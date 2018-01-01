/partydiscord

Discord Bot for adding Cult of the Party Parrot emotes to your server.
Latest commit cc064ed Jan 1, 2018 @Kizzaris Kizzaris Check if leave command is in a server
README.md

PartyDiscord

Invite Bot

Starting it up

  1. Do npm install to get all required modules
  2. Copy and rename example-config.json to config.json
  3. Fill out the elements in config.json
  4. Do node index.js