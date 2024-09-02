English | 简体中文

About Art Design Pro

As a developer, I needed to build admin management systems for multiple projects but found that traditional systems couldn't fully meet the requirements for user experience and visual design. Therefore, I created Art Design Pro, an open-source admin management solution focused on user experience and rapid development. Based on the ElementPlus design specifications, it has been visually optimized to provide a more beautiful and practical front-end interface, helping you easily build high-quality admin systems.

Demo Images

Light Theme

Dark Theme

Features

Uses the latest technology stack

Built-in common business component templates

Provides multiple theme modes and customizable themes

Beautiful UI design, excellent user experience, and attention to detail

System fully supports customization, meeting your personalized needs

Functionality

Rich theme switching

Global search

Lock screen

Multi-tabs

Global breadcrumbs

Multi-language support

Icon library

Rich text editor

Echarts charts

Utils toolkit

Network exception handling

Route-level authentication

Sidebar menu authentication

Authentication directives

Mobile adaptation

Excellent persistent storage solution

Local data storage validation

Code commit validation and formatting

Code commit standardization

Compatibility

Supports modern mainstream browsers such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox, etc.

Installation and Running

# Install dependencies pnpm install # If pnpm install fails, try using the following command to install dependencies pnpm install --ignore-scripts # Start local development environment pnpm dev # Build for production pnpm build

Technical Support

QQ Group: 821834289 (Click the link to join the group chat)

Donation

If my project has been helpful to you, donations are welcome! Your support will be used to purchase tools like ChatGPT, Cursor, etc., to improve development efficiency and make the project even better. Thank you for your encouragement and support!