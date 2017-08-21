Awesome Linux Software
Update: This repo has been published on Gitbook. You can share this link to new users since they may find it friendlier to read than github. Download as a pdf here.
Acknowledgement: Everything written below is from my own experience in college and after reading various materials. I am neither a professional nor expert, but a student who has great passion. Anyone can open a discussion in the issue section, or a pull request in case something should be modified or added. If you consider my work valuable, a donation is much appreciated.
Two Chinese version of this list are available here and here(already updated lately).
Table of Contents
- Applications
- Command Line Utilities
- Desktop Environments
- Display Managers
- Window Managers
- Setup
- Discussion Forums
- Learn Linux
- Linux Hacking/Development
- Contributors
- Guideline to Contribute
Applications
Audio
- Airtime - Airtime is the open broadcast software for scheduling and remote station management
- Ardour - Record, Edit, and Mix on Linux
- Audacious - An open source audio player, plays your music how you want it, without stealing away your computer’s resources from other tasks.
- Audacity - Free, open source, cross-platform software for recording and editing sounds.
- Audio Recorder - Simple audio recorder available on ubuntu ppa.
- Clementine - Play numerous lossy and lossless audio formats.
- Cmus - cmus is a small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- Deepin - An application developed by Deepin Technology Team which focused on local music playing.
- Google Play Music - Unofficial but beautiful cross platform Desktop Player for Google Play Music.
- Harmony - Music player with sleek interface & cloud compatibility.
- Hydrogen - Advanced drum machine for GNU/Linux.
- K3b - K3b - The CD/DVD Kreator for Linux - optimized for KDE.
- Kid3Qt - Edit tags of multiple files, e.g. the artist, album, year and genre of all mp3 files of an album.
- KxStudio - KXStudio is a collection of applications and plugins for professional audio production.
- LMMS - Making music on your PC by creating melodies and beats, synthesizing and mixing sounds, arranging samples and much more.
- Lollypop - Lollypop is a new GNOME music playing application.
- Lyricfier - a Spotify Lyrics alternative app.
- Mixxx - Free DJ software that gives you everything you need to perform live mixes, veritable alternative to Traktor.
- Museek - A simple, clean and cross-platform music player.
- Netease Music - A music player of Netease
- Nuclear - An Electron-based, multiplatform music player app that streams from multiple sources.
- Oceanaudio - ocenaudio is a cross-platform, easy to use, fast and functional audio editor. It is the ideal software for people who need to edit and analyze audio files.
- OSD Lyrics - Show lyrics with your favorite media player.
- Parlatype - GNOME audio player for transcription.
- Pithos - A native pandora client for Linux
- PulseEffect - Limiter, compressor, reverberation, equalizer and auto volume effects for Pulseaudio applications
- Quod Libet - GTK+ music player written with huge libraries in mind. Quod Libet supports search-based dynamic playlists, regular expressions, tagging, Replay Gain, podcasts & Internet radio.
- RadioTray-NG - An Internet radio player for Linux.
- Rhythmbox - Music player from GNOME.
- Sayonara Player - Sayonara is a small, clear and fast audio player for Linux written in C++, supported by the Qt framework.
- Soundconverter - leading audio file converter, SoundConverter aims to be simple to use, and very fast.
- SoundJuicer - CD Ripping tool for GNOME
- Soundnode - An opensource SoundCloud app for desktop.
- Spotio - a Rdio-inspired light theme for the Spotify desktop app.
- Tomahawk -A new kind of music player that invites all your streams, downloads, cloud music storage, playlists, radio stations and more.
Chat Clients
- Caprine - Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app.
- Chatty - Chatty is a Twitch chat client for everyone who wants to try something new and different from the webchat, but doesn't want the complexity of an IRC client or miss out on the Twitch specific features.
- Cutegram - Offers more features than the official Telegram app
- Discord - All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that’s free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone.
- Franz - Franz is a free messaging app that combines many chat & messaging services into one application.
- GhettoSkype - open source web wrapper for Skype.
- Gitter - Gitter — Where developers come to talk. Gitter is designed to make community messaging, collaboration and discovery as smooth and simple as possible.
- HexChat - HexChat is an IRC client based on XChat, but unlike XChat it’s completely free for both Windows and Unix-like system.
- Jitsi - Jitsi is a free and open source multiplatform voice, videoconferencing and instant messaging application for Windows, Linux, Mac OS X and Android.
- Messenger for Desktop - An app for Facebook messenger.
- Pidgin - A universal chat client.
- qTox - A simple distributed, secure messenger with audio and video chat capabilities.
- Rambox - Free, Open Source and Cross Platform messaging and emailing app that combines common web applications into one.
- Ring - Chat. Talk. Share. Ring is a free and universal communication platform which preserves the users' privacy and freedoms.
- Riot - A glossy Matrix collaboration client for the web.
- ScudCloud - A Slack-client for linux.
- Skype - Skype keeps the world talking, for free.
- Slack - real-time messaging, archiving and search for modern teams.
- Telegram - A messaging app with a focus on speed and security, it’s super fast, simple and free.
- Viber -Viber for Linux lets you send free messages and make free calls to other Viber users on any device and network, in any country
- Weechat - WeeChat is a fast, light and extensible chat client .
- Wire - Secure communication. Full privacy.
Data Backup and Recovery
- Borg Backup - A nice tool to backup data.
- Deja Dup - A simple backup tool with built-in encryption
- Duplicity - Duplicity backs directories by producing encrypted tar-format volumes and uploading them to a remote or local file server.
- Photorec - PhotoRec is file data recovery software designed to recover lost files including video, documents and archives from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and lost pictures (thus the Photo Recovery name) from digital camera memory.
- Qt4-fsarchiver - qt4-fsarchiver is a GUI for the program fsarchiver to save/restore partitions, folders and MBR/GPT. The programm is for systems based Debian, for Suse and Fedora.
- rclone - Rclone is a command line program to sync files and directories to and from various cloud storage solutions. It also allows encrypted backups.
- System Rescue CD - SystemRescueCd is a Linux system rescue disk available as a bootable CD-ROM or USB stick for administrating or repairing your system and data after a crash.
- Test Disk - TestDisk is powerful free data recovery software! It was primarily designed to help recover lost partitions and/or make non-booting disks bootable again when these symptoms are caused by faulty software.
- Timeshift - TimeShift is a system restore utility which takes incremental snapshots of the system using rsync and hard-links. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to undo all changes that were made to the system after the snapshot was taken. Snapshots can be taken manually or at regular intervals using scheduled jobs.
Desktop customization
- Adapta Theme - An adaptive Gtk+ theme based on Material Design Guidelines.
- Arc Icon Theme - A modern icon theme which should be used with Moka Icon Theme.
- Arc Theme - A flat theme with transparent elements
- Compiz Config settings manager - The OpenCompositing Project brings 3D desktop visual effects that improve usability of the X Window System and provide increased productivity.
- Conky - Conky is a free, light-weight system monitor for X, that displays any kind of information on your desktop.
- EvoPop Theme - EvoPop is a modern desktop theme suite build for the Solus Project. Its design is mostly flat with a minimal use of shadows for depth.
- Flatabulous Arc Theme - My favourite theme for ubuntu.
- Flatabulous - This is a Flat theme for Ubuntu and other Gnome based Linux Systems.
- Gnome Extensions - Extensions for the Gnome Desktop Environment.
- Gnome Look - Large amounts of community created icons, shell themes, fonts, and many more assets that can be used to customize your Gnome desktop environment, all located in one website.
- Hardcode Tray - this script fixes hardcoded tray icons in Linux by automatically detecting your default theme, the right icon size, the hard-coded applications, the right icons for each indicator and fix them.
- Irradiance Theme - A Unity theme inspired by OSX Yosemite based on Radiance.
- La Capitaine Icon Theme - A macOS and Material design inspired icon theme designed to fit into most desktop environments.
- Macbuntu - A tranformation pack for making your desktop look like a macOS.
- Numix Icon Theme - One of the best icon theme for ubuntu linux.
- Numix Theme - A good popular theme.
- Papirus Icon Theme - SVG icon theme for Linux systems, based on Paper with a few extras like (hardcode-tray support, kde-color-scheme support, libreoffice icon theme, filezilla theme, smplayer themes ...) and other modifications. The theme is available for GTK and KDE.
- Unity Tweak Tool - Must-have app for ubuntu unity customization.
- Yosembiance theme - A modified Ambiance theme (loosely) inspired by OSX Yosemite.
Development
- Anbox - Run Android applications on any GNU/Linux operating system.
- Android studio - The Official IDE for Android: Android Studio provides the fastest tools for building apps on every type of Android device.
- AppImage - A format and tools to distribute Linux desktop applications to users of many distributions.
- Aptana - Aptana Studio harnesses the flexibility of Eclipse and focuses it into a powerful web development engine.
- Arduino IDE - The open-source Arduino Software (IDE) makes it easy to write code and upload it to the board.
- BlueJ - A free Java Development Environment designed for beginners, used by millions worldwide.
- Clion - A cross-platform and powerful IDE for C and C++.
- Code::Blocks - Code::Blocks is a free C, C++ and Fortran IDE built to meet the most demanding needs of its users. It is designed to be very extensible and fully configurable.
- Codelite - A Free, open source, cross platform C,C++,PHP and Node.js IDE.
- DBeaver - A universal database client supporting multiple platforms and databases.
- Diffuse - Diffuse is a graphical tool for comparing and merging text files. It can retrieve files for comparison from Bazaar, CVS, Darcs, Git, Mercurial, Monotone, RCS, Subversion, and SVK repositories.
- Eclipse - Eclipse is famous for our Java Integrated Development Environment (IDE), but our C/C++ IDE and PHP IDE are pretty cool too
- Fisherman - A plugin manager for fish shell.
- Fish - A smart and user-friendly command-line shell.
- Fossil - Self-contained, distributed software configuration management system with integrated bug-tracking, wiki, technotes and web interface.
- Fritzing - Fritzing is an open-source hardware initiative that makes electronics accessible as a creative material for anyone.
- Geany - Geany is a text editor using the GTK+ toolkit with basic features of an integrated development environment. It was developed to provide a small and fast IDE, which has only a few dependencies from other packages.
- Genymotion - Genymotion is a fast third-party emulator that can be used instead of the default Android emulator.
- Giggle - Giggle is a graphical frontend for the git content tracker.
- GitCola - Git Cola is a sleek and powerful graphical Git client. Written in Python and GPL licensed.
- Gitg - gitg is the GNOME GUI client to view git repositories.
- GitKraken - The downright luxurious Git GUI client,for Windows, Mac & Linux.
- Git - Git is a free and open source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency.
- Gogland - Gogland is the codename for a new commercial IDE by JetBrains aimed at providing an ergonomic environment for Go development.
- Insomnia - A simple, beautiful, and free REST API client.
- IntelliJ IDEA - Powerful IDE for JAVA
- Ipython - Powerful python shell.
- Jupyter Notebook - Open source, interactive data science and scientific computing across over 40 programming languages.
- KDevelop - It is a free, open source IDE, feature-full, plugin extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages.
- Komodo Edit - Free and open source multilanguage development environment.
- MariaDB - One of the most popular database servers. Made by the original developers of MySQL.
- Meld - Meld is a visual diff and merge tool that helps you compare files, directories, and version controlled projects.
- Mockingbot - Mocking bot is an easy-to-use prototyping tool.
- MonoDevelop - Cross platform IDE for C#, F# and more.
- Nemiver - Nemiver is a project to write a standalone graphical debugger that integrates well in the GNOME desktop environment.
- Netbeans - NetBeans IDE lets you quickly and easily develop Java desktop, mobile, and web applications, as well as HTML5 applications with HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
- NodeJS - Node.js® is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine.
- Oh-my-fish - Provides various packages and themes to extend the functionality of your fish shell.
- Oh-my-zsh - A delightful community-driven framework for managing your zsh configuration.
- Pencil - An open-source GUI prototyping tool that's available for ALL platforms.
- Pick - Simple color picker.
- Postgresql - PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system.
- Postman - Postman, help us test API quickly.
- PyCharm - Powerful IDE for Python
- QT Creator - Fully-stocked cross-platform integrated development environment for easy creation of connected devices, UIs and applications.
- Rabbit VCS - RabbitVCS is a set of graphical tools written to provide simple and straightforward access to the version control systems you use.
- Sloeber IDE - Sloeber IDE. The Arduino IDE for Eclipse. I love it very much.
- SmartGit - SmartGit is a Git client with support for GitHub Pull Requests+Comments and SVN.
- Sqlite Browser - Visually create, manage, and view sqlite database files.
- StarUML - A sophisticated software modeler.(http://staruml.io/)
- Swift - Swift is a general-purpose programming language built using a modern approach to safety, performance, and software design patterns.
- Ubuntu-SDK - The official Ubuntu SDK.
- Wireshark - Wireshark is the world's foremost network protocol analyzer. It lets you see what's happening on your network at a microscopic level. It is the de facto (and often de jure) standard across many industries and educational institutions.
- Zeal - Zeal is an offline documentation browser for software developers.
- Zsh - A powerful command line shell.
E-Book Utilities
- Bookworm - A simple, focused eBook reader.
- Buka - EBook Management
- Calibre - Incredibly ugly but powerful software for ebook management and conversion.
- Easy Ebook Viewer - Modern GTK Python Ebook Reader app to easily read epub files.
- Evince - Evince is a document viewer for multiple document formats. The goal of evince is to replace the multiple document viewers that exist on the GNOME Desktop with a single simple application.
- FBReader - One of the most popular eReader apps.
- Foxit - Foxit Reader 8.0—Award-winning PDF Reader.
- Gnome Books - Books is application for listing, searching and reading eBooks.
- Lucidor - Lucidor is a computer program for reading and handling e-books. Lucidor supports e-books in the EPUB file format, and catalogs in the OPDS format.
- MasterPDF editor - Master PDF Editor a convenient and smart PDF editor for Linux.
- Mcomix - GTK+ comic book viewer.
- MuPDF - a lightweight PDF and XPS viewer.
- Okular - Okular is a universal document viewer based developed by KDE. Okular works on multiple platforms, including but not limited to Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, BSD, etc.
- Peruse - A pleasant way to read comic books.
- qpdf - qpdfview is a tabbed document viewer.
- Sigil - Sigil is a multi-platform EPUB ebook editor.
Editors
- Atom - Hackable text editor for the 21st century.
- Bluefish - Bluefish is a powerful editor targeted towards programmers and webdevelopers, with many options to write websites, scripts and programming code.
- Brackets - A modern text editor that understands web design.
- Emacs - An extensible, customizable, free/libre text editor — and more.
- Geany - Geany is a text editor using the GTK+ toolkit with basic features of an integrated development environment. It was developed to provide a small and fast IDE, which has only a few dependencies from other packages.
- Gedit -gedit is the GNOME text editor. While aiming at simplicity and ease of use, gedit is a powerful general purpose text editor.
- Kakoune - Vim inspired . Faster as in less keystrokes. Multiple selections. Orthogonal design. Its commands are similar to vi’s, and it shares Vi’s "keystrokes as a text editing language" model. Has a strong focus on interactivity, most commands provide immediate and incremental results, while still being competitive (as in keystroke count) with Vim. (Github)
- Kate - Kate is a multi-document editor part of KDE since release 2.2.
- Lighttable - The next generation code editor! Support live coding.
- Spacemacs - A community-driven Emacs distribution.
- Sublime - One of the best text editor of all time.
- Textadept - Minimalist text editor for programmers. Textadept is extensible with Lua programming language.
- Vim -Vim is an advanced text editor that seeks to provide the power of the de-facto Unix editor 'Vi', with a more complete feature set. It's useful whether you're already using vi or using a different editor.
- VSCode - Visual Studio Code is a lightweight but powerful source code editor which runs on your desktop and is available for Windows, OS X and Linux. It comes with built-in support for JavaScript, TypeScript and Node.js and has a rich ecosystem of extensions for other languages (C++, C#, Python, PHP) and runtimes.
Education
- BibleTime - BibleTime is a Bible study application based on the Sword library and Qt toolkit.
- Celestia - The free space simulation that lets you explore our universe in three dimensions.
- Chemtool - Chemtool is a small program for drawing chemical structures on Linux.
- Epoptes - An open source computer lab management and monitoring tool.
- GAP - A computer algebra system for computational discrete algebra with particular emphasis on computational group theory.
- Gcompris - GCompris is a high quality educational software suite comprising of numerous activities for children aged 2 to 10.
- Geogebra - THE GRAPHING CALCULATOR FOR FUNCTIONS, GEOMETRY, ALGEBRA, CALCULUS, STATISTICS AND 3D MATH.
- GNU Typist - ncurses-based free-software typing instructor
- GNUKhata - Open source accounting software.
- Google Earth - Google Earth is a virtual globe, map and geographical information program.
- GPeriodic - GPeriodic is a periodic table application for Linux.
- ITalc - iTALC is a use- and powerful didactical tool for teachers. It lets you view and control other computers in your network in several ways.
- KDE Edu Suite - Free Educational Software based on the KDE technologies.
- Ktouch - KTouch is a program to learn and practice touch typing.
- MAPLE - Maple is math software that combines the world's most powerful math engine with an interface that makes it extremely easy to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve mathematical problems.
- MATLAB - The MATLAB platform is optimized for solving engineering and scientific problems. MATLAB helps you take your ideas beyond the desktop. You can run your analyses on larger data sets and scale up to clusters and clouds.
- Maxima - Maxima is a system for the manipulation of symbolic and numerical expressions, including differentiation, integration, Taylor series, Laplace transforms, ordinary differential equations, systems of linear equations, ....
- Moodle - Course management system for online learning.
- OpenEuclid - OpenEuclide is a 2D geometry software: figures are defined dynamically by describing formal geometrical constraints.
- OpenSIS - School management software.
- PARI/GP - A computer algebra system for fast computations in number theory.
- SageMath - A mathematical software with features covering many aspects of mathematics, including algebra, combinatorics, numerical mathematics, number theory, and calculus.
- Scipy - SciPy is a Python-based ecosystem of open-source software for mathematics, science, and engineering.
- Scratch - With Scratch, you can program your own interactive stories, games, and animations — and share your creations with others in the online community.
- Stellarium - Stellarium is a free open source planetarium for your computer.
- Tux4Kids - Tux4Kids develops high-quality software for kids, with the goal of combining fun and learning into an irresistable package.
- UGENE - UGENE is free open-source cross-platform integerated GUI-based bioinformatics software.
- Evolution - Evolution is a personal information management application that provides integrated mail, calendaring and address book functionality.
- Geary - Geary is an email application built for GNOME 3. It allows you to read and send email with a simple, modern interface.
- Mailnag - Mailnag is a daemon program that checks POP3 and IMAP servers for new mail.
- Nylas Mail - An extensible desktop mail app built on the modern web.
- Sylpheed - Lightweight and user-friendly e-mail client.
- Thunderbird - Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize and it’s loaded with great features.
- Trojita - A super fast desktop email client for Linux. title=Trojit%C3%A1&Pending=project:trojita+is:open&Recently+Closed=project:trojita+is:closed
- Wmail - Gmail & Google Inbox unofficial desktop client for linux.
File Manager
- 7Zip - Unzip any zip files
- AngrySearch - Linux file search, instant results as you type.
- Catfish - Catfish is a versatile file searching tool.
- Dolphin - Dolphin is the default file manager of the KDE desktop environment featuring usability as well as functionality.
- Double Commander - Double Commander is a cross platform open source file manager with two panels side by side. It is inspired by Total Commander and features some new ideas.
- Midnight Commander - A feature rich full-screen file manager that allows you to copy, move and delete files and whole directory trees.
- Nautilus - Nautilus (Files) is a file manager designed to fit the Gnome desktop design and behaviour, giving the user a simple way to navigate and manage its files.
- Nemo - Nemo is the file manager for the Cinnamon desktop environment.
- QDirStat - Qt-based directory statistics - KDirStat without any KDE, from the original KDirStat author.
- Ranger - Ranger is a console file manager with VI key bindings.
- Synapse - Best application launcher on linux.
- Thunar - Thunar is the file manager designed to be the default file manager of Xfce 4.6 It has been designed to be fast and easy to use.
Games
Warning: This game list may be outdated. Games inside store like Steam are also not included on this list.
- 0 A.D - Age of Empires like open source RTS game.
- Air for Steam - Material design inspired skin for Steam with 3 colour options.
- AlephOne - Bungie supported continuation of the Marathon games, assests included. Engine needs to be built from source.
- Civilization5 - Sid Meier’s Civilization® is recognized as one of the greatest strategy franchises of all-time.
- Cockatrice - Cockatrice is an open-source multiplatform supported program for playing tabletop card games over a network.
- DarkPlaces - A modified Quake engine improving performance and apperance, List of supported games .[]
- Desura - Pre-note: Desura is currently gone, but is being relaunched in the near future. Desura is a community driven digital distribution service for gamers, putting the best games, mods and downloadable content from developers at gamers fingertips, ready to buy and play.
- GBrainy - Gbrainy is a brain teaser game and trainer to have fun and to keep your brain trained.
- Lutris - Lutris is an open gaming platform for Linux. It helps you install and manage your games in a unified interface.
- Minecraft - Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
- Minetest - Open-source Minecraft written in C++ (uses less resources) and includes modding API.
- Mudlet - A cross-platform, open source, and super fast MUD (text-only MMORPGs) client with scripting in Lua.
- NXEngine - A source port of Cave Story that runs natively on Linux, Source needs to be built. []
- OhMyGiraffe - A delightful game of survival. A game about a giraffe eating fruit while being chased by lions.Freeware
- OpenMW - A recreation of the Morrowind engine, expanding upon the original. It can be used to play legitimate copies of original game.
- OpenRCT2 - A recreation of the Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 engine. Requires the original games assests.
- OpenTTD - An open-source clone of Transport Tycoon Plus.
- PlayOnLinux - A front-end for Wine.
- RetroArch - A front-end for a variety of game emulators.
- Simutrans - Simutrans is a freeware and open-source transportation simulator.
- Steam - Awesome Gaming platform, which opens the gates to many games.
- SuperTuxCar - SuperTuxKart is a 3D open-source arcade racer with a variety characters, tracks, and modes to play.
- The Battle for Wesnoth - Free, turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme, featuring both singleplayer and online/hotseat multiplayer combat.
- TripleA - The World's Foremost Open Source Grand Strategy Game.
- Warzone2100 - Open-source real-time strategy/real-time tactics game.
- Wine - Wine (originally an acronym for "Wine Is Not an Emulator") is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems, such as Linux, Mac OSX, & BSD
- Xonotic - Arena shooter inspired by Unreal Tournament and Quake.
Graphics
- Aftershot - A powerful alternative to Adobe Photoshop!
- Agave - Agave is a very simple application for the GNOME desktop that allows you to generate a variety of colorschemes from a single starting color
- Blender - a free and open source complete 3D creation pipeline for artists and small teams.
- Cinepaint - Open source deep paint software
- Darktable - darktable is an open source photography workflow application and RAW developer
- Digikam - digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application for Linux
- Feh - lightweight and fast image viewer.
- Flowblade - A multitrack non-linear video editor for Linux.
- Fotoxx - Fotoxx is a free open source Linux program for image editing and collection management.
- GIMP - GIMP is a freely distributed program for such tasks as photo retouching, image composition and image authoring
- gThumb - gThumb is an image viewer and browser (it also includes an importer tool for transferring photos from cameras).
- gwenview - Simple yet powerful image viewer and management for KDE desktops.
- Heron Animation - A free stop animation making program.
- Hugin - an easy to use cross-platform panoramic imaging toolchain based on Panorama Tools.
- Inkscape - A powerful, free design tool for you , whether you are an illustrator, designer, web designer or just someone who needs to create some vector imagery
- Karbon - An open source vector drawing program.
- Kdenlive - Kdenlive is a Non-Linear Video Editor, which is much more powerful than beginners’ (linear) editors.
- Krita - Open Source Software for Concept Artists, Digital Painters, and Illustrators
- Lightworks - Professional non-linear video editing program with a free version available
- Luminance HDR - Luminance HDR is an open source graphical user interface application that aims to provide a workflow for HDR imaging.
- Mypaint - Mypaint is a paint program for use with graphics tablets.
- Ojo - A fast and pretty image viewer.
- Open DVD Producer - A modern, open source cross platform software to produce DVD images.
- OpenShot - OpenShot is a free, simple-to-use, feature-rich video editor for Linux.
- Peek - Simple animated GIF screen recorder with an easy to use interface.
- Phockup - Media sorting tool to organize photos and videos from your camera in folders by year, month and day.
- Photonic - Phototonic is image viewer and organizer.
- Pinta - Pinta is a free, open source program for drawing and image editing.
- Pitivi - A free video editor with a beautiful and intuitive user interface, a clean codebase and a fantastic community.
- Radiance - Radiance - A Validated Lighting Simulation Tool
- Ramme - Unofficial Instagram Desktop App.
- Rapid Photo Downloader - Rapid Photo Downloader Makes It Easy to Import Photos from a Camera or Smartphone.
- RawTherapee - A good looking but lesser known photo editing app.
- Shotwell - Shotwell is a photo manager for GNOME 3.
- StopMotion - Linux Stopmotion is a Free Open Source application to create stop-motion animations. It helps you capture and edit the frames of your animation and export them as a single file.
- Synfig Studio - Open-source 2D animation software.
- Vectr - Vectr is a free graphics software used to create vector graphics easily and intuitively. It's a simple yet powerful web and desktop cross-platform tool to bring your designs into reality.![Freeware]
- Vidcutter - Cross-platform Qt5 based app for quick and easy video trimming/splitting and merging/joining for simple quick edits.
- Xara Extreme - Xara Xtreme for Linux is a powerful, general purpose graphics program for Unix platforms including Linux, FreeBSD
Internet
- Brave - Brave is a fast, good desktop browser for macOS, Windows, and Linux.
- Chrome - A popular Web Browser with a lot of plugins/apps.
- Chromium - Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.
- Clipgrab - A friendly downloader for YouTube and other sites.
- Corebird - corebird is native gtk+ twitter desktop client.
- FeedReader - a modern desktop application designed to complement existing web-based RSS accounts, combines all the advantages of web based services and modern desktop application.
- FeedTheMonkey - FeedTheMonkey is a desktop client for TinyTinyRSS.
- Firefox - A popular Web Browsers with a lot of plugins/apps.
- GnomeTwitch - Enjoy Twitch on your GNU/Linux desktop with this Twitch non-Adobe-flash client.
- Kaku - An opensource youtube music player for Ubuntu.
- Midori - A lightweight free browser that runs well on low spec systems. .
- Min - A smarter, faster web browser.
- Opera - Opera browser is everything you need to do more on the web.
- Popcorntime - Watch torrent movies instantly.
- Tor - Tor is free software and an open network that helps you defend against traffic analysis, a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy.
- Vivaldi - A new and rising browser with a lot of customizations.
- Yandex - Fast and convenient browser.
- youtube-dl - It can download videos from youtube.com or other video platforms. It's really awesome, at least for me. .
Office
- Gummi gtk2|gtk3 - Simple latex editor with templates, spell check, and wizards.
- Caligra Office - offers a comprehensive set of 8 applications which satisfies the office, graphics and management needs.
- GnuCash - GnuCash is a free software accounting program that implements a double-entry bookkeeping system. It was initially aimed at developing capabilities similar to Intuit, Inc.'s Quicken application, but also has features for small business accounting.
- KMyMoney - KMyMoney is the personal finance manager by KDE. Its operation is similar to Microsoft Money and Quicken.
- LaTeXila - LaTeXila is a LaTeX editor for the GNOME desktop.
- LibreOffice - Best office bundle for linux.
- LyX - Mature document editor that renders into LaTeX ..
- OnlyOffice - One of the best office suite programs for Linux.
- TexLive - TeX Live is an easy way to get up and running with the TeX document production system.
- TeXmacs - Free scientific text editor, inspired by TeX and GNU Emacs. WYSIWYG editor and CAS-interface.
- Texmaker - Free cross-platform LaTeX editor.
- WPS office - One of the best office app bundle for linux.
Productivity
- Alarm Clock - Alarm Clock is a fully-featured alarm clock for your GNOME panel or equivalent.
- Ambient Noise - Install ambient noise for extra focus on Linux
- Autokey - A desktop automation utility for Linux allows you to manage collection of scripts and phrases, and assign abbreviations and hotkeys to these.
- Basket Note Pads - This multi-purpose note-taking application helps you to easily take all sort of notes.
- Brightness - Brightness indicator for ubuntu.
- Cairo-Dock - Cairo-Dock is a desktop interface that takes the shape of docks, desklets, panel, etc.
- California - Complete Calendar app replacement which uses natural language for creating events.
- Cerebro - Open-source productivity booster with a brain / MacOS-Spotlight alternative.
- CopyQ -CopyQ is advanced clipboard manager with editing and scripting features.
- Docky -Docky is a full fledged dock application that makes opening common applications and managing windows easier and quicker.
- f.lux - Automatically adjust your computer screen to match lighting.
- Gnome-dictionary - A powerful dictionary for GNOME
- Go For It - Go For It! is a simple and stylish productivity app, featuring a to-do list, merged with a timer that keeps your focus on the current task.
- Gpick - Gpick allows you to sample any color from anywhere on your desktop, and it also provides some other advanced features!
- My Todo - Mytodo is an open source to-do list program that puts you, the user, in command of everything.
- My Weather Indicator - Weather indicator and widget for ubuntu.
- NixNote - An open source client for Evernote.
- Notepadqq - Notepadqq is a Notepad++-like editor for the Linux desktop.
- Notes - A clean simple note taking app for linux.
- Papyrus - Papyrus is a different note manager which is focusing on Security, Better user interface. Papyrus are trying to provide an easy to use and smart user interface for users.
- Plank - Plank is meant to be the simplest dock of apps on the planet.
- Plotinus - A searchable command palette in every modern GTK+ application.
- Pomodone App - PomoDoneApp is the easiest way to track your workflow using Pomodoro technique®, on top of your current task management service.
- Recent Noti - An indicator for recent notification.
- Redshift - Redshift adjusts the color temperature of your screen according to your surroundings. This may help your eyes hurt less if you are working in front of the screen at night.
- Shots - HTML/CSS/JS screenshot application.
- Shutter - Shutter is a feature-rich screenshot program for Linux based operating systems such as Ubuntu.
- Simplenote - Cross platform notetaking app. Evernote competitor.
- SpeedCrunch - A nice, opensouce, high-precision scientific calculator.
- Springseed - Simple and beautiful note taking app for daily user.
- Stickynote - Sticky note on desktop of linux.
- TaskWarrior - Taskwarrior is Free and Open Source Software that manages your TODO list from the command line.
- Todo.txt - todo.txt-focused editors which help you manage your tasks with as few keystrokes and taps possible.
- Todoist - Unofficial client of Todoist, the Cross-platform to-do manager with mobile apps, great UI and has some optional premium features.
- Tomboy - Tomboy is a desktop note-taking application which is simple and easy to use.
- Undistract me - Notifies you when long-running terminal commands complete.
- Whatever - An unofficial Evernote desktop client for Linux.
- WizNote - A cross-platform cloud based note-taking client.
- Xmind - Mind Mapping Tool.
- Zim - A graphical text editor used to maintain a collection of wiki pages, great for notes and documents. Stored in plain text files for easy version control.
Proxy
- Privoxy - Privoxy is a non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities for enhancing privacy, modifying web page data and HTTP headers, controlling access, and removing ads and other obnoxious Internet junk.
- ProxyChains - A tool that forces any TCP connection made by any given application to follow through proxy like TOR or any other SOCKS4, SOCKS5 or HTTP(S) proxy.
- Shadowsocks - A secure socks5 proxy, designed to protect your Internet traffic.
Security
- ClamAV - Clam Anti Virus
- Fail2ban - Fail2ban scans log files (e.g. /var/log/apache/error_log) and bans IPs that show the malicious signs -- too many password failures, seeking for exploits, etc.
- Firewalld - Firewalld provides a dynamically managed firewall with support for network or firewall zones to define the trust level of network connections or interfaces.
- GnuPG - Gnu Privacy Guard
- GuFW - One of the easiest firewalls in the world of linux.
- OpenSSH - OpenSSH Secure Shell Server and Client
- Password Safe - Password Safe
- Seahorse - Gnome frontend for GnuPG
- Tcpdump - TCP Debugging/Capture Tool
Sharing Files
- aria2 - aria2 is a lightweight multi-protocol & multi-source command-line download utility.
- CrossFTP - CrossFTP makes it extremely simple to manage the FTP related tasks.
- D-lan - A free LAN file sharing software.
- Deluge - Deluge is a lightweight, Free Software, cross-platform BitTorrent client.
- Dropbox - Dropbox is a free service that lets you bring your photos, docs, and videos anywhere and share them easily.
- Filezilla - the free FTP solution
- Flareget - Full featured, multi-threaded download manager and accelerator
- Mega - Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA cloud drive.
- Meiga - a tool that makes possible to share selected local directories via web.
- ownCloud - The goal of ownCloud is to give you access to your files wherever you are
- PushBullet - Pushbullet connects your devices, making them feel like one.
- PushBullet for desktop - The missing Desktop application for Pushbullet.
- qBittorent - The qBittorrent project aims to provide a Free Software alternative to µTorrent.
- Quazaa - A cross platform multi-network peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing client.
- SpiderOak - Real-time collaboration for teams and businesses that care about privacy
- Syncthing - Syncthing replaces proprietary sync and cloud services with something open, trustworthy and decentralized.
- Teamviewer - PC remote control/remote access software, free for personal use.
- Transmission - Simple, lightweight, multi-platform torrent client.
- uGet - The best download manager for linux.
- uTorrent - Elegant, efficient torrent downloading.
- Vuze - Bittorrent Client is an end-to-end software application for all your torrent needs.
Terminal
- Cool Retro Term - A good looking terminal that mimicks the old cathode display
- GnomeTerminal - A widely preinstalled terminal emulator in linux world
- Guake - Guake is a top-down terminal for Gnome
- Hyper - A terminal built on web technologies.
- Konsole - Best terminal for KDE dekstop environment.
- RXVT-Unicode - rxvt-unicode is a fork of the well known terminal emulator.
- RXVT - A terminal emulator for X11, a popular replacement for the standard ‘xterm’.
- Sakura - Simple but powerful libvte based terminal emulator, supporting utf-8 and input methods as provided by gtk+ and pango libraries.
- Terminator - it’s quite clear that the most powerful terminal emulator on Linux is the feature-filled Terminator.
- Terminix - A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+3
- Terminus - modern, highly configurable terminal app based on web technologies.
- Termite - A keyboard-centric VTE-based terminal, aimed at use within a window manager with tiling and/or tabbing support.
- Termit - Simple terminal emulator based on vte library, extensible via Lua.
- Termius - cross-platform terminal with built-in SSH and Telnet.
- Tilix - A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+ 3 !
- Xterm - The xterm program is a terminal emulator for the X Window System. It provides DEC VT102 and Tektronix 4014 compatible terminals for programs that can't use the window system directly.
- Yakuake - A Quake-style terminal emulator based on KDE Konsole technology.
Utilities
- Actionaz - Automation tasks utility for ubuntu/Linux
- Albert - An awesome application launcher for the Linux desktop
- Aptik - A tool for you to rganize your Favorite PPAs and manage Packages Easily.
- Bleach bit -BleachBit quickly frees disk space and tirelessly guards your privacy. Free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and more ...
- Brasero - CD/DVD burner.
- Caffeine - Prevents ubuntu from automatically going to sleep.
- Cheat - Cheat allows you to create and view interactive cheatsheets on the command-line.
Simplify man tool
- Clonezilla - Clonezilla is a partition and disk imaging/cloning program similar to True Image® or Norton Ghost®.
- Convertall - Convert all units.
- CPU-G - Easy monitoring the battery life of your Ubuntu laptop.
- Curlew - GTK Media Converter for the GNOME desktop
- EasyStroke - Easystroke is a gesture-recognition application for X11.
- Emoji Keyboard - Virtual keyboard-like emoji picker for Linux.
- Enpass - Enpass makes your life easy by securely managing your passwords and important information.
- GD map - A tool to visualize disk usage.
- Ghost Writer - A distraction-free Markdown editor for Windows and Linux. .
- Gloobus-Preview - It gives you a quick preview of your files. It's similar to Sushi .
- Gnome Pomodoro - A full-featured pomodoro timer for GNOME.
- GnomePie - the circular app launcher for Linux desktops.
- Gnormalize - Audio converter.
- GParted - Disk Partition utility for ubuntu/linux.
- GRadio - Radio software for ubuntu linux.
- Handbrake - Video converter.
- ImageMagik - ImageMagick is a suite of command-line utilities for modifying and working with images.
- indicator-cpufreq - It provides the same functionality as the Gnome CPU frequency applet, but doesn't require Gnome panel and works under Unity.
- indicator-multiload - Graphical system load indicator for CPU, ram, etc.
- Indicator-SysMonitor - An Application Indicator showing cpu temperature, memory, network speed, cpu usage, public IP address and internet connection status.
- KeePassX - Cross platform password manager. Port of KeePass.
- KeePass - Windows focused password manager, with some cross platform support through Mono.
- KVM - KVM (for Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is a full virtualization solution for Linux on x86 hardware containing virtualization extensions (Intel VT or AMD-V).
- LastPass - Cross platform password
- Nativefier - Make any web page a desktop application
- Peazip - Utility to unzip any zipped files
- Peek - A simple tool that allows you to record short animated GIF images from your screen.
- PlexyDesk - Plexydesk supports multiple widget workspaces/desktops on Linux.
- Powertop - Diagnose issue with powerconsumption.
- Psensor - Graphical hardware temperature monitor for Linux.
- Pulse Audio - Improve Linux Audio with customized Profiles.
- Remarkable - Best Markdown editor in Ubuntu/Linux.
- Remmina - A FEATURE RICH REMOTE DESKTOP APPLICATION FOR LINUX AND OTHER UNIXES.
- Stacer - Ubuntu System Optimizer
- Sushi - Sushi is a quick previewer for Nautilus, the GNOME desktop file manager.
- SympleScreenRecorder - SimpleScreenRecorder is a feature-rich screen recorder that supports X11 and OpenGL. It has a Qt-based graphical user interface.
- Synaptic - Synaptic is a graphical package management program for apt.
- Systemload - Show systemload in status bar.
- TightVNC - Free, Lightweight, Fast and Reliable Remote Control / Remote Desktop Software []
- TLP - Optimize Linux battery.
- Trimage - A cross-platform tool for losslessly optimizing PNG and JPG files.
- Typora - A Minimal markdown editor
- UbuntuCleaner - Ubuntu Cleaner is a tool that makes it easy to clean your ubuntu system.
- Ubuntusys - Configurable app designed for Ubuntu referent to packages, updates and configurations
- ULauncher - Application launcher for Linux.
- USB network gate - Share USB port over Network on Linux.
- Variety - Variety is an open-source wallpaper changer for Linux, packed with great features, yet slim and easy to use.
- Virtualbox - VirtualBox is a general-purpose full virtualizer for x86 hardware, targeted at server, desktop and embedded use.
- WallpaperChange - Automatically change your wallpaper.
- Workrave - A program that assists in the recovery and prevention of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI).
- Wormhole - get arbitrary-sized files and directories (or short pieces of text) from one computer to another safely.
- Xtreme Download Manager - A good download manager with fresh UI for linux.
Video
- Bomi Player - A powerful and easy-to-use multimedia player.
- Cheese - Cheese uses your webcam to take photos and videos, applies fancy special effects and lets you share the fun with others.
- Kodi - An award-winning free and open source (GPL) software media center for playing videos, music, pictures, games, and more.
- Miro - Free, and open video, music and internet TV application; it brings video channels from thousands of sources and has more free HD than any other platform.
- MPlayer - MPlayer is a movie player which runs on many systems, play any kind of videos.
- MPV - A free, open source, and cross-platform media player.
- OBS Studio - Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily on Windows, Mac or Linux. Share your gaming, art and entertainment with the world.
- SMPlayer - Free Media Player with built-in codecs. Play all audio and video formats.
- SVP - SVP allows you to watch any video on your desktop computer using frame interpolation as it is available on high-end TVs and projectors.
- VLC - VLC is a free and open source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.
Others
- GrubCustomizer - Grub Customizer is a graphical interface to configure the GRUB2/BURG settings and menuentries.
- Infinality bundle & fonts - Pre-note: Infinality is currently not maintained anymore by the creator, if on rolling release operating systems, expect breakage. Infinality bundle & fonts is an Open Source project aimed at Linux administrators and individual users who are looking for a hassle-free way of improving the quality of font rendering.
- Mycroft - A.I. for everyone.
- Polychromatic - Graphical front end and tray applet for configuring Razer peripherals on GNU/Linux.
Command Line Utilities
- Bastet - Play Tetris in commandline.
- Buku - Command line bookmark managers.
- Daily Reddit Wallpaper - Change your wallpaper to the most upvoted image of the day from /r/wallpapers or any other subreddit on system startup.
- Fishfry - replaces fish history with a history tailored to pentesters for efficency and newbie pentesters for learning.
- Gkill - Interactice process killer for Linux.
- Googler - Google any stuff right in the command line.
- htop - top with improved features and user experience
- mps-youtube - Terminal based program to search, stream and download music. This implementation uses YouTube as a source of content and can play and download video as well as audio.
- Mutt - A terminal based mail client with vim keybindings and great flexibility and customizability.
- Neofetch - A fast, highly customizable system info script that supports Linux, MacOS, iOS, BSD, Solaris, Android, Haiku, GNU Hurd, MINIX, AIX and Windows.
- Newsbeuter - A fast and customizable RSS feed reader with vim keybindings.
- Pacman4console - Play Pacman game in console.
- PathPicker - Accepts a wide range of input -- output from git commands, grep results, searches
- TheFuck - Magnificent app which corrects your previous console command.
- Tmux - It lets you switch easily between several programs in one terminal, detach them (they keep running in the background) and reattach them to a different terminal. And do a lot more.
- Top 10 command line tools
- wicd-curses - Command line WiFi connection manager.
Desktop Environments
- Budgie - Budgie is a desktop environment designed with the modern user in mind, it focuses on simplicity and elegance.
- Cinammon - Cinnamon strives to provide a traditional user experience. Cinnamon is a fork of GNOME 3.
- GNOME Flashback - GNOME Flashback is a shell for GNOME 3 which was initially called GNOME fallback mode. The desktop layout and the underlying technology is similar to GNOME 2.
- Gnome - The GNOME desktop environment is an attractive and intuitive desktop with both a modern (GNOME) and a classic (GNOME Classic) session.
- KDE Plasma - The KDE Plasma desktop environment is a familiar working environment. Plasma Desktop offers all the tools required for a modern desktop computing experience so you can be productive right from the start.
- LXDE - The Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment is a fast and energy-saving desktop environment.
- LXQt - LXQt is the Qt port and the upcoming version of LXDE, the Lightweight Desktop Environment.
- Mate - Mate provides an intuitive and attractive desktop to Linux users using traditional metaphors. MATE is a fork of GNOME 2.
- Pantheon - Pantheon is the default desktop environment originally created for the elementary OS distribution.
- Unity - Unity is a shell for GNOME designed by Canonical for Ubuntu.
- Unity 8 - A guide on how to install unity 8 on Ubuntu 16.04.
- Xfce - Xfce embodies the traditional UNIX philosophy of modularity and re-usability.
Display manager
Console
- CDM - Ultra-minimalistic, yet full-featured login manager written in Bash.
- Console TDM - Extension for xinit written in pure Bash.
- nodm - Minimalistic display manager for automatic logins.
Graphic
- Entrance - An EFL based display manager, highly experimental.
- GDM - GNOME display manager.
- KDM - KDE4 display manager (discontinued).
- LightDM - Cross-desktop display manager, can use various front-ends written in any toolkit.
- LXDM - LXDE display manager. Can be used independent of the LXDE desktop environment.
- MDM - MDM display manager, used in Linux Mint, a fork of GDM 2.
- SDDM - QML-based display manager and successor to KDE4's kdm; recommended for Plasma 5 and LXQt.
- SLiM - Lightweight and elegant graphical login solution. (discontinued)
- XDM - X display manager with support for XDMCP, host chooser.
Window Managers
Compositors
- Compton - Compton is a standalone composite manager, suitable for use with window managers that do not natively provide compositing functionality.
- Xcompmgr - Xcompmgr is a simple composite manager capable of rendering drop shadows and, with the use of the transset utility, primitive window transparency.
Stacking window managers
- 2bwm - Fast floating WM, with the particularity of having 2 borders, written over the XCB library and derived from mcwm.
- Blackbox - Fast, lightweight window manager for the X Window System, without all those annoying library dependencies.
- Fluxbox - Window manager for X that was based on the Blackbox 0.61.1 code.
- Openbox - Highly configurable, next generation window manager with extensive standards support.
Tiling window managers
- Bspwm - bspwm is a tiling window manager that represents windows as the leaves of a full binary tree.
- Herbstluftwm - Manual tiling window manager for X11 using Xlib and Glib.
Dynamic window managers
- awesome - Highly configurable, next generation framework window manager for X.
- dwm - Dynamic window manager for X. It manages windows in tiled, monocle and floating layouts.
- i3 - Tiling window manager, completely written from scratch.
- spectrwm - Small dynamic tiling window manager for X11, largely inspired by xmonad and dwm.
- xmonad - Dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell.
Setup
- What is Linux
- Basic Linux term
- Choosing Distro that Suits You Best
- 38 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu
Arch Linux
CentOS
openSUSE
Ubuntu
- What is Ubuntu
- How to install Ubuntu
- How to dual-boot Ubuntu with Windows
- What to do after installing ubuntu
Other distros
To be added later
Discussion Forums
Arch Linux Forums
CentOS Forums
Ubuntu Forums
openSUSE Forums
IRC channels
Linux News, Apps, and more ....
- OMG!Ubuntu
- ITSFOSS
- Linux official
- Webupd8
- Noobslab
- Make use of
- TecMint
- AllTop
- Unixmen
- DistroWatch
- Phoronix
- Dedoimedo
- How-To Geek
- Liliputing
- FAMILUG
- Ubuntu Geek
Learn Linux
- Learn Linux Command
- GNU/Linux Command-Line Tools Summary
- Learn Linux
- Linux Course
- Linus Pocket Guide
- Linux Command Line with Bash - Tek Linux
Linux Hacking/Development
- Kernel Newbies
- Linux Insides
- The Linux Kernel
- Linux Kernel Archives (Official Website)
- Linux Kernel Internals (PDF)
- Linux Kernel Mailing List Archive
- Linux Kernel Module Programming Guide (PDF)
Contributors
- Me (LuongVo)
- anewuser
- nathanmusoke
- bpearson
- orestisf1993
- lasseborly
- sebasspf
- buivnhai
- ankurk91
- mAzurkovic
- bocklund
- grebenschikov
- fareez-ahamed
- MichaelAquilina
- Wamadahama
- Alasin
- LYF610400210
- willmtemple for a more correct repo name.
- jakub-olczyk
- shakib609
- talisk
- smdrz
- bishoyh
- Voicu
- ryandaniels
- mame98
- Kastmeski
- johnjago
- shuliandre
- stelariusinfinitek
- tnga
- hg8
- 0xE8551CCB
- alim0x
- Spacebody
- AyoIsaiah
- Everyone @ reddit.com/r/linux & reddit.com/r/ubuntu & vozforums.com for many suggestions and compliments ...
(The list above is updated on 10th January 2017)
Guideline to contribute
Simply put the name of the application in the list. Link to its homepage or a guide on how to install it. Also write a short description for the application + add icon. Make sure it is put under the appropriate topic. If the application doesn't fit in any existing topic, make a new one for it. Ensure everything is alphabetically sorted.
Items marked with are open-source software and link to the source code. Items marked with are free (as in free beer).
Author's note: Recently, I received feedbacks from you about the quality of some applications on this list. I myself tested them out a lot (not all of them, though). If you have any problems with the apps, please: -> head to the dev page (if available) -> make an issue for the dev there -> make an issue here so that I can consider whether I should get the app out of the list. Remember : Everything has its own quality, so there will never be anything like "best app" or "selective list" here, thank you.
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.