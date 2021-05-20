Skip to content

Yarn VTools

Miscellaneous tools and plugins for Yarn.

Plugin: yarn-vtools-plugin

General plugin for functionality too minor to deserve its own package yet.

Setup:

  1. Copy the Packages/yarn-vtools-plugin/Dist folder, and paste it into your project's .yarn/plugins folder, as yarn-vtools-plugin.

  2. Modify your .yarnrc.yml file to contain:

    plugins:
- .yarn/plugins/yarn-vtools-plugin/index.js

  3. Create a YVTConfig.[js/cjs/mjs] file in your repo-root (ie. working-directory when running yarn), with a config export.

    Example: (see source code for all options, defined using TS interfaces)

    exports.config = {
	"dependencyOverrideGroups": [...]
};

Feature: Conditional version/protocol overrides for dependencies

  1. Add info to config:

    config.dependencyOverrideGroups = [
	{
		// you can change the versions/protocols of direct-dependencies here
		overrides_forSelf: {
			"directDepA": "directDepA@1.0.0",
			"directDepB": "directDepA@^1.0.0",
			"directDepC": "link:../../../@Modules/directDepB"
		},
		// and for nested subdependencies here (not tested much yet)
		overrides_forDeps: {
			"directDepD": {
				dependencies: {"subDepA": "subDepA@1.0.0"},
				peerDependencies: {"subDepB": "subDepB@1.0.0"},
				peerDependenciesMeta: {"subDepB": {"optional": true}}
			}
		}
	},
	// conditional overrides also work; just use javascript/nodejs conditionals like usual
	process.env.MYPROJECT_USER == "bob" && {
		overrides_forSelf: {
			"depA": `link:../../bob's/path/to/depA`
		}
	},
	process.env.MYPROJECT_USER == "alice" && {
		overrides_forSelf: {
			"depA": `link:/alice's/path/to/depA`
		}
	}
];

  2. Profit. Future yarn-installs will run the config-getter script, read the list of overrides, overwrite its in-memory descriptors (ie. protocol, version, etc.) with those found in the overrides list, and then proceed with using those descriptors to install your project's dependencies.

Miscellaneous plugins and tools for Yarn.

License

MIT license
