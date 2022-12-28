Skip to content

README.md

RyuSAK

showDownloads showVersion showLicense

screenshot

Installation

Just go to the releases page and download the latest build for your OS. The Windows build also comes with an auto update feature.

Windows

Install

Download the RyuSAK-X.Y.Z.Setup.exe file, then install it by running the installer

Portable

Download the RyuSAK-win32-x64-X.Y.Z.zip file, then unzip it to your chosen location

macOS (arm64)

Install

Download the RyuSAK-X.Y.Z-arm64.dmg file, then install it by opening the file and draging the RyuSAK icon into the Applications folder

Portable

Download the RyuSAK-darwin-arm64-X.Y.Z.zip file, then unzip it to your chosen location

Linux

Arch Linux

Install the ryusak package with your favorite AUR helper.
NOTE: This package is maintained by a third-party

Debian

Download the ryusak_X.Y.Z_amd64.deb file, then install it with sudo dpkg -i ./ryusak_X.Y.Z_amd64.deb

Red Hat Linux

Download the RyuSAK-X.Y.Z-1.x86_64.rpm file, then install it with sudo rpm -i /RyuSAK-X.Y.Z-1.x86_64.rpm

Portable

Download the RyuSAK-linux-x64-X.Y.Z.zip file, then unzip it to your chosen location

Features

  • Add one or multiple Ryujinx folders (where Ryujinx.exe is located) to manage different builds (such as mainline, portable, LDN, etc.)
  • List your game library
  • Display your local shaders count & RyuSAK shaders count (to download them if you have fewer shaders)
  • Update firmware
  • Update production keys
  • Download saves for a specific game
  • Download shaders for a specific game
  • Downloads mods for a specific game
  • You can share shaders in just one click if you have more shaders than RyuSAK

Contributing

Requirements:

  • NodeJS v14.20.0

Install dependencies: npm install --include=dev

Run local build: npm start

Credits

  • CapitaineJSparrow for creating the original emusak-ui project
  • Ecchibitionist for hosting the firmware, saves, shaders and mods on his CDN

