Agreper - minimal, no-JS forum software
For security issues, please send a mail to agreper+security@demindiro.com
Agreper is a forum board with a focus on being easy to set up and manage.
Install & running
Linux
Ensure you have the necessary packages, e.g. for Debian:
apt install git make sqlite3 python3-venv python3-pip
First clone or download the latest release.
Then setup with:
./init_sqlite.sh forum.db
Lastly, run with:
./run_sqlite.sh forum.db forum.pid
You will need a proxy such as nginx to access the forum on the public internet.