Addon Unavailable on Google Chrome #102
Comments
KevinRoebert
commented
Mar 23, 2021
|
Yes, ClearURLs were blocked by Google 7 hours ago.
The reasons for this are ridiculous and probably only pretended because ClearURLs damages Google's business model. ClearURLs has made it to its mission to prevent tracking via URLs and that's how Google makes money. I think that ClearURLs now has so many users that it is unwelcome for Google and they would like to see the addon disappear permanently.
I have appealed to Google against the blocking and corrected the complained things.
Among other things, it was claimed that the description of the addon is too detailed and thus violates the Chrome Web Store rules. The mention of all the people who helped to develop and translate ClearURLs is against Google's rules because it could "confuse" the user. Ridiculous.
Also, Google has criticized that the description of the addon did not mention that there is a badged, an export/import function for the settings, a logging function for debugging, and a donation button. This would be "misleading".
Last but not least, it was criticized that the "clipboardWrite" permission would not be necessary. But that's not true, and I've had a description for each permission in the Chrome Web Store Developer Dashboard for well over a year now. So the "clipboardWrite" permission is needed for writing clean links via the context menu into the clipboard.
I am attaching a copy of the email to this issue, but it is in German. I have also attached an automated translation.
evdcush
commented
Mar 23, 2021
|
Unfortunate, but not unexpected move by Google. Thanks for appealing this @KevinRoebert
For new users, you can still grab the extension (
Drag-and-drop that file into your chrome browser.
PikachuEXE
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
@evdcush
I tested once on Chrome 89 and steps seem to be similar
DanielGilbert
commented
Mar 24, 2021
•
|
@MuhammadAnnaqeeb - follow the steps @PikachuEXE mentioned - developer mode needs to be on.
//Edit: Looks like OP deleted his original question. He tried to install the extension without developer mode active, which doesn't work
AFAIK, you can turn off debug mode once you've installed the extension.
MuhammadAnnaqeeb
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
Thanks. It worked.
teatreeoilchocolate
commented
Mar 24, 2021
•
|
I have come across this issue via hackernews. I do not use Google Chrome or this extension and I have nothing but the utmost respect for people offering their free time and ability to code something for the common good and people.
So , with that in mind, seeing this discussion play out is somewhat amusing.
To the addon-developer, I hope they see reason.
beshur
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
We had same kind of issue (different error code) with our extension @stoplay/stoplay-ext, but eventually I managed to reach the human and they restored the extension in the store, while I still had to fix some things to publish new releases (which were
quyleanh
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
I've switched to Edge Chromium since it's released.
Yiannis128
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
Most of us don't use Chrome I assume, for example, I use Brave, it uses the Chrome extension store for extensions though since it doesn't have it's own store.
bingoxo
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
What’s with the reactions lol , did i say something funny ?
i’m using unggogled chromium with https://github.com/NeverDecaf/chromium-web-store
and was wondering if the devs offer an update manifest file , if not , can you please implement it ?
theseanl
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
I discovered this thread from HN. I have encountered this situation too, and I sincerely hope your extension to be restored in the Chrome web store.
Maybe I got something wrong, but I did found that the codebase does not seem to be using any
If this is actually redundant, removing the permission may help getting it restored in the chrome web store.
Drugoy
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
I believe this extension could exist in a form of a userscript and then google wouldn't be able to block it.
Reiddragon
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
the issue is a number of browsers like Brave and Vivaldi don't have their own stores, instead using the Chrome Web Store, which means it's not just Chrome being affected by this but also Brave, Vivaldi and other Chromium derivatives using the Chrome Web Store
|
In fact, the clipboardWrite permission is no longer needed in the current version.
I changed the clipboard copy method in the commit 1b6cc37 about a year ago because it didn't work in Chrome and Firefox versions with the old API.
The new method no longer needs this permission, but the old one did. I didn't notice, but I have corrected it now.
|
Nevertheless, Google still complains that the description is too detailed, and at the same time, the description of the functions such as a log function for debugging or the import/export of settings is not detailed enough for them. This is a contradiction - how can something be too detailed and then again not. Sounds like Schrödinger's README.
I hope that with the changes made and the drastic shortening of the description they reactivate the addon.
It is also in a way funny that Google complains about the description of the addon. I adapted this with the admission into the Firefox Recommended Extension program especially to the suggestions of the press department of Mozilla. At that time, the press department explicitly made suggestions on how to better present the addon to the general public. So it was specially improved by experts - although not Google employees, but competitors - so that it is well understandable for the general public.
NeckBeardPrince
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
You can just download it and install it manually.
lee-vincent
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
can you submit the app under a new name like VeryCLearURLs with all the 'issues' fixed
NeckBeardPrince
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
Only if he wants his Google account banned for attempting to circumvent the add-on taken down.
|
I have released a new version of ClearURLs without the
Version 1.21.0 is currently under review at Mozilla and in the Edge Store. In the Chrome Store, I can't upload any updates at the moment. The button is grayed out. I think this will only work again when Google has responded to my objection. Let's see how long Google needs to process :/
makbol
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
I did it but I can't turn on addon bc it's not available in Chrome Store
TheSoulrester
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
As of a minute ago, the latest version is through Mozilla's manual review. No security vulnerabilities found.
Let's see if Google accepts the addon as well.
|
I almost guessed that this would happen. But I can't create a signed package of the addon at the moment, as long as Google has blocked this feature for me. We'll have to wait and see if and when Google gets back to us.
Maybe until then you can install the addon from the Edge Store? There I have already been able to submit the latest version for review.
TheSoulrester
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
it says that the browser is compatible, but i am not able to download the extension from edge store
pluc
commented
Mar 24, 2021
|
What you can do is stop using Google products and rewarding their predatory behaviour. This attempt is good for Google but it's also good for everyone who needs a kick in the ass to switch away from Chrome. We need variety in the browser space, not domination like we had with IE. Use another browser, let Chrome be Chrome and if everyone acts like you, it will die by its own hand just like IE did.
trodiz commented
Mar 23, 2021
Has the addon been removed from the webstore? The URL listed here is responding with a 404 error. It's not coming up in search either.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/clearurls/lckanjgmijmafbedllaakclkaicjfmnk
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered: