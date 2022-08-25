WireGuard Easy
You have found the easiest way to install & manage WireGuard on any Linux host!
Features
- All-in-one: WireGuard + Web UI.
- Easy installation, simple to use.
- List, create, edit, delete, enable & disable clients.
- Show a client's QR code.
- Download a client's configuration file.
- Statistics for which clients are connected.
- Tx/Rx charts for each connected client.
- Gravatar support.
Requirements
- A host with a kernel that supports WireGuard (all modern kernels).
- A host with Docker installed.
Installation
1. Install Docker
If you haven't installed Docker yet, install it by running:
$ curl -sSL https://get.docker.com | sh
$ sudo usermod -aG docker $(whoami)
$ exit
And log in again.
2. Run WireGuard Easy
To automatically install & run wg-easy, simply run:
$ docker run -d \ --name=wg-easy \ -e WG_HOST=🚨YOUR_SERVER_IP \ -e PASSWORD=🚨YOUR_ADMIN_PASSWORD \ -v ~/.wg-easy:/etc/wireguard \ -p 51820:51820/udp \ -p 51821:51821/tcp \ --cap-add=NET_ADMIN \ --cap-add=SYS_MODULE \ --sysctl="net.ipv4.conf.all.src_valid_mark=1" \ --sysctl="net.ipv4.ip_forward=1" \ --restart unless-stopped \ weejewel/wg-easy
💡Replace
YOUR_SERVER_IPwith your WAN IP, or a Dynamic DNS hostname.
💡Replace
YOUR_ADMIN_PASSWORDwith a password to log in on the Web UI.
The Web UI will now be available on
http://0.0.0.0:51821.
💡Your configuration files will be saved in
~/.wg-easy
3. Sponsor
Are you enjoying this project? Buy me a beer!
Options
These options can be configured by setting environment variables using
-e KEY="VALUE" in the
docker run command.
|Env
|Default
|Example
|Description
|
PASSWORD
|-
|
foobar123
|When set, requires a password when logging in to the Web UI.
|
WG_HOST
|-
|
vpn.myserver.com
|The public hostname of your VPN server.
|
WG_PORT
|
51820
|
12345
|The public UDP port of your VPN server. WireGuard will always listen on
51820 inside the Docker container.
|
WG_MTU
|
null
|
1420
|The MTU the clients will use. Server uses default WG MTU.
|
WG_PERSISTENT_KEEPALIVE
|
0
|
25
|Value in seconds to keep the "connection" open. If this value is 0, then connections won't be kept alive.
|
WG_DEFAULT_ADDRESS
|
10.8.0.x
|
10.6.0.x
|Clients IP address range.
|
WG_DEFAULT_DNS
|
1.1.1.1
|
8.8.8.8, 8.8.4.4
|DNS server clients will use.
|
WG_ALLOWED_IPS
|
0.0.0.0/0, ::/0
|
192.168.15.0/24, 10.0.1.0/24
|Allowed IPs clients will use.
|
WG_PRE_UP
|
...
|-
|See config.js for the default value.
|
WG_POST_UP
|
...
|
iptables ...
|See config.js for the default value.
|
WG_PRE_DOWN
|
...
|-
|See config.js for the default value.
|
WG_POST_DOWN
|
...
|
iptables ...
|See config.js for the default value.
If you change
WG_PORT, make sure to also change the exposed port.
Updating
To update to the latest version, simply run:
docker stop wg-easy
docker rm wg-easy
docker pull weejewel/wg-easy
And then run the
docker run -d \ ... command above again.