Welcome to BestCode, the browser extension that corrects every misspelling of the word "Xcode".

Do you want to bang your head against a wall every time someone writes XCode? xCode? X-code maybe? Then this browser extension is made for you! You can install it on Safari, Chrome and Firefox, and avoid traumatic brain injuries (walls hurt).

Installing

Chrome

The extension is available on the Chrome Web Store.

Get BestCode for Chrome

Firefox

The extension is available on the Firefox add-on store.

Get BestCode for Firefox

Safari

To install the extension on Safari, download the BestCode.safariextz file in the Releases section, and open the file. Safari will guide you through the installation process.

Download latest Safari version

Contributing

If you find a bug or want to suggest an improvement to the extension, you contribution is very much appreciated! Please read the Contributor's Guide and the Code of Conduct before engaging with the project.

Authors

This plugin was made by:

License

BestCode is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

However, we ask you not to re-publish the plugin under your own name on plugin stores. Thank you!