Fully reproducible, copylefted libre software (GPLv3+)

Material 3 with dynamic colours

Displays as much information as possible in the main page

Lists activities, broadcast receivers, services, providers, app ops, permissions, signatures, shared libraries, etc. of an application

Launch activities and services

Create shortcuts of activities

Intercept activities

Scan for trackers and libraries in apps and list (all or only) tracking classes (and their code dump)

View/save the manifest of an app

Display app usage, data usage (mobile and Wi-Fi), and app storage info (requires “Usage Access” permission)

Install/uninstall APK files (including APKS, APKM and XAPK with OBB files)

Share APK files

Back up/restore APK files

Batch operations

Single-click operations

Logcat viewer, manager and exporter

Profiles (including presets for quick debloating)

Open an app in Aurora Store or in your favourite F-Droid client directly from App Manager

Sign APK files with custom signatures before installing

Backup encryption: OpenPGP via OpenKeychain, RSA, ECC (hybrid encryption with AES) and AES.

Track foreground UI components

Revoke runtime (AKA dangerous) and development permissions

Change the mode of an app op

Display/kill/force-stop running apps or processes

Clear app data or app cache

View/change net policy

Control battery optimization

Block any activities, broadcast receivers, services, or providers of an app with native import/export as well as Watt and Blocker import support

View/edit/delete shared preferences of any app

Back up/restore apps with data, rules and extras (such as permissions, battery optimization, SSAID, etc.)

View system configurations including blacklisted or whitelisted apps, permissions, etc.

View/change SSAID

…and many more! This single app combines the features of 5 or 6 apps any tech-savvy person needs!

APK editing

Code editor

Routine operations

Finder: Find app components, permissions etc. in all apps

Enable/disable app actions such as launch on boot

Panic responder for Ripple

Crash monitor

Systemless disabling/uninstalling of the system apps

Import app list exported by App Manager

More advance terminal emulator

File manager

Database viewer and editor, etc.

Help translate the app strings and the docs at Hosted Weblate.

GitLab · Riseup · Codeberg

See BUILDING.rst

See CONTRIBUTING.rst

Donation or purchasing is not a requirement in order to use app Manager. While App Manager does not support any purchases, donations can be sent to the owner of App Manager through Open Source Collective.

Open Source Collective is a fiscal host in the Open Collective platform which helps the open source projects manage their finances. At present, it supports payments through bank accounts, PayPal, credit or debit cards and cryptocurrencies.

Link: https://opencollective.com/muntashir

By sending donations, the senders agree that they shall not use the donations as a leverage to prioritise their requested features. Feature requests do not require any bounties or donations, and they are prioritised in accordance with the preferences of the owner.

App Manager accepts any offers of funding/grants. Representatives of the interested organization can contact the owner directly at muntashirakon [at] riseup [dot] net (FINGERPRINT: 7bad37c2981e41f8f6abea7f58f0b4f26c346fce ).

A list of credits and libraries are available in the About section of the app.