I still don't care about cookies Debloated fork of the extension "I don't care about cookies" Get rid of cookie warnings from almost all websites!

Why fork?

This extension has been acquired by Avast (which itself has been acquired by Gen Digital Inc., a large tech conglomerate) and I simply don't trust Avast with my data. Additionally, having it on GitHub allows us to improve the code and add support for websites faster.

Contributing to Translation

We welcome contributions to the translation of the extension. If you're interested in helping us translate the extension to your language, you can join us on Crowdin.

Contributing to The API

This extension sends requests to an API hosted at api.istilldontcareaboutcookies.com - while this is a backend-facing piece of software, the source code is available here on GitHub and uses the C# ASP.NET library for an MVC structure.

License

This fork is based on v3.4.3 of the extension, which has been distributed under the GPLv3 (GNU) license.

Credits / spotlights

OhMyGuus - Current maintainer of this

appeasementPolitik - Helped a lot with setting up and maintaining the project. (Thanks!)

Translators - Awesome people who translated (Thanks!)

All other contributors (Thanks!)

Daniel Kladnik - Developer of original extension

Everyone who reported a website.

