Backlog.md - A tool for managing project collaboration between humans and AI Agents in a git ecosystem

Backlog.md

Markdown‑native Task Manager & Kanban visualizer for any Git repository

npm i -g backlog.md or bun add -g backlog.md

Backlog demo GIF using: backlog board

Backlog.md turns any folder with a Git repo into a self‑contained project board
powered by plain Markdown files and a zero‑config CLI.

Features

  • 📝 Markdown-native tasks -- manage every issue as a plain .md file

  • 🔒 100 % private & offline -- backlog lives entirely inside your repo

  • 📊 Instant terminal Kanban -- backlog board paints a live board in your shell

  • 🌐 Modern web interface -- backlog browser launches a sleek web UI for visual task management

  • 🤖 AI-ready CLI -- "Claude, please take over task 33"

  • 🔍 Rich query commands -- view, list, filter, or archive tasks with ease

  • 💻 Cross-platform -- runs on macOS, Linux, and Windows

  • 🆓 MIT-licensed & open-source -- free for personal or commercial use

Five‑minute tour

# Make sure you have Backlog.md installed
bun/npm i -g backlog.md

# 1. Bootstrap a repo + backlog
backlog init hello-

# 2. Capture work
backlog task create "Render markdown as kanban"

# 3. See where you stand
backlog board view

All data is saved under backlog folder as human‑readable Markdown with the following format task-<task-id> - <task-title>.md (e.g. task-12 - Fix typo.md).

Web Interface

Launch a modern, responsive web interface for visual task management:

# Start the web server (opens browser automatically)
backlog browser

# Custom port
backlog browser --port 8080

# Don't open browser automatically
backlog browser --no-open

Web Interface Screenshot

The web interface provides:

  • Interactive Kanban board with drag-and-drop functionality
  • Task creation and editing with rich forms and validation
  • Real-time updates as you manage tasks
  • Responsive design that works on desktop and mobile
  • Archive tasks with confirmation dialogs
  • Seamless CLI integration - changes sync with your markdown files

CLI reference (essentials)

Action Example
Create task backlog task create "Add OAuth System"
Create with description backlog task create "Feature" -d "Add authentication system"
Create with assignee backlog task create "Feature" -a @sara
Create with status backlog task create "Feature" -s "In Progress"
Create with labels backlog task create "Feature" -l auth,backend
Create with priority backlog task create "Feature" --priority high
Create with plan backlog task create "Feature" --plan "1. Research\n2. Implement"
Create with AC backlog task create "Feature" --ac "Must work,Must be tested"
Create with deps backlog task create "Feature" --dep task-1,task-2
Create sub task backlog task create -p 14 "Add Login with Google"
Create draft backlog task create "Feature" --draft
Create (all options) backlog task create "Feature" -d "Description" -a @sara -s "To Do" -l auth --priority high --ac "Must work" --dep task-1 -p 14
List tasks backlog task list [-s <status>] [-a <assignee>]
View detail backlog task 7 (interactive UI, press 'E' to edit in editor)
View (AI mode) backlog task 7 --plain
Edit backlog task edit 7 -a @sara -l auth,backend
Add plan backlog task edit 7 --plan "Implementation approach"
Add AC backlog task edit 7 --ac "New criterion,Another one"
Add deps backlog task edit 7 --dep task-1 --dep task-2
Archive backlog task archive 7
Draft flow backlog draft create "Spike GraphQL"backlog draft promote 3.1
Demote to draft backlog task demote <id>
Kanban board backlog board (interactive UI, press 'E' to edit in editor)
Web interface backlog browser (launches web UI on port 6420)
Web custom port backlog browser --port 8080 --no-open
Config editor backlog config set defaultEditor "code --wait"
View config backlog config list

Full help: backlog --help

Configuration

Backlog.md merges the following layers (highest → lowest):

  1. CLI flags
  2. backlog/config.yml (per‑project)
  3. ~/backlog/user (per‑user)
  4. Built‑ins

Key options:

Key Purpose Default
default_assignee Pre‑fill assignee []
default_status First column To Do
statuses Board columns [To Do, In Progress, Done]
date_format ISO or locale yyyy-mm-dd
default_editor Editor for 'E' key Platform default (nano/notepad)
default_port Web UI port 6420
auto_open_browser Open browser automatically true

License

Backlog.md is released under the MIT License – do anything, just give credit. See LICENSE.

Backlog.md - A tool for managing project collaboration between humans and AI Agents in a git ecosystem

