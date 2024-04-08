Skip to content

Folo

Folo

   




App Store GitHub Trending

As they say, your thoughts are what you read—and we’ve been consuming noisy feeds for too long! Folo organizes content into one timeline, keeping you updated on what matters, noise-free. Share lists, explore collections, and enjoy distraction-free browsing.

👋🏻 Getting Started & Join Our Community

Whether for users or professional developers, Folo will be your open information playground. Please be aware that Folo is currently under active development, and feedback is welcome for any issue encountered.

Feel free to try it using the following methods:

Operating System Source
Any Browser
iOS App Store
macOS Microsoft Store App Store
Windows Microsoft Store App Store
Linux App Store

You can also install using the following methods maintained by our community:

Discord Join our Discord server to connect with developers, request features, and receive support.
Follow us on X/Twitter for product updates and to join in on reward activities.

Important

Star Us, You will receive all release notifications from GitHub without any delay ~

✨ Features

Customized Information Hub

Subscribe to a vast range of feeds and curated lists. Curate your favorites and keep track of what matters most to you.

AI At Your Fingertips

A smarter and more efficient browsing with AI-powered features like translation, summary, and more.

Dynamic Content Support

Because we know content is more than just text. From articles to videos, images to audio — Folo gets it all covered.

$POWER An Ownership Economy

Tip creators across instantly with $POWER, support content you love, and unlock value in your own work. Your content, your power.

More Than Just An App

This isn’t just another app. Folo is a community — introducing a new era of openness and community-driven experience.

🤝 Contributing

You are welcome to join the open source community to build together, please check our Contributing Guide for more details.

📝 License

Folo is licensed under the GNU General Public License version 3 with the addition of the following special exception:

All content in the icons/mgc directory is copyrighted by https://mgc.mingcute.com/ and cannot be redistributed.

All content in the lottie directory is distributed under the Lottie Simple License.

About

🧡 Follow everything in one place

follow.is

Topics

rss ai rss-reader blockchain reader

Resources

Readme

License

GPL-3.0 license

Code of conduct

Code of conduct

Security policy

Security policy
Activity
Custom properties

Stars

24.1k stars

Watchers

91 watching

Forks

1k forks
