FacePause
Look Away to Pause Youtube - Experimental Chrome Extension
Chrome (v56+) has a new FaceDetector API which basically lets you detect faces in images easily, so what if we could pause Youtube when you look away or going for a sandwich 🥪?
Watch a video demo here
How to install
You can install FacePause from the Chrome web store
Or download the Zip from this release, unzip it and load it as an unpacked extension in Chrome.
Notice
-
🙀I don’t trust my webcam, so I have it covered and I don’t trust Youtube/Google so see this more as an experiment of Chromes new technology, than a product you'd use every day.
-
🏴To get the extension to work you’ll need to enable Chrome Experimental Features here:
chrome://flags#enable-experimental-web-platform-features
-
💡If you’re in a dark setting it will probably be a bit buggy, as FaceDetector API is still not great in bad light.
Credits
- Extension Boilerplate
- Sentinel.js
- Chirag Bhatia’s faceDetection Demo
- Thanks to Christian for icon, testing & feedback
Development
Installation
- Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/Hemmingsson/Face-Pause
- Run
npm install
- Run
npm run build
Load the extension in Chrome
- Open Chrome browser and navigate to chrome://extensions
- Select "Developer Mode" and then click "Load unpacked extension..."
- From the file browser, choose to
Face-Pause/build/chrome
Developing
The following task can be used when you want to start developing the extension
npm run chrome-watch