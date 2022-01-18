Minecraft Music Extractor

Extract music and / or sound effects from your local Minecraft folder.

Features

This script will:

Automatically locate your Minecraft game folder. Automatically find your latest Minecraft game assets version. Copy music and / or sound effects to the same folder of this script ("main.py").

Prerequisites

Python3

Download and install the latest version of Python 3 from https://www.python.org/downloads/.

Python 2 is NOT supported.

Minecraft installation

You must install and run Minecraft at least once before running this script.

Run this script

python3 main.py

On platforms with the "Python launcher" installed, you may simply double click the "main.py" file to run this script.

Configuration (optional)

You may change the following configuration in the self-documented "config.py" file if you want:

".minecraft" folder path. Export location. Should overwrite existing files. Assets index version.