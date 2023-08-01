Skip to content

.cargo
Bug 1839459 - Elide empty closed sub-paths instead of emitting a star…
June 20, 2023 18:04
.github
Build Waterfox with PGO for macOS and Windows
July 26, 2023 14:09
.vscode
Bug 1769759 - Update extension ID for rust-analyzer vscode extension …
May 17, 2022 14:36
accessible
Backed out changeset c1daa5ce8feb (bug 1832686) because the regressor…
June 24, 2023 12:18
browser
Part 1: Waterfoxify onboarding
July 26, 2023 14:09
build
[WFX-431] Switch to R2 based CDN and AUS.
July 5, 2023 07:31
caps
Bug 1824612 - Convert consumers of toolkit/components/extensions to E…
May 31, 2023 15:27
chrome
Backed out 3 changesets (bug 1834222, bug 1834176) for causing Remote…
May 24, 2023 04:29
config
Update configs. IGNORE BROKEN CHANGESETS CLOSED TREE NO BUG a=release…
July 4, 2023 08:44
devtools
Bug 1838671 - [devtools] Wrap decodeURI in try/catch block in Sources…
June 19, 2023 07:44
docs
[WFX-350] Replace 'his or her' with 'their'.
July 5, 2023 07:26
docshell
Bug 1837993, ensure correct loadId is used when removing entry, r=pet…
June 19, 2023 09:26
dom
[WFX-202] Rename Firefox related references to their relevant counter…
July 5, 2023 07:24
editor
Bug 1832511 - Fix bustage of gcc non-unified build in HTMLEditor r=…
June 15, 2023 11:12
extensions
Bug 1824612 - Convert consumers of toolkit/components/extensions to E…
May 31, 2023 15:27
gfx
Backed out changeset 928b0d1a27d5 (bug 1830588) with Bug 1836052 and …
June 28, 2023 17:41
gradle/wrapper
Bug 1786164 - Update gradle and plugin to the latest versions. r=geck…
August 31, 2022 22:10
hal
Bug 1828383 - Make hal/ buildable outside of a unified build environm…
April 18, 2023 13:43
image
[WFX-666] Extended JPEG-XL support. (#2938)
July 5, 2023 07:32
intl
Bug 1838173: Allow to set the Gregorian change date for ISO-8601 cale…
June 14, 2023 05:38
ipc
[WFX-202] Rename Firefox related references to their relevant counter…
July 5, 2023 07:24
js
Bug 1839669 - Use stack pointer register for stack probes to fix cras…
June 23, 2023 17:47
layout
[WFX-202] Rename Firefox related references to their relevant counter…
July 5, 2023 07:24
media
[WFX-350] Replace 'his or her' with 'their'.
July 5, 2023 07:26
memory
Bug 1834337 - Ignore -Winline-new-delete warnings. r=sergesanspaille
May 29, 2023 20:24
mfbt
Bug 1681846 - Ensure MOZ_CRASH() stores the reason in crash reports o…
May 31, 2023 06:58
mobile
Bug 1830814 - Migrate remaining extension jsm files to ESM r=geckovie…
June 5, 2023 10:23
modules
Revert "Bug 1835805 - Remove odoh code r=necko-reviewers,jesup"
August 1, 2023 17:23
mozglue
Bug 1836478 - Disable mozglue interposers for snapshot fuzzing. r=gsv…
June 2, 2023 16:17
netwerk
Revert "Bug 1835805 - Remove odoh code r=necko-reviewers,jesup"
August 1, 2023 17:23
nsprpub
Bug 1788009 - NSPR_4_35_RTM, version number only, no code change. r=g…
September 13, 2022 06:26
other-licenses
[WFX-253] Set minimum CPU version to SSSE3.
July 5, 2023 07:25
parser
Bug 1831654 - Graceful failures for out of range column number in exp…
June 2, 2023 20:45
python
Revert "Bug 1835805 - Remove odoh code r=necko-reviewers,jesup"
August 1, 2023 17:23
remote
Bug 1832891 - [remote] Set timeout to 5s for waitForInitialNavigation…
June 6, 2023 13:55
security
Add Mac Hardened Runtime entitlement files to the tree.
July 26, 2023 14:09
services
[WFX-202] Rename Firefox related references to their relevant counter…
July 5, 2023 07:24
servo
Bug 1837692 - [beta] Do not snap -webkit-text-stroke-width to dev pix…
June 13, 2023 15:40
startupcache
Bug 1826062 - Automatic fixes for Prettier 2.0.5 upgrade. r=mossop,pe…
May 20, 2023 12:26
storage
Bug 1826062 - Automatic fixes for upgrading Prettier to 2.8.8. r=moss…
May 20, 2023 12:26
supply-chain
Bug 1834862 - implement nsICryptoHash in rust r=jschanck,supply-chain…
June 7, 2023 23:03
taskcluster
Bug 1840457 - Update macos sdk URL. r=firefox-build-system-reviewers,…
June 26, 2023 20:09
testing
Revert "Bug 1835805 - Remove odoh code r=necko-reviewers,jesup"
August 1, 2023 17:23
third_party
Bug 1834862 - implement nsICryptoHash in rust r=jschanck,supply-chain…
June 7, 2023 23:03
toolkit
Revert "Bug 1835805 - Remove odoh code r=necko-reviewers,jesup"
August 1, 2023 17:23
tools
Revert "Bug 1835805 - Remove odoh code r=necko-reviewers,jesup"
August 1, 2023 17:23
uriloader
Bug 1836328 - Replace X-Moz: Prefetch with Sec-Purpose: Prefetch r=ne…
June 2, 2023 07:52
view
Bug 1824986 - Use element more in popup manager code. r=mstange
March 28, 2023 14:33
waterfox
#3097 - Lazy loaded requried modules.
August 1, 2023 17:23
widget
[WFX-202] Rename Firefox related references to their relevant counter…
July 5, 2023 07:24
xpcom
[WFX-202] Rename Firefox related references to their relevant counter…
July 5, 2023 07:24
xpfe/appshell
Bug 1834042 - Make nsWindow::ConstrainPosition account for decoration…
May 23, 2023 10:30
.arcconfig
Bug 1460463 - Update .arcconfig to make history mutable; r=gps
May 9, 2018 23:49
.babel-eslint.rc.js
Bug 1830265 - Enable ESLint and Prettier on .babel-eslint.rc.js. r=Gijs
May 4, 2023 17:21
.clang-format
Bug 1547143 - Force the pointer style declaration r=Ehsan
May 1, 2019 08:46
.clang-format-ignore
Bug 1764698 - Move LanguageDetector.jsm and related files to toolkit.…
August 23, 2022 05:59
.cron.yml
Bug 1836078 - Update gecko taskgraph to support ESR115 r=releng-revie…
June 9, 2023 20:58
.eslintignore
Bug 1508369 - add stylelint linter support to mach lint, r=Standard8,…
May 11, 2023 16:06
.eslintrc-test-paths.js
Bug 1776480 - Remove OS.File et al. r=Gijs,webidl,smaug
May 12, 2023 18:34
.eslintrc.js
Bug 1834115 - migrate newtab/lib JSMs that do not import modules to E…
May 30, 2023 22:44
.git-blame-ignore-revs
Bug 1735638 - Add Bug 1571899 to annotate/blame ignore revisions. r=g…
October 14, 2021 16:02
.gitattributes
Bug 770286: Prevent git LF-to-CRLF autoconversion r=glandium
July 6, 2019 02:36
.gitignore
[WFX-209] Base configuration options.
July 5, 2023 07:23
.hg-annotate-ignore-revs
Bug 1735638 - Add Bug 1571899 to annotate/blame ignore revisions. r=g…
October 14, 2021 16:02
.hg-format-source
Bug 1556393 - Pre 1 (m-c): Update .hg-format-source to use Prettier w…
July 3, 2019 20:48
.hgignore
Bug 1829512 - Use .clangd rather than vscode-specific configuration t…
April 23, 2023 06:23
.hgtags
No bug - Tagging 4a8666238269bba3dcccc95812d13d2c8abd9252 with FIREFO…
July 4, 2023 13:00
.lando.ini
Bug 1801965: update .lando.ini file for new autoformatting implemen…
November 22, 2022 20:19
.lldbinit
Bug 1603804. Move third_party/python/lldbutils to python/lldbutils. r…
December 20, 2019 17:10
.mailmap
Bug 1650456 - Correct name in a few places, r=froydnj
July 3, 2020 20:20
.mozconfig
Update mozconfig to use valid options.
July 5, 2023 07:32
.mozconfig-aarch64-apple-darwin
Use more aggressive optimisations.
August 1, 2023 17:23
.mozconfig-x86_64-apple-darwin
Use more aggressive optimisations.
August 1, 2023 17:23
.mozconfig-x86_64-pc-linux-gnu
Use more aggressive optimisations.
August 1, 2023 17:23
.mozconfig-x86_64-pc-windows-msvc
Use more aggressive optimisations.
August 1, 2023 17:23
.prettierignore
Revert "Bug 1835805 - Remove odoh code r=necko-reviewers,jesup"
August 1, 2023 17:23
.prettierrc.js
Bug 1826062 - Upgrade Prettier to v2.0.5. r=mossop
May 20, 2023 12:26
.stylelintignore
Bug 1832765 - merge new tab linting into main stylelint config, r=Sta…
May 30, 2023 22:41
.stylelintrc.js
Bug 1832765 - merge new tab linting into main stylelint config, r=Sta…
May 30, 2023 22:41
.taskcluster.yml
Bug 1827709: Notify Thunderbird CI Matrix channel after mozilla-centr…
April 18, 2023 19:36
.trackerignore
Bug 1486468 - Add .trackerignore file to avoid GNOME Tracker indexing…
August 27, 2018 16:45
.yamllint
Bug 1606009 - Fix & silent some tests r=Callek
December 26, 2019 22:13
.ycm_extra_conf.py
Bug 1801836 - Remove no longer necessary 'from __future__' imports. r…
December 23, 2022 22:45
AUTHORS
Bug 1481409 - Use HTTPS protocol for Mozilla's Credits link in AUTHOR…
August 13, 2018 16:39
CLOBBER
Update configs. IGNORE BROKEN CHANGESETS CLOSED TREE NO BUG a=release…
July 4, 2023 08:44
Cargo.lock
Bug 1834862 - implement nsICryptoHash in rust r=jschanck,supply-chain…
June 7, 2023 23:03
Cargo.toml
Bug 1835066 - Make our nesting implementation match the new spec bett…
June 4, 2023 10:22
GNUmakefile
Bug 794723 - Add a default makefile which wraps mach. r=gps
February 6, 2015 10:26
LICENSE
Bug 547914 - Replace /LICENSE with a mention of where the canonical l…
February 23, 2010 09:37
Makefile.in
Bug 1751515 - Part 3: Do not install artifact test archive when `--di…
January 26, 2022 19:08
README.md
Update README.md
July 26, 2023 14:09
aclocal.m4
Bug 1747970 - Move AC_CHECK_FUNC{,S} to python configure. r=firefox-b…
January 20, 2022 21:01
build.gradle
Bug 1834576 - Update ktlint to version 0.48.2. r=geckoview-reviewers,…
May 24, 2023 01:46
client.mk
Bug 1802075 - Avoid calling "--stop-server" as a command on local bui…
November 23, 2022 20:38
client.py
Bug 1801836 - Remove no longer necessary 'from __future__' imports. r…
December 23, 2022 22:45
configure
Bug 1787977 - Include configure in the tree. r=firefox-build-system-r…
August 30, 2022 04:02
configure.py
Bug 1835198 - Remove mozbuild.util.write_indented_repr. r=firefox-bui…
May 29, 2023 20:28
gradle.properties
Bug 1786164 - Add more Gradle JVM memory flags. r=geckoview-reviewers…
August 31, 2022 22:10
gradlew
Bug 1123416 - Part 1: Make topsrcdir a valid Gradle project root. r=s…
October 21, 2015 15:07
gradlew.bat
Bug 1527796 - Part 3. Use gradlew.bat on Windows. r=nalexander
February 26, 2019 11:06
mach
Bug 1820915 - Attempt to re-launch Mach with a compatible python3 ver…
March 9, 2023 10:53
mach.cmd
Bug 1750874: Support launching Mach with py instead of python r=g…
January 21, 2022 18:22
mach.ps1
Bug 1761633 - Silence the possible error from Get-Command r=mhentges …
March 28, 2022 19:13
mots.yaml
Bug 1836449 - Add new Session Restore peers, move Dale from owners to…
June 2, 2023 13:24
moz.build
[WFX-209] Base configuration options.
July 5, 2023 07:23
moz.configure
Bug 1837122 - Fix typo introduced in bug 1834446. r=firefox-build-sys…
June 7, 2023 22:09
mozilla-config.h.in
Bug 1802290 - Remove +x permissions on more files r=linter-reviewers,…
January 3, 2023 08:17
old-configure.in
Bug 1834446 - Move otool detection to python configure. r=firefox-bui…
May 24, 2023 21:27
package-lock.json
Bug 1832765 - start linting scss across the tree in our standard conf…
May 30, 2023 22:41
package.json
Bug 1832765 - start linting scss across the tree in our standard conf…
May 30, 2023 22:41
pyproject.toml
Bug 1823694 - [lint.ruff] Disable some warnings we don't actually wan…
March 21, 2023 14:36
settings.gradle
Bug 1828719 - Remove omnijar Gradle project from srcdir r=geckoview-r…
April 18, 2023 23:20
substitute-local-geckoview.gradle
Bug 1752381 - only parse stdout in substitute-local-geckoview. r=nale…
February 2, 2022 18:00
test.mozbuild
Bug 1229233 - Add a (incomplete) end-to-end build test. r=gps
December 1, 2015 13:57
Waterfox Source Code Developer Working Hours Roadmap Q3 2023 2H 2023 2024

README.md

Waterfox Source Code

Welcome to Waterfox! Waterfox is now once again fully independent. We'd love to accept help from contributors, so feel free to reach out via Reddit.

Website 🏗 Builds License: MPL 2.0

An explanation of the Waterfox Source Code Directory Structure and links to project pages can be found at the Directory Structure documents.

For information on how to build Waterfox from the source code and create patches see the quick reference.

Developer Working Hours

Typically, we are available 9:00 🕘 → 17:00 🕔, Monday → Friday. This does not include UK bank holidays or annual leave. During this time we will be programming or responding to queries as and when appropriate.

Roadmap

Q3 2023

  • Release G6, the latest time by September 26.
  • Prepare Waterfox for Android for release, ideally by September 26 depending on previous project complexity.
  • Release updated OSS website, powered by astro.

2H 2023

  • Implement a native vertical tab implementation. Work has already started for this in the background.
  • Make profile switching more accessible.

2024

  • Implement own profile sync service. This is a hard complexity item and no guarantee of this.
  • Prepare Waterfox for iOS.
  • Some more special surprises, with work already started.

