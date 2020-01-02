Skip to content

/ remotedebug-ios-webkit-adapter

Debug Safari and WebViews on iOS from tools like VS Code, Chrome DevTools, Mozilla Debugger.html
chrome-devtools protocol-adapter remotedebug devtools ios safari debugger
TypeScript JavaScript
  1. TypeScript 97.0%
  2. JavaScript 3.0%
Branch: master
Find file
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

@ewanharris
ewanharris build: fix gulp tasks
Latest commit 6c65cda Jan 2, 2020
Permalink
Type Name Latest commit message Commit time
Failed to load latest commit information.
.readme Add readme assets Apr 8, 2017
.vscode Use NPM start when debugging Mar 14, 2017
src feat: iOS 12.2+ support Jan 2, 2020
test Dependency updates (#173) Oct 18, 2019
.editorconfig chore: Add .editorconfig Jan 2, 2020
.gitignore + Win x64 architecture detection in iosAdapter.ts Apr 9, 2018
.npmignore Add .npmignore Nov 30, 2016
.travis.yml Dependency updates (#173) Oct 18, 2019
README.md Update documentation for IOS 11+ on Windows (#175) Oct 18, 2019
gulpfile.js build: fix gulp tasks Jan 2, 2020
package-lock.json 0.4.0 Jan 2, 2020
package.json 0.4.0 Jan 2, 2020
test.css Move targetFetcher loging to debug Apr 6, 2017
tsconfig.json chore: Fix whitespace / lint rules Jan 2, 2020
tslint.json Dependency updates (#173) Oct 18, 2019

README.md

RemoteDebug iOS WebKit Adapter

Build Status Release

RemoteDebug iOS WebKit Adapter is an protocol adapter that Safari and WebViews on iOS to be debugged from tools like VS Code, Chrome DevTools, Mozilla Debugger.html and other tools compatible with the Chrome Debugging Protocol.

Read more in the introduction blog post on Medium: Hello RemoteDebug iOS WebKit Adapter: iOS web debugging with Chrome DevTools, VS Code & Mozilla Debugger.html 📡📱

Important message for Windows users!
Currently the adapter doesn't work for IOS 12+. For IOS 11 there are a few additional steps, as described here.

Getting Started

1) Install dependencies

Before you use this adapter you need to make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed, as we need a few libraries provided by iTunes to talk to the iOS devices.

Linux

Follow the instructions to install ios-webkit-debug-proxy and libimobiledevice

Windows

See the above warning for Windows users

Install ios-webkit-debug-proxy and libimobiledevice. On Windows you can use scoop:

scoop bucket add extras
scoop install ios-webkit-debug-proxy
npm install -g vs-libimobile

OSX/Mac

Make sure you have Homebrew installed, and run the following command to install ios-webkit-debug-proxy and libimobiledevice

brew update
brew unlink libimobiledevice ios-webkit-debug-proxy usbmuxd
brew uninstall --force libimobiledevice ios-webkit-debug-proxy usbmuxd
brew install --HEAD usbmuxd
brew install --HEAD libimobiledevice
brew install --HEAD ios-webkit-debug-proxy

2) Install latest version of the adapter

npm install remotedebug-ios-webkit-adapter -g

3) Enable remote debugging in Safari

In order for your iOS targets to show up, you need to enable remote debugging.

Open iOS Settings => Safari preferences => enable "Web Inspector"

4) Make your computer trust your iOS device.

On MacOS you can use Safari to inspect an iOS Safari tab. This will ensure the device is trusted.

On Windows starting iTunes could prompt the "Trust this computer" dialog.

5) Run the adapter from your favorite command line

remotedebug_ios_webkit_adapter --port=9000

BTW: ios-webkit-debug-proxy will be run automatically for you, no need to start it separately.

6) Open your favorite tool

Open your favorite tool such as Chrome DevTools or Visual Studio Code and configure the tool to connect to the protocol adapter.

Configuration

Usage: remotedebug_ios_webkit_adapter --port [num]

Options:
  -p, --port  the adapter listerning post  [default: 9000]
  --version   prints current version

Usage

Usage with Chrome (Canary) and Chrome DevTools

You can have your iOS targets show up in Chrome's chrome://inspect page by leveraging the new network discoverbility feature where you simple add the IP of computer running the adapter ala localhost:9000.

Using with Mozilla debugger.html

You can have your iOS targets show up in Mozila debugger.html, by starting remotedebug_ios_webkit_adapter --port=9222 and selecting the Chrome tab.

Using with Microsoft VS Code

Install VS Code, and the VS Code Chrome Debugger, then create a launch.json configuration where port is set to 9000, like below:

{
    "version": "0.2.0",
    "configurations": [
        {
            "name": "iOS Web",
            "type": "chrome",
            "request": "attach",
            "port": 9000,
            "url": "http://localhost:8080/*",
            "webRoot": "${workspaceRoot}/src"
        }
    ]
}

Architecture

The protocol adapter is implemented in TypeScript as Node-based CLI tool which starts an instance of ios-webkit-debug-proxy, detects the connected iOS devices, and then starts up an instance of the correct protocol adapter depending on the iOS version.

How to contribute

npm install
npm start

Diagnostics logging

DEBUG=remotedebug npm start

License

MIT

You can’t perform that action at this time.