Waterfox Source Code
Welcome to Waterfox! Waterfox is now once again fully independent. We'd love to accept help from contributors, so feel free to reach out via Reddit.
An explanation of the Waterfox Source Code Directory Structure and links to project pages can be found at the Directory Structure documents.
For information on how to build Waterfox from the source code and create patches see the quick reference.
Developer Working Hours
Typically, we are available 9:00
Roadmap
Q3 2023
- Release G6, the latest time by September 26.
- Prepare Waterfox for Android for release, ideally by September 26 depending on previous project complexity.
- Release updated OSS website, powered by astro.
2H 2023
- Implement a native vertical tab implementation. Work has already started for this in the background.
- Make profile switching more accessible.
2024
- Implement own profile sync service. This is a hard complexity item and no guarantee of this.
- Prepare Waterfox for iOS.
- Some more special surprises, with work already started.