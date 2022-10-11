English | 简体中文

Introduction

PaddleOCR aims to create multilingual, awesome, leading, and practical OCR tools that help users train better models and apply them into practice.

📣 Recent updates

🌟 Features

PaddleOCR support a variety of cutting-edge algorithms related to OCR, and developed industrial featured models/solution PP-OCR and PP-Structure on this basis, and get through the whole process of data production, model training, compression, inference and deployment.

It is recommended to start with the “quick experience” in the document tutorial

⚡ Quick Experience

📚 E-book: Dive Into OCR

👫 Community

For international developers, we regard PaddleOCR Discussions as our international community platform. All ideas and questions can be discussed here in English.

For Chinese develops, Scan the QR code below with your Wechat, you can join the official technical discussion group. For richer community content, please refer to 中文README, looking forward to your participation.

🛠️ PP-OCR Series Model List（Update on September 8th）

For more model downloads (including multiple languages), please refer to PP-OCR series model downloads.

For a new language request, please refer to Guideline for new language_requests.

For structural document analysis models, please refer to PP-Structure models.

📖 Tutorials

PP-OCRv3 Chinese model

PP-OCRv3 English model

PP-OCRv3 Multilingual model

PP-Structurev2 layout analysis + table recognition SER (Semantic entity recognition) RE (Relation Extraction)

🇺🇳 Guideline for New Language Requests

If you want to request a new language support, a PR with 1 following files are needed：

In folder ppocr/utils/dict, it is necessary to submit the dict text to this path and name it with {language}_dict.txt that contains a list of all characters. Please see the format example from other files in that folder.

If your language has unique elements, please tell me in advance within any way, such as useful links, wikipedia and so on.

More details, please refer to Multilingual OCR Development Plan.

📄 License

This project is released under Apache 2.0 license