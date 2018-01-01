PartyDiscord
Discord Bot for adding Cult of the Party Parrot emotes to your server.
Starting it up
- Do
npm installto get all required modules
- Copy and rename example-config.json to config.json
- Fill out the elements in config.json
- Do
node index.js
