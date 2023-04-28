Skip to content
Awesome Free ChatGPT

中文

🚀 List of free ChatGPT(https://chat.openai.com/) mirror sites, continuously updated.

The websites listed here are from the internet, please do not enter any personal sensitive information on these websites.

Of course, we greatly appreciate their excellent work. If you find it useful, you can consider donating or tipping them.

🌈 Welcome Contributions

Feel free to submit issues and PRs to add new websites or report website failures. If you find this project useful, don't forget to star . Your support is my motivation to move forward.

📖 List

Note

  • in no particular order

  • [ 🆓 ] use without restriction

  • [ 🔐 ] limited use, need to enter API key or login

  • [ 🔔 ] GPT4 available

  • [ 📚 ] more than ChatGPT

  • [ 🚧 ] Under construction

Similar to the official website style

chatgpt-demo style

Other styles

Alternatives

Softwares

🚫 Invalid

Click to expand

🤟 Have Fun!

