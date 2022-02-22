SerenityOS

Graphical Unix-like operating system for x86 computers.

About

SerenityOS is a love letter to '90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core. It flatters with sincerity by stealing beautiful ideas from various other systems.

Roughly speaking, the goal is a marriage between the aesthetic of late-1990s productivity software and the power-user accessibility of late-2000s *nix. This is a system by us, for us, based on the things we like.

You can watch videos of the system being developed on YouTube:

Screenshot

Kernel features

x86 (32-bit) and x86_64 (64-bit) kernel with pre-emptive multi-threading

Hardware protections (SMEP, SMAP, UMIP, NX, WP, TSD, ...)

IPv4 stack with ARP, TCP, UDP and ICMP protocols

ext2 filesystem

POSIX signals

Purgeable memory

/proc filesystem

Pseudoterminals (with /dev/pts filesystem)

Filesystem notifications

CPU and memory profiling

SoundBlaster 16 driver

VMWare/QEMU mouse integration

System services

Launch/session daemon (SystemServer)

Compositing window server (WindowServer)

Text console manager (TTYServer)

DNS client (LookupServer)

Network protocols server (RequestServer and WebSocket)

Software-mixing sound daemon (AudioServer)

Desktop notifications (NotificationServer)

HTTP server (WebServer)

Telnet server (TelnetServer)

DHCP client (DHCPClient)

Libraries

C++ templates and containers (AK)

Event loop and utilities (LibCore)

2D graphics library (LibGfx)

OpenGL 1.x compatible library (LibGL)

GUI toolkit (LibGUI)

Cross-process communication library (LibIPC)

HTML/CSS engine (LibWeb)

JavaScript engine (LibJS)

Markdown (LibMarkdown)

Audio (LibAudio)

Digital Signal Processing/Synthesizer Chains (LibDSP)

PCI database (LibPCIDB)

Terminal emulation (LibVT)

Out-of-process network protocol I/O (LibProtocol)

Mathematical functions (LibM)

ELF file handling (LibELF)

POSIX threading (LibPthread)

Higher-level threading (LibThreading)

Transport Layer Security (LibTLS)

HTTP and HTTPS (LibHTTP)

IMAP (LibIMAP)

Userland features

Unix-like libc and userland

Shell with pipes and I/O redirection

On-line help system (both terminal and GUI variants)

Web browser (Browser)

C++ IDE (HackStudio)

Desktop synthesizer (Piano)

E-mail client (Mail)

Various desktop apps & games

Color themes

How do I read the documentation?

Man pages are available online at man.serenityos.org. These pages are generated from the Markdown source files in Base/usr/share/man and updated automatically.

When running SerenityOS you can use man for the terminal interface, or help for the GUI.

How do I build and run this?

See the SerenityOS build instructions

Before opening an issue

Please see the issue policy.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Get in touch

Join our Discord server: SerenityOS Discord

Author

Andreas Kling - awesomekling

Contributors

Robin Burchell - rburchell

Conrad Pankoff - deoxxa

- deoxxa Sergey Bugaev - bugaevc

- bugaevc Liav A - supercomputer7

- supercomputer7 Linus Groh - linusg

- linusg Ali Mohammad Pur - alimpfard

- alimpfard Shannon Booth - shannonbooth

- shannonbooth Hüseyin ASLITÜRK - asliturk

- asliturk Matthew Olsson - mattco98

- mattco98 Nico Weber - nico

- nico Brian Gianforcaro - bgianfo

- bgianfo Ben Wiederhake - BenWiederhake

- BenWiederhake Tom - tomuta

- tomuta Paul Scharnofske - asynts

- asynts Itamar Shenhar - itamar8910

- itamar8910 Luke Wilde - Lubrsi

- Lubrsi Brendan Coles - bcoles

- bcoles Andrew Kaster - ADKaster

- ADKaster thankyouverycool - thankyouverycool

- thankyouverycool Idan Horowitz - IdanHo

- IdanHo Gunnar Beutner - gunnarbeutner

- gunnarbeutner Tim Flynn - trflynn89

- trflynn89 Jean-Baptiste Boric - boricj

- boricj Stephan Unverwerth - sunverwerth

- sunverwerth Max Wipfli - MaxWipfli

- MaxWipfli Daniel Bertalan - BertalanD

- BertalanD Jelle Raaijmakers - GMTA

- GMTA Sam Atkins - AtkinsSJ

- AtkinsSJ Tobias Christiansen - TobyAsE

- TobyAsE Lenny Maiorani - ldm5180

- ldm5180 sin-ack - sin-ack

- sin-ack Jesse Buhagiar - Quaker762

- Quaker762 Peter Elliott - Petelliott

- Petelliott Karol Kosek - krkk

- krkk Mustafa Quraish - mustafaquraish

- mustafaquraish David Tuin - davidot

- davidot Leon Albrecht - Hendiadyoin1

- Hendiadyoin1 Tim Schumacher - timschumi

- timschumi Marcus Nilsson - metmo

- metmo Gegga Thor - Xexxa

- Xexxa kleines Filmröllchen - kleinesfilmroellchen

- kleinesfilmroellchen Kenneth Myhra - kennethmyhra

(And many more!) The people listed above have landed more than 100 commits in the project. :^)

License

SerenityOS is licensed under a 2-clause BSD license.