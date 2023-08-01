Waterfox Source Code

Welcome to Waterfox! Waterfox is now once again fully independent. We'd love to accept help from contributors, so feel free to reach out via Reddit.

An explanation of the Waterfox Source Code Directory Structure and links to project pages can be found at the Directory Structure documents.

For information on how to build Waterfox from the source code and create patches see the quick reference.

Developer Working Hours

Typically, we are available 9:00 🕘 → 17:00 🕔 , Monday → Friday. This does not include UK bank holidays or annual leave. During this time we will be programming or responding to queries as and when appropriate.

Roadmap

Q3 2023

Release G6, the latest time by September 26.

Prepare Waterfox for Android for release, ideally by September 26 depending on previous project complexity.

Release updated OSS website, powered by astro.

2H 2023

Implement a native vertical tab implementation. Work has already started for this in the background.

Make profile switching more accessible.

2024