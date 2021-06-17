steady-tun
Secure TLS tunnel with pool of prepared upstream connections
Accepts TCP connections on listen port and forwards them, wrapped in TLS, to destination port. steady-tun maintains pool of fresh established TLS connections effectively cancelling delay caused by TLS handshake.
steady-tun may serve as drop-in replacement for stunnel or haproxy for purpose of secure tunneling of TCP connections. Thus, it is intended for use with stunnel or haproxy on server side, accepting TLS connections and forwarding them, for example, to SOCKS proxy. In such configuration make sure your server timeouts long enough to allow fit lifetime of idle client TLS sessions (-T option).
steady-tun can be used with custom CAs and/or mutual TLS auth with certificates.
Features
- Based on proven TLS security and works with well-known server side daemons for TLS termination like haproxy and stunnel.
- Firewall- and DPI-proof: connections are indistinguishable from HTTPS traffic.
- Greater practical performance comparing to other TCP traffic forwading solutions thanks to separate TLS session for each TCP connection.
- Hides TLS connection delay with connection pooling.
- Supports TLS SNI (server name indication) spoof - it may be useful to bypass SNI based filters in firewalls.
- Cross-plaform: runs on Linux, macOS, Windows and other Unix-like systems.
Installation
Pre-built binaries
Pre-built binaries available on releases page.
From source
Alternatively, you may install steady-tun from source:
go get github.com/Snawoot/steady-tun
From Snap Store
sudo snap install steady-tun
Docker
docker run -it --rm -v certs:/certs -p 57800:57800 \
yarmak/steady-tun \
-dsthost proxy.example.com \
-dstport 443 \
-cert /certs/user.pem \
-key /certs/user.key \
-cafile /certs/ca.pem \
-ttl 300s
Usage example
~/go/bin/steady-tun \
-dsthost proxy.example.com \
-dstport 443 \
-cert user.pem \
-key user.key \
-cafile ca.pem \
-ttl 300s
Command in this example will start forwarding TCP connections from default local port 57800 to
proxy.example.com:443. Authentication is performed with client certificate and key. Server verification is performed with custom certificate in file ca.pem.
Synopsis
$ ~/go/bin/steady-tun -h
Usage of /home/user/go/bin/steady-tun:
-backoff duration
delay between connection attempts (default 5s)
-bind-address string
bind address (default "127.0.0.1")
-bind-port uint
bind port (default 57800)
-cafile string
override default CA certs by specified in file
-cert string
use certificate for client TLS auth
-dialers uint
concurrency limit for TLS connection attempts (default 2)
-dsthost string
destination server hostname
-dstport uint
destination server port
-hostname-check
check hostname in server cert subject (default true)
-key string
key for TLS certificate
-pool-size uint
connection pool size (default 50)
-pool-wait duration
timeout for acquiring connection from pool (default 15s)
-timeout duration
server connect timeout (default 4s)
-tls-servername string
specifies hostname to expect in server cert
-tls-session-cache
enable TLS session cache (default true)
-ttl duration
lifetime of idle pool connection in seconds (default 30s)
-verbosity int
logging verbosity (10 - debug, 20 - info, 30 - warning, 40 - error, 50 - critical) (default 20)
-version
show program version and exit