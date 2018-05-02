Build Status

sagify

A command-line utility to train and deploy Machine Learning/Deep Learning models on AWS SageMaker in a few simple steps!

For detailed reference to Sagify commands please go to: Read the Docs

Installation

Prerequisites

sagify requires the following:

Python (2.7, 3.5, 3.6) Docker installed and running Configured awscli

Install sagify

At the command line:

pip install sagify

Getting started

Step 1: Clone Deep Learning Calculator repository

You're going to clone and train a Deep Learning codebase to evaluate arithmetic additions on up to 3 digit integers.

Clone repository:

git clone https://github.com/Kenza-AI/deep-learning-addition.git

Optionally, if you want to use Python 2.7 replace the value of REQUIRED_PYTHON and PYTHON_INTERPRETER in test_environment.py and Makefile , respectively, to python2 .

Create environment:

make create_environment

Don't forget to activate the virtualenv after the creation of environment by executing workon deep-learning-addition .

Install dependencies:

make requirements

Generate training and validation data:

make data

Step 2: Initialize sagify

sagify init -d src

Type in deep-learning-addition for SageMaker app name and make sure to choose your preferred Python version, AWS profile and region.

A module called sagify is created under src/ . The structure is:

sagify/ local_test/ test_dir/ input/ config/ hyperparameters.json data/ training/ model/ output/ deploy_local.sh train_local.sh prediction/ __init__.py nginx.conf predict.py predictor.py serve wsgi.py training/ __init__.py train __init__.py build.sh config.json Dockerfile executor.sh push.sh

Step 3: Integrate sagify

As a Data Scientist, you only need to conduct a few actions. Sagify takes care of the rest:

Copy a subset of training data under sagify/local_test/test_dir/input/data/training/ to test that training works locally Implement train(...) function in sagify/training/train Implement predict(...) function in sagify/prediction/predict.py Optionally, specify hyperparameters in sagify/local_test/test_dir/input/config/hyperparameters.json

Hence,

Copy .npy files from data/processed/ to sagify/local_test/test_dir/input/data/training/ Replace the TODOs in the try..except of train(...) function in sagify/training/train file with: train_model.train(input_path=input_data_path, output_path=model_save_path) and after the import traceback at the top of the file, add: from src.models import train_model The body of try..except should look like: try: train_model.train(input_path=input_data_path, output_path=model_save_path) print('Training complete.') except Exception as e: Replace the body of predict(...) function in sagify/prediction/predict.py with: def _format_addition(input_str): def _format(input_str_num, part_one): required_spaces_num = 3 - len(input_str_num) spaces = '' for _ in range(required_spaces_num): spaces += ' ' return spaces + input_str_num if part_one else input_str_num + spaces two_parts = input_str.split('+') formatted_part_one = _format(two_parts[0], True) formatted_part_two = _format(two_parts[1], False) return '{}+{}'.format(formatted_part_one, formatted_part_two) addition_str = _format_addition(json_input['addition']) from src.encoding_utils import decode_prediction, encode_query input_model = encode_query(addition_str) prediction = ModelService.predict(input_model) result = { 'result': decode_prediction(prediction) } return result and replace the body of get_model() function in ModelService class in the same file with: if cls.model is None: import keras cls.model = keras.models.load_model(os.path.join(_MODEL_PATH, 'model.h5')) return cls.model

Step 4: Build Docker image

It's time to build the Docker image that will contain the Deep Learning Addition codebase:

sagify build -d src -r requirements.txt

The path to requirements.txt is necessary to be specified so that all the required dependencies are installed in Docker image.

If you run docker images | grep deep-learning-addition-img in your terminal, you'll see the created Deep Learning Addition image.

Step 5: Train Deep Learning model

Time to train the Deep Learning model in the newly built Docker image:

sagify local train -d src

This step takes ~5 minutes in a MacBook Pro Early 2015 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7.

Step 6: Deploy Deep Learning model

Finally, serve the model as a REST Service:

sagify local deploy -d src

Run the following curl command on your terminal to verify that the REST Service works:

curl -X POST \ http://localhost:8080/invocations \ -H 'Cache-Control: no-cache' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "addition": "943+604" }'

It will be slow in the first couple of calls as it loads the model in a lazy manner.

Voila! That's a proof that this Deep Learning model is going to be trained and deployed on AWS SageMaker successfully. Now, go to the Usage section in Sagify Docs to see how to train and deploy this Deep Learning model to AWS SageMaker!

Commands

Initialize

Name

Initializes a sagify module

Synopsis

sagify init [--dir SRC_DIR]

Description

This command initializes a sagify module in the current working directory or under SRC_DIR , if optional flag --dir is specified.

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory to create sagify module

Example

sagify init -d src/

Build

Name

Builds a Docker image

Synopsis

sagify build --requirements-dir REQUIREMENTS_FILE [--dir SRC_DIR]

Description

This command builds a Docker image from code under the current working directory or under SRC_DIR , if optional flag --dir is specified. A REQUIREMENTS_FILE needs to be specified in order to install all required dependencies in Docker image.

Required Flags

--requirements-dir REQUIREMENTS_FILE or -r REQUIREMENTS_FILE : Path to REQUIREMENTS_FILE

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory where sagify module resides

Example

sagify build -d src/ -r requirements.txt

Local Train

Name

Executes a Docker image in train mode

Synopsis

sagify local train [--dir SRC_DIR]

Description

This command executes a Docker image in train mode. More specifically, it executes the train(...) function in sagify/training/train inside an already built Docker image (see Build command section).

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory where sagify module resides

Example

sagify local train -d src/

Local Deploy

Name

Executes a Docker image in serve mode

Synopsis

sagify local deploy [--dir SRC_DIR]

Description

This command executes a Docker image in serve mode. More specifically, it runs a Flask REST app in Docker image and directs HTTP requests to /invocations endpoint. Then, the /invocations endpoint calls the predict(...) function in sagify/prediction/predict.py (see Build command section on how to build a Docker image).

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory where sagify module resides

Example

sagify local deploy -d src/

Push

Name

Pushes a Docker image to AWS Elastic Container Service

Synopsis

sagify push [--dir SRC_DIR]

Description

This command pushes an already built Docker image to AWS Elastic Container Service. Later on, AWS SageMaker will consume that image from AWS Elastic Container Service for train and serve mode.

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory where sagify module resides

Example

sagify push -d src/

Cloud Upload Data

Name

Uploads data to AWS S3

Synopsis

sagify cloud upload-data --input-dir LOCAL_INPUT_DATA_DIR --s3-dir S3_TARGET_DATA_LOCATION [--dir SRC_DIR]

Description

This command uploads content under LOCAL_INPUT_DATA_DIR to S3 under S3_TARGET_DATA_LOCATION

Required Flags

--input-dir or -i : Local input directory

--s3-dir or -s : S3 target location

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory where sagify module resides

Example

sagify cloud upload-data -d src/ -i ./training_data/ -s s3://my-bucket/training-data/

Cloud Train

Name

Executes a Docker image in train mode on AWS SageMaker

Synopsis

sagify cloud train --input-s3-dir INPUT_DATA_S3_LOCATION --output-s3-dir S3_LOCATION_TO_SAVE_OUTPUT --ec2-type EC2_TYPE [--dir SRC_DIR] [--hyperparams-file HYPERPARAMS_JSON_FILE] [--volume-size EBS_SIZE_IN_GB] [--time-out TIME_OUT_IN_SECS]

Description

This command retrieves a Docker image from AWS Elastic Container Service and executes it on AWS SageMaker in train mode

Required Flags

--input-s3-dir or -i : S3 location to input data

--output-s3-dir or o : S3 location to save output (models, reports, etc). Make sure that the output bucket already exists. Any not existing key prefix will be created by sagify.

--ec2-type or e : ec2 type. Refer to https://aws.amazon.com/sagemaker/pricing/instance-types/

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory where sagify module resides

--hyperparams-file or -h : Path to hyperparams JSON file

--volume-size or -v : Size in GB of the EBS volume (default: 30)

--time-out or -t : Time-out in seconds (default: 24 * 60 * 60)

Example

sagify cloud train -d src/ -i s3://my-bucket/training-data/ -o s3://my-bucket/output/ -e ml.m4.xlarge -h local/path/to/hyperparams.json -v 60 -t 86400

Cloud Deploy

Name

Executes a Docker image in serve mode on AWS SageMaker

Synopsis

sagify cloud deploy --s3-model-location S3_LOCATION_TO_MODEL_TAR_GZ --num-instance NUMBER_OF_EC2_INSTANCES --ec2-type EC2_TYPE [--dir SRC_DIR]

Description

This command retrieves a Docker image from AWS Elastic Container Service and executes it on AWS SageMaker in serve mode

Required Flags

--s3-model-location or -m : S3 location to to model tar.gz

--num-instances or n : Number of ec2 instances

--ec2-type or e : ec2 type. Refer to https://aws.amazon.com/sagemaker/pricing/instance-types/

Optional Flags

--dir SRC_DIR or -d SRC_DIR : Directory where sagify module resides

Example