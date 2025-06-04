Markdown‑native Task Manager & Kanban visualizer for any Git repository
npm i -g backlog.md or
bun add -g backlog.md
Backlog.md turns any folder with a Git repo into a self‑contained project board
powered by plain Markdown files and a zero‑config CLI.
-
📝 Markdown-native tasks -- manage every issue as a plain
.mdfile
-
🔒 100 % private & offline -- backlog lives entirely inside your repo
-
📊 Instant terminal Kanban --
backlog boardpaints a live board in your shell
-
🌐 Modern web interface --
backlog browserlaunches a sleek web UI for visual task management
-
🤖 AI-ready CLI -- "Claude, please take over task 33"
-
🔍 Rich query commands -- view, list, filter, or archive tasks with ease
-
💻 Cross-platform -- runs on macOS, Linux, and Windows
-
🆓 MIT-licensed & open-source -- free for personal or commercial use
# Make sure you have Backlog.md installed
bun/npm i -g backlog.md
# 1. Bootstrap a repo + backlog
backlog init hello-
# 2. Capture work
backlog task create "Render markdown as kanban"
# 3. See where you stand
backlog board view
All data is saved under
backlog folder as human‑readable Markdown with the following format
task-<task-id> - <task-title>.md (e.g.
task-12 - Fix typo.md).
Launch a modern, responsive web interface for visual task management:
# Start the web server (opens browser automatically)
backlog browser
# Custom port
backlog browser --port 8080
# Don't open browser automatically
backlog browser --no-open
The web interface provides:
- Interactive Kanban board with drag-and-drop functionality
- Task creation and editing with rich forms and validation
- Real-time updates as you manage tasks
- Responsive design that works on desktop and mobile
- Archive tasks with confirmation dialogs
- Seamless CLI integration - changes sync with your markdown files
|Action
|Example
|Create task
|
backlog task create "Add OAuth System"
|Create with description
|
backlog task create "Feature" -d "Add authentication system"
|Create with assignee
|
backlog task create "Feature" -a @sara
|Create with status
|
backlog task create "Feature" -s "In Progress"
|Create with labels
|
backlog task create "Feature" -l auth,backend
|Create with priority
|
backlog task create "Feature" --priority high
|Create with plan
|
backlog task create "Feature" --plan "1. Research\n2. Implement"
|Create with AC
|
backlog task create "Feature" --ac "Must work,Must be tested"
|Create with deps
|
backlog task create "Feature" --dep task-1,task-2
|Create sub task
|
backlog task create -p 14 "Add Login with Google"
|Create draft
|
backlog task create "Feature" --draft
|Create (all options)
|
backlog task create "Feature" -d "Description" -a @sara -s "To Do" -l auth --priority high --ac "Must work" --dep task-1 -p 14
|List tasks
|
backlog task list [-s <status>] [-a <assignee>]
|View detail
|
backlog task 7 (interactive UI, press 'E' to edit in editor)
|View (AI mode)
|
backlog task 7 --plain
|Edit
|
backlog task edit 7 -a @sara -l auth,backend
|Add plan
|
backlog task edit 7 --plan "Implementation approach"
|Add AC
|
backlog task edit 7 --ac "New criterion,Another one"
|Add deps
|
backlog task edit 7 --dep task-1 --dep task-2
|Archive
|
backlog task archive 7
|Draft flow
|
backlog draft create "Spike GraphQL" →
backlog draft promote 3.1
|Demote to draft
|
backlog task demote <id>
|Kanban board
|
backlog board (interactive UI, press 'E' to edit in editor)
|Web interface
|
backlog browser (launches web UI on port 6420)
|Web custom port
|
backlog browser --port 8080 --no-open
|Config editor
|
backlog config set defaultEditor "code --wait"
|View config
|
backlog config list
Full help:
backlog --help
Backlog.md merges the following layers (highest → lowest):
- CLI flags
backlog/config.yml(per‑project)
~/backlog/user(per‑user)
- Built‑ins
Key options:
|Key
|Purpose
|Default
|
default_assignee
|Pre‑fill assignee
|
[]
|
default_status
|First column
|
To Do
|
statuses
|Board columns
|
[To Do, In Progress, Done]
|
date_format
|ISO or locale
|
yyyy-mm-dd
|
default_editor
|Editor for 'E' key
|Platform default (nano/notepad)
|
default_port
|Web UI port
|
6420
|
auto_open_browser
|Open browser automatically
|
true
Backlog.md is released under the MIT License – do anything, just give credit. See LICENSE.