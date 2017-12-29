/CoinPriceBar

Cryptocurrency prices on MacBook Touch Bar
CoinPriceBar

Screenshot

Cyptocurrency prices on MacBook Touch Bar.

Supported cryptocurrencies:

Prices are in USD and updated every 15 seconds.

Ripple and IOTA prices are calculated by XRP/ETH price from Binance multiplied with ETH price from Coinbase.

Other prices are spot price in USD from Coinbase.

The app runs in background and can be accessed anywhere by tapping the icon on the Touch Bar Control Strip.

Screenshot

Download

"Please support this coin / this currency"

If you want to add some coin / use some currency other than USD but don't know how to code and build the app yourself, please open an issue.

I will help create a customized app based on your request. I will also make it available for everyone else to download from the release page.

Wanna give me some coins?

  • Fiat money: PayPal.Me/pmthanh
  • Bitcoin: 1Q1mq13E1phMMYz3wREKRRfYfHU9Gc2v6S
  • Bitcoin Cash: 16iirsFfAR4e7dRgnrdNaC1dvcJ8V8UtnG
  • Ethereum: 0x1e63d92Ab5bf0c6FD0C96DFc99F6De918530e271
  • Litecoin: LbCXAynLmrainsuwuGW3QrS8dqHMMyfdvg
  • Ripple: rEb8TK3gBgk5auZkwc6sHnwrGVJH8DuaLh, tag: 100262993