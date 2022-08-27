

Clash



A rule-based tunnel in Go.

Features

Local HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS server with authentication support

Shadowsocks(R), VMess, Trojan, Snell, SOCKS5, HTTP(S) outbound support

Built-in fake-ip DNS server that aims to minimize DNS pollution attack impact. DoH/DoT upstream supported.

Rules based off domains, GEOIP, IP-CIDR or process names to route packets to different destinations

Proxy groups allow users to implement powerful rules. Supports automatic fallback, load balancing or auto select proxy based off latency

Remote providers, allowing users to get proxy lists remotely instead of hardcoding in config

Transparent proxy: Redirect TCP and TProxy TCP/UDP with automatic route table/rule management

Hot-reload via the comprehensive HTTP RESTful API controller

Premium

Premium core is proprietary. You can find their release notes and pre-built binaries here.

gvisor/system stack TUN device on macOS, Linux and Windows (ref)

Policy routing with Scripts

Load your rules with Rule Providers

Monitor Clash usage with a built-in profiling engine. (Dreamacro/clash-tracing)

Getting Started

Documentations are available at GitHub Wiki.

Development

If you want to build a Go application that uses Clash as a library, check out the GitHub Wiki.

Credits

License

This software is released under the GPL-3.0 license.