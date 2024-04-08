Folo















As they say, your thoughts are what you read—and we’ve been consuming noisy feeds for too long! Folo organizes content into one timeline, keeping you updated on what matters, noise-free. Share lists, explore collections, and enjoy distraction-free browsing.

Whether for users or professional developers, Folo will be your open information playground. Please be aware that Folo is currently under active development, and feedback is welcome for any issue encountered.

Feel free to try it using the following methods:

Operating System Source Any iOS macOS Windows Linux

You can also install using the following methods maintained by our community:

If you are using Arch Linux, you can install package follow-appimage that maintained by timochan.

If you are using Nix, you can install package follow that maintained by iosmanthus.

If you are using macOS with Homebrew, you can install cask follow (also @alpha and @nightly) that maintained by realSunyz.

✨ Features

Customized Information Hub

Subscribe to a vast range of feeds and curated lists. Curate your favorites and keep track of what matters most to you.

AI At Your Fingertips

A smarter and more efficient browsing with AI-powered features like translation, summary, and more.

Dynamic Content Support

Because we know content is more than just text. From articles to videos, images to audio — Folo gets it all covered.

$POWER An Ownership Economy

Tip creators across instantly with $POWER, support content you love, and unlock value in your own work. Your content, your power.

More Than Just An App

This isn’t just another app. Folo is a community — introducing a new era of openness and community-driven experience.

🤝 Contributing

You are welcome to join the open source community to build together, please check our Contributing Guide for more details.

📝 License

Folo is licensed under the GNU General Public License version 3 with the addition of the following special exception:

All content in the icons/mgc directory is copyrighted by https://mgc.mingcute.com/ and cannot be redistributed.