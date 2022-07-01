Standalone Opera VPN client. Younger brother of hola-proxy.

Just run it and it'll start a plain HTTP proxy server forwarding traffic through "Opera VPN" proxies of your choice. By default the application listens on 127.0.0.1:18080.

Features

Cross-platform (Windows/Mac OS/Linux/Android (via shell)/*BSD)

Uses TLS for secure communication with upstream proxies

Zero configuration

Simple and straightforward

Installation

Binaries

Pre-built binaries are available here.

Build from source

Alternatively, you may install opera-proxy from source. Run the following within the source directory:

make install

Docker

A docker image is available as well. Here is an example of running opera-proxy as a background service:

docker run -d \ --security-opt no-new-privileges \ -p 127.0.0.1:18080:18080 \ --restart unless-stopped \ --name opera-proxy \ yarmak/opera-proxy

Snap Store

sudo snap install opera-proxy

Usage

List available countries:

$ ./opera-proxy -list-countries country code,country name EU,Europe AS,Asia AM,Americas

Run proxy via country of your choice:

$ ./opera-proxy -country EU

Also it is possible to export proxy addresses and credentials:

$ ./opera-proxy -country EU -list-proxies Proxy login: ABCF206831D0BDC0C8C3AE5283F99EF6726444B3 Proxy password: eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJjb3VudHJ5IjoidWEiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY4MDkxMTIsImlkIjoic2UwMzE2LTYweGY3aTBxMGhoOWQ1MWF0emd0IiwiaXAiOiI3Ny4xMTEuMjQ3LjE3IiwidnBuX2xvZ2luIjoiSzJYdmJ5R0tUb3JLbkpOaDNtUGlGSTJvSytyVTA5bXMraGt2c2UwRWJBcz1Ac2UwMzE2LmJlc3QudnBuIn0.ZhqqzVyKmc3hZG6VVwWfn4nvVIPuZvaEfOLXfTppyvo Proxy-Authorization: Basic QUJDRjIwNjgzMUQwQkRDMEM4QzNBRTUyODNGOTlFRjY3MjY0NDRCMzpleUpoYkdjaU9pSklVekkxTmlJc0luUjVjQ0k2SWtwWFZDSjkuZXlKamIzVnVkSEo1SWpvaWRXRWlMQ0pwWVhRaU9qRTJNVFk0TURreE1USXNJbWxrSWpvaWMyVXdNekUyTFRZd2VHWTNhVEJ4TUdob09XUTFNV0YwZW1kMElpd2lhWEFpT2lJM055NHhNVEV1TWpRM0xqRTNJaXdpZG5CdVgyeHZaMmx1SWpvaVN6SllkbUo1UjB0VWIzSkxia3BPYUROdFVHbEdTVEp2U3l0eVZUQTViWE1yYUd0MmMyVXdSV0pCY3oxQWMyVXdNekUyTG1KbGMzUXVkbkJ1SW4wLlpocXF6VnlLbWMzaFpHNlZWd1dmbjRudlZJUHVadmFFZk9MWGZUcHB5dm8= host,ip_address,port eu0.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.244.26,443 eu1.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.244.67,443 eu2.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.247.51,443 eu3.sec-tunnel.com,77.111.244.22,443

List of arguments

Argument Type Description api-address String override IP address of api.sec-tunnel.com api-login String SurfEasy API login (default "se0316") api-password String SurfEasy API password (default "SILrMEPBmJuhomxWkfm3JalqHX2Eheg1YhlEZiMh8II") bind-address String HTTP proxy listen address (default "127.0.0.1:18080") bootstrap-dns String DNS/DoH/DoT/DoQ resolver for initial discovering of SurfEasy API address. See https://github.com/ameshkov/dnslookup/ for upstream DNS URL format. Examples: https://1.1.1.1/dns-query , quic://dns.adguard.com cafile String use custom CA certificate bundle file certchain-workaround Boolean add bundled cross-signed intermediate cert to certchain to make it check out on old systems (default true) country String desired proxy location (default "EU") list-countries - list available countries and exit list-proxies - output proxy list and exit proxy String sets base proxy to use for all dial-outs. Format: <http|https|socks5|socks5h>://[login:password@]host[:port] Examples: http://user:password@192.168.1.1:3128 , socks5://10.0.0.1:1080 refresh Duration login refresh interval (default 4h0m0s) refresh-retry Duration login refresh retry interval (default 5s) timeout Duration timeout for network operations (default 10s) verbosity Number logging verbosity (10 - debug, 20 - info, 30 - warning, 40 - error, 50 - critical) (default 20) version - show program version and exit

