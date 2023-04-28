Awesome Free ChatGPT
📖 List
Note
-
in no particular order
-
[
🆓] use without restriction
-
[
🔐] limited use, need to enter API key or login
-
[
🔔] GPT4 available
-
[
📚] more than ChatGPT
-
[
🚧] Under construction
Similar to the official website style
-
[
🆓] https://chatbot.theb.ai
-
[
🆓] https://www.aitianhu.com
-
[
🔐 🔔] https://fastgpt.app from https://github.com/yuezk/chatgpt-mirror
-
[
🔐] https://freegpt.cc
-
[
🆓 🔔] https://freechatgpt.chat from https://github.com/ztjhz/ChatGPTFreeApp
-
[
🆓] https://dev.yqcloud.top
-
[
🔐] https://94gpt.com
-
-
[
🆓 🔔] https://ai117.com
-
[
🔐 🔔] https://www.typingmind.com
-
[
🔐] https://ai.yiios.com
-
[
🔐] https://www.chat2ai.cn
-
[
🔐] https://aigcfun.com
-
[
🔐] https://chatmindai.com
-
[
🔐] https://ai.bumo.to
-
[
🆓] https://chat.gpt.bz
-
[
🔐] https://gpt6.fun/
-
[
🆓] https://heimoshuiyu.github.io/chatgpt-api-web/?key=fakekey&api=https%3A%2F%2F3lio5ooiekcn3gxx6du2jf5wzq0mudmm.lambda-url.us-east-1.on.aws%2F&mode=fetch from https://github.com/heimoshuiyu/chatgpt-api-web
-
-
[
🆓] http://www.msai.fun
-
[
🆓] https://chat.gptplus.one
-
[
🆓 📚] https://chat.waixingyun.cn
-
[
🆓] https://chat.xiami.one
-
-
[
🆓] http://chat.cutim.top - 2023-04-22
-
[
🆓 🌎]https://freegpt.one - 2023-04-23
-
[
🆓]http://chat.cutim.one - 2023-04-24
-
[
🆓]https://chat.wobcw.com - 2023-04-24
-
[
🆓]https://www.promptboom.com - 2023-04-24
-
[
🔐]https://chat.hehanwang.com - 2023-04-25
-
[
🆓]https://gpt.gpt0.icu - 2023-04-26
-
[
🆓]https://x1.xjai.cc - 2023-04-27
chatgpt-demo style
-
[
🆓] https://index.chat.bnu120.space - 2023-04-28
-
[
🔐] https://chatforai.com
-
[
🆓] https://desk.im
-
[
🆓] https://ai.ls
-
[
🆓] https://ai.ci
-
[
🔐] https://talk.xiu.ee
-
[
🆓] https://chat2.xeasy.me
-
[
🆓] https://gpt.xeasy.me
-
[
🆓] https://chat12.xeasy.me
-
[
🆓] https://chat13.xeasy.me
-
-
-
[
🆓] https://chat.zhulei.xyz
Other styles
-
[
🆓] https://ailink.icu
-
[
🆓 📚] https://greengpt.app
-
[
🔐 🔔] https://nat.dev
-
[
🆓] https://chat2.geekr.dev from https://github.com/geekr-dev/geekchat
-
-
[
🆓] https://gpt.getshare.net
-
[
🆓] http://chatai.fyi
-
-
[
🆓] https://trychatgp.com
-
[
🔐] https://chat.livepo.top
-
-
[
🔐] https://www.bz1y.cn
-
[
🔐] https://chat.paoying.net
-
-
-
[
🔐] https://askgptai.com
-
[
🔐] https://chat.zecoba.cn
-
[
🆓 🔔] http://www.tdchatd.us
-
-
-
-
[
🔐] https://open-gpt.app
-
[
🔐] https://chat8.io
-
[
🔐] https://ai.cheapy.top
-
[
🔐] https://www.chatbotui.com from https://github.com/mckaywrigley/chatbot-ui
-
[
🆓 🔐] https://chat.aicn.me
-
[
🔐] https://a.aizh.app
-
[
🆓] https://gpt.xcbl.cc
-
[
🆓 🌎] https://chatgptproxy.info
-
-
-
[
🔐] https://chat.iwoso.co
-
[
🆓 🔐] https://chat.8kg.co
-
[
🆓 🔐 🔔] https://www.vivi-chat.com/#/chat - 2023-04-22
-
[
🔐] https://www.baoteyun.com/ai - 2023-04-23
-
[
🆓]https://f1.nbai.live - 2023-04-24
-
[
🆓]https://f1.52chye.cn - 2023-04-24
-
[
🔐 🆓]https://pro.ai.ls/ - 2023-04-26
Alternatives
-
[
🆓] https://huggingface.co/chat from https://huggingface.co - 2023-04-26
-
[
🆓 📚] https://chat.lmsys.org from https://github.com/lm-sys/FastChat
-
[
🔐 🌎 🔔 📚] https://poe.com
-
[
🔐 🌎 🔔] Bing Chat
-
[
📚] Google Bard
-
[
🚧 📚] Anthropic Claude
-
[
🚧 📚] Baidu ERNIE Bot
-
[
🚧 📚] Open Assistant
-
[
🚧 📚] 阿里 通义千问
Softwares
- [
🆓 🔔] Cursor
🚫 Invalid
Click to expand
-
https://chat2.zhuleixx.top- 2023-04-21
-
https://chat.ohtoai.com- 2023-04-20
-
https://ai.zyun.vip- 2023-04-20
-
http://www.tdchat.vip- 2023-04-20
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
https://chatgpt.ddiu.me from https://github.com/ddiu8081/chatgpt-demo
-
-
-
-
-
https://www.aitoolgpt.com & https://www.chatsverse.xyz from https://github.com/ourongxing/chatgpt-vercel
-
-
https://chat.ninvfeng.xyz from https://github.com/ninvfeng/chatgpt