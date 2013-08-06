RSS-Bridge is a PHP web application.

It generates web feeds for websites that don't have one.

Officially hosted instance: https://rss-bridge.org/bridge01/

IRC channel #rssbridge at https://libera.chat/

Full documentation

Alternatively find another public instance.

Requires minimum PHP 7.4.

A subset of bridges (15/447)

Tutorial

How to install on traditional shared web hosting

RSS-Bridge can basically be unzipped into a web folder. Should be working instantly.

Latest zip: https://github.com/RSS-Bridge/rss-bridge/archive/refs/heads/master.zip (2MB)

How to install on Debian 12 (nginx + php-fpm)

These instructions have been tested on a fresh Debian 12 VM from Digital Ocean (1vcpu-512mb-10gb, 5 USD/month).

timedatectl set-timezone Europe/Oslo apt install git nginx php8.2-fpm php-mbstring php-simplexml php-curl php-intl # Create a user account useradd --shell /bin/bash --create-home rss-bridge cd /var/www # Create folder and change its ownership to rss-bridge mkdir rss-bridge && chown rss-bridge:rss-bridge rss-bridge/ # Become rss-bridge su rss-bridge # Clone master branch into existing folder git clone https://github.com/RSS-Bridge/rss-bridge.git rss-bridge/ cd rss-bridge # Copy over the default config (OPTIONAL) cp -v config.default.ini.php config.ini.php # Recursively give full permissions to user/owner chmod 700 --recursive ./ # Give read and execute to others on folder ./static chmod o+rx ./ ./static # Recursively give give read to others on folder ./static chmod o+r --recursive ./static

Nginx config:

# /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/rss-bridge.conf server { listen 80 ; # TODO: change to your own server name server_name example.com; access_log /var/log/nginx/rss-bridge.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/rss-bridge.error.log; log_not_found off ; # Intentionally not setting a root folder # Static content only served here location /static/ { alias /var/www/rss-bridge/static/; } # Pass off to php-fpm only when location is EXACTLY == / location = / { root /var/www/rss-bridge/; include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf; fastcgi_read_timeout 45s ; fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/rss-bridge.sock; } # Reduce log noise location = /favicon.ico { access_log off ; } # Reduce log noise location = /robots.txt { access_log off ; } }

PHP FPM pool config:

; /etc/php/8.2/fpm/pool.d/rss-bridge.conf [rss-bridge] user = rss-bridge group = rss-bridge listen = /run/php/rss-bridge.sock listen.owner = www-data listen.group = www-data ; Create 10 workers standing by to serve requests pm = static pm.max_children = 10 ; Respawn worker after 500 requests (workaround for memory leaks etc.) pm.max_requests = 500

PHP ini config:

; /etc/php/8.2/fpm/conf.d/30-rss-bridge.ini max_execution_time = 15 memory_limit = 64M

Restart fpm and nginx:

# Lint and restart php-fpm php-fpm8.2 -t && systemctl restart php8.2-fpm # Lint and restart nginx nginx -t && systemctl restart nginx

How to install from Composer

Install the latest release.

cd /var/www composer create-project -v --no-dev --no-scripts rss-bridge/rss-bridge

How to install with Caddy

TODO. See #3785

Install from Docker Hub:

Install by downloading the docker image from Docker Hub:

# Create container docker create --name=rss-bridge --publish 3000:80 --volume $( pwd ) /config:/config rssbridge/rss-bridge

You can put custom config.ini.php and bridges into ./config .

You must restart container for custom changes to take effect.

See docker-entrypoint.sh for details.

# Start container docker start rss-bridge

Browse http://localhost:3000/

Install by locally building from Dockerfile

# Build image from Dockerfile docker build -t rss-bridge . # Create container docker create --name rss-bridge --publish 3000:80 --volume $( pwd ) /config:/config rss-bridge

You can put custom config.ini.php and bridges into ./config .

You must restart container for custom changes to take effect.

See docker-entrypoint.sh for details.

# Start container docker start rss-bridge

Browse http://localhost:3000/

Install with docker-compose (using Docker Hub)

You can put custom config.ini.php and bridges into ./config .

You must restart container for custom changes to take effect.

See docker-entrypoint.sh for details.

docker-compose up

Browse http://localhost:3000/

Other installation methods

The Heroku quick deploy currently does not work. It might work if you fork this repo and modify the repository in scalingo.json . See #2688

Learn more in Installation.

How to fix "Access denied."

Output is from php-fpm. It is unable to read index.php.

chown rss-bridge:rss-bridge /var/www/rss-bridge/index.php

How to password-protect the instance (token)

Modify config.ini.php :

[authentication] token = "hunter2"

How to remove all cache items

As current user:

bin/cache-clear

As user rss-bridge:

sudo -u rss-bridge bin/cache-clear

As root:

sudo bin/cache-clear

How to remove all expired cache items

bin/cache-prune

How to fix "PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Exception: The FileCache path is not writable"

# Give rss-bridge ownership chown rss-bridge:rss-bridge -R /var/www/rss-bridge/cache # Or, give www-data ownership chown www-data:www-data -R /var/www/rss-bridge/cache # Or, give everyone write permission chmod 777 -R /var/www/rss-bridge/cache # Or last ditch effort (CAREFUL) rm -rf /var/www/rss-bridge/cache/ && mkdir /var/www/rss-bridge/cache/

How to fix "attempt to write a readonly database"

The sqlite files (db, wal and shm) are not writeable.

chown -v rss-bridge:rss-bridge cache/*

How to fix "Unable to prepare statement: 1, no such table: storage"

rm cache/*

How to create a new bridge from scratch

Create the new bridge in e.g. bridges/BearBlogBridge.php :

<?php class BearBlogBridge extends BridgeAbstract { const NAME = ' BearBlog (bearblog.dev) ' ; public function collectData () { $ dom = getSimpleHTMLDOM ( ' https://herman.bearblog.dev/blog/ ' ); foreach ( $ dom -> find ( ' .blog-posts li ' ) as $ li ) { $ a = $ li -> find ( ' a ' , 0 ); $ this -> items [] = [ ' title ' => $ a -> plaintext , ' uri ' => ' https://herman.bearblog.dev ' . $ a -> href , ]; } } }

Learn more in bridge api.

How to enable all bridges

enabled_bridges[] = *

How to enable some bridges

enabled_bridges[] = TwitchBridge enabled_bridges[] = GettrBridge

How to enable debug mode

The debug mode disables the majority of caching operations.

enable_debug_mode = true

How to switch to memcached as cache backend

[cache] ; Cache backend: file (default), sqlite, memcached, null type = "memcached"

How to switch to sqlite3 as cache backend

type = "sqlite"

How to disable bridge errors (as feed items)

When a bridge fails, RSS-Bridge will produce a feed with a single item describing the error.

This way, feed readers pick it up and you are notified.

If you don't want this behaviour, switch the error output to http :

[error] ; Defines how error messages are returned by RSS-Bridge ; ; "feed" = As part of the feed (default) ; "http" = As HTTP error message ; "none" = No errors are reported output = "http"

How to accumulate errors before finally reporting it

Modify report_limit so that an error must occur 3 times before it is reported.

; Defines how often an error must occur before it is reported to the user report_limit = 3

The report count is reset to 0 each day.

How to password-protect the instance (HTTP Basic Auth)

[authentication] enable = true username = "alice" password = "cat"

Will typically require feed readers to be configured with the credentials.

It may also be possible to manually include the credentials in the URL:

https://alice:cat@rss-bridge.org/bridge01/?action=display&bridge=FabriceBellardBridge&format=Html

How to create a new output format

See formats/PlaintextFormat.php for an example.

How to run unit tests and linter

These commands require that you have installed the dev dependencies in composer.json .

Run all tests:

./vendor/bin/phpunit

Run a single test class:

./vendor/bin/phpunit --filter UrlTest

Run linter:

./vendor/bin/phpcs --standard=phpcs.xml --warning-severity=0 --extensions=php -p ./

https://github.com/squizlabs/PHP_CodeSniffer/wiki

How to spawn a minimal development environment

php -S 127.0.0.1:9001

http://127.0.0.1:9001/

Explanation

We are RSS-Bridge community, a group of developers continuing the project initiated by sebsauvage, webmaster of sebsauvage.net, author of Shaarli and ZeroBin.

See CONTRIBUTORS.md

RSS-Bridge uses caching to prevent services from banning your server for repeatedly updating feeds. The specific cache duration can be different between bridges.

RSS-Bridge allows you to take full control over which bridges are displayed to the user. That way you can host your own RSS-Bridge service with your favorite collection of bridges!

Current maintainers (as of 2024): @dvikan and @Mynacol #2519

Reference

Feed item structure

This is the feed item structure that bridges are expected to produce.

$ item = [ ' uri ' => ' https://example.com/blog/hello ' , ' title ' => ' Hello world ' , // Publication date in unix timestamp ' timestamp ' => 1668706254 , ' author ' => ' Alice ' , ' content ' => ' Here be item content ' , ' enclosures ' => [ ' https://example.com/foo.png ' , ' https://example.com/bar.png ' ], ' categories ' => [ ' news ' , ' tech ' , ], // Globally unique id ' uid ' => ' e7147580c8747aad ' , ]

Output formats

Atom : Atom feed, for use in feed readers

: Atom feed, for use in feed readers Html : Simple HTML page

: Simple HTML page Json : JSON, for consumption by other applications

: JSON, for consumption by other applications Mrss : MRSS feed, for use in feed readers

: MRSS feed, for use in feed readers Plaintext : Raw text, for consumption by other applications

: Raw text, for consumption by other applications Sfeed : Text, TAB separated

Cache backends

File

SQLite

Memcached

Array

Null

Licenses

The source code for RSS-Bridge is Public Domain.

RSS-Bridge uses third party libraries with their own license:

Rant

Dear so-called "social" websites.

Your catchword is "share", but you don't want us to share. You want to keep us within your walled gardens. That's why you've been removing RSS links from webpages, hiding them deep on your website, or removed feeds entirely, replacing it with crippled or demented proprietary API. FUCK YOU.

You're not social when you hamper sharing by removing feeds. You're happy to have customers creating content for your ecosystem, but you don't want this content out - a content you do not even own. Google Takeout is just a gimmick. We want our data to flow, we want RSS or Atom feeds.

We want to share with friends, using open protocols: RSS, Atom, XMPP, whatever. Because no one wants to have your service with your applications using your API force-feeding them. Friends must be free to choose whatever software and service they want.

We are rebuilding bridges you have willfully destroyed.

Get your shit together: Put RSS/Atom back in.