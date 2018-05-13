/BestCode

Browser Extensions to fix xCode misspellings
  1. JavaScript 69.3%
  2. Shell 20.6%
  3. HTML 10.1%
JavaScript Shell HTML
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP

Launching GitHub Desktop...

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching GitHub Desktop...

If nothing happens, download GitHub Desktop and try again.

Launching Xcode...

If nothing happens, download Xcode and try again.

Launching Visual Studio...

If nothing happens, download the GitHub extension for Visual Studio and try again.

Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Fetching latest commit…
Cannot retrieve the latest commit at this time.
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
common Add script to save changes in both extensions May 13, 2018
safari Add script to save changes in both extensions May 13, 2018
.gitignore Add script to update icons when the design changes May 13, 2018
BeforeAfter.png Make B/A image bigger May 13, 2018
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md Add code of conduct May 13, 2018
CONTRIBUTING.md Add contribution guide May 13, 2018
Icons.sketch Design icon May 13, 2018
LICENSE Add script to save changes in both extensions May 13, 2018
Logo.png Design icon May 13, 2018
README.md Change Safari download link May 13, 2018
content.js Add script to save changes in both extensions May 13, 2018
save-changes.sh Add script to save changes in both extensions May 13, 2018
test.html Add Chrome extension May 12, 2018
update-icons.sh Add script to update icons when the design changes May 13, 2018

README.md

BestCode

Welcome to BestCode, the browser extension that corrects every misspelling of the word "Xcode".

Do you want to bang your head against a wall every time someone writes XCode? xCode? X-code maybe? Then this browser extension is made for you! You can install it on Safari, Chrome and Firefox, and avoid traumatic brain injuries (walls hurt).

Before/After

Before / After

Installing

Chrome

The extension is available on the Chrome Web Store.

Get BestCode for Chrome

Firefox

The extension is available on the Firefox add-on store.

Get BestCode for Firefox

Safari

To install the extension on Safari, download the BestCode.safariextz file in the Releases section, and open the file. Safari will guide you through the installation process.

Download latest Safari version

Contributing

If you find a bug or want to suggest an improvement to the extension, you contribution is very much appreciated! Please read the Contributor's Guide and the Code of Conduct before engaging with the project.

Authors

This plugin was made by:

License

BestCode is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

However, we ask you not to re-publish the plugin under your own name on plugin stores. Thank you!