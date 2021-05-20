Add info to config:

config . dependencyOverrideGroups = [ { // you can change the versions/protocols of direct-dependencies here overrides_forSelf : { "directDepA" : "directDepA@1.0.0" , "directDepB" : "directDepA@^1.0.0" , "directDepC" : "link:../../../@Modules/directDepB" } , // and for nested subdependencies here (not tested much yet) overrides_forDeps : { "directDepD" : { dependencies : { "subDepA" : "subDepA@1.0.0" } , peerDependencies : { "subDepB" : "subDepB@1.0.0" } , peerDependenciesMeta : { "subDepB" : { "optional" : true } } } } } , // conditional overrides also work; just use javascript/nodejs conditionals like usual process . env . MYPROJECT_USER == "bob" && { overrides_forSelf : { "depA" : `link:../../bob's/path/to/depA` } } , process . env . MYPROJECT_USER == "alice" && { overrides_forSelf : { "depA" : `link:/alice's/path/to/depA` } } ] ;