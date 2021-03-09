A curated list of hexcrawl resources
Inspired by the awesome list thing.
Please read the Contributing Guidelines before contributing.
- Other lists
- Design
- Mapping
- Random/Procedural generation
- Tools
- Reddit communities
- Related Awesome lists
Other curated resources lists related to hexcrawls.
- Hexcrawl, sandbox & randomness - Exhaustive list of articles and blogs about hexcrawl, sandbox and randomness.
- Hexcrawl Resources, (ars phantasia) - List of resources helpful when thinking about how to design a hexcrawl.
- Hexcrawl - Unsorted Resources -
- Hexcrawl Resources I Have Known And Loved, Reddit post - Another list of resources on Reddit OSR Community.
Articles and documents about hexcrawl generation and game rules.
- Welsh Piper’s hexcrawl guide Part 1 | Part 2 - Hex-based Campaign Design.
- Welsh Piper’s Low-fantasy Populations - Realistic populations in low-fantasy settings. Also has an online generator.
- How to make a Fantasy Sandbox | PDF - Detailed guide of 28 posts about creating a fantasy sandbox.
- The Gygax 75 Challenge | Background and challenges list - Article about how to get your own D&D campaign world started.
- Bat in the Attic - A decade of articles about sandbox.
- My Axioms of Sandbox Campaigns
- Getting There is Half the Fun (The Angry GM)
- An Introduction to Hexcrawls
- Hex-crawls: A Simple Guide - Restating the idea of a great, simple game structure: the hex-crawl.
- Hexcrawl, The Alexandrian - Guide of 12 posts about hexcrawl mechanics.
- Hex-clearing procedures, The Alexandrian - Survey of the extant hex-clearing procedures in old school D&D
- Hex crawling - Guide of 12 posts about hexcrawl mechanics.
- The Hex Crawl - Article about how design and integrate points of interest in a hex map.
- Hex crawl hazards - Wilderness encounter tables that are more than just monsters.
- Hex Flower Game Engines
- Overland Travel and Hexcrawls
- A guide to Hexcrawling, Part 1
How much stuff fits into a 6-mile hex:
- In Praise of the 6 Mile Hex | The Ergonomic 3 Mile Hex - Arguments for the advantages of a 6-mile / 3-mile hex scale over rival hex scales.
- Scale & Sublimation.
- OSR: Siena's 6-Mile Hex - In the real world, every medieval city had satellite towns within walking distance.
Hexcrawl settings and adventures.
- Blackmarsh Setting - A hexcrawl setting completely under the Open Game License.
- Dragonsfoot Modules - FREE, Quality adventure modules.
- Lýthia.com HârnWorld - Fan community of HârnWorld. HârnWorld setting is one of the most detailed fantasy worlds ever created.
- One Page Dungeon Contest - Hundreds of creative dungeons that are perfectly suited for dropping in a hexcrawl.
- The Isles of Mist – A free hexcrawl adventure - Island based hex crawl. Begins with a short primer on how to run a hex crawl campaign.
- Lots of Crowdsourced Hexcrawls
- Kingmaker Rewrite
- Massive Community Hexcrawl (Coins andScrolls) - A post-apocalyptic science fantasy wastelandcrawl build with the contribution of 42 different people.
- Five Crowdsourced hexcrawl maps
- One Hundred Wilderness Hexes | d4 Caltrops Hexes tag - From d4 Caltrops blog.
Webs and articles about hex mapping.
- More Mapping with Hexes - How to manage a hex map when making a hexcrawl setting.
- Welsh Piper’s May the Hex Be With You
- Welsh Piper’s hex mapping articles - Articles about hex mapping.
- Trollsmyth: Hex Mapping (20 part series) - The articles goes through the process of building and using a hex map, integrating it with creating and running a campaign ...
- Wikipedia Hex Map
- Hexagonal Grids (RedBlogGames) - A guide that cover various ways to make hexagonal grids, with code in some programming languages.
- The Cartographers Guild (Hex map tag) - Forum created by and for map makers and aficionados.
- Map tutorials - A list of the map tutorials so far... Geomorph Series about hex mapping.
Resources about random and procedural generation.
- Building Dynamic RPG Sandboxes Part 1 | Part 2 - Tricks to provide dynamism to sandboxes
- Hexmancer - Simple system for procedurally generating hexcrawl terrain and features.
- Making maps with noise functions
- Here Dragons Abound - Blog where the author explores procedural generation and display of fantasy maps.
Great tools for designing and building hexcrawls.
- Worldographer: (aka Hexographer 2) - Make hex maps from scratch in minutes or let the program auto-generate a map you can quickly customize ...
- Hextml - A webapp to make hex maps.
- GM Friend - A webapp to make hex maps with a random map generator.
- Welsh Piper’s hex templates - Hex templates in different scales: atlas, regional, local ...
- Autarch hex templates - Hex region templates from the Adventurer Conqueror King System.
- REVIEW: Old School Encounters Reference | Download PDF - Useful not just for designing adventures, but also for world building in general.
List of subreddits where hexcrawl topics are welcome.
- HexCrawl - A subreddit to discuss HexCrawl-like RPG mechanics.
- OSR - News and discussion of Old School Renaissance topics.
- D&D Maps - A catalog for user created maps and links to maps by other artists suitable for use in any D&D campaign, adventure, or encounter.
- FantasyMaps - Sharing and requesting fantasy maps!
- MapMaking - A community for people that enjoy creating maps- both grounded in history and the grand realms of fantasy.
- Awesome D&D - A curated list of awesome D&D Resources.
- Awesome Free Tabletop RPGs - A curated list of Awesome free and/or open source tabletop RPGs.
- Awesome Tabletop RPG - Tabletop RPG Tools, materials and projects.
- Awesome Fantasy - Fantasy literature worth reading.