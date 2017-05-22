Galactus

Elegant compression desktop app

Galactus is a compression app with many useful features, free and open source! Optimize images for the web or just decrease the overall file size to save some space on that ol' harddrive.

Features

Converts PSD to png

JPEG support

PNG support

SVG optimizer

File statistics 📈

Cross-platform ✝

Silent auto-updates 🆕

Sounds 🔉

Touchbar support 🍫 (coming soon)

Install

macOS 10.9+, Linux, and Windows 7+ are supported (64-bit only).

macOS

Download the .dmg file.

Linux

Download the .AppImage or .deb file.

Windows

Download the .exe file.

Dev

Built with Electron.

Run

Using foreman:

$ bin/setup $ foreman s // If using foreman

Manual:

$ bin/setup $ npm run start $ cd app/renderer && npm run start

Build

See the electron-builder docs.

Publish

$ npm run dist

Maintainers

Disclaimer

Most assets in this app are shamingly 😞 used from Squash an amazing compression app for mac. All rights reserved to the original owners.

Galactus is a third-party app and is not affiliated with Squash.

License

MIT