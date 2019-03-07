Skip to content

/ calculator

New issue

Have a question about this project? Sign up for a free GitHub account to open an issue and contact its maintainers and the community.

By clicking “Sign up for GitHub”, you agree to our terms of service and privacy statement. We’ll occasionally send you account related emails.

Already on GitHub? Sign in to your account

Jump to bottom

Telemetry #148

Closed
InfoLibre opened this issue Mar 7, 2019 · 17 comments
Closed

Telemetry #148

InfoLibre opened this issue Mar 7, 2019 · 17 comments
Labels
won't fix

Comments

@InfoLibre
Copy link

@InfoLibre InfoLibre commented Mar 7, 2019

This project collects usage data and sends it to Microsoft. Please stop collecting MY data and remove telemetry from all your f**g Windows products.
@lard
Copy link

@lard lard commented Mar 7, 2019

See #80
@JAremko
Copy link

@JAremko JAremko commented Mar 7, 2019

@petrouchka Be thankful. Microsoft uses the data to improve your calculating experience. 😄
@jdschuitemaker
Copy link

@jdschuitemaker jdschuitemaker commented Mar 7, 2019

The Microsoft Store version does collect data, in this project it is disabled by default (per the read me):

Data / Telemetry
...Telemetry is disabled in development builds by default, and can be enabled with the
SEND_TELEMETRY build flag.
@mozo78
Copy link

@mozo78 mozo78 commented Mar 7, 2019

Just use Linux - simple as that ;)
@InfoLibre
Copy link
Author

@InfoLibre InfoLibre commented Mar 7, 2019
edited

Yes, that's what I'm doing since 2000. Just hoping Microsoft will not put backdoor, telemetry, obfuscation and all its shit in all Github projects, like others did in SourceForge.
Use https://about.gitlab.com, https://framagit.org...
@jonkoops
Copy link

@jonkoops jonkoops commented Mar 7, 2019

This project collects usage data and sends it to Microsoft. Please stop collecting MY data and remove telemetry from all your f**g Windows products.

Just because a product is open-sourced doesn't mean you can go around making demands in this manner. Please try to keep your conversation to the point and polite, this benefits nobody.
@InfoLibre
Copy link
Author

@InfoLibre InfoLibre commented Mar 7, 2019
edited

The subject isn't the Open Source. I don't respect people who want to collect my PRIVATE data with software. If you don't like my demand, delete it. If you want better software, delete all these malwares.
@Injazz
Copy link

@Injazz Injazz commented Mar 7, 2019

FSF wants to know your location
@wattengard
Copy link

@wattengard wattengard commented Mar 7, 2019

Why are you even here?
@InfoLibre
Copy link
Author

@InfoLibre InfoLibre commented Mar 7, 2019

Why are you even here?

Because everybody today is speaking on the Net about a Windows Calculator with telemetry inside. I didn't believe even that was possible and... yes.
@JAremko
Copy link

@JAremko JAremko commented Mar 7, 2019

Why are you even here?

Big questions time 🙄

@wattengard Let's all be respectful.
@wattengard
Copy link

@wattengard wattengard commented Mar 7, 2019

How was I not respectful? I just asked a simple question. What isn't respectful is polluting the issue-catalog with useless rants, poorly hidden profanity and shouting. I am, however, done with this issue now.
@glouw
Copy link

@glouw glouw commented Mar 7, 2019

you guys are worried about what data the calculator is collecting? what about the rest of windows lol
@techtheory
Copy link

@techtheory techtheory commented Mar 7, 2019

Take your foul mouthed trolling to Twitter. That's what it's there for. There are countless calculator apps. Find one that you are satisfied with and use it. This one is obviously for people with different concerns than you. They get to have their applications too. You are not Calculator King of the Internet. Grow up and move along.
@MicrosoftIssueBot
Copy link
Collaborator

@MicrosoftIssueBot MicrosoftIssueBot commented Mar 7, 2019

This is your friendly Microsoft Issue Bot. I've seen this issue come in and have gone to tell a human about it.
@InfoLibre
Copy link
Author

@InfoLibre InfoLibre commented Mar 7, 2019
edited

Twitter collects and sells our data too. It's as bad as Microsoft.
Use Mastodon instead.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fediverse
@mcooley
Copy link
Member

@mcooley mcooley commented Mar 7, 2019

Our Code of Conduct requires everyone to be respectful to each other, and we should do better than what's in this thread. If you have specific questions about our telemetry system for Calculator we can try to answer them separately.
@mcooley mcooley closed this Mar 7, 2019
@microsoft microsoft locked as too heated and limited conversation to collaborators Mar 7, 2019
Sign up for free to subscribe to this conversation on GitHub. Already have an account? Sign in.
Assignees
No one assigned
Labels
won't fix
Projects
None yet
Milestone
No milestone
Linked pull requests

Successfully merging a pull request may close this issue.

None yet