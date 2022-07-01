opera-proxy
Standalone Opera VPN client. Younger brother of hola-proxy.
Just run it and it'll start a plain HTTP proxy server forwarding traffic through "Opera VPN" proxies of your choice. By default the application listens on 127.0.0.1:18080.
Features
- Cross-platform (Windows/Mac OS/Linux/Android (via shell)/*BSD)
- Uses TLS for secure communication with upstream proxies
- Zero configuration
- Simple and straightforward
Installation
Binaries
Pre-built binaries are available here.
Build from source
Alternatively, you may install opera-proxy from source. Run the following within the source directory:
make install
Docker
A docker image is available as well. Here is an example of running opera-proxy as a background service:
docker run -d \
--security-opt no-new-privileges \
-p 127.0.0.1:18080:18080 \
--restart unless-stopped \
--name opera-proxy \
yarmak/opera-proxy
Snap Store
sudo snap install opera-proxy
Usage
List available countries:
$ ./opera-proxy -list-countries
country code,country name
EU,Europe
AS,Asia
AM,Americas
Run proxy via country of your choice:
$ ./opera-proxy -country EU
Also it is possible to export proxy addresses and credentials:
$ ./opera-proxy -country EU -list-proxies
Proxy login: ABCF206831D0BDC0C8C3AE5283F99EF6726444B3
Proxy password: eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJjb3VudHJ5IjoidWEiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY4MDkxMTIsImlkIjoic2UwMzE2LTYweGY3aTBxMGhoOWQ1MWF0emd0IiwiaXAiOiI3Ny4xMTEuMjQ3LjE3IiwidnBuX2xvZ2luIjoiSzJYdmJ5R0tUb3JLbkpOaDNtUGlGSTJvSytyVTA5bXMraGt2c2UwRWJBcz1Ac2UwMzE2LmJlc3QudnBuIn0.ZhqqzVyKmc3hZG6VVwWfn4nvVIPuZvaEfOLXfTppyvo
Proxy-Authorization: Basic QUJDRjIwNjgzMUQwQkRDMEM4QzNBRTUyODNGOTlFRjY3MjY0NDRCMzpleUpoYkdjaU9pSklVekkxTmlJc0luUjVjQ0k2SWtwWFZDSjkuZXlKamIzVnVkSEo1SWpvaWRXRWlMQ0pwWVhRaU9qRTJNVFk0TURreE1USXNJbWxrSWpvaWMyVXdNekUyTFRZd2VHWTNhVEJ4TUdob09XUTFNV0YwZW1kMElpd2lhWEFpT2lJM055NHhNVEV1TWpRM0xqRTNJaXdpZG5CdVgyeHZaMmx1SWpvaVN6SllkbUo1UjB0VWIzSkxia3BPYUROdFVHbEdTVEp2U3l0eVZUQTViWE1yYUd0MmMyVXdSV0pCY3oxQWMyVXdNekUyTG1KbGMzUXVkbkJ1SW4wLlpocXF6VnlLbWMzaFpHNlZWd1dmbjRudlZJUHVadmFFZk9MWGZUcHB5dm8=
host,ip_address,port
eu0.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.244.26,443
eu1.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.244.67,443
eu2.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.247.51,443
eu3.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.244.22,443
List of arguments
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|api-address
|String
|override IP address of api.sec-tunnel.com
|api-login
|String
|SurfEasy API login (default "se0316")
|api-password
|String
|SurfEasy API password (default "SILrMEPBmJuhomxWkfm3JalqHX2Eheg1YhlEZiMh8II")
|bind-address
|String
|HTTP proxy listen address (default "127.0.0.1:18080")
|bootstrap-dns
|String
|DNS/DoH/DoT/DoQ resolver for initial discovering of SurfEasy API address. See https://github.com/ameshkov/dnslookup/ for upstream DNS URL format. Examples:
https://1.1.1.1/dns-query,
quic://dns.adguard.com
|cafile
|String
|use custom CA certificate bundle file
|certchain-workaround
|Boolean
|add bundled cross-signed intermediate cert to certchain to make it check out on old systems (default true)
|country
|String
|desired proxy location (default "EU")
|list-countries
|-
|list available countries and exit
|list-proxies
|-
|output proxy list and exit
|proxy
|String
|sets base proxy to use for all dial-outs. Format:
<http|https|socks5|socks5h>://[login:password@]host[:port] Examples:
http://user:password@192.168.1.1:3128,
socks5://10.0.0.1:1080
|refresh
|Duration
|login refresh interval (default 4h0m0s)
|refresh-retry
|Duration
|login refresh retry interval (default 5s)
|timeout
|Duration
|timeout for network operations (default 10s)
|verbosity
|Number
|logging verbosity (10 - debug, 20 - info, 30 - warning, 40 - error, 50 - critical) (default 20)
|version
|-
|show program version and exit