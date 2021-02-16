Skip to content

/ Sourcetrail

Sourcetrail - free and open-source interactive source explorer

www.sourcetrail.com/
GPL-3.0 License
9.9k stars 640 forks
Star
Watch
master
7 branches 50 tags
Go to file
Code
Clone

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Latest commit

@bhpayne
bhpayne doc: markdown formatting of docker readme (#1140)
be68740 Feb 16, 2021
doc: markdown formatting of docker readme (#1140) 
indented code snippets by 4 spaces
be68740

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github
res: Create Funding.yml
Nov 18, 2019
bin
build(deps-dev): bump junit (#1097)
Oct 19, 2020
cmake
build: Migrate Linux '.tar.gz' package creation from CPack to linuxde…
Jun 8, 2020
deployment
doc: markdown formatting of docker readme (#1140)
Feb 16, 2021
docs
docs: update language support version numbers in docu
Jan 11, 2021
ide_plugins
build: add plugin folders to Windows package
Jul 19, 2017
java_indexer
src: Apply clang-format and extend use to Java code (#973)
Apr 19, 2020
script
docs: fixed typos (#1131)
Feb 8, 2021
setup
src: simplify symbolic link resolution in Linux Sourcetrail launch sc…
Feb 15, 2021
src
src: fix java path detection failures on linux (#1138)
Feb 15, 2021
testing
src: Rename aggregation edge to bundled edges (#1051)
Jun 29, 2020
.clang-format
src: Apply clang-format and extend use to Java code (#973)
Apr 19, 2020
.gitignore
build: Copy Clang compiler headers from Clang build dir in CMake (issue
May 9, 2020
.travis.yml
build: Provide AppImage package for Linux (issue #279) (#945)
Mar 29, 2020
AUTHORS.txt
Fixes for Clang 10 compatibility (closes #965) (#968)
Jun 7, 2020
CHANGELOG.md
docs: fixed typos (#1131)
Feb 8, 2021
CMakeLists.txt
build: fix compiler issue when CMAKE_CXX_COMPILER_LAUNCHER was set to…
Oct 19, 2020
CONTRIBUTING.md
docs: fixed typos (#1131)
Feb 8, 2021
LICENSE.txt
data: added GNU General Public License
Nov 17, 2019
README.md
build: Update to LLVM 11.0.0 (issue #1088) (#1116)
Dec 1, 2020
SPONSORS.md
res: Updated SPONSORS.md - February 2021
Feb 15, 2021
appveyor.yml
build: replace winrar dependency by 7z (#1077)
Sep 8, 2020

README.md

Sourcetrail

Sourcetrail is a free and open-source cross-platform source explorer that helps you get productive on unfamiliar source code.

Windows: Build status

Linux: Build Status

Links

"Sourcetrail User Interface"

Sourcetrail is:

  • free
  • working offline
  • operating on Windows, macOS and Linux
  • supporting C, C++, Java and Python
  • offering an SDK (SourcetrailDB) to write custom language extensions

Support Sourcetrail via Patreon

The ongoing development and regular software releases are made possible entirely by the support of these awesome patrons! If you'd like to join them, please consider becoming a patron of Sourcetrail.

Using Sourcetrail

To setup Sourcetrail on your machine, you can either download the respective build for your operating system from our list of Releases and install it on your machine, or use one of the following package managers:

After your installation is complete, follow our Quick Start Guide to get to know Sourcetrail.

How to Report Issues

You can post all your feature requests and bug reports on our issue tracker.

Reporting

Use the following template:

  • platform version:
  • Sourcetrail version:
  • description of the problem:
  • steps to reproduce the problem:

Supporting

If you want to support a certain feature request or you have the same bug that another user already reported, please let us know:

How to Contribute

  • Please read and follow the steps in CONTRIBUTING.md file.
  • You may want to look out for issues labeled good first issue to find some initial tasks to tackle.
  • If you are looking for more information about Sourcetrail software development, please refer to our wiki.

How to Build

Building Sourcetrail requires several dependencies to be in place on your machine. However, our CMake based setup allows to disable indexing support for specific languages which reduces the number of dependencies to a minimum.

Building the Base Application

Required Tools

  • CMake v3.12 (required for Windows, Linux and MacOS)

  • Git (required for Windows, Linux and MacOS)

    • Reason: Used for version control and to automatically generate the Sourcetrail version number from commits and tags
    • Download: https://git-scm.com/download
    • Remarks: Make sure git is added to your PATH environment variable before running CMake

  • Visual Studio (required for Windows)

  • ccache (optional for Linux and MacOS)

Required dependencies

  • Boost 1.67

    • Reason: Used for file system access and interprocess communication
    • Prebuilt Download for Windows: https://sourceforge.net/projects/boost/files/boost-binaries/
    • Building for Unix: 
      $ ./bootstrap.sh --with-libraries=filesystem,program_options,system,date_time
$ ./b2 --link=static --variant=release --threading=multi --runtime-link=static --cxxflags=-fPIC

  • Qt 5.12.3

Building

On Windows

  • To set up your build environment run:

    $ git clone https://github.com/CoatiSoftware/Sourcetrail.git
$ cd Sourcetrail
$ mkdir -p build/win64
$ cd build/win64
$ cmake -G "Visual Studio 15 2017 Win64" -DBOOST_ROOT=<path/to/boost_1_68_0> -DQt5_DIR=<path/to/Qt/version/platform/compiler/lib/cmake/Qt5> ../..

    Hint: If you are using the CMake GUI, we recommend that you activate advanced mode. Also you may be required to add some of the defines via the "Add Entry" button.

  • After generating the build configuration, just open the Sourcetrail.sln file that was generated by CMake and build the Sourcetrail project.

On Unix

  • To set up your build environment run: 
    $ cd Sourcetrail
$ mkdir -p build/Release
$ cd build/Release
$ cmake -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE="Release" -DBOOST_ROOT=<path/to/boost_1_68_0> -DQt5_DIR=<path/to/Qt/version/platform/compiler/lib/cmake/Qt5> ../..
  • Now start the build with: 
    $ make Sourcetrail

Running

  • Run Sourcetrail from within the build directory. During execution Sourcetrail needs resources from bin/app/data and bin/app/user. CMake creates symlinks within the build directory that make these directories accessible.

Enable C/C++ Language Support

Required dependencies

  • LLVM/Clang 11.0.0
    • Reason: Used for running the preprocessor on the indexedes source code, building and traversing an Abstract Syntax Tree and generating error messages.
    • Building: Make sure to check out the correct tag: git checkout llvmorg-11.0.0
    • Building for Windows: Follow these steps to build the project. Run the cmake command exactly as described.
    • Building for Unix: Follow this installation guide to build the project. Make sure to build with -DLLVM_ENABLE_RTTI=ON.

Building

  • Run CMake with these additional options: 
    -DClang_DIR=<path/to/llvm_build>/lib/cmake/clang
-DBUILD_CXX_LANGUAGE_PACKAGE=ON
  • Build Sourcetrail as described above.

Enable Java Language Support

Required dependencies

  • JDK 1.8

    • Reason: Used to build the Java indexer and make it callable from the C++ code via JNI.
    • Remarks: Make sure that <jdk_root>/bin is available in your PATH environmen variable and that the JAVA_HOME environment variable is set: 
      JAVA_HOME=<path/to/Java>/jdk1.x.x_xxx

  • Maven

    • REASON: Used within Sourcetrail's automated tests.
    • Remarks: Make sure .../apache-maven-x.x.x/bin is available in your PATH environmen variable and that both M2_HOME and MAVEN_HOME environment variables are set: 
      M2_HOME=.../apache-maven-x.x.x
MAVEN_HOME=.../apache-maven-x.x.x

Building

  • Run CMake with these additional options: 
    -DBUILD_JAVA_LANGUAGE_PACKAGE=ON
  • Build Sourcetrail as described above.

Enable Python Language Support

Required Tools

  • 7z (required for Windows)
    • REASON: Used to extract the prebuilt SourcetrailPythonIndexer which is downloaded automatically during build execution.

Building

  • Run CMake with these additional options: 
    -DBUILD_PYTHON_LANGUAGE_PACKAGE=ON
  • Build Sourcetrail as described above.

Creating the deployment Package

Windows

Required Tools

  • Visual Studio (required for Windows)

  • Wix 3.11

    • Reason: Used to build the sourcetrail.msi Windows installer.
    • Remarks: Make sure to add <path/to>/WiX Toolset v3.11/bin to your PATH environment variable.
    • Download: https://wixtoolset.org/releases/

  • Wix extension for Visual Studio

  • JRE

    • Reason: Used for indexing the java sample project that ships with the package.

  • WinRAR

    • Reason: Used for creating the final zip files for the installer and the portable package.
    • Remarks: Make sure to add <path/to>/WinRAR to your PATH environment variable.

Building

  • Run ./script/deploy_windows.sh from your Developer Command Prompt for Visual Studio. The script which will generate a 64bit build and packages it into a portable .zip file and a Wix-based Windows installer, each.

macOS

After building, run the bundle_install.sh script within the build directory which will create a Sourcetrail.app bundle and generate a Sourcetrail_<version>.dmg container.

Linux

Run ./setup/Linux/createPackages.sh from the main directory, which creates both a .tar.gz and a .AppImage package in the main directory. Packaging depends on linuxdeployqt.

How to Run the Tests

The automated test suite of Sourcetrail is powered by Catch2. To run the tests, simply execute the Sourcetrail_test binary. Before executing, please make sure to set the working directory to ./bin/test.

License

Sourcetrail is licensed under the GNU General Public License Version 3.

Trademark

The "Sourcetrail" name is a trademark owned by Coati Software and is not included within the assets licensed under the GNU GPLv3.

About

Sourcetrail - free and open-source interactive source explorer

www.sourcetrail.com/

Topics

python c java cpp

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-3.0 License

Releases 50

Sourcetrail 2020.4.35 Latest
Jan 6, 2021
+ 49 releases

Sponsor this project

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 31

+ 20 contributors

Languages