sagify
A command-line utility to train and deploy Machine Learning/Deep Learning models on AWS SageMaker in a few simple steps!
For detailed reference to Sagify commands please go to: Read the Docs
Installation
Prerequisites
sagify requires the following:
Install sagify
At the command line:
pip install sagify
Getting started
Step 1: Clone Deep Learning Calculator repository
You're going to clone and train a Deep Learning codebase to evaluate arithmetic additions on up to 3 digit integers.
Clone repository:
git clone https://github.com/Kenza-AI/deep-learning-addition.git
Optionally, if you want to use Python 2.7 replace the value of
REQUIRED_PYTHON and
PYTHON_INTERPRETER in
test_environment.py and
Makefile, respectively, to
python2.
Create environment:
make create_environment
Don't forget to activate the virtualenv after the creation of environment by executing
workon deep-learning-addition.
Install dependencies:
make requirements
Generate training and validation data:
make data
Step 2: Initialize sagify
sagify init -d src
Type in
deep-learning-addition for SageMaker app name and make sure to choose your preferred Python version, AWS profile and region.
A module called
sagify is created under
src/. The structure is:
sagify/
local_test/
test_dir/
input/
config/
hyperparameters.json
data/
training/
model/
output/
deploy_local.sh
train_local.sh
prediction/
__init__.py
nginx.conf
predict.py
predictor.py
serve
wsgi.py
training/
__init__.py
train
__init__.py
build.sh
config.json
Dockerfile
executor.sh
push.sh
Step 3: Integrate sagify
As a Data Scientist, you only need to conduct a few actions. Sagify takes care of the rest:
- Copy a subset of training data under
sagify/local_test/test_dir/input/data/training/to test that training works locally
- Implement
train(...)function in
sagify/training/train
- Implement
predict(...)function in
sagify/prediction/predict.py
- Optionally, specify hyperparameters in
sagify/local_test/test_dir/input/config/hyperparameters.json
Hence,
-
Copy
.npyfiles from
data/processed/to
sagify/local_test/test_dir/input/data/training/
-
Replace the
TODOsin the
try..exceptof
train(...)function in
sagify/training/trainfile with:
train_model.train(input_path=input_data_path, output_path=model_save_path)
and after the
import tracebackat the top of the file, add:
from src.models import train_model
The body of
try..exceptshould look like:
try: train_model.train(input_path=input_data_path, output_path=model_save_path) print('Training complete.') except Exception as e:
-
Replace the body of
predict(...)function in
sagify/prediction/predict.pywith:
def _format_addition(input_str): def _format(input_str_num, part_one): required_spaces_num = 3 - len(input_str_num) spaces = '' for _ in range(required_spaces_num): spaces += ' ' return spaces + input_str_num if part_one else input_str_num + spaces two_parts = input_str.split('+') formatted_part_one = _format(two_parts[0], True) formatted_part_two = _format(two_parts[1], False) return '{}+{}'.format(formatted_part_one, formatted_part_two) addition_str = _format_addition(json_input['addition']) from src.encoding_utils import decode_prediction, encode_query input_model = encode_query(addition_str) prediction = ModelService.predict(input_model) result = { 'result': decode_prediction(prediction) } return result
and replace the body of
get_model()function in
ModelServiceclass in the same file with:
if cls.model is None: import keras cls.model = keras.models.load_model(os.path.join(_MODEL_PATH, 'model.h5')) return cls.model
Step 4: Build Docker image
It's time to build the Docker image that will contain the Deep Learning Addition codebase:
sagify build -d src -r requirements.txt
The path to
requirements.txt is necessary to be specified so that all the required dependencies are installed in Docker image.
If you run
docker images | grep deep-learning-addition-img in your terminal, you'll see the created Deep Learning Addition image.
Step 5: Train Deep Learning model
Time to train the Deep Learning model in the newly built Docker image:
sagify local train -d src
This step takes ~5 minutes in a MacBook Pro Early 2015 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7.
Step 6: Deploy Deep Learning model
Finally, serve the model as a REST Service:
sagify local deploy -d src
Run the following curl command on your terminal to verify that the REST Service works:
curl -X POST \
http://localhost:8080/invocations \
-H 'Cache-Control: no-cache' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"addition": "943+604"
}'
It will be slow in the first couple of calls as it loads the model in a lazy manner.
Voila! That's a proof that this Deep Learning model is going to be trained and deployed on AWS SageMaker successfully. Now, go to the Usage section in Sagify Docs to see how to train and deploy this Deep Learning model to AWS SageMaker!
Commands
Initialize
Name
Initializes a sagify module
Synopsis
sagify init [--dir SRC_DIR]
Description
This command initializes a sagify module in the current working directory or under
SRC_DIR, if optional flag
--dir is specified.
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory to create sagify module
Example
sagify init -d src/
Build
Name
Builds a Docker image
Synopsis
sagify build --requirements-dir REQUIREMENTS_FILE [--dir SRC_DIR]
Description
This command builds a Docker image from code under the current working directory or under
SRC_DIR, if optional flag
--dir is specified. A
REQUIREMENTS_FILE needs to be specified in order to install all required dependencies in Docker image.
Required Flags
--requirements-dir REQUIREMENTS_FILE or
-r REQUIREMENTS_FILE: Path to
REQUIREMENTS_FILE
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory where sagify module resides
Example
sagify build -d src/ -r requirements.txt
Local Train
Name
Executes a Docker image in train mode
Synopsis
sagify local train [--dir SRC_DIR]
Description
This command executes a Docker image in train mode. More specifically, it executes the
train(...) function in
sagify/training/train inside an already built Docker image (see Build command section).
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory where sagify module resides
Example
sagify local train -d src/
Local Deploy
Name
Executes a Docker image in serve mode
Synopsis
sagify local deploy [--dir SRC_DIR]
Description
This command executes a Docker image in serve mode. More specifically, it runs a Flask REST app in Docker image and directs HTTP requests to
/invocations endpoint. Then, the
/invocations endpoint calls the
predict(...) function in
sagify/prediction/predict.py (see Build command section on how to build a Docker image).
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory where sagify module resides
Example
sagify local deploy -d src/
Push
Name
Pushes a Docker image to AWS Elastic Container Service
Synopsis
sagify push [--dir SRC_DIR]
Description
This command pushes an already built Docker image to AWS Elastic Container Service. Later on, AWS SageMaker will consume that image from AWS Elastic Container Service for train and serve mode.
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory where sagify module resides
Example
sagify push -d src/
Cloud Upload Data
Name
Uploads data to AWS S3
Synopsis
sagify cloud upload-data --input-dir LOCAL_INPUT_DATA_DIR --s3-dir S3_TARGET_DATA_LOCATION [--dir SRC_DIR]
Description
This command uploads content under
LOCAL_INPUT_DATA_DIR to S3 under
S3_TARGET_DATA_LOCATION
Required Flags
--input-dir or
-i: Local input directory
--s3-dir or
-s: S3 target location
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory where sagify module resides
Example
sagify cloud upload-data -d src/ -i ./training_data/ -s s3://my-bucket/training-data/
Cloud Train
Name
Executes a Docker image in train mode on AWS SageMaker
Synopsis
sagify cloud train --input-s3-dir INPUT_DATA_S3_LOCATION --output-s3-dir S3_LOCATION_TO_SAVE_OUTPUT --ec2-type EC2_TYPE [--dir SRC_DIR] [--hyperparams-file HYPERPARAMS_JSON_FILE] [--volume-size EBS_SIZE_IN_GB] [--time-out TIME_OUT_IN_SECS]
Description
This command retrieves a Docker image from AWS Elastic Container Service and executes it on AWS SageMaker in train mode
Required Flags
--input-s3-dir or
-i: S3 location to input data
--output-s3-dir or
o: S3 location to save output (models, reports, etc). Make sure that the output bucket already exists. Any not existing key prefix will be created by sagify.
--ec2-type or
e: ec2 type. Refer to https://aws.amazon.com/sagemaker/pricing/instance-types/
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory where sagify module resides
--hyperparams-file or
-h: Path to hyperparams JSON file
--volume-size or
-v: Size in GB of the EBS volume (default: 30)
--time-out or
-t: Time-out in seconds (default: 24 * 60 * 60)
Example
sagify cloud train -d src/ -i s3://my-bucket/training-data/ -o s3://my-bucket/output/ -e ml.m4.xlarge -h local/path/to/hyperparams.json -v 60 -t 86400
Cloud Deploy
Name
Executes a Docker image in serve mode on AWS SageMaker
Synopsis
sagify cloud deploy --s3-model-location S3_LOCATION_TO_MODEL_TAR_GZ --num-instance NUMBER_OF_EC2_INSTANCES --ec2-type EC2_TYPE [--dir SRC_DIR]
Description
This command retrieves a Docker image from AWS Elastic Container Service and executes it on AWS SageMaker in serve mode
Required Flags
--s3-model-location or
-m: S3 location to to model tar.gz
--num-instances or
n: Number of ec2 instances
--ec2-type or
e: ec2 type. Refer to https://aws.amazon.com/sagemaker/pricing/instance-types/
Optional Flags
--dir SRC_DIR or
-d SRC_DIR: Directory where sagify module resides
Example
sagify cloud deploy -d src/ -m s3://my-bucket/output/model.tar.gz -n 3 -e ml.m4.xlarge