Skip to content

/ ics-openvpn

forked from schwabe/ics-openvpn
OpenVPN for Android
C Java Shell C++ xBase Assembly Other
  1. C 27.3%
  2. Java 24.3%
  3. Shell 19.4%
  4. C++ 9.4%
  5. xBase 4.2%
  6. Assembly 3.4%
  7. Other 12.0%
Branch: master
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Open in Desktop Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

Pull request Compare This branch is 18 commits ahead of schwabe:master.
@IngoZenz
IngoZenz Update README.md
Latest commit 279b4aa Feb 11, 2020
Permalink
Type Name Latest commit message Commit time
Failed to load latest commit information.
doc Clarify some thing in doc/README Nov 25, 2019
gradle/wrapper Upgrade to gradle 5.6.4 and android gradle plugin 3.5.2 Nov 17, 2019
main Cleanups and prepare for release of StreamCature 0.0.1 Feb 11, 2020
misc Version 0.6.64 Jan 9, 2017
remoteExample Remove module specefic repository decleration Dec 11, 2019
tlsexternalcertprovider Remove module specefic repository decleration Dec 11, 2019
.gitignore gitignore Feb 4, 2020
.gitmodules Remove breakpad which is currently not used May 10, 2018
.travis.yml Use debug signing for the travis build Dec 11, 2019
CONTRIBUTING Updates to spelling/grammar in developer docs Jan 26, 2018
ISSUE_TEMPLATE.md Updates to spelling/grammar in developer docs Jan 26, 2018
README.md Update README.md Feb 11, 2020
build.gradle.kts Use debug singing for release if icsopenvpnDebugSign is set Dec 11, 2019
gradle.properties Update gradle.properties Feb 4, 2020
gradlew add gradle wrapper Feb 13, 2014
gradlew.bat add gradle wrapper Feb 13, 2014
settings.gradle.kts Change gradle files to kotlin Feb 3, 2019

README.md

OpenVPN for personalDNSfilter

This is a fork of the famous OpenVPN for Android project (https://github.com/schwabe/ics-openvpn) for integrating OpenVPN on Android with a locally running personalDNSfilter on Android. The use case is to connect to a real remote (Open) VPN server while using locally running personalDNSfilter for filtering.

For integrating with personalDNSfilter (minimal Version 1.50.38), select the Option "DNS Proxy Mode" within the personalDNSfilter advanced settings. In OpenVPN for personalDNSfilter, configure own DNS Server "10.10.10.10" within the "IP and DNS" configuration section. Without this special DNS, OpenVPN for personalDNSfilter will behave exactly as the original OpenVPN for Android application.

Download

Current Version is based on OpenVPN for Android 0.7.13 and includes StreamCapture 0.0.1 for redirecting the DNS traffic to personalDNSfilter. Download: https://www.zenz-solutions.de/personaldnsfilter/getOpenVPNpDNSf.php.

Footnotes

Please note that OpenVPN used by this project is under GPLv2. Same rules and licenses apply as for the original OpenVPN for Android project under https://github.com/schwabe/ics-openvpn.

You can’t perform that action at this time.