF8')
.split('\n');
Examples
/*
contents of test.txt :
line1
line2
line3
___________________________
*/
let arr = readFileLines('test.txt');
console.log(arr); // ['line1', 'line2', 'line3']
untildify
Converts a tilde path to an absolute path.
Use
String.replace() with a regular expression and
OS.homedir() to replace the
~ in the start of the path with the home directory.
const untildify = str => str.replace(/^~($|\/|\\)/, `${require('os').homedir()}$1`);
Examples
untildify('~/node'); // '/Users/aUser/node'
UUIDGeneratorNode
Generates a UUID in Node.JS.
Use
crypto API to generate a UUID, compliant with RFC4122 version 4.
const crypto = require('crypto');
const UUIDGeneratorNode = () =>
([1e7] + -1e3 + -4e3 + -8e3 + -1e11).replace(/[018]/g, c =>
(c ^ (crypto.randomBytes(1)[0] & (15 >> (c / 4)))).toString(16)
);
Examples
UUIDGeneratorNode(); // '79c7c136-60ee-40a2-beb2-856f1feabefc'
🗃️ Object
cleanObj
Removes any properties except the ones specified from a JSON object.
Use
Object.keys() method to loop over given JSON object and deleting keys that are not
included in given array.
Also if you give it a special key (
childIndicator) it will search deeply inside it to apply function to inner objects too.
const cleanObj = (obj, keysToKeep = [], childIndicator) => {
Object.keys(obj).forEach(key => {
if (key === childIndicator) {
cleanObj(obj[key], keysToKeep, childIndicator);
} else if (!keysToKeep.includes(key)) {
delete obj[key];
}
});
return obj;
};
Examples
const testObj = { a: 1, b: 2, children: { a: 1, b: 2 } };
cleanObj(testObj, ['a'], 'children'); // { a: 1, children : { a: 1}}
invertKeyValues
Inverts the key-value pairs of an object, without mutating it.
Use
Object.keys() and
Array.reduce() to invert the key-value pairs of an object.
const invertKeyValues = obj =>
Object.keys(obj).reduce((acc, key) => {
acc[obj[key]] = key;
return acc;
}, {});
Examples
invertKeyValues({ name: 'John', age: 20 }); // { 20: 'age', John: 'name' }
lowercaseKeys
Creates a new object from the specified object, where all the keys are in lowercase.
Use
Object.keys() and
Array.reduce() to create a new object from the specified object.
Convert each key in the original object to lowercase, using
String.toLowerCase().
const lowercaseKeys = obj =>
Object.keys(obj).reduce((acc, key) => {
acc[key.toLowerCase()] = obj[key];
return acc;
}, {});
Examples
const myObj = { Name: 'Adam', sUrnAME: 'Smith' };
const myObjLower = lowercaseKeys(myObj); // {name: 'Adam', surname: 'Smith'};
objectFromPairs
Creates an object from the given key-value pairs.
Use
Array.reduce() to create and combine key-value pairs.
const objectFromPairs = arr => arr.reduce((a, v) => ((a[v[0]] = v[1]), a), {});
Examples
objectFromPairs([['a', 1], ['b', 2]]); // {a: 1, b: 2}
objectToPairs
Creates an array of key-value pair arrays from an object.
Use
Object.keys() and
Array.map() to iterate over the object's keys and produce an array with key-value pairs.
const objectToPairs = obj => Object.keys(obj).map(k => [k, obj[k]]);
Examples
objectToPairs({ a: 1, b: 2 }); // [['a',1],['b',2]])
orderBy
Returns a sorted array of objects ordered by properties and orders.
Uses a custom implementation of sort, that reduces the props array argument with a default value of 0, it uses destructuring to swap the properties position depending on the order passed. If no orders array is passed it sort by 'asc' by default.
const orderBy = (arr, props, orders) =>
[...arr].sort((a, b) =>
props.reduce((acc, prop, i) => {
if (acc === 0) {
const [p1, p2] = orders && orders[i] === 'desc' ? [b[prop], a[prop]] : [a[prop], b[prop]];
acc = p1 > p2 ? 1 : p1 < p2 ? -1 : 0;
}
return acc;
}, 0)
);
Examples
const users = [
{ name: 'fred', age: 48 },
{ name: 'barney', age: 36 },
{ name: 'fred', age: 40 },
{ name: 'barney', age: 34 }
];
orderBy(users, ['name', 'age'], ['asc', 'desc']); // [{name: 'barney', age: 36}, {name: 'barney', age: 34}, {name: 'fred', age: 48}, {name: 'fred', age: 40}]
orderBy(users, ['name', 'age']); // [{name: 'barney', age: 34}, {name: 'barney', age: 36}, {name: 'fred', age: 40}, {name: 'fred', age: 48}]
select
Retrieve a property that indicated by the selector from an object.
If the property does not exists returns
undefined.
const select = (from, selector) =>
selector.split('.').reduce((prev, cur) => prev && prev[cur], from);
Examples
const obj = { selector: { to: { val: 'val to select' } } };
select(obj, 'selector.to.val'); // 'val to select'
shallowClone
Creates a shallow clone of an object.
Use
Object.assign() and an empty object (
{}) to create a shallow clone of the original.
const shallowClone = obj => Object.assign({}, obj);
Examples
const a = { x: true, y: 1 };
const b = shallowClone(a);
a === b; // false
size
Get size of arrays, objects or strings.
Get type of
value (
array,
object or
string).
Use
length property for arrays.
Use
length or
size value if available or number of keys for objects.
Use
size of a
Blob object created from
value for strings.
Split strings into array of characters with
split('') and return its length.
const size = value =>
Array.isArray(value)
? value.length
: value && typeof value === 'object'
? value.size || value.length || Object.keys(value).length
: typeof value === 'string' ? new Blob([value]).size : 0;
Examples
size([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]); // 5
size('size'); // 4
size({ one: 1, two: 2, three: 3 }); // 3
truthCheckCollection
Checks if the predicate (second argument) is truthy on all elements of a collection (first argument).
Use
Array.every() to check if each passed object has the specified property and if it returns a truthy value.
const truthCheckCollection = (collection, pre) => collection.every(obj => obj[pre]);
Examples
truthCheckCollection([{ user: 'Tinky-Winky', sex: 'male' }, { user: 'Dipsy', sex: 'male' }], 'sex'); // true
📜 String
anagrams
Generates all anagrams of a string (contains duplicates).
Use recursion.
For each letter in the given string, create all the partial anagrams for the rest of its letters.
Use
Array.map() to combine the letter with each partial anagram, then
Array.reduce() to combine all anagrams in one array.
Base cases are for string
length equal to
2 or
1.
const anagrams = str => {
if (str.length <= 2) return str.length === 2 ? [str, str[1] + str[0]] : [str];
return str
.split('')
.reduce(
(acc, letter, i) =>
acc.concat(anagrams(str.slice(0, i) + str.slice(i + 1)).map(val => letter + val)),
[]
);
};
Examples
anagrams('abc'); // ['abc','acb','bac','bca','cab','cba']
byteSize
Returns the length of string.
Convert a given string to a
Blob Object and find its
size.
const byteSize = str => new Blob([str]).size;
Examples
byteSize('😀'); // 4
byteSize('Hello World'); // 11
capitalize
Capitalizes the first letter of a string.
Use destructuring and
toUpperCase() to capitalize first letter,
...rest to get array of characters after first letter and then
Array.join('') to make it a string again.
Omit the
lowerRest parameter to keep the rest of the string intact, or set it to
true to convert to lowercase.
const capitalize = ([first, ...rest], lowerRest = false) =>
first.toUpperCase() + (lowerRest ? rest.join('').toLowerCase() : rest.join(''));
Examples
capitalize('fooBar'); // 'FooBar'
capitalize('fooBar', true); // 'Foobar'
capitalizeEveryWord
Capitalizes the first letter of every word in a string.
Use
replace() to match the first character of each word and
toUpperCase() to capitalize it.
const capitalizeEveryWord = str => str.replace(/\b[a-z]/g, char => char.toUpperCase());
Examples
capitalizeEveryWord('hello world!'); // 'Hello World!'
countVowels
Retuns
number of vowels in provided string.
Use a regular expression to count the number of vowels
(A, E, I, O, U) in a
string.
const countVowels = str => (str.match(/[aeiou]/gi) || []).length;
Examples
countVowels('foobar'); // 3
countVowels('gym'); // 0
escapeHTML
Escapes a string for use in HTML.
Use
String.replace() with a regex that matches the characters that need to be escaped, using a callback function to replace each character instance with its associated escaped character using a dictionary (object).
const escapeHTML = str =>
str.replace(
/[&<>'"]/g,
tag =>
({
'&': '&',
'<': '<',
'>': '>',
"'": ''',
'"': '"'
}[tag] || tag)
);
Examples
escapeHTML('<a href="#">Me & you</a>'); // '<a href="#">Me & you</a>'
escapeRegExp
Escapes a string to use in a regular expression.
Use
replace() to escape special characters.
const escapeRegExp = str => str.replace(/[.*+?^${}()|[\]\\]/g, '\\$&');
Examples
escapeRegExp('(test)'); // \\(test\\)
fromCamelCase
Converts a string from camelcase.
Use
replace() to remove underscores, hyphens, and spaces and convert words to camelcase.
Omit the second argument to use a default separator of
_.
const fromCamelCase = (str, separator = '_') =>
str
.replace(/([a-z\d])([A-Z])/g, '$1' + separator + '$2')
.replace(/([A-Z]+)([A-Z][a-z\d]+)/g, '$1' + separator + '$2')
.toLowerCase();
Examples
fromCamelCase('someDatabaseFieldName', ' '); // 'some database field name'
fromCamelCase('someLabelThatNeedsToBeCamelized', '-'); // 'some-label-that-needs-to-be-camelized'
fromCamelCase('someJavascriptProperty', '_'); // 'some_javascript_property'
isAbsoluteURL
Returns
true if the given string is an absolute URL,
false otherwise.
Use a regular expression to test if the string is an absolute URL.
const isAbsoluteURL = str => /^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/.test(str);
Examples
isAbsoluteURL('https://google.com'); // true
isAbsoluteURL('ftp://www.myserver.net'); // true
isAbsoluteURL('/foo/bar'); // false
mask
Replaces all but the last
num of characters with the specified mask character.
Use
String.slice() to grab the portion of the characters that need to be masked and use
String.replace() with a regex to replace every character with the mask character.
Concatenate the masked characters with the remaining unmasked portion of the string.
Omit the second argument,
num, to keep a default of
4 characters unmasked. If
num is negative, the unmasked characters will be at the start of the string.
Omit the third argument,
mask, to use a default character of
'*' for the mask.
const mask = (cc, num = 4, mask = '*') =>
('' + cc).slice(0, -num).replace(/./g, mask) + ('' + cc).slice(-num);
Examples
mask(1234567890); // '******7890'
mask(1234567890, 3); // '*******890'
mask(1234567890, 4, '$'); // '$$$$$$7890'
mask(1234567890, -4, '$'); // '1234$$$$$$'
palindrome
Returns
true if the given string is a palindrome,
false otherwise.
Convert string
toLowerCase() and use
replace() to remove non-alphanumeric characters from it.
Then,
split('') into individual characters,
reverse(),
join('') and compare to the original, unreversed string, after converting it
tolowerCase().
const palindrome = str => {
const s = str.toLowerCase().replace(/[\W_]/g, '');
return (
s ===
s
.split('')
.reverse()
.join('')
);
};
Examples
palindrome('taco cat'); // true
repeatString
Repeats a string n times using
String.repeat()
If no string is provided the default is
"" and the default number of times is 2.
const repeatString = (str = '', num = 2) => {
return num >= 0 ? str.repeat(num) : str;
};
Examples
repeatString('abc', 3); // 'abcabcabc'
repeatString('abc'); // 'abcabc'
reverseString
Reverses a string.
Use
split('') and
Array.reverse() to reverse the order of the characters in the string.
Combine characters to get a string using
join('').
const reverseString = str =>
str
.split('')
.reverse()
.join('');
Examples
reverseString('foobar'); // 'raboof'
sortCharactersInString
Alphabetically sorts the characters in a string.
Split the string using
split(''),
Array.sort() utilizing
localeCompare(), recombine using
join('').
const sortCharactersInString = str =>
str
.split('')
.sort((a, b) => a.localeCompare(b))
.join('');
Examples
sortCharactersInString('cabbage'); // 'aabbceg'
splitLines
Splits a multiline string into an array of lines.
Use
String.split() and a regular expression to match line breaks and create an array.
const splitLines = str => str.split(/\r?\n/);
Examples
splitLines('This\nis a\nmultiline\nstring.\n'); // ['This', 'is a', 'multiline', 'string' , '']
toCamelCase
Converts a string to camelcase.
Break the string into words and combine them capitalizing the first letter of each word. For more detailed explanation of this Regex, visit this Site.
const toCamelCase = str => {
let s =
str &&
str
.match(/[A-Z]{2,}(?=[A-Z][a-z]+[0-9]*|\b)|[A-Z]?[a-z]+[0-9]*|[A-Z]|[0-9]+/g)
.map(x => x.slice(0, 1).toUpperCase() + x.slice(1).toLowerCase())
.join('');
return s.slice(0, 1).toLowerCase() + s.slice(1);
};
Examples
toCamelCase('some_database_field_name'); // 'someDatabaseFieldName'
toCamelCase('Some label that needs to be camelized'); // 'someLabelThatNeedsToBeCamelized'
toCamelCase('some-javascript-property'); // 'someJavascriptProperty'
toCamelCase('some-mixed_string with spaces_underscores-and-hyphens'); // 'someMixedStringWithSpacesUnderscoresAndHyphens'
toKebabCase
Converts a string to kebab case.
Break the string into words and combine them using
- as a separator.
For more detailed explanation of this Regex, visit this Site.
const toKebabCase = str =>
str &&
str
.match(/[A-Z]{2,}(?=[A-Z][a-z]+[0-9]*|\b)|[A-Z]?[a-z]+[0-9]*|[A-Z]|[0-9]+/g)
.map(x => x.toLowerCase())
.join('-');
Examples
toKebabCase('camelCase'); // 'camel-case'
toKebabCase('some text'); // 'some-text'
toKebabCase('some-mixed_string With spaces_underscores-and-hyphens'); // 'some-mixed-string-with-spaces-underscores-and-hyphens'
toKebabCase('AllThe-small Things'); // "all-the-small-things"
toKebabCase('IAmListeningToFMWhileLoadingDifferentURLOnMyBrowserAndAlsoEditingSomeXMLAndHTML'); // "i-am-listening-to-fm-while-loading-different-url-on-my-browser-and-also-editing-xml-and-html"
toSnakeCase
Converts a string to snake case.
Break the string into words and combine them using
_ as a separator.
For more detailed explanation of this Regex, visit this Site.
const toSnakeCase = str =>
str &&
str
.match(/[A-Z]{2,}(?=[A-Z][a-z]+[0-9]*|\b)|[A-Z]?[a-z]+[0-9]*|[A-Z]|[0-9]+/g)
.map(x => x.toLowerCase())
.join('_');
Examples
toSnakeCase('camelCase'); // 'camel_case'
toSnakeCase('some text'); // 'some_text'
toSnakeCase('some-javascript-property'); // 'some_javascript_property'
toSnakeCase('some-mixed_string With spaces_underscores-and-hyphens'); // 'some_mixed_string_with_spaces_underscores_and_hyphens'
toSnakeCase('AllThe-small Things'); // "all_the_smal_things"
toSnakeCase('IAmListeningToFMWhileLoadingDifferentURLOnMyBrowserAndAlsoEditingSomeXMLAndHTML'); // "i_am_listening_to_fm_while_loading_different_url_on_my_browser_and_also_editing_some_xml_and_html"
truncateString
Truncates a string up to a specified length.
Determine if the string's
length is greater than
num.
Return the string truncated to the desired length, with
... appended to the end or the original string.
const truncateString = (str, num) =>
str.length > num ? str.slice(0, num > 3 ? num - 3 : num) + '...' : str;
Examples
truncateString('boomerang', 7); // 'boom...'
unescapeHTML
Unescapes escaped HTML characters.
Use
String.replace() with a regex that matches the characters that need to be unescaped, using a callback function to replace each escaped character instance with its associated unescaped character using a dictionary (object).
const unescapeHTML = str =>
str.replace(
/&|<|>|'|"/g,
tag =>
({
'&': '&',
'<': '<',
'>': '>',
''': "'",
'"': '"'
}[tag] || tag)
);
Examples
unescapeHTML('<a href="#">Me & you</a>'); // '<a href="#">Me & you</a>'
words
Converts a given string into an array of words.
Use
String.split() with a supplied pattern (defaults to non-alpha as a regex) to convert to an array of strings. Use
Array.filter() to remove any empty strings.
Omit the second argument to use the default regex.
const words = (str, pattern = /[^a-zA-Z-]+/) => str.split(pattern).filter(Boolean);
Examples
words('I love javaScript!!'); // ["I", "love", "javaScript"]
words('python, javaScript & coffee'); // ["python", "javaScript", "coffee"]
🔧 Utility
cloneRegExp
Clones a regular expression.
Use
new RegExp(),
RegExp.source and
RegExp.flags to clone the given regular expression.
const cloneRegExp = regExp => new RegExp(regExp.source, regExp.flags);
Examples
const regExp = /lorem ipsum/gi;
const regExp2 = cloneRegExp(regExp); // /lorem ipsum/gi
coalesce
Returns the first non-null/undefined argument.
Use
Array.find() to return the first non
null/
undefined argument.
const coalesce = (...args) => args.find(_ => ![undefined, null].includes(_));
Examples
coalesce(null, undefined, '', NaN, 'Waldo'); // ""
coalesceFactory
Returns a customized coalesce function that returns the first argument that returns
true from the provided argument validation function.
Use
Array.find() to return the first argument that returns
true from the provided argument validation function.
const coalesceFactory = valid => (...args) => args.find(valid);
Examples
const customCoalesce = coalesceFactory(_ => ![null, undefined, '', NaN].includes(_));
customCoalesce(undefined, null, NaN, '', 'Waldo'); // "Waldo"
extendHex
Extends a 3-digit color code to a 6-digit color code.
Use
Array.map(),
split() and
Array.join() to join the mapped array for converting a 3-digit RGB notated hexadecimal color-code to the 6-digit form.
String.slice() is used to remove
# from string start since it's added once.
const extendHex = shortHex =>
'#' +
shortHex
.slice(shortHex.startsWith('#') ? 1 : 0)
.split('')
.map(x => x + x)
.join('');
Examples
extendHex('#03f'); // '#0033ff'
extendHex('05a'); // '#0055aa'
getType
Returns the native type of a value.
Returns lowercased constructor name of value, "undefined" or "null" if value is undefined or null
const getType = v =>
v === undefined ? 'undefined' : v === null ? 'null' : v.constructor.name.toLowerCase();
Examples
getType(new Set([1, 2, 3])); // "set"
getURLParameters
Returns an object containing the parameters of the current URL.
Use
match() with an appropriate regular expression to get all key-value pairs,
Array.reduce() to map and combine them into a single object.
Pass
location.search as the argument to apply to the current
url.
const getURLParameters = url =>
url
.match(/([^?=&]+)(=([^&]*))/g)
.reduce((a, v) => ((a[v.slice(0, v.indexOf('='))] = v.slice(v.indexOf('=') + 1)), a), {});
Examples
getURLParameters('http://url.com/page?name=Adam&surname=Smith'); // {name: 'Adam', surname: 'Smith'}
hexToRGB
Converts a color code to a
rgb() or
rgba() string if alpha value is provided.
Use bitwise right-shift operator and mask bits with
& (and) operator to convert a hexadecimal color code (with or without prefixed with
#) to a string with the RGB values. If it's 3-digit color code, first convert to 6-digit version. If an alpha value is provided alongside 6-digit hex, give
rgba() string in return.
const hexToRGB = hex => {
let alpha = false,
h = hex.slice(hex.startsWith('#') ? 1 : 0);
if (h.length === 3) h = [...h].map(x => x + x).join('');
else if (h.length === 8) alpha = true;
h = parseInt(h, 16);
return (
'rgb' +
(alpha ? 'a' : '') +
'(' +
(h >>> (alpha ? 24 : 16)) +
', ' +
((h & (alpha ? 0x00ff0000 : 0x00ff00)) >>> (alpha ? 16 : 8)) +
', ' +
((h & (alpha ? 0x0000ff00 : 0x0000ff)) >>> (alpha ? 8 : 0)) +
(alpha ? `, ${h & 0x000000ff}` : '') +
')'
);
};
Examples
hexToRGB('#27ae60ff'); // 'rgba(39, 174, 96, 255)'
hexToRGB('27ae60'); // 'rgb(39, 174, 96)'
hexToRGB('#fff'); // 'rgb(255, 255, 255)'
isArray
Checks if the given argument is an array.
Use
Array.isArray() to check if a value is classified as an array.
const isArray = val => !!val && Array.isArray(val);
Examples
isArray(null); // false
isArray([1]); // true
isArrayLike
Checks if the provided argument is array-like (i.e. is iterable).
Use the spread operator (
...) to check if the provided argument is iterable inside a
try... catch block and the comma operator (
,) to return the appropriate value.
const isArrayLike = val => {
try {
return [...val], true;
} catch (e) {
return false;
}
};
Examples
isArrayLike(document.querySelectorAll('.className')); // true
isArrayLike('abc'); // true
isArrayLike(null); // false
isBoolean
Checks if the given argument is a native boolean element.
Use
typeof to check if a value is classified as a boolean primitive.
const isBoolean = val => typeof val === 'boolean';
Examples
isBoolean(null); // false
isBoolean(false); // true
isFunction
Checks if the given argument is a function.
Use
typeof to check if a value is classified as a function primitive.
const isFunction = val => val && typeof val === 'function';
Examples
isFunction('x'); // false
isFunction(x => x); // true
isNull
Returns
true if the specified value is
null,
false otherwise.
Use the strict equality operator to check if the value and of
val are equal to
null.
const isNull = val => val === null;
Examples
isNull(null); // true
isNull('null'); // false
isNumber
Checks if the given argument is a number.
Use
typeof to check if a value is classified as a number primitive.
const isNumber = val => typeof val === 'number';
Examples
isNumber('1'); // false
isNumber(1); // true
isPrimitive
Returns a boolean determining if the supplied value is primitive or not.
Use
Array.includes() on an array of type strings which are not primitive,
supplying the type using
typeof.
Since
typeof null evaluates to
'object', it needs to be directly compared.
const isPrimitive = val => !['object', 'function'].includes(typeof val) || val === null;
Examples
isPrimitive(window.someNonExistentProperty); // true
isPrimitive(null); // true
isPrimitive(50); // true
isPrimitive('Hello!'); // true
isPrimitive(false); // true
isPrimitive(Symbol()); // true
isPrimitive([]); // false
isPrimitive(new String('Hello!')); // false
isPromiseLike
Returns
true if an object looks like a
Promise,
false otherwise.
Check if the object is not
null, its
typeof matches either
object or
function and if it has a
.then property, which is also a
function.
const isPromiseLike = obj =>
obj !== null &&
(typeof obj === 'object' || typeof obj === 'function') &&
typeof obj.then === 'function';
Examples
isPromiseLike({
then: function() {
return '';
}
}); // true
isPromiseLike(null); // false
isPromiseLike({}); // false
isString
Checks if the given argument is a string.
Use
typeof to check if a value is classified as a string primitive.
const isString = val => typeof val === 'string';
Examples
isString(10); // false
isString('10'); // true
isSymbol
Checks if the given argument is a symbol.
Use
typeof to check if a value is classified as a symbol primitive.
const isSymbol = val => typeof val === 'symbol';
Examples
isSymbol('x'); // false
isSymbol(Symbol('x')); // true
isValidJSON
Checks if the provided argument is a valid JSON.
Use
JSON.parse() and a
try... catch block to check if the provided argument is a valid JSON.
const isValidJSON = obj => {
try {
JSON.parse(obj);
return true;
} catch (e) {
return false;
}
};
Examples
isValidJSON('{"name":"Adam","age":20}'); // true
isValidJSON('{"name":"Adam",age:"20"}'); // false
isValidJSON(null); // true
prettyBytes
Converts a number in bytes to a human-readable string.
Use an array dictionary of units to be accessed based on the exponent.
Use
Number.toPrecision() to truncate the number to a certain number of digits.
Return the prettified string by building it up, taking into account the supplied options and whether it is negative or not.
Omit the second argument,
precision, to use a default precision of
3 digits.
Omit the third argument,
addSpace, to add space between the number and unit by default.
const prettyBytes = (num, precision = 3, addSpace = true) => {
const UNITS = ['B', 'KB', 'MB', 'GB', 'TB', 'PB', 'EB', 'ZB', 'YB'];
if (Math.abs(num) < 1) return num + (addSpace ? ' ' : '') + UNITS[0];
const exponent = Math.min(Math.floor(Math.log10(num < 0 ? -num : num) / 3), UNITS.length - 1);
const n = Number(((num < 0 ? -num : num) / 1000 ** exponent).toPrecision(precision));
return (num < 0 ? '-' : '') + n + (addSpace ? ' ' : '') + UNITS[exponent];
};
Examples
prettyBytes(1000); // 1 KB
prettyBytes(123456789); // 123 MB
prettyBytes(-50); // -50 B
prettyBytes(27145424323.5821); // 27.1 GB
prettyBytes(27145424323.5821, 5); // 27.145 GB
prettyBytes(5500, 3, false); // 5.5KB
randomHexColorCode
Generates a random hexadecimal color code.
Use
Math.random to generate a random 24-bit(6x4bits) hexadecimal number. Use bit shifting and then convert it to an hexadecimal String using
toString(16).
const randomHexColorCode = () => {
let n = ((Math.random() * 0xfffff) | 0).toString(16);
return '#' + (n.length !== 6 ? ((Math.random() * 0xf) | 0).toString(16) + n : n);
};
Examples
randomHexColorCode(); // "#e34155"
randomHexColorCode(); // "#fd73a6"
randomHexColorCode(); // "#4144c6"
RGBToHex
Converts the values of RGB components to a color code.
Convert given RGB parameters to hexadecimal string using bitwise left-shift operator (
<<) and
toString(16), then
padStart(6,'0') to get a 6-digit hexadecimal value.
const RGBToHex = (r, g, b) => ((r << 16) + (g << 8) + b).toString(16).padStart(6, '0');
Examples
RGBToHex(255, 165, 1); // 'ffa501'
sbdm
This algorithm is a simple hash-algorithm that hashes it input string
s into a whole number.
Use
split('') and
Array.reduce() to create a hash of the input string, utilizing bit shifting.
const sdbm = str => {
let arr = str.split('');
return arr.reduce(
(hashCode, currentVal) =>
(hashCode = currentVal.charCodeAt(0) + (hashCode << 6) + (hashCode << 16) - hashCode),
0
);
};
Examples
console.log(sdbm('name')); // -3521204949
console.log(sdbm('age')); // 808122783
timeTaken
Measures the time taken by a function to execute.
Use
console.time() and
console.timeEnd() to measure the difference between the start and end times to determine how long the callback took to execute.
const timeTaken = callback => {
console.time('timeTaken');
const r = callback();
console.timeEnd('timeTaken');
return r;
};
Examples
timeTaken(() => Math.pow(2, 10)); // 1024
// (logged): timeTaken: 0.02099609375ms
toDecimalMark
Use
toLocaleString() to convert a float-point arithmetic to the Decimal mark form. It makes a comma separated string from a number.
const toDecimalMark = num => num.toLocaleString('en-US');
Examples
toDecimalMark(12305030388.9087); // "12,305,030,388.9087"
toOrdinalSuffix
Adds an ordinal suffix to a number.
Use the modulo operator (
%) to find values of single and tens digits.
Find which ordinal pattern digits match.
If digit is found in teens pattern, use teens ordinal.
const toOrdinalSuffix = num => {
const int = parseInt(num),
digits = [int % 10, int % 100],
ordinals = ['st', 'nd', 'rd', 'th'],
oPattern = [1, 2, 3, 4],
tPattern = [11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19];
return oPattern.includes(digits[0]) && !tPattern.includes(digits[1])
? int + ordinals[digits[0] - 1]
: int + ordinals[3];
};
Examples
toOrdinalSuffix('123'); // "123rd"
validateNumber
Returns
true if the given value is a number,
false otherwise.
Use
!isNaN in combination with
parseFloat() to check if the argument is a number.
Use
isFinite() to check if the number is finite.
Use
Number() to check if the coercion holds.
const validateNumber = n => !isNaN(parseFloat(n)) && isFinite(n) && Number(n) == n;
Examples
validateNumber('10'); // true
yesNo
Returns
true if the string is
y/
yes or
false if the string is
n/
no.
Use
RegExp.test() to check if the string evaluates to
y/yes or
n/no.
Omit the second argument,
def to set the default answer as
no.
const yesNo = (val, def = false) =>
/^(y|yes)$/i.test(val) ? true : /^(n|no)$/i.test(val) ? false : def;
Examples
yesNo('Y'); // true
yesNo('yes'); // true
yesNo('No'); // false
yesNo('Foo', true); // true
