Galactus
Elegant compression desktop app
Galactus is a compression app with many useful features, free and open source! Optimize images for the web or just decrease the overall file size to save some space on that ol' harddrive.
Features
- Converts PSD to png
- JPEG support
- PNG support
- SVG optimizer
- File statistics
📈
- Cross-platform ✝
- Silent auto-updates
🆕
- Sounds
🔉
- Touchbar support
🍫(coming soon)
Install
macOS 10.9+, Linux, and Windows 7+ are supported (64-bit only).
macOS
Download the
.dmg file.
Linux
Download the
.AppImage or
.deb file.
Windows
Download the
.exe file.
Dev
Built with Electron.
Run
Using foreman:
$ bin/setup
$ foreman s // If using foreman
Manual:
$ bin/setup
$ npm run start
$ cd app/renderer && npm run start
Build
See the
electron-builder docs.
Publish
$ npm run dist
Maintainers
Disclaimer
Most assets in this app are shamingly
Galactus is a third-party app and is not affiliated with Squash.
License
MIT