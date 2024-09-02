Skip to content
/ art-design-pro Public

A Vue 3 admin dashboard template using Vite + TypeScript + Element Plus | vue3 admin | vue-admin — focused on user experience and visual design.

www.lingchen.kim/art-design-pro

License

MIT license
2k stars 326 forks Branches Tags Activity
Star
Notifications You must be signed in to change notification settings

Daymychen/art-design-pro

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

222 Commits
.husky
.husky
 
 
.vscode
.vscode
 
 
public
public
 
 
src
src
 
 
.auto-import.json
.auto-import.json
 
 
.env
.env
 
 
.env.development
.env.development
 
 
.env.production
.env.production
 
 
.gitattributes
.gitattributes
 
 
.gitignore
.gitignore
 
 
.prettierignore
.prettierignore
 
 
.prettierrc
.prettierrc
 
 
.stylelintignore
.stylelintignore
 
 
.stylelintrc.cjs
.stylelintrc.cjs
 
 
LICENSE
LICENSE
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
README.zh-CN.md
README.zh-CN.md
 
 
commitlint.config.cjs
commitlint.config.cjs
 
 
components.d.ts
components.d.ts
 
 
eslint.config.mjs
eslint.config.mjs
 
 
index.html
index.html
 
 
npminstall-debug.log
npminstall-debug.log
 
 
package-lock.json
package-lock.json
 
 
package.json
package.json
 
 
pnpm-lock.yaml
pnpm-lock.yaml
 
 
tsconfig.json
tsconfig.json
 
 
vite.config.ts
vite.config.ts
 
 

Repository files navigation

English | 简体中文

About Art Design Pro

As a developer, I needed to build admin management systems for multiple projects but found that traditional systems couldn't fully meet the requirements for user experience and visual design. Therefore, I created Art Design Pro, an open-source admin management solution focused on user experience and rapid development. Based on the ElementPlus design specifications, it has been visually optimized to provide a more beautiful and practical front-end interface, helping you easily build high-quality admin systems.

Demo Images

Light Theme

Light Theme

Light Theme

Dark Theme

Dark Theme

Dark Theme

Features

  • Uses the latest technology stack
  • Built-in common business component templates
  • Provides multiple theme modes and customizable themes
  • Beautiful UI design, excellent user experience, and attention to detail
  • System fully supports customization, meeting your personalized needs

Functionality

  • Rich theme switching
  • Global search
  • Lock screen
  • Multi-tabs
  • Global breadcrumbs
  • Multi-language support
  • Icon library
  • Rich text editor
  • Echarts charts
  • Utils toolkit
  • Network exception handling
  • Route-level authentication
  • Sidebar menu authentication
  • Authentication directives
  • Mobile adaptation
  • Excellent persistent storage solution
  • Local data storage validation
  • Code commit validation and formatting
  • Code commit standardization

Compatibility

  • Supports modern mainstream browsers such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox, etc.

Installation and Running

# Install dependencies
pnpm install

# If pnpm install fails, try using the following command to install dependencies
pnpm install --ignore-scripts

# Start local development environment
pnpm dev

# Build for production
pnpm build

Technical Support

QQ Group: 821834289 (Click the link to join the group chat)

Donation

If my project has been helpful to you, donations are welcome! Your support will be used to purchase tools like ChatGPT, Cursor, etc., to improve development efficiency and make the project even better. Thank you for your encouragement and support!

Donation QR Code

About

A Vue 3 admin dashboard template using Vite + TypeScript + Element Plus | vue3 admin | vue-admin — focused on user experience and visual design.

www.lingchen.kim/art-design-pro

Topics

vue-element-admin vue3 vite vue3-admin admin-tempalte art-design-pro

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license
Activity

Stars

2k stars

Watchers

7 watching

Forks

326 forks
Report repository

Releases

2 tags

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 4

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Languages