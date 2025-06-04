Markdown‑native Task Manager & Kanban visualizer for any Git repository

npm i -g backlog.md or bun add -g backlog.md

Backlog.md turns any folder with a Git repo into a self‑contained project board

powered by plain Markdown files and a zero‑config CLI.

Features

📝 Markdown-native tasks -- manage every issue as a plain .md file

🔒 100 % private & offline -- backlog lives entirely inside your repo

📊 Instant terminal Kanban -- backlog board paints a live board in your shell

🌐 Modern web interface -- backlog browser launches a sleek web UI for visual task management

🤖 AI-ready CLI -- "Claude, please take over task 33"

🔍 Rich query commands -- view, list, filter, or archive tasks with ease

💻 Cross-platform -- runs on macOS, Linux, and Windows

🆓 MIT-licensed & open-source -- free for personal or commercial use

Five‑minute tour

# Make sure you have Backlog.md installed bun/npm i -g backlog.md # 1. Bootstrap a repo + backlog backlog init hello- # 2. Capture work backlog task create " Render markdown as kanban " # 3. See where you stand backlog board view

All data is saved under backlog folder as human‑readable Markdown with the following format task-<task-id> - <task-title>.md (e.g. task-12 - Fix typo.md ).

Web Interface

Launch a modern, responsive web interface for visual task management:

# Start the web server (opens browser automatically) backlog browser # Custom port backlog browser --port 8080 # Don't open browser automatically backlog browser --no-open

The web interface provides:

Interactive Kanban board with drag-and-drop functionality

with drag-and-drop functionality Task creation and editing with rich forms and validation

with rich forms and validation Real-time updates as you manage tasks

as you manage tasks Responsive design that works on desktop and mobile

that works on desktop and mobile Archive tasks with confirmation dialogs

with confirmation dialogs Seamless CLI integration - changes sync with your markdown files

CLI reference (essentials)

Action Example Create task backlog task create "Add OAuth System" Create with description backlog task create "Feature" -d "Add authentication system" Create with assignee backlog task create "Feature" -a @sara Create with status backlog task create "Feature" -s "In Progress" Create with labels backlog task create "Feature" -l auth,backend Create with priority backlog task create "Feature" --priority high Create with plan backlog task create "Feature" --plan "1. Research

2. Implement" Create with AC backlog task create "Feature" --ac "Must work,Must be tested" Create with deps backlog task create "Feature" --dep task-1,task-2 Create sub task backlog task create -p 14 "Add Login with Google" Create draft backlog task create "Feature" --draft Create (all options) backlog task create "Feature" -d "Description" -a @sara -s "To Do" -l auth --priority high --ac "Must work" --dep task-1 -p 14 List tasks backlog task list [-s <status>] [-a <assignee>] View detail backlog task 7 (interactive UI, press 'E' to edit in editor) View (AI mode) backlog task 7 --plain Edit backlog task edit 7 -a @sara -l auth,backend Add plan backlog task edit 7 --plan "Implementation approach" Add AC backlog task edit 7 --ac "New criterion,Another one" Add deps backlog task edit 7 --dep task-1 --dep task-2 Archive backlog task archive 7 Draft flow backlog draft create "Spike GraphQL" → backlog draft promote 3.1 Demote to draft backlog task demote <id> Kanban board backlog board (interactive UI, press 'E' to edit in editor) Web interface backlog browser (launches web UI on port 6420) Web custom port backlog browser --port 8080 --no-open Config editor backlog config set defaultEditor "code --wait" View config backlog config list

Full help: backlog --help

Configuration

Backlog.md merges the following layers (highest → lowest):

CLI flags backlog/config.yml (per‑project) ~/backlog/user (per‑user) Built‑ins

Key options:

Key Purpose Default default_assignee Pre‑fill assignee [] default_status First column To Do statuses Board columns [To Do, In Progress, Done] date_format ISO or locale yyyy-mm-dd default_editor Editor for 'E' key Platform default (nano/notepad) default_port Web UI port 6420 auto_open_browser Open browser automatically true

License

Backlog.md is released under the MIT License – do anything, just give credit. See LICENSE.