English | 简体中文
As a developer, I needed to build admin management systems for multiple projects but found that traditional systems couldn't fully meet the requirements for user experience and visual design. Therefore, I created Art Design Pro, an open-source admin management solution focused on user experience and rapid development. Based on the ElementPlus design specifications, it has been visually optimized to provide a more beautiful and practical front-end interface, helping you easily build high-quality admin systems.
- Uses the latest technology stack
- Built-in common business component templates
- Provides multiple theme modes and customizable themes
- Beautiful UI design, excellent user experience, and attention to detail
- System fully supports customization, meeting your personalized needs
- Rich theme switching
- Global search
- Lock screen
- Multi-tabs
- Global breadcrumbs
- Multi-language support
- Icon library
- Rich text editor
- Echarts charts
- Utils toolkit
- Network exception handling
- Route-level authentication
- Sidebar menu authentication
- Authentication directives
- Mobile adaptation
- Excellent persistent storage solution
- Local data storage validation
- Code commit validation and formatting
- Code commit standardization
- Supports modern mainstream browsers such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox, etc.
# Install dependencies
pnpm install
# If pnpm install fails, try using the following command to install dependencies
pnpm install --ignore-scripts
# Start local development environment
pnpm dev
# Build for production
pnpm build
QQ Group: 821834289 (Click the link to join the group chat)
If my project has been helpful to you, donations are welcome! Your support will be used to purchase tools like ChatGPT, Cursor, etc., to improve development efficiency and make the project even better. Thank you for your encouragement and support!