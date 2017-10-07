Darker Medium

Features

Applies a customizable dark theme to all medium formatted stories.

Customize: Header background. Main Accent color. Highlighting color. Link color, hover and underline.

Medium story sites are automatically detected and styled.

The advantage of using this extension over Stylus or Stylish is that you install it, customize it and forget about it.

Please see this wiki page for a list of sites that were tested for this extension.

Branding

Apologizes to the sites that use specific colors in their branding, this extension overrides all of your colors. It doesn't touch your logo!

For example, I love hackernoon.com, but your bright green header and banners make my eyes scream when I try to read your site at night. This web extension applies an overall dark theme to all sites including those bright headers.

Installation

Install it for:

Chrome

Firefox

Opera (pending)

Usage

Toggle the style (temporarily)

Click on the Darker Medium icon to toggle the dark style on and off temporarily for the visible page. This state is not stored; this may be added in a future update.

Customize accent colors

Open the Extension options (all settings are stored):

Enabled - This is a global toggle of the Darker Medium extension.

- This is a global toggle of the Darker Medium extension. Header - Customize the background color of the page header.

- Customize the background color of the page header. Main - Customize the main accent color. This is overrides the branded color of the site.

- Customize the main accent color. This is overrides the branded color of the site. Highlight - Customize the highlighted text background color. The text color is automatically adjusted as needed.

- Customize the highlighted text background color. The text color is automatically adjusted as needed. Link Color - Customize all link colors. This may include icons as well as links within the article.

- Customize all link colors. This may include icons as well as links within the article. Link Hover - Customize the link hover color.

- Customize the link hover color. Include link underline - Include or hide link underlines.

- Include or hide link underlines. Reset - Restore the default settings.

Contributing

If you would like to contribute to this repository, please refer to the contribution guidelines).

And don't worry if you've never contributed to an open-source project before, you can start by reading this friendly guide.

This project is bound by a Code of Conduct.

Reporting problems

Style issues

If it's a public page, you'll only need to report the URL and any steps needed to show the problematic area.

If you need a membership to access the page, then please include the HTML and related CSS: First, you'll need to right click on top of the element, and select "Inspect" or "Inspect Element". The Developer Tools panel will open. Make sure the highlighted element and the element above it are visible in the panel. Look to the right side of that panel and you should find the "Styles" (or "Rules") tab. Now look for the problematic style (usually a background-color or color ). Share the HTML/CSS by either: Copy/pasting the HTML and associated CSS into a new issue, OR Take a screenshot of the development panel (if you need an app, try http://getgreenshot.org/downloads/).

If these instructions aren't clear enough, or you want to contact a person, use Gitter (click the button above) for this repository.

Other issues