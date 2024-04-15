Installing Daggerfall Unity Cross Platform

This is the recommended way to install Daggerfall Unity for Windows, Linux, and Mac. It's a simple process where you only need to download and unzip two things then you'll be up and running in a few minutes.

Step 1 - Download and Unzip

Download DaggerfallGameFiles.zip (external Google Drive link). Unzip this somewhere like C:\Games\Daggerfall (or wherever is most appropriate on your platform).

Download Daggerfall Unity. Unzip this somewhere other than the game files, like C:\Games\Daggerfall Unity\1.0.0. If you aren't sure where the download links are, scroll down to bottom of release notes and look for the Assets foldout.

Tip: Always unzip each new version of into a clean new folder, never on top of an old version.

Step 2 - Set Correct Path

Run Daggerfall Unity by double-clicking the executable you unzipped in step 1.

The first time you run the game, you'll need to direct Daggerfall Unity to the game files you unzipped in step 1, for example C:\Games\Daggerfall. Provided everything was unzipped OK, the launcher window will turn green like below.

Click OK and continue to set your resolution.

Tip: Always set resolution to match your display's native resolution, or at least the same aspect ratio. For example, you can use 1920x1080 on a UHD monitor.

Click Test then OK once you’re happy with resolution setting.

Congratulations! You’re now ready to play Daggerfall Unity.

Step 3 – Find Some Mods

Once you have everything setup, you might like to mod the game. The Daggerfall Unity Nexus page has hundreds of mods available ranging from graphical upgrades to new gameplay experiences.

https://www.nexusmods.com/daggerfallunity

Step 4 – Get Some Help

If you get stuck installing the game or with gameplay in general, ask for help on the Forums or the Lysandus’s Tomb Discord.

If you have issues with a mod, please ask question of the mod author first either on Nexus or their dedicated thread in Released Mods on forums.

Step 5 – Enjoy!

Thank you from everyone at Daggerfall Workshop. We hope you enjoy playing Daggerfall Unity!