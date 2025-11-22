IF YOU ARE HERE FROM THE YT VIDEO

a few things changed. completion is a bit different for skills. i now require @ to begin with ... ill try to update as it happens ...

The Great Twitch Discussion

I will conduct a stream on Jan 30 at 8am The Lords Time (Montana Time/Mountain Time (same thing)) we will do an extensive deep dive on 99 and what we think is good and bad.

The AI Agent That Neovim Deserves

This is an example repo where i want to test what i think the ideal AI workflow is for people who dont have "skill issues." This is meant to streamline the requests to AI and limit them it restricted areas. For more general requests, please just use opencode. Dont use neovim.

Warning

Prompts are temporary right now. they could be massively improved TS and Lua language support, open to more Still very alpha, could have severe problems

How to use

you must have opencode installed and setup

Add the following configuration to your neovim config

I make the assumption you are using Lazy

{ " ThePrimeagen/99 " , config = function () local _99 = require ( " 99 " ) -- For logging that is to a file if you wish to trace through requests -- for reporting bugs, i would not rely on this, but instead the provided -- logging mechanisms within 99. This is for more debugging purposes local cwd = vim . uv . cwd () local basename = vim . fs . basename ( cwd ) _99 . setup ({ logger = { level = _99 . DEBUG , path = " /tmp/ " .. basename .. " .99.debug " , print_on_error = true , }, --- A new feature that is centered around tags completion = { --- Defaults to .cursor/rules -- I am going to disable these until i understand the -- problem better. Inside of cursor rules there is also -- application rules, which means i need to apply these -- differently -- cursor_rules = "<custom path to cursor rules>" --- A list of folders where you have your own SKILL.md --- Expected format: --- /path/to/dir/<skill_name>/SKILL.md --- --- Example: --- Input Path: --- "scratch/custom_rules/" --- --- Output Rules: --- {path = "scratch/custom_rules/vim/SKILL.md", name = "vim"}, --- ... the other rules in that dir ... --- custom_rules = { " scratch/custom_rules/ " , }, --- What autocomplete do you use. We currently only --- support cmp right now source = " cmp " , }, --- WARNING: if you change cwd then this is likely broken --- ill likely fix this in a later change --- --- md_files is a list of files to look for and auto add based on the location --- of the originating request. That means if you are at /foo/bar/baz.lua --- the system will automagically look for: --- /foo/bar/AGENT.md --- /foo/AGENT.md --- assuming that /foo is project root (based on cwd) md_files = { " AGENT.md " , }, }) -- Create your own short cuts for the different types of actions vim . keymap . set ( " n " , " <leader>9f " , function () _99 . fill_in_function () end ) -- take extra note that i have visual selection only in v mode -- technically whatever your last visual selection is, will be used -- so i have this set to visual mode so i dont screw up and use an -- old visual selection -- -- likely ill add a mode check and assert on required visual mode -- so just prepare for it now vim . keymap . set ( " v " , " <leader>9v " , function () _99 . visual () end ) --- if you have a request you dont want to make any changes, just cancel it vim . keymap . set ( " v " , " <leader>9s " , function () _99 . stop_all_requests () end ) --- Example: Using rules + actions for custom behaviors --- Create a rule file like ~/.rules/debug.md that defines custom behavior. --- For instance, a "debug" rule could automatically add printf statements --- throughout a function to help debug its execution flow. vim . keymap . set ( " n " , " <leader>9fd " , function () _99 . fill_in_function () end ) end , },

Completion

When prompting, if you have cmp installed as your autocomplete you can use an autocomplete for rule inclusion in your prompt.

How skill completion and inclusion works is that you start by typing @ .

API

You can see the full api at 99 API

Reporting a bug

To report a bug, please provide the full running debug logs. This may require a bit of back and forth.

Please do not request features. We will hold a public discussion on Twitch about features, which will be a much better jumping point then a bunch of requests that i have to close down. If you do make a feature request ill just shut it down instantly.

The logs

To get the last run's logs execute :lua require("99").view_logs() . If this happens to not be the log, you can navigate the logs with:

function _99 . prev_request_logs () ... end function _99 . next_request_logs () ... end

Dont forget

If there are secrets or other information in the logs you want to be removed make sure that you delete the query printing. This will likely contain information you may not want to share.

Known usability issues

long function definition issues.

function display_text ( game_state : GameState , text : string , x : number , y : number , ) : void { const ctx = game_state . canvas . getContext ( "2d" ) ; assert ( ctx , "cannot get game context" ) ; ctx . fillStyle = "white" ; ctx . fillText ( text , x , y ) ; }

Then the virtual text will be displayed one line below "function" instead of first line in body