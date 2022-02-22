Skip to content
WindowServer: Mark window frame as invalidated when updating title
WindowServer: Mark window frame as invalidated when updating title 
We need to set Window::m_invalidated_frame to true when invalidating
the title, otherwise we may miss re-rendering the frame if nothing
else triggers it.
SerenityOS About Screenshot Kernel features System services Libraries Userland features How do I read the documentation? How do I build and run this? Before opening an issue Get in touch Author Contributors License

README.md

SerenityOS

Graphical Unix-like operating system for x86 computers.

GitHub Actions Status Azure DevOps Status Fuzzing Status Sonar Cube Static Analysis Discord

About

SerenityOS is a love letter to '90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core. It flatters with sincerity by stealing beautiful ideas from various other systems.

Roughly speaking, the goal is a marriage between the aesthetic of late-1990s productivity software and the power-user accessibility of late-2000s *nix. This is a system by us, for us, based on the things we like.

You can watch videos of the system being developed on YouTube:

Screenshot

Screenshot as of b36968c.png

Kernel features

  • x86 (32-bit) and x86_64 (64-bit) kernel with pre-emptive multi-threading
  • Hardware protections (SMEP, SMAP, UMIP, NX, WP, TSD, ...)
  • IPv4 stack with ARP, TCP, UDP and ICMP protocols
  • ext2 filesystem
  • POSIX signals
  • Purgeable memory
  • /proc filesystem
  • Pseudoterminals (with /dev/pts filesystem)
  • Filesystem notifications
  • CPU and memory profiling
  • SoundBlaster 16 driver
  • VMWare/QEMU mouse integration

System services

  • Launch/session daemon (SystemServer)
  • Compositing window server (WindowServer)
  • Text console manager (TTYServer)
  • DNS client (LookupServer)
  • Network protocols server (RequestServer and WebSocket)
  • Software-mixing sound daemon (AudioServer)
  • Desktop notifications (NotificationServer)
  • HTTP server (WebServer)
  • Telnet server (TelnetServer)
  • DHCP client (DHCPClient)

Libraries

  • C++ templates and containers (AK)
  • Event loop and utilities (LibCore)
  • 2D graphics library (LibGfx)
  • OpenGL 1.x compatible library (LibGL)
  • GUI toolkit (LibGUI)
  • Cross-process communication library (LibIPC)
  • HTML/CSS engine (LibWeb)
  • JavaScript engine (LibJS)
  • Markdown (LibMarkdown)
  • Audio (LibAudio)
  • Digital Signal Processing/Synthesizer Chains (LibDSP)
  • PCI database (LibPCIDB)
  • Terminal emulation (LibVT)
  • Out-of-process network protocol I/O (LibProtocol)
  • Mathematical functions (LibM)
  • ELF file handling (LibELF)
  • POSIX threading (LibPthread)
  • Higher-level threading (LibThreading)
  • Transport Layer Security (LibTLS)
  • HTTP and HTTPS (LibHTTP)
  • IMAP (LibIMAP)

Userland features

  • Unix-like libc and userland
  • Shell with pipes and I/O redirection
  • On-line help system (both terminal and GUI variants)
  • Web browser (Browser)
  • C++ IDE (HackStudio)
  • Desktop synthesizer (Piano)
  • E-mail client (Mail)
  • Various desktop apps & games
  • Color themes

How do I read the documentation?

Man pages are available online at man.serenityos.org. These pages are generated from the Markdown source files in Base/usr/share/man and updated automatically.

When running SerenityOS you can use man for the terminal interface, or help for the GUI.

How do I build and run this?

See the SerenityOS build instructions

Before opening an issue

Please see the issue policy.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Get in touch

Join our Discord server: SerenityOS Discord

Author

Contributors

(And many more!) The people listed above have landed more than 100 commits in the project. :^)

License

SerenityOS is licensed under a 2-clause BSD license.

