how to move the vhdx of wsl2 to other disk #412
Comments
craigloewen-msft
Jun 13, 2019
craigloewen-msft
Aug 27, 2019
@s-usr I exported my current running version of Alpine called
s-usr
Aug 28, 2019
Thanks. It will be nice if we could keep the name as is, because this is not a filename; it is a distribution name.
s-usr
Aug 28, 2019
Hello... I got "Access is denied" on import. I checked the "Security" for the 'source' and 'destination'. I have administrator priviliges. There should be a trick to handle this. Please advise if you came across this error. Thanks.
Mrcooder
Oct 15, 2019
@craigloewen-msft I have compeletely follow the way you provide, however it seems i lost personal files in my WSL2 distro. Is it a expected behavior or just a bug? :(
Mrcooder
Oct 15, 2019
I'm sorry, the distro's default user was changed to root, may i bring it back to old user?
craigloewen-msft
Oct 15, 2019
chiqui3d
Jan 14, 2020
Hello @craigloewen-msft , there is already a way to install Ubuntu distro or any other distro directly on another hard disk, and I have to follow the
craigloewen-msft
Jan 14, 2020
Easiest way to do it right now is using the import method. Adding the ability to install to another drive, or move to another drive is something we're tracking here: microsoft/WSL#449
chiqui3d
Jan 15, 2020
Thank you, but call me a fool. Because once exported, I don't know what to do anymore.
I checked the wsl -l -v versions and now I have 2:
So I have unregister the previous version (Ubuntu-18.04) with
Now what do I have to do?
I've tried this
but I get the message:
If I search for
So I don't understand very well, can you help me?
Okay, I just rebooted Windows, and now I can get in. I had to install Windows Terminal(Preview) to be able to enter the distro more easily.
craigloewen-msft
Jan 15, 2020
Yes you can run
Glad that terminal resolved your probelm!
mxplusb
Jan 18, 2020
Here is exactly what I did on 19035.1 and it worked without a reboot or errors.
PS C:\WINDOWS\system32> wsl -l
Windows Subsystem for Linux Distributions:
Ubuntu (Default)
# mkdir S:\ISOs\
PS C:\WINDOWS\system32> wsl --export Ubuntu S:\ISOs\ubuntu-wsl.tar
# mkdir w:\VMs
PS C:\WINDOWS\system32> cd w:\VMs
PS W:\VMs> mkdir ubuntu-wsl
PS W:\VMs> wsl --unregister Ubuntu
Unregistering...
PS W:\VMs> wsl --import Ubuntu W:\VMs\ubuntu-wsl S:\ISOs\ubuntu-wsl.tar
PS W:\VMs> wsl -l
Windows Subsystem for Linux Distributions:
Ubuntu (Default)
pxlrbt
Mar 20, 2020
If anybody is interested: I wrote a little bash and batch script for automating these steps.
Neurrone
commented
May 15, 2020
•
|
The instructions that @mxplusb provided worked really well for me, thanks!
I had to add a
Also, the default username that WSL uses needs to be reconfigured, otherwise it tries to log in as root with the command
Hoping this gets included in the docs since this is extremely useful for SSDs especially.
Lajovic
Aug 26, 2020
•
|
I saw a lot of scary answers with many steps and possible errors here, so I decided to just cut and paste the folder to a bigger HD.
Then I told windows to link both of the folders:
The second folder can have any name. No errors. No reboot. My SSD can breath again.
Btw, don't use powershell, use cmd for this one.
rekaerst
Sep 1, 2020
•
|
wsl --import --export command made a lot of disk io, can I just modify the registry of lxss?
from default to
minlare
Oct 9, 2020
banyh
commented
|
My steps is a combination of @rekaerst, @Neurrone, and @mxplusb
Anutrix
Nov 8, 2020
•
|
@banyh Any side effects or do you lose any data?
sheep94lion
Dec 2, 2020
You can unregister the original distribution before import.
iegorval
Feb 25, 2021
I have tried to follow these steps, but I got
rekaerst
Feb 25, 2021
•
|
@iegorval Try checking file permission of ext4.vhdx in case you run those commands as the superuser. Also, don't forget to try to turn it on and off again.
From my experience changing
sonook
Apr 29, 2021
•
|
Hi All,
I have found different approach for this problem for moving existing installation to different drive.
Shutdown all VMs by following command
Go to : regedit
Go to Registry Path for WSL2 installation.
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Lxss\
Find your installation folder and change the basepath to desired drive and path.
Cut and Paste your ext4.vhdx from default path to desired drive.
Video representation of solution for movement of ext4.vhdx file to other location.
gao4263 commented
Jun 13, 2019
I install wsl2 , i learn that wsl2 use vhdx as store file, because C disk is small, so I want to move the vhdx file to other disk.
please tell me how to do it. thx
