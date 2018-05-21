/Face-Pause

README.md

Face Pause
FacePause

Look Away to Pause Youtube - Experimental Chrome Extension

Chrome (v56+) has a new FaceDetector API which basically lets you detect faces in images easily, so what if we could pause Youtube when you look away or going for a sandwich 🥪?


Watch a video demo here


How to install

You can install FacePause from the Chrome web store



Or download the Zip from this release, unzip it and load it as an unpacked extension in Chrome.

Notice

  • 🙀 I don’t trust my webcam, so I have it covered and I don’t trust Youtube/Google so see this more as an experiment of Chromes new technology, than a product you'd use every day.

  • 🏴 To get the extension to work you’ll need to enable Chrome Experimental Features here:
    chrome://flags#enable-experimental-web-platform-features

  • 💡If you’re in a dark setting it will probably be a bit buggy, as FaceDetector API is still not great in bad light.

Credits

Development

Installation

  1. Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/Hemmingsson/Face-Pause
  2. Run npm install
  3. Run npm run build
Load the extension in Chrome
  1. Open Chrome browser and navigate to chrome://extensions
  2. Select "Developer Mode" and then click "Load unpacked extension..."
  3. From the file browser, choose to Face-Pause/build/chrome

Developing

The following task can be used when you want to start developing the extension

  • npm run chrome-watch