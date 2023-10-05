Skip to content

@MuntashirAkon
MuntashirAkon [Settings] Improve auto-connecting to ADB
98ef1ce Oct 5, 2023
[Settings] Improve auto-connecting to ADB 
- When mode is set to auto, instead of checking the active ADB host and port
  first, the status of the ADB daemon is checked
- When mode is set to “Wireless debugging”, developer settings as well as
  wireless debugging are enabled automatically before attempting any
  connections. This requires:
  1. android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS to be granted to App Manager, OR
  2. App Manager connected via root or ADB at least once (in which case, the
     permission above is granted automatically)
- Attempt to fetch the current port for ADB over TCP via service.adb.tcp.port
  property instead of simply using the default 5555 or the previously saved value.

Signed-off-by: Muntashir Al-Islam <muntashirakon@riseup.net>
98ef1ce

.github
[CI] Update Java to 17
September 15, 2023 22:54
.run
Always install app using PM in IDE
June 1, 2023 12:42
LICENSES
Update licenses, add contributing and building pages
May 17, 2021 18:22
app
[Settings] Improve auto-connecting to ADB
October 5, 2023 18:23
arts
[FM] Implement settings for files
July 13, 2023 08:53
docs
[Refactor] Add more network policies from Motorola
October 5, 2023 09:16
fastlane/metadata/android
[fastlane] Prepare for v4.0.0-alpha02
September 19, 2023 10:19
gradle/wrapper
Update dependencies
April 26, 2023 16:05
hiddenapi
[Settings] Improve auto-connecting to ADB
October 5, 2023 18:23
libcore
[Refactor] Use circular progress for initialization
September 24, 2023 23:48
libopenpgp
Upgrade AGP from 7.4.1 to 8.1.0
September 15, 2023 17:48
libs
Add a script to update all libraries at once
August 6, 2022 16:40
libserver
Upgrade AGP from 7.4.1 to 8.1.0
September 15, 2023 17:48
schema
Add DTDs used in App Manager in schema directory
April 27, 2023 10:55
scripts
[Docs] Fix documentation
September 3, 2023 06:43
server
Update libsu to 5.1.0 and sync other features
June 24, 2023 18:24
.gitignore
[IPC] Initial server-client implementation using Binder
December 21, 2020 07:12
.gitmodules
[Debloater] Add android-debloat-list submodule
July 10, 2023 12:56
BUILDING.rst
[CI] Update Java to 17
September 15, 2023 22:54
CONTRIBUTING.rst
[CI] Update Java to 17
September 15, 2023 22:54
COPYING
Update licenses, add contributing and building pages
May 17, 2021 18:22
PRIVACY_POLICY.rst
Update PRIVACY_POLICY.rst
June 15, 2022 11:58
README.md
[Refactor] Update list of features
April 27, 2023 23:15
build.gradle
Update JADX Android to 1.4.7
April 27, 2023 16:58
gradle.properties
[CI] Fix building App Manager via GitHub Actions
September 15, 2023 23:00
gradlew
Update dependencies
April 26, 2023 16:05
gradlew.bat
Update gradle dependencies
December 2, 2022 12:52
settings.gradle
[Refactor] Remove libapkparser
April 26, 2023 15:26
versions.gradle
Upgrade AGP from 7.4.1 to 8.1.0
September 15, 2023 17:48
App Manager Features General features Root/ADB-only features Root-only features Upcoming features Translations Mirrors Screenshots Build Instructions Contributing Donation and Funding Credits and Libraries

README.md

App Manager Logo

App Manager

Docs · Releases · Telegram Channel

Features

General features

  • Fully reproducible, copylefted libre software (GPLv3+)
  • Material 3 with dynamic colours
  • Displays as much information as possible in the main page
  • Lists activities, broadcast receivers, services, providers, app ops, permissions, signatures, shared libraries, etc. of an application
  • Launch activities and services
  • Create shortcuts of activities
  • Intercept activities
  • Scan for trackers and libraries in apps and list (all or only) tracking classes (and their code dump)
  • View/save the manifest of an app
  • Display app usage, data usage (mobile and Wi-Fi), and app storage info (requires “Usage Access” permission)
  • Install/uninstall APK files (including APKS, APKM and XAPK with OBB files)
  • Share APK files
  • Back up/restore APK files
  • Batch operations
  • Single-click operations
  • Logcat viewer, manager and exporter
  • Profiles (including presets for quick debloating)
  • Open an app in Aurora Store or in your favourite F-Droid client directly from App Manager
  • Sign APK files with custom signatures before installing
  • Backup encryption: OpenPGP via OpenKeychain, RSA, ECC (hybrid encryption with AES) and AES.
  • Track foreground UI components

Root/ADB-only features

  • Revoke runtime (AKA dangerous) and development permissions
  • Change the mode of an app op
  • Display/kill/force-stop running apps or processes
  • Clear app data or app cache
  • View/change net policy
  • Control battery optimization

Root-only features

  • Block any activities, broadcast receivers, services, or providers of an app with native import/export as well as Watt and Blocker import support
  • View/edit/delete shared preferences of any app
  • Back up/restore apps with data, rules and extras (such as permissions, battery optimization, SSAID, etc.)
  • View system configurations including blacklisted or whitelisted apps, permissions, etc.
  • View/change SSAID

…and many more! This single app combines the features of 5 or 6 apps any tech-savvy person needs!

Upcoming features

  • APK editing
  • Code editor
  • Routine operations
  • Finder: Find app components, permissions etc. in all apps
  • Enable/disable app actions such as launch on boot
  • Panic responder for Ripple
  • Crash monitor
  • Systemless disabling/uninstalling of the system apps
  • Import app list exported by App Manager
  • More advance terminal emulator
  • File manager
  • Database viewer and editor, etc.

Get it on F-Droid

Translations

Help translate the app strings and the docs at Hosted Weblate.

Translation status

Mirrors

GitLab · Riseup · Codeberg

Screenshots

Build Instructions

See BUILDING.rst

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.rst

Donation and Funding

Donation or purchasing is not a requirement in order to use app Manager. While App Manager does not support any purchases, donations can be sent to the owner of App Manager through Open Source Collective.

Open Source Collective is a fiscal host in the Open Collective platform which helps the open source projects manage their finances. At present, it supports payments through bank accounts, PayPal, credit or debit cards and cryptocurrencies.

Link: https://opencollective.com/muntashir

By sending donations, the senders agree that they shall not use the donations as a leverage to prioritise their requested features. Feature requests do not require any bounties or donations, and they are prioritised in accordance with the preferences of the owner.

App Manager accepts any offers of funding/grants. Representatives of the interested organization can contact the owner directly at muntashirakon [at] riseup [dot] net (FINGERPRINT: 7bad37c2981e41f8f6abea7f58f0b4f26c346fce).

Credits and Libraries

A list of credits and libraries are available in the About section of the app.

