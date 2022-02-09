📡 💘 🌎 | geowifi

Search WiFi geolocation data by BSSID and SSID on different public databases.

Wigle

Apple

OpenWifi

Milnikov

✔️ Prerequisites

Python3.

In order to display emojis on Windows , it is recommended to install the new Windows terminal.

, it is recommended to install the new Windows terminal. ⚠️ In order to use the Wigle service it is necessary to obtain an API and configure the utils/API.yaml file replacing the value of the "wigle_auth" parameter for the "Encoded for use" data provided by Wigle. This is necessary for searching by SSID.

🛠️ Installation

Use the package manager pip to install requirements.

python3 -m pip install -r requirements.txt

🔎 Usage

usage: geowifi.py [-h] (-s SSID | -b BSSID) [-j] [-m] optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit -s SSID, --ssid SSID Search by SSID -b BSSID, --bssid BSSID Search by BSSID -j, --json Json output -m, --map Map output

Search by BSSID:

python3 geowifi.py -b BSSID

Search by SSID:

python3 geowifi.py -s SSID

It is possible to export the results in json format using the -j parameter and show the locations on html map using -m .

🗺️ Map output example

💾 Json output example

{ "data" :{ "bssid" : " A0:XX:XX:XX:6F:90 " , "vendor" : " TP-LINK TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD. " , "mac_type" : " MA-L " , "wigle" :{ "lat" : 00.000908922099 , "lon" : 00.000945220028 }, "apple" :{ "lat" : " not_found " , "lon" : " not_found " }, "openwifi" :{ "lat" : 00.000808900099 , "lon" : 00.000845500028 }, "milnikov" :{ "lat" : " not_found " , "lon" : " not_found " } } }

📢 Mentions