how to move the vhdx of wsl2 to other disk #412

gao4263 opened this issue Jun 13, 2019 · 26 comments
@gao4263
@gao4263 gao4263 commented Jun 13, 2019

I install wsl2 , i learn that wsl2 use vhdx as store file, because C disk is small, so I want to move the vhdx file to other disk.

please tell me how to do it. thx
@craigloewen-msft
@craigloewen-msft craigloewen-msft commented Jun 13, 2019

You can do this using the wsl --import feature. Here's an example of me doing this setup.

image

If you run into any more issues please reopen this issue, but otherwise I believe your question is solved so I'll close this out for you. Thank you!
@s-usr
@s-usr s-usr commented Aug 27, 2019

You exported Alpine2 but imported Alpine3. Could you please clarify?
@craigloewen-msft
@craigloewen-msft craigloewen-msft commented Aug 27, 2019

@s-usr I exported my current running version of Alpine called Alpine2 and when importing I need to have another name to import, (since Alpine2 is already taken) so I imported the new distro as Alpine3.
@s-usr
@s-usr s-usr commented Aug 28, 2019

Thanks. It will be nice if we could keep the name as is, because this is not a filename; it is a distribution name.
@s-usr
@s-usr s-usr commented Aug 28, 2019

Hello... I got "Access is denied" on import. I checked the "Security" for the 'source' and 'destination'. I have administrator priviliges. There should be a trick to handle this. Please advise if you came across this error. Thanks.
@s-usr
@s-usr s-usr commented Sep 9, 2019

See microsoft/WSL#4451 as an update.
@Mrcooder
@Mrcooder Mrcooder commented Oct 15, 2019
@craigloewen-msft I have compeletely follow the way you provide, however it seems i lost personal files in my WSL2 distro. Is it a expected behavior or just a bug? :(
@Mrcooder
@Mrcooder Mrcooder commented Oct 15, 2019

I'm sorry, the distro's default user was changed to root, may i bring it back to old user?
@craigloewen-msft
@craigloewen-msft craigloewen-msft commented Oct 15, 2019

@Mrcooder yes there is a way to do this in newer builds. What version of Windows are you using? If you're on the Windows Insiders fast ring then you should have access to this feature as we added it in Build 18980. You can find the details here.
@chiqui3d
@chiqui3d chiqui3d commented Jan 14, 2020

Hello @craigloewen-msft , there is already a way to install Ubuntu distro or any other distro directly on another hard disk, and I have to follow the import method?
@craigloewen-msft
@craigloewen-msft craigloewen-msft commented Jan 14, 2020

Easiest way to do it right now is using the import method. Adding the ability to install to another drive, or move to another drive is something we're tracking here: microsoft/WSL#449
@chiqui3d
@chiqui3d chiqui3d commented Jan 15, 2020
Thank you, but call me a fool. Because once exported, I don't know what to do anymore.

I checked the wsl -l -v versions and now I have 2:

  NAME            STATE           VERSION
* Ubuntu-18.04    Stopped         2
  Ubuntu18        Stopped         2

So I have unregister the previous version (Ubuntu-18.04) with
wsl --unregister Ubuntu-18.04

Now what do I have to do?

I've tried this

wsl.exe --distribution Ubuntu18

but I get the message:

The process does not have access to the file because it is being used by another process.

If I search for Ubuntu in Start Menu and run it, it reinstalls the version I have uninstalled.

So I don't understand very well, can you help me?

Okay, I just rebooted Windows, and now I can get in. I had to install Windows Terminal(Preview) to be able to enter the distro more easily.
@craigloewen-msft
@craigloewen-msft craigloewen-msft commented Jan 15, 2020

Yes you can run wsl -d Ubuntu18 to boot into it directly, or run wsl -s Ubuntu18 to set it to your default distro and then after that just wsl will launch you into it.

Glad that terminal resolved your probelm!
@mxplusb
@mxplusb mxplusb commented Jan 18, 2020

Here is exactly what I did on 19035.1 and it worked without a reboot or errors.

  1. Run powershell.exe as Administrator
PS C:\WINDOWS\system32> wsl -l
Windows Subsystem for Linux Distributions:
Ubuntu (Default)

# mkdir S:\ISOs\

PS C:\WINDOWS\system32> wsl --export Ubuntu S:\ISOs\ubuntu-wsl.tar

# mkdir w:\VMs

PS C:\WINDOWS\system32> cd w:\VMs
PS W:\VMs> mkdir ubuntu-wsl
PS W:\VMs> wsl --unregister Ubuntu
Unregistering...
PS W:\VMs> wsl --import Ubuntu W:\VMs\ubuntu-wsl S:\ISOs\ubuntu-wsl.tar
PS W:\VMs> wsl -l
Windows Subsystem for Linux Distributions:
Ubuntu (Default)
@pxlrbt
@pxlrbt pxlrbt commented Mar 20, 2020

If anybody is interested: I wrote a little bash and batch script for automating these steps.
https://github.com/pxlrbt/move-wsl
@Biswa96
@Biswa96 Biswa96 commented Mar 20, 2020

If allowed, you can do it with just one reg add command.
@Neurrone
@Neurrone Neurrone commented May 15, 2020
The instructions that @mxplusb provided worked really well for me, thanks!

I had to add a wsl --shutdown step before doing the import else it returned an error message saying that the operation timed out because the VM isn't responding. Probably caused by my usage of the WSL2 backend with Docker so that machines were still running even after unregistering.

Also, the default username that WSL uses needs to be reconfigured, otherwise it tries to log in as root with the command ubuntu config --default-user <some-user>

Hoping this gets included in the docs since this is extremely useful for SSDs especially.
@Lajovic
@Lajovic Lajovic commented Aug 26, 2020
I saw a lot of scary answers with many steps and possible errors here, so I decided to just cut and paste the folder to a bigger HD.

Then I told windows to link both of the folders:
mklink /J C:\...\OldFolderName G:\...\GrowAllYouWantHereFolder

The second folder can have any name. No errors. No reboot. My SSD can breath again.

Btw, don't use powershell, use cmd for this one.
@rekaerst
@rekaerst rekaerst commented Sep 1, 2020
wsl --import --export command made a lot of disk io, can I just modify the registry of lxss?
I changed the registry key at

Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Lxss\{your linux uuid}\BasePath

from default to \\?\D:\Path\to\ext4.vhdx , then move ext4.vhdx to that path, reboot WSL2, and it seems work well.
@minlare
@minlare minlare commented Oct 9, 2020

A combination of @mxplusb and @Neurrone comments were the solution for me. Thanks
@banyh
@banyh banyh commented Oct 14, 2020

My steps is a combination of @rekaerst, @Neurrone, and @mxplusb

  1. Backup current vhdx file
    from %LOCALAPPDATA%\Packages\<PackageFamilyName>\LocalState\ext4.vhdx
    to D:\ext4.vhdx
    (Most important step. If you can't find correct vhdx file, you shouldn't go ahead)
  2. Remove current distro, like wsl --unregister Ubuntu-20.04
  3. Reinstall distro from Microsoft Store
  4. Export and import
    wsl --export Ubuntu-20.04 D:\wsl.tar
    wsl --unregister Ubuntu-20.04
    wsl --import Ubuntu-20.04 D:\Ubuntu-20.04 D:\wsl.tar
  5. Overwrite original vhdx file
    copy D:\ext4.vhdx D:\Ubuntu-20.04\ext4.vhdx
  6. Set default user
    ubuntu2004.exe config --default-user <username>
@Anutrix
@Anutrix Anutrix commented Nov 8, 2020
@banyh Any side effects or do you lose any data?
I wanna try doing it for my kali-linux dist.
@sheep94lion
@sheep94lion sheep94lion commented Dec 2, 2020

Thanks. It will be nice if we could keep the name as is, because this is not a filename; it is a distribution name.

You can unregister the original distribution before import.

wsl --unregister Ubuntu-18.04
@iegorval
@iegorval iegorval commented Feb 25, 2021

My steps is a combination of @rekaerst, @Neurrone, and @mxplusb

  1. Backup current vhdx file
    from %LOCALAPPDATA%\Packages\<PackageFamilyName>\LocalState\ext4.vhdx
    to D:\ext4.vhdx
    (Most important step. If you can't find correct vhdx file, you shouldn't go ahead)
  2. Remove current distro, like wsl --unregister Ubuntu-20.04
  3. Reinstall distro from Microsoft Store
  4. Export and import
    wsl --export Ubuntu-20.04 D:\wsl.tar
    wsl --unregister Ubuntu-20.04
    wsl --import Ubuntu-20.04 D:\Ubuntu-20.04 D:\wsl.tar
  5. Overwrite original vhdx file
    copy D:\ext4.vhdx D:\Ubuntu-20.04\ext4.vhdx
  6. Set default user
    ubuntu2004.exe config --default-user <username>

I have tried to follow these steps, but I got Error: 0x80070057 The parameter is incorrect. error on the last instruction. I am not very familiar with Windows or WSL2. Maybe you know what might be causing the error, and how to correct it? I am unable to link my subsystem to the original vhdx file even on the drive where it was originally located, unfortunately.
@rekaerst
@rekaerst rekaerst commented Feb 25, 2021
@iegorval Try checking file permission of ext4.vhdx in case you run those commands as the superuser. Also, don't forget to try to turn it on and off again.

From my experience changing Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Lxss\{randon uuid}\BasePath to new path of ext4.vhdx doesn't require wsl --export, wsl --unregister, distro config --default-user, etc. It should work without extra configuration.
@sonook
@sonook sonook commented Apr 29, 2021
Hi All,

I have found different approach for this problem for moving existing installation to different drive.

Shutdown all VMs by following command
Run command: wsl --shutdown

Go to : regedit

Go to Registry Path for WSL2 installation.

Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Lxss\

Find your installation folder and change the basepath to desired drive and path.

Cut and Paste your ext4.vhdx from default path to desired drive.

Video representation of solution for movement of ext4.vhdx file to other location.

https://youtu.be/ON_dPAO4KZs
