Table of Contents

Applications

Audio

Chat Clients

Caprine - Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app.

Chatty - Chatty is a Twitch chat client for everyone who wants to try something new and different from the webchat, but doesn't want the complexity of an IRC client or miss out on the Twitch specific features.

Cutegram - Offers more features than the official Telegram app

Discord - All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that’s free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone.

Franz - Franz is a free messaging app that combines many chat & messaging services into one application.

GhettoSkype - open source web wrapper for Skype.

Gitter - Gitter — Where developers come to talk. Gitter is designed to make community messaging, collaboration and discovery as smooth and simple as possible.

HexChat - HexChat is an IRC client based on XChat, but unlike XChat it’s completely free for both Windows and Unix-like system.

Jitsi - Jitsi is a free and open source multiplatform voice, videoconferencing and instant messaging application for Windows, Linux, Mac OS X and Android.

Messenger for Desktop - An app for Facebook messenger.

Pidgin - A universal chat client.

qTox - A simple distributed, secure messenger with audio and video chat capabilities.

Rambox - Free, Open Source and Cross Platform messaging and emailing app that combines common web applications into one.

Ring - Chat. Talk. Share. Ring is a free and universal communication platform which preserves the users' privacy and freedoms.

Riot - A glossy Matrix collaboration client for the web.

ScudCloud - A Slack-client for linux.

Skype - Skype keeps the world talking, for free.

Slack - real-time messaging, archiving and search for modern teams.

Telegram - A messaging app with a focus on speed and security, it’s super fast, simple and free.

Viber -Viber for Linux lets you send free messages and make free calls to other Viber users on any device and network, in any country

Weechat - WeeChat is a fast, light and extensible chat client .

Wire - Secure communication. Full privacy.

Data Backup and Recovery

Borg Backup - A nice tool to backup data.

Deja Dup - A simple backup tool with built-in encryption

Duplicity - Duplicity backs directories by producing encrypted tar-format volumes and uploading them to a remote or local file server.

Photorec - PhotoRec is file data recovery software designed to recover lost files including video, documents and archives from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and lost pictures (thus the Photo Recovery name) from digital camera memory.

Qt4-fsarchiver - qt4-fsarchiver is a GUI for the program fsarchiver to save/restore partitions, folders and MBR/GPT. The programm is for systems based Debian, for Suse and Fedora.

rclone - Rclone is a command line program to sync files and directories to and from various cloud storage solutions. It also allows encrypted backups.

System Rescue CD - SystemRescueCd is a Linux system rescue disk available as a bootable CD-ROM or USB stick for administrating or repairing your system and data after a crash.

Test Disk - TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software.

Timeshift - TimeShift is a system restore utility which takes incremental snapshots of the system using rsync and hard-links. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to undo all changes that were made to the system after the snapshot was taken. Snapshots can be taken manually or at regular intervals using scheduled jobs.

Desktop customization

Development

E-Book Utilities

Editors

Atom - Hackable text editor for the 21st century.

Bluefish - Bluefish is a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and webdevelopers, with many options to write websites, scripts and programming code.

Brackets - A modern text editor that understands web design.

Emacs - An extensible, customizable, free/libre text editor — and more.

Geany - Geany is a text editor using the GTK+ toolkit with basic features of an integrated development environment. It was developed to provide a small and fast IDE, which has only a few dependencies from other packages.

Gedit -gedit is the GNOME text editor. While aiming at simplicity and ease of use, gedit is a powerful general purpose text editor.

Kakoune - Vim inspired . Faster as in less keystrokes. Multiple selections. Orthogonal design. Its commands are similar to vi’s, and it shares Vi’s "keystrokes as a text editing language" model. Has a strong focus on interactivity, most commands provide immediate and incremental results, while still being competitive (as in keystroke count) with Vim. (Github)

Kate - Kate is a multi-document editor part of KDE since release 2.2.

Lighttable - The next generation code editor! Support live coding.

Spacemacs - A community-driven Emacs distribution.

Sublime - One of the best text editor of all time.

Textadept - Minimalist text editor for programmers. Textadept is extensible with Lua programming language.

Vim -Vim is an advanced text editor that seeks to provide the power of the de-facto Unix editor 'Vi', with a more complete feature set. It's useful whether you're already using vi or using a different editor.

VSCode - Visual Studio Code is a lightweight but powerful source code editor which runs on your desktop and is available for Windows, OS X and Linux. It comes with built-in support for JavaScript, TypeScript and Node.js and has a rich ecosystem of extensions for other languages (C++, C#, Python, PHP) and runtimes.

Education

Email

Evolution - Evolution is a personal information management application that provides integrated mail, calendaring and address book functionality.

Geary - Geary is an email application built for GNOME 3. It allows you to read and send email with a simple, modern interface.

Mailnag - Mailnag is a daemon program that checks POP3 and IMAP servers for new mail.

Nylas Mail - An extensible desktop mail app built on the modern web.

Sylpheed - Lightweight and user-friendly e-mail client.

Thunderbird - Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize and it’s loaded with great features.

Trojita - A super fast desktop email client for Linux. title=Trojit%C3%A1&Pending=project:trojita+is:open&Recently+Closed=project:trojita+is:closed

title=Trojit%C3%A1&Pending=project:trojita+is:open&Recently+Closed=project:trojita+is:closed Wmail - Gmail & Google Inbox unofficial desktop client for linux.

File Manager

7Zip - Unzip any zip files

AngrySearch - Linux file search, instant results as you type.

Catfish - Catfish is a versatile file searching tool.

Dolphin - Dolphin is the default file manager of the KDE desktop environment featuring usability as well as functionality.

Double Commander - Double Commander is a cross platform open source file manager with two panels side by side. It is inspired by Total Commander and features some new ideas.

Midnight Commander - A feature rich full-screen file manager that allows you to copy, move and delete files and whole directory trees.

Nautilus - Nautilus (Files) is a file manager designed to fit the Gnome desktop design and behaviour, giving the user a simple way to navigate and manage its files.

Nemo - Nemo is the file manager for the Cinnamon desktop environment.

QDirStat - Qt-based directory statistics - KDirStat without any KDE, from the original KDirStat author.

Ranger - Ranger is a console file manager with VI key bindings.

Synapse - Best application launcher on linux.

Thunar - Thunar is the file manager designed to be the default file manager of Xfce 4.6 It has been designed to be fast and easy to use.

Games

Warning: This game list may be outdated. Games inside store like Steam are also not included on this list.

Graphics

Internet

Brave - Brave is a fast, good desktop browser for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Chrome - A popular Web Browser with a lot of plugins/apps.

Chromium - Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.

Clipgrab - A friendly downloader for YouTube and other sites.

Corebird - corebird is native gtk+ twitter desktop client.

FeedReader - a modern desktop application designed to complement existing web-based RSS accounts, combines all the advantages of web based services and modern desktop application.

FeedTheMonkey - FeedTheMonkey is a desktop client for TinyTinyRSS.

Firefox - A popular Web Browsers with a lot of plugins/apps.

GnomeTwitch - Enjoy Twitch on your GNU/Linux desktop with this Twitch non-Adobe-flash client.

Kaku - An opensource youtube music player for Ubuntu.

Midori - A lightweight free browser that runs well on low spec systems. .

. Min - A smarter, faster web browser.

Opera - Opera browser is everything you need to do more on the web.

Popcorntime - Watch torrent movies instantly.

Tor - Tor is free software and an open network that helps you defend against traffic analysis, a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy.

Vivaldi - A new and rising browser with a lot of customizations.

Yandex - Fast and convenient browser.

youtube-dl - It can download videos from youtube.com or other video platforms. It's really awesome, at least for me. .

Office

Gummi gtk2|gtk3 - Simple latex editor with templates, spell check, and wizards.

Caligra Office - offers a comprehensive set of 8 applications which satisfies the office, graphics and management needs.

GnuCash - GnuCash is a free software accounting program that implements a double-entry bookkeeping system. It was initially aimed at developing capabilities similar to Intuit, Inc.'s Quicken application, but also has features for small business accounting.

KMyMoney - KMyMoney is the personal finance manager by KDE. Its operation is similar to Microsoft Money and Quicken.

LaTeXila - LaTeXila is a LaTeX editor for the GNOME desktop.

LibreOffice - Best office bundle for linux.

LyX - Mature document editor that renders into LaTeX ..

OnlyOffice - One of the best office suite programs for Linux.

TexLive - TeX Live is an easy way to get up and running with the TeX document production system.

TeXmacs - Free scientific text editor, inspired by TeX and GNU Emacs. WYSIWYG editor and CAS-interface.

Texmaker - Free cross-platform LaTeX editor.

WPS office - One of the best office app bundle for linux.

Productivity

Proxy

Privoxy - Privoxy is a non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities for enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads and other obnoxious Internet junk.

ProxyChains - A tool that forces any TCP connection made by any given application to follow through proxy like TOR or any other SOCKS4, SOCKS5 or HTTP(S) proxy.

Shadowsocks - A secure socks5 proxy, designed to protect your Internet traffic.

Security

ClamAV - Clam Anti Virus

Fail2ban - Fail2ban scans log files (e.g. /var/log/apache/error_log) and bans IPs that show the malicious signs -- too many password failures, seeking for exploits, etc.

Firewalld - Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall with support for network or firewall zones to define the trust level of network connections or interfaces.

GnuPG - Gnu Privacy Guard

GuFW - One of the easiest firewalls in the world of linux.

OpenSSH - OpenSSH Secure Shell Server and Client

Password Safe - Password Safe

Seahorse - Gnome frontend for GnuPG

Tcpdump - TCP Debugging/Capture Tool

Sharing Files

aria2 - aria2 is a lightweight multi-protocol & multi-source command-line download utility.

CrossFTP - CrossFTP makes it extremely simple to manage the FTP related tasks.

D-lan - A free LAN file sharing software.

Deluge - Deluge is a lightweight, Free Software, cross-platform BitTorrent client.

Dropbox - Dropbox is a free service that lets you bring your photos, docs, and videos anywhere and share them easily.

Filezilla - the free FTP solution

Flareget - Full featured, multi-threaded download manager and accelerator

Mega - Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA cloud drive.

Meiga - a tool that makes possible to share selected local directories via web.

ownCloud - The goal of ownCloud is to give you access to your files wherever you are

PushBullet - Pushbullet connects your devices, making them feel like one.

PushBullet for desktop - The missing Desktop application for Pushbullet.

qBittorent - The qBittorrent project aims to provide a Free Software alternative to µTorrent.

Quazaa - A cross platform multi-network peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing client.

SpiderOak - Real-time collaboration for teams and businesses that care about privacy

Syncthing - Syncthing replaces proprietary sync and cloud services with something open, trustworthy and decentralized.

Teamviewer - PC remote control/remote access software, free for personal use.

Transmission - Simple, lightweight, multi-platform torrent client.

uGet - The best download manager for linux.

uTorrent - Elegant, efficient torrent downloading.

Vuze - Bittorrent Client is an end-to-end software application for all your torrent needs.

Terminal

Cool Retro Term - A good looking terminal that mimicks the old cathode display

GnomeTerminal - A widely preinstalled terminal emulator in linux world

Guake - Guake is a top-down terminal for Gnome

Hyper - A terminal built on web technologies.

Konsole - Best terminal for KDE dekstop environment.

RXVT-Unicode - rxvt-unicode is a fork of the well known terminal emulator.

RXVT - A terminal emulator for X11, a popular replacement for the standard ‘xterm’.

Sakura - Simple but powerful libvte based terminal emulator, supporting utf-8 and input methods as provided by gtk+ and pango libraries.

Terminator - it’s quite clear that the most powerful terminal emulator on Linux is the feature-filled Terminator.

Terminix - A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+3

Terminus - modern, highly configurable terminal app based on web technologies.

Termite - A keyboard-centric VTE-based terminal, aimed at use within a window manager with tiling and/or tabbing support.

Termit - Simple terminal emulator based on vte library, extensible via Lua.

Termius - cross-platform terminal with built-in SSH and Telnet.

Tilix - A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+ 3 !

Xterm - The xterm program is a terminal emulator for the X Window System. It provides DEC VT102 and Tektronix 4014 compatible terminals for programs that can't use the window system directly.

Yakuake - A Quake-style terminal emulator based on KDE Konsole technology.

Utilities

Video

Bomi Player - A powerful and easy-to-use multimedia player.

Cheese - Cheese uses your webcam to take photos and videos, applies fancy special effects and lets you share the fun with others.

Kodi - An award-winning free and open source (GPL) software media center for playing videos, music, pictures, games, and more.

Miro - Free, and open video, music and internet TV application; it brings video channels from thousands of sources and has more free HD than any other platform.

MPlayer - MPlayer is a movie player which runs on many systems, play any kind of videos.

MPV - A free, open source, and cross-platform media player.

OBS Studio - Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily on Windows, Mac or Linux. Share your gaming, art and entertainment with the world.

SMPlayer - Free Media Player with built-in codecs. Play all audio and video formats.

SVP - SVP allows you to watch any video on your desktop computer using frame interpolation as it is available on high-end TVs and projectors.

VLC - VLC is a free and open source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.

Others

GrubCustomizer - Grub Customizer is a graphical interface to configure the GRUB2/BURG settings and menuentries.

Infinality bundle & fonts - Pre-note: Infinality is currently not maintained anymore by the creator, if on rolling release operating systems, expect breakage. Infinality bundle & fonts is an Open Source project aimed at Linux administrators and individual users who are looking for a hassle-free way of improving the quality of font rendering.

Mycroft - A.I. for everyone.

Polychromatic - Graphical front end and tray applet for configuring Razer peripherals on GNU/Linux.

Command Line Utilities

Desktop Environments

Budgie - Budgie is a desktop environment designed with the modern user in mind, it focuses on simplicity and elegance.

Cinammon - Cinnamon strives to provide a traditional user experience. Cinnamon is a fork of GNOME 3.

GNOME Flashback - GNOME Flashback is a shell for GNOME 3 which was initially called GNOME fallback mode. The desktop layout and the underlying technology is similar to GNOME 2.

Gnome - The GNOME desktop environment is an attractive and intuitive desktop with both a modern (GNOME) and a classic (GNOME Classic) session.

KDE Plasma - The KDE Plasma desktop environment is a familiar working environment. Plasma Desktop offers all the tools required for a modern desktop computing experience so you can be productive right from the start.

LXDE - The Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment is a fast and energy-saving desktop environment.

LXQt - LXQt is the Qt port and the upcoming version of LXDE, the Lightweight Desktop Environment.

Mate - Mate provides an intuitive and attractive desktop to Linux users using traditional metaphors. MATE is a fork of GNOME 2.

Pantheon - Pantheon is the default desktop environment originally created for the elementary OS distribution.

Unity - Unity is a shell for GNOME designed by Canonical for Ubuntu.

Unity 8 - A guide on how to install unity 8 on Ubuntu 16.04.

Xfce - Xfce embodies the traditional UNIX philosophy of modularity and re-usability.

Display manager

Console

CDM - Ultra-minimalistic, yet full-featured login manager written in Bash.

Console TDM - Extension for xinit written in pure Bash.

nodm - Minimalistic display manager for automatic logins.

Graphic

Entrance - An EFL based display manager, highly experimental.

GDM - GNOME display manager.

KDM - KDE4 display manager (discontinued).

LightDM - Cross-desktop display manager, can use various front-ends written in any toolkit.

LXDM - LXDE display manager. Can be used independent of the LXDE desktop environment.

MDM - MDM display manager, used in Linux Mint, a fork of GDM 2.

SDDM - QML-based display manager and successor to KDE4's kdm; recommended for Plasma 5 and LXQt.

SLiM - Lightweight and elegant graphical login solution. (discontinued)

XDM - X display manager with support for XDMCP, host chooser.

Window Managers

Compositors

Compton - Compton is a standalone composite manager, suitable for use with window managers that do not natively provide compositing functionality.

Xcompmgr - Xcompmgr is a simple composite manager capable of rendering drop shadows and, with the use of the transset utility, primitive window transparency.

Stacking window managers

2bwm - Fast floating WM, with the particularity of having 2 borders, written over the XCB library and derived from mcwm.

Blackbox - Fast, lightweight window manager for the X Window System, without all those annoying library dependencies.

Fluxbox - Window manager for X that was based on the Blackbox 0.61.1 code.

Openbox - Highly configurable, next generation window manager with extensive standards support.

Tiling window managers

Bspwm - bspwm is a tiling window manager that represents windows as the leaves of a full binary tree.

Herbstluftwm - Manual tiling window manager for X11 using Xlib and Glib.

Dynamic window managers

awesome - Highly configurable, next generation framework window manager for X.

dwm - Dynamic window manager for X. It manages windows in tiled, monocle and floating layouts.

i3 - Tiling window manager, completely written from scratch.

spectrwm - Small dynamic tiling window manager for X11, largely inspired by xmonad and dwm.

xmonad - Dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell.

Discussion Forums

Arch Linux Forums

CentOS Forums

Ubuntu Forums

openSUSE Forums

IRC channels

Linux News, Apps, and more ....

Reddit

Learn Linux

Linux Hacking/Development

