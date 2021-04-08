Extension Manifest Converter is an open source tool that helps convert existing Chrome extensions to Manifest V3. Use it to convert:
- an entire unpacked directory
- an extension zip file
- just a manifest.json file.
After using the tool, complete the conversion using instructions in the Migrate to Manifest V3 guide. This tool makes the conversions listed below. To make completion of the upgrading easier, the titles and bullets below roughly correspond to the wording of the headings and items in the migration guide's checklist.
- Changes the manifest version number.
- Updates the host permissions.
- Upgrades the
"background"field in the manifest.
- Replaces
tabs.executeScript()with
scripting.executeScript(). (If necessary, also adds
scriptingto the
permissionsarray in the
manifest.json.)
- Replaces
tabs.insertCSS()with
scripting.insertCSS(). You will still need to [replace
tabs.removeCSS()with
scripting.removeCSS()](https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/migrating/api-calls/#replace-insertcss-removecss). (If necessary, also adds
scriptingto the
permissionsarray in manifest.json.)
- Replaces Browser Actions and Page Actions with Actions and makes related changes to the manifest.
- Updates the content security policy.
This tool aims to simplify the MV3 conversion; it does not fully automate the process. Only search
and replace changes are applied to
.js files.
This tool does not:
- update any service worker code that relies on the DOM.
To use this tool, follow the steps below.
-
Make sure Python 3 is installed.
python3 --version
If you don't see a version number, follow your OS's guidance to install Python 3 or visit https://www.python.org/downloads/ to download a recent release.
-
Clone this repo using the below command.
git clone https://github.com/GoogleChromeLabs/extension-manifest-converter
-
cdinto the cloned project directory.
-
Execute the test command.
python3 emc.py
The tool logs basic usage information to the console.
-
Convert a directory
python3 emc.py dir/path/
-
Convert a manifest file
python3 emc.py manifest.json
-
Convert a .zip file
python3 emc.py extension.zip
