You signed in with another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.You signed out in another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.You switched accounts on another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.Dismiss alert
Last year, we got hit by a particularly nasty wave of CP posts on 0bin. We usually take them down quickly, but it got faster than we could handle (remember it's a project we do on our free time, and pay all expenses, and take down can only be made manually after a report, by design).
Our hosting takes us down regularly for this, but we usually get back up quickly. This time, they were not so lenient.
So we lawyered up, and we were instructed to stay silent until the matter is settled. Those things take a lot of time, and anything you say can be hold up as evidence, you know the drill.
The good news is, today it is, so we can come back to you all.
The bad news is, we had to migrate to another provider, and they won't give us back the data, nor the backup that we hosted on on another server, but with the same host, because of the content it likely still contains.
So 0bin is up again. This time we will setup a backup on a server on a different provider.
Sorry for all the people that lost files. That's the problem with anonymous encrypted services, a few bad users can make everybody's life hard.
I'm quite happy this is over. It was very stressful and to be honest, I was not sure we would get away with so little legal damages.
https://0bin.net is not loading, and it's not just down on my network
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered: