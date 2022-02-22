SerenityOS
Graphical Unix-like operating system for x86 computers.
About
SerenityOS is a love letter to '90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core. It flatters with sincerity by stealing beautiful ideas from various other systems.
Roughly speaking, the goal is a marriage between the aesthetic of late-1990s productivity software and the power-user accessibility of late-2000s *nix. This is a system by us, for us, based on the things we like.
You can watch videos of the system being developed on YouTube:
Screenshot
Kernel features
- x86 (32-bit) and x86_64 (64-bit) kernel with pre-emptive multi-threading
- Hardware protections (SMEP, SMAP, UMIP, NX, WP, TSD, ...)
- IPv4 stack with ARP, TCP, UDP and ICMP protocols
- ext2 filesystem
- POSIX signals
- Purgeable memory
- /proc filesystem
- Pseudoterminals (with /dev/pts filesystem)
- Filesystem notifications
- CPU and memory profiling
- SoundBlaster 16 driver
- VMWare/QEMU mouse integration
System services
- Launch/session daemon (SystemServer)
- Compositing window server (WindowServer)
- Text console manager (TTYServer)
- DNS client (LookupServer)
- Network protocols server (RequestServer and WebSocket)
- Software-mixing sound daemon (AudioServer)
- Desktop notifications (NotificationServer)
- HTTP server (WebServer)
- Telnet server (TelnetServer)
- DHCP client (DHCPClient)
Libraries
- C++ templates and containers (AK)
- Event loop and utilities (LibCore)
- 2D graphics library (LibGfx)
- OpenGL 1.x compatible library (LibGL)
- GUI toolkit (LibGUI)
- Cross-process communication library (LibIPC)
- HTML/CSS engine (LibWeb)
- JavaScript engine (LibJS)
- Markdown (LibMarkdown)
- Audio (LibAudio)
- Digital Signal Processing/Synthesizer Chains (LibDSP)
- PCI database (LibPCIDB)
- Terminal emulation (LibVT)
- Out-of-process network protocol I/O (LibProtocol)
- Mathematical functions (LibM)
- ELF file handling (LibELF)
- POSIX threading (LibPthread)
- Higher-level threading (LibThreading)
- Transport Layer Security (LibTLS)
- HTTP and HTTPS (LibHTTP)
- IMAP (LibIMAP)
Userland features
- Unix-like libc and userland
- Shell with pipes and I/O redirection
- On-line help system (both terminal and GUI variants)
- Web browser (Browser)
- C++ IDE (HackStudio)
- Desktop synthesizer (Piano)
- E-mail client (Mail)
- Various desktop apps & games
- Color themes
How do I read the documentation?
Man pages are available online at man.serenityos.org. These pages are generated from the Markdown source files in
Base/usr/share/man and updated automatically.
When running SerenityOS you can use
man for the terminal interface, or
help for the GUI.
How do I build and run this?
See the SerenityOS build instructions
Before opening an issue
Please see the issue policy.
FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions
Get in touch
Join our Discord server: SerenityOS Discord
Author
- Andreas Kling - awesomekling
Contributors
- Robin Burchell - rburchell
- Conrad Pankoff - deoxxa
- Sergey Bugaev - bugaevc
- Liav A - supercomputer7
- Linus Groh - linusg
- Ali Mohammad Pur - alimpfard
- Shannon Booth - shannonbooth
- Hüseyin ASLITÜRK - asliturk
- Matthew Olsson - mattco98
- Nico Weber - nico
- Brian Gianforcaro - bgianfo
- Ben Wiederhake - BenWiederhake
- Tom - tomuta
- Paul Scharnofske - asynts
- Itamar Shenhar - itamar8910
- Luke Wilde - Lubrsi
- Brendan Coles - bcoles
- Andrew Kaster - ADKaster
- thankyouverycool - thankyouverycool
- Idan Horowitz - IdanHo
- Gunnar Beutner - gunnarbeutner
- Tim Flynn - trflynn89
- Jean-Baptiste Boric - boricj
- Stephan Unverwerth - sunverwerth
- Max Wipfli - MaxWipfli
- Daniel Bertalan - BertalanD
- Jelle Raaijmakers - GMTA
- Sam Atkins - AtkinsSJ
- Tobias Christiansen - TobyAsE
- Lenny Maiorani - ldm5180
- sin-ack - sin-ack
- Jesse Buhagiar - Quaker762
- Peter Elliott - Petelliott
- Karol Kosek - krkk
- Mustafa Quraish - mustafaquraish
- David Tuin - davidot
- Leon Albrecht - Hendiadyoin1
- Tim Schumacher - timschumi
- Marcus Nilsson - metmo
- Gegga Thor - Xexxa
- kleines Filmröllchen - kleinesfilmroellchen
- Kenneth Myhra - kennethmyhra
(And many more!) The people listed above have landed more than 100 commits in the project. :^)
License
SerenityOS is licensed under a 2-clause BSD license.