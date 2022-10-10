Skip to content

README.md

Agreper - minimal, no-JS forum software

For security issues, please send a mail to agreper+security@demindiro.com

Hello world!

Agreper is a forum board with a focus on being easy to set up and manage.

Install & running

Linux

Ensure you have the necessary packages, e.g. for Debian:

apt install git make sqlite3 python3-venv python3-pip

First clone or download the latest release.

Then setup with:

./init_sqlite.sh forum.db

Lastly, run with:

./run_sqlite.sh forum.db forum.pid

You will need a proxy such as nginx to access the forum on the public internet.

Screenshots

About

Minimal, no-JS web forum software

forum.agreper.com/

Topics

minimal forum self-hosted no-js no-javascript

Resources

Readme

License

AGPL-3.0 license

