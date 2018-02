Charles

Charles is a local file selector for Android. You can

Use it in Activity or Fragment

Select multi-media file including images, videos, audio and documents

Apply different themes, including two built-in themes and custom themes

Restrict different screen orientations

Charles Style Charles Dark Style Empty View

Download

Gradle

Add the JitPack repository to your root build.gradle file:

repositories { maven { url " https://jitpack.io " } }

Add the code to your module's build.gradle file:

dependencies { implementation ' io.github.tonnyl:charles:x.y.z ' }

Maven

< dependency > < groupId >io.github.tonnyl</ groupId > < artifactId >charles</ artifactId > < version >x.y.z</ version > < type >pom</ type > </ dependency >

ProGuard

If you use Glide as your image engine, add rules as Glide's README says. And add extra rule:

- dontwarn com.squareup.picasso .**

If you use Picasso as your image engine, add rules as Picasso's README says. And add extra rule:

- dontwarn com.bumptech.glide .**

Attention: The above progurad rules are correct.

Usage

Permission

The library requires two permissions:

android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

So if you are targeting Android 6.0+, you need to handle runtime permission request before next step.

Simple Usage Snippet

Start CharlesActivity from current Activity or Fragment :

Charles . from( this @MainActivity) . choose() . maxSelectable( 9 ) . progressRate( true ) . theme(R . style . Charles) . imageEngine(GlideEngine()) . restrictOrientation(ActivityInfo . SCREEN_ORIENTATION_UNSPECIFIED ) . forResult( REQUEST_CODE_CHOOSE )

Themes

There are two built-in themes you can use to start CharlesActivity :

R.style.Charles (light mode)

(light mode) R.style.CharlesDark (dark mode)

And Also you can define your own theme as you wish.

Receive Result

In onActivityResult() callback of the starting Activity or Fragment :

override fun onActivityResult ( requestCode : Int , resultCode : Int , data : Intent?) { super . onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data ) if (requestCode == REQUEST_CODE_CHOOSE && resultCode == Activity . RESULT_OK ) { val uris = Charles . obtainResult( data ) val paths = Charles . obtainPathResult( data ) Log . d( " charles " , " uris: $uris " ) Log . d( " charles " , " paths: $paths " ) } }

More

Find more details about Charles in wiki.

Contribution

Discussions and pull requests are welcomed 💖 .

Thanks

This library is inspired by Matisse and uses some of its source code.

License

Charles is under the MIT license. See the LICENSE for more information.